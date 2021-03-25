Photo by Opla/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Capital Products Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) is a limited partnership which operates primarily in the containership sector, with 13 containerships on the water, an additional 3 vessels that will be delivered in March, and a sole Capesize bulker. The company was previously an income-focused shipping company, but that changed when alongside Q2-20 earnings, the firm announced it was slashing its dividend from $0.35/sh to $0.10/sh to become self-funding; this has brought some changes in the shareholder base and has created what can be a profitable opportunity (albeit significant concerns remain about future capital allocation).

Charter Profile

CPLP mostly employs its assets in long-term charters, as can be seen in the image below. 90% of 2021 days are already chartered and 81% of 2022 days are also covered.

Source: CPLP’s Q4 earnings presentation, slide 10.

The “Long Beach Express”, the “Seattle Express”, and the “Fos Express” were recently added to the fleet; these acquisitions will be discussed further below.

The “Cape Agamemnon” came off its very lucrative charter during Q2; it was previously chartered for about a decade at $42,200 (that’s not a typo). The vessel underwent its special survey during Q4, and it now trades in the spot market. This vessel is clearly non-core, and management has reiterated they will take an “opportunistic approach”, regarding both the type of employment (medium/long-term charter vs. spot) as well as a potential sale. The management agreement for the vessel expires in June 2021; a sale at that point in time seems likely. Dry bulk rates have been rapidly improving, which is a bonus to what previously was seen as a risk factor.

Throughout 2021, the “CMA CGM Magdalena” and the “Adonis” will be coming off-charter, the first in May and the latter in October. Both vessels have a cargo capacity of 9,288 TEU, and both are considered “Eco” vessels). There are very few benchmarks to gauge what kind of rate these vessels can secure in the current markets, but Clarksons currently quotes the 9,000 TEU “Eco” 3yr time-charter at $50k. Whether CPLP will be able to pull off a charter in that ballpark is an unknown, but I expect any potential charter to be higher than $45k/day (when CPLP reported Q4 earnings no charter had been secured, and the lowest the 9k TEU ECO 3yr time-charter since late January was $43,500); if they try to secure a longer time-charter (i.e. 5-7 years), the rate may be closer to $40k, or even a tad below, but that would also be a very lucrative deal and would significantly de-risk the future.

CPLP has minimal near-term market exposure, which has been a negative during the late-2020 and into 2021 since rates have been surging; however, it also means that the company has little exposure to the Containership market gyrations. During 2022, only one vessel (the “Akadimos”) will be coming off-charter (June 2022), but the charterer has the option to extend by 6 months at $35k.

Dividend Cut and Rationale

2020 was expected to be a strong year for CPLP; in December 2019, the company announced the acquisition of three 10k TEU vessels, and subsequently increased the distribution from the previous $0.315/sh per quarter to $0.35/sh. However, COVID-19 wrecked CPLP’s share price and thus the whole income-focused model came crumbling down since the firm was not able to issue common equity to grow in an accretive manner. CPLP’s management decided to enact a massive dividend cut to become self-funding, since the move would save the firm around $19M per year.

In hindsight, the decision to cut the dividend was not a wise one; if the distribution had not been slashed, CPLP would likely be pushing $25/sh at this time, and they would now be able to issue equity at attractive levels to fund further growth. Although I do not think that the move itself was bad (cutting the dividend to grow the fleet at the bottom of the cycle is not a bad strategy), the fact that management didn’t provide any guidance on the reinstitution of the distribution and that they waited so much to announce any acquisitions was a clear negative. Now that markets have stabilized, CPLP could easily afford to pay their previous distribution rate, so the dividend cut should have only been a temporary measure to raise cash to pursue a couple acquisitions.

Acquisition of the Panamax Trio

Alongside Q4 earnings, CPLP announced the acquisition of three 5,100 TEU vessels for $40.5M. The vessels are fixed on 5-year charters at $12,300/day, and the charterer has the option to extend the duration by up to 3 more years (2-year option + 1-year option) at $17k/day. These charters are massively below market rates, which for the 4,250 TEU class currently sit at around $36k for a 1-year charter (Harpex), but they do provide guaranteed positive cash for at least five years.

In the image below, we can see how CPLP plans to finance this transaction. The company has secured a $30M lease for the vessels at competitive pricing (L+285bps), but with a fairly steep amortization profile ($3.3M annually). Additionally, Capital Maritime (CPLP’s sponsor) has agreed to provide a $6M “sellers credit agreement” at 5% which will be repaid upon maturity (4Q2025).

Source: CPLP’s Q4 earnings presentation, slide 8.

Overall, CPLP will only need to use $5.1M of cash from its balance sheet, which is a negligible amount (just 12.4% of the purchase price). Between the lease and the sellers’ credit agreement, the company has been able to lever up these assets to 87.6%.

What kind of returns can we expect from this transaction?

The revenue stream is straightforward: the company will receive $12.3k/day (per vessel).

The opex per day has been guided at around $6k/day per vessel.

The financing expenses generated by the transaction will amount to:

Lease: Assuming L at 0.8% (5 year swap) = 3.55%*30M/365/3 = $973/day

Sellers credit agreement = 5%*$6M/365/3 = $274/day

Annual lease amortization = $3.3M/365/3 = $3,014/day

Total= $12.3k - $6k - $973 - $274 - $3,014 = $2,039 per vessel per day in FCF

However, keep in mind that these numbers do not include proportionate G&A (which if kept constant from Q4 levels and dividend by the new 17 vessel fleet would amount to $1,151) nor maintenance costs (and associated offhire), which would amount to around $600-700. If both figures are included, the FCF generated by the vessels will be negligible.

