This is not an article about Moët & Chandon or Thai Sticks, high-end alcohol distillers or pot stocks but rather how underfollowed and underappreciated Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) should fit into a portfolio bucket titled “bought primarily for capital gains”. The lyrics of 'Champagne and Reefer', written by blues legend Muddy Waters in 1981, speak to different ways to achieve an "attitude adjustment". Investors could look to lower-risk growth investments with a bit less glam than the latest SPAC, and Great Lakes Dredge is worthy to be on that list. What could be less glam than moving the seabed from Point A to Point B. But it is good, stable, and profitable work.

Muddy Waters wrote:

Bring me champagne when I'm thirsty. / Bring me reefer when I want to get high. Well you know I'm gonna stick with my reefer / Ain't gonna be messin' round with no cocaine. You can bet your bottom dollar / I ain’t usin’ no cocaine.

Much like investing, champagne and reefer should be preferred over higher-risk cocaine for most individuals seeking an "attitude adjustment". With Great Lakes Dredge, the battle sets up as a government-supported basic and essential services firm with interesting growth opportunities versus SPACs, GameStop mentality, and speculative high techs.

Before and After: Sand Island and its 138-year-old lighthouse. Source: Company website

Who is Great Lakes Dredge & Dock? They are a 138-year-old company and are the largest US dredging firm. However, they are still a small-cap stock with a market cap of $932 million and an enterprise value of $1.10 billion. 2020 revenues were $733 million, an increase from $711 million in 2019, and 2020 EPS were $1.00 vs $0.78 in 2019.

There is a substantial need for dredging services in the US. Most dredging projects fall into one of five GLDD project types: coastal capital improvements, coastal harbor and navigable channel maintenance, coastal protection and restoration, inland projects, and international work. Great Lakes Dredge specializes in coastal projects and is reflected in their revenue composition below, from their most recent investor’s presentation.

Coastal Capital Improvements - 46% of revenues ($337 million), 56% market share: Port deepening, port expansion, coastal restoration, land reclamation, underwater trenches.

Coastal Protection - 27% of revenues ($198 million), 53% market share: Creating and rebuilding beaches.

Maintenance - 20% of revenue ($147 million), 16% market share: Maintaining depth of waterways and harbors.

The vast majority of dredging projects are funded by the US Corps of Engineers. According to last month’s conference call, Great Lakes Dredge believes the 2020 market size for biddable projects to be $1.9 billion, with similar market opportunities for the foreseeable future. Of this market, in 2020, GLDD achieved a 39% contract win rate. It is important for investors to appreciate the protected nature of the US dredging market. There are two long-standing marine regulations known as the Jones Act of 1917 and the Foreign Dredge Act of 1906 that combined effectively prohibit foreign competition in the US dredging market. There is no strong political advantage to repealing either of these regulations, and it is a reasonable assumption the protection from foreign competition will continue for the foreseeable future.

My previous four commentaries on Great Lake Dredge, dating back to Nov 2019, focused on the undervaluation and capital appreciation opportunities of GLDD. Share prices were below $10, and my target price was $15 to $16. Last Nov, I commented that a break above $12 would signal a very powerful technical triple-top breakout indicating the start of another leg up for share prices. With the achievement of both these goals, the focus should now pivot from an undervalued selection to a GARP – growth at reasonable price – selection.

In the conference call, management laid out three interesting opportunities: a new dredge ship, the NextDecade LNG export terminal Brownsville channel improvements, and a new program to offer offshore US windmill foundation and cable laying work.

In 2020, Great Lakes Dredge contracted for a new mid-size hopper dredge with expected delivery in early 2023. In addition, a dredge ship which had been deployed in the Middle East, where contracts are much more competitive, has been returned to the US market. The addition of the redeployed ship and the new build, along with productivity upgrades to GLDD’s existing fleet, should allow for higher revenues.