The demolition value of these vessels is about $28M, so if markets were very weak by the end of the 5-year charter, CPLP could scrap the vessels, repay the outstanding amount on the lease and the bullet, and some extra cash would still be left.

The deal itself seems solid; it will generate minimal additional FCF during the charter, but it gives a lot of optionalities if container markets are strong by 2025/2026 and the extension options are executed; if markets are weak, CPLP can scrap the vessels and still earn a good return. The transaction is barely positive to FCF since debt will be amortized faster than the actual amortization of the vessels, but the impact on net income will be positive (albeit also limited).

The primary problem of this deal is the optics. Capital Maritime (CPLP’s sponsor) acquired these vessels for $28.5M, and less than half a year later, they dropped them down to CPLP for $40.5M. The sponsor did pay for drydockings and some minor improvements, but it still managed to make at least $5M in the transaction. The sponsor acquired the trio, secured an extremely low (but long-term) charter, paid for some improvements and dropped the vessels for a hefty profit. As I mentioned, the deal itself isn’t bad: CPLP will make a good IRR on the transaction, but why didn’t CPLP acquire the vessels themselves? This is more evidence of the flawed limited partnership model and inherent conflicts of interest.

Further Acquisitions

Capital Maritime, CPLP’s sponsor, has a newbuild order placed at Hyundai Heavy Industries for up to six 13,200 TEU container vessels with high reefer-plug capacity. In the image displayed below, we can view some of the specifics of these vessels:

Source: CPLP’s Q4 earnings presentation, slide 12.

These look like ideal dropdown candidates if Capital Maritime can secure a long-term charter on top of them. They were ordered for $103.5M and are currently valued at $118M; with a long-term charter attached, we are most likely looking at around $120M-125M purchase price for CPLP; therefore, the firm will need a significant amount of equity to finance these vessels, since even if they lever them up to around 80% (assuming a $120M price tag per unit), we are looking at $24M in equity per vessel.

The sale of the bulker will come in handy; its valuation is currently estimated at $24M, which is in line with the latest 10-year-old Capesize reported transaction (per Clarksons), which was conducted at around $25.25M (the Agamemnon was built in 2010, therefore a slightly lower valuation should be expected).

The sale of the Cape Agamemnon will most likely generate a sizable impairment; the vessel was valued as of December 2019 at $34.9M, and per end-2020 it should be valued at close to $33M. If it is sold at mid-2021, the carrying value will be around $32M, which means that we are most likely looking at a $7M-9M impairment (bulker values are currently on the rise, so the hit may end up being smaller if the selling price is higher, but as mentioned above the “Cape Agamemnon” valuation is currently estimated at $24M).

Valuation

Containership stocks have run up significantly throughout the second half of 2020 and the start of 2021, and CPLP has been a clear laggard. Even though a significant part of this underperformance is warranted by the leverage and charter profile, it has gotten a bit out of hand in past months.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Per Value Investor’s Edge estimates, CPLP currently trades at around 0.36x NAV, whereas all of its peers trade at least at 0.65x NAV, and most peers trade closer to 90% (so peers trade at 2-3x the valuation of CPLP). CPLP has one of the lowest market exposures, and also one of the lowest leverage profiles, which as mentioned has weighed on the company’s upside during the upturn. However, it is one of the more conservatively run operations, and should container market strength subside, CPLP would remain largely unscathed.

The name is currently trading around 6x its 2021 earnings, which is also quite low considering that leverage is perfectly under control and that due to the fixed nature of its charters we have decent earnings visibility for the whole of the year and beyond.

Repurchase Authorization

Alongside Q4 earnings, CPLP’s management announced the institution of a $30M repurchase authorization, which if used, will accrue a significant amount of shareholder value.

The million-dollar question is whether CPLP’s management will actually utilize this repurchase; my take is that we will see some use, but it will be somewhat limited. Anything above $10M would be a plus, and below $5M would be underwhelming (these are my expectations). CPLP is “saving” around $4.5M per quarter on the back of the distribution cut; I view that as the minimum to be spent on repurchases, but management may have a different take.

Per conference call commentary, management will focus on repurchases before shifting back to dividend increases; with the name trading at a fraction of NAV this is the right approach to take, albeit we need to keep in mind that at least part of this low share pricing is a self-inflicted wound.

Conclusion

CPLP is trading at a very significant discount to NAV, mostly due to a self-inflicted wound (namely the distribution cut). If management had laid out a clear plan regarding the reinstitution of the dividend (or they had committed to a large share repurchase alongside the cut), the hit would not have been as large. CPLP was mostly owned by yield-seeking investors, who have most likely sold out to deep value investors over the past few quarters.

The optics on the acquisition of the Panamax trio were not the best, albeit the deal economics make sense and it is accretive (even though we’ll have to wait to see the actual benefits). The downside is covered, and it gives the company optionality if the containership market remains strong in a future.

Capital Maritime has several newbuild orders in place at Hyundai Heavy Industries; CPLP may be able to self-finance the acquisition of one of these newbuilds with cash on hand (plus FCF) and the sale of the bulker, maybe two if the dividend remains at current levels and few repurchases are conducted, but if management wants to get the LP model up and running again, they’ll have to shore up the share price, and for that they’ll have to conduct repurchases and announce dividend increases to regain investor confidence.

Finally, Capital Product Partners is a name that made sense for the company when it actually had product tanker exposure, but that’s not the case anymore; why not change the name to one that actually represents CPLP’s business such as Capital Containership Partners or Capital Shipping Partners?