Management commented at its conference call that in addition to a year-end project backlog of $560 million, GLDD has “low bids and options pending of $472.3 million”. These are projects which GLDD is the lowest bidder, but the actual order has not yet been officially placed or are projects where further work is available as an option to an existing contract. Included in the pending category are undisclosed harbor and channel capital project associated with two LGG export terminals, and the notification last Nov of the pending award by NextDecade (NEXT) for similar work on their Brownsville TX LNG facility currently under construction. These would add nicely to GLDD’s long-term earnings growth.

As discussed over the past few conference calls, Great Lakes Dredge has honed it focus on services to the emerging offshore wind power boom off the US East Coast. Recently, management added an executive position to oversee this expansion. From the conference call:

Looking to the future, offshore wind represents an exciting new opportunity for Great Lakes. We believe this renewable energy resource will gain significant momentum in the US. And Great Lakes announced in December, the design and development of the first US flagged Jones Act compliant, inclined fall-pipe vessel for subsea rock installation for windmill foundations. This vessel would represent a significant critical advancement in building the future of the US offshore industry. And we believe this is the optimal time for us to leverage as existing and extensive specialized vessel expertise to enter this exciting market now coming to the US.

Also on the conference call, there was a discussion of the pending refinance of Great Lakes Dredge's long-term debt maturing on May 15, 2022 and management is looking to refinance the $325 million, 8.0% senior subordinated notes. Management believes it can reduce borrowing costs by at least 2%. Based on new notes at a 5.5% coupon, earnings per share could get a long-term boost by as much as $0.12, or 12%, on reduced interest expense.

The current CEO, Lasse Petterson, was hired in May 2017 to manage the company after a few bad years and a restructuring program. Of interest to me is the experience and history Petterson brings to GLDD. Petterson was an Executive Vice President for Chicago Bridge and Iron (CBI) from 2009 to 2013. While CBI fell on hard times several years after Petterson left, during his stay there, share prices skyrocketed from under $10 to over $60. I was a shareholder of CBI and thought the company did well with his involvement. I fully expect the same type of performance from GLDD over the next several years – but maybe just not a 6-bagger. Petterson seems to know his way around marine construction projects and contracts. My only concern is the fixed-price nature of GLDD’s contracts, but with most being short-lived and relatively small, the risk of a few contracts going poorly should not sink the whole ship.

Current valuations of around a 14x P/E for 2021 no longer makes Great Lakes Dredge an undervalued selection but rather a growth at a reasonable price selection. Earnings should grow by between 10% and 14% annually over the next few years. With less than 12 months of order backlog, it seems GLDD has the potential to take on more contracts. With Petterson’s long history and expertise in coastal-based energy and infrastructure construction projects, investors should expect more non-government business over time. The addition of these projects will supplement the market-leading position Great Lakes Dredge enjoys in its core business. In 2020, government-funded projects accounted for 79% of revenue.

Great Lakes Dredge lists interesting project photos on its website. Investors may want to peruse these to get an appreciation for the type and scope of work GLDD offers.

As long as there is marine shipping and Mother Nature continues to move the seabed from Point A to Point B, there will be a need for Great Lakes Dredge’s services. I prefer GLDD as a “champagne and reefer” stock to many of the media-touted and hugely overvalued selection possibilities that could turn out to be the “cocaine” in a portfolio.

Author’s Addendum: Muddy Waters released Champagne and Reefer in 1981 in an album produced by guitar rock legend Johnny Winter. His original song featured Winter and Bob Margolin on guitar, Pinetop Perkins on piano, Jerry Portnoy on harmonica, Willie “Big Eyes” Smith on drums, and Calvin Jones on bass. Muddy notably performed the song live with his band and Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronny Wood in at Buddy Guy’s Checkerboard Lounge in Chicago in Nov. 1981. The Stones would revisit the song in 2008 with Muddy’s guitarist Buddy Guy in the Martin Scorsese directed concert film Shine A Light. I prefer the Stones/Guy version, but both are quite outstanding. The original version on YouTube is linked here, the Stones/Guy rendition is linked here, and the 1981 Checkerboard Lounge video is linked here. Enjoy.

