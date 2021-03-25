The Q4 Earnings Season for the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ) is finally nearing its end, and one of the most recent names to report its FY2020 results is Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX). Despite the challenges presented for many operators last year, Maverix had a solid year with record revenue, a sharp increase in annual earnings per share [EPS], and significant growth in its royalty portfolio. This has positioned the company for further earnings growth next year, even after accounting for its much smaller royalty at Hope Bay following Agnico Eagle's (AEM) buyback. Based on Maverix's enviable royalty portfolio in mostly Tier-1 jurisdictions, I would view any pullbacks below $4.80 as low-risk buying opportunities.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Maverix Metals released its Q4 and FY2020 results last week and reported record sales of ~28,900 GEOs in FY2020, which generated record annual revenue of $51.7 million. In Q4 alone, revenues soared to a record $16.6 million from the sale of ~8,800 GEOs. This figure was up more than 24% year-over-year (Q4 2019: ~7,100 GEOs), with cash costs remaining below $200/oz at industry-leading levels. Looking ahead to FY2021, the company is sitting on significant liquidity of more than $150 million, giving Maverix the potential to do more deals if opportunities come up that look like a good fit. Let's take a closer look at the results below:

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

As shown in the chart above, Maverix had a strong finish to FY2020 with record sales of 8,836 GEOs. This figure was up more than 24% year-over-year and helped to push annual sales to just shy of 29,000 GEOs. Overall, it was a great year for Maverix, driven by a sharp increase in sales from Beta Hunt, Hope Bay, and the Moss Mine in Arizona. Unfortunately, the company will see decreased production from its 2nd largest contributor, Hope Bay, following the TMAC Resources (OTC:TMMFF) acquisition by Agnico Eagle. This is because Agnico Eagle does not plan to ramp up the mine until it's done further work at the Arctic mine, and Agnico Eagle has also bought back 60% of the royalty, reducing Maverix's net-smelter-return from 2.5% to 1.0%.

(Source: Management Discussion & Analysis)

If we look closer at the results above, Hope Bay generated over $5.3 million in revenue for Maverix in FY2020 or ~11% of revenue based on the sale of 3,027 GEOs. With this royalty reduced significantly and Hope Bay unlikely to produce more than 100,000 ounces in FY2021, we should see attributable revenue drop considerably from this asset. The good news is that Agnico Eagle has discussed the potential for this to be a 250,000 to 300,000-ounce operation long-term, and this upside was not present with the previous operator. So, while Hope Bay could weigh on Maverix's FY2021 results, it's possible that we could see the 1.0% NSR generate nearly as much attributable revenue as the previous 2.5% NSR (pre-buyback) by FY2024.

(Source: Agnico Eagle Q4 Conference Call Transcript, Seeking Alpha Premium)

Elsewhere in the portfolio, Karora Resources (OTCQX:KRRGF) had an exceptional year, which contributed to Maverix's strong results. Karora's production from the Beta Hunt Mine increased considerably in FY2020, with production up over 75% to ~66,500 ounces. This translated to a more than 40% increase in attributable GEO sales for Maverix, even though the royalty was reduced from 7.5% to 4.75% at this mine as well. Meanwhile, in Arizona, Northern Vertex's (NHVCF) Moss Mine had a solid year, translating to a more than 100% increase in revenue and attributable GEO sales for Maverix.

The only real negatives in the year were Mt. Carlton, El Mochito, and Vivien, which all saw lower production, and Silvertip, which was placed on care and maintenance. However, the increased production at Maverix's largest contributors easily offset the combined ~2,400 GEO drop at these four operations on an attributable basis. The only other major negative is that Americas Gold & Silver's (USAS) Relief Canyon has still not ramped up to full production and continues to perform poorly. Hence, it's not clear whether this will be a major contributor for Maverix in FY2021. Currently, the ramp-up to full production is nearly a year behind its initial schedule. The team continues to under-deliver, with the most recent excuse being severe weather in Nevada. Let's take a look at the major changes to Maverix's royalty portfolio:

(Source: Management Discussion & Analysis)

Outside of changes already discussed, the most significant transaction was the acquisition of a royalty portfolio from Newmont (NEM), which has given Maverix exposure to a few solid development projects. These include Orla Mining's (ORLA) Camino Rojo, SSR Mining's (SSRM) Trenton Canyon & Buffalo Valley prospects, and the Ana Paula Project, which was recently sold by Argonaut Gold (OTCPK:ARNGF) to AP Mining and Pinehurst Capital. The project closest to generating revenue for Maverix is Orla Mining, with Camino Rojo set to begin production in Q4 of this year and produce an average of ~120,000 ounces per year in its first four years. Based on Maverix's 2.0% NSR, this should be a major revenue boost, adding over ~$3.5 million per year in revenue starting in FY2022.

(Source: Maverix Metals Company Presentation)

Elsewhere in Maverix's portfolio, Bluestone's (OTCQB:BBSRF) Cerro Blanco Project in Guatemala reported an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment [PEA], with an average annual production profile of 231,000 ounces over its mine life. The project requires significant upfront capital ($548 million) and is not in a great jurisdiction, so it could take some time before it heads into production. Assuming the project can be funded and it gets the green light, this would translate to an additional ~2,300 GEOs to Maverix based on Maverix's 1.0% NSR. Given that there's no guarantee that Cerro Blanco will head into production, the best way to play Cerro Blanco looks to be through Maverix, which offers the optionality of the asset if it heads online, without all one's eggs being in the Guatemala basket through Bluestone.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Moving over to Maverix's financial results, we can see that Maverix saw minor margin compression on a sequential basis in Q4, with the company's average realized gold price dipping from $1,905/oz to $1,875/oz. However, on a year-over-year basis, margins were up more than 30% in FY2020, from $1,240/oz to $1,613/oz. This was driven by a much higher realized gold price, offset by a slight increase in cash costs. Looking ahead to FY2021, it's possible we could see minor margin expansion, but this will require a recovery in the gold price. This is because Maverix's average realized gold price was $1,787/oz in FY2020, and it's unclear whether the company will enjoy an average realized gold price above $1,800/oz in FY2021.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)Given the sharp increase in margins and revenue in FY2020, it's no surprise that Maverix's earnings trend improved considerably, with FY2020 annual EPS up 100% to $0.12. This strong result has pushed Maverix's compound annual EPS growth rate to more than 80% since FY2017 ($0.12 vs. $0.02), with FY2021 annual EPS estimates sitting at $0.14 currently. At a share price of $5.20, this leaves Maverix trading at roughly 37x earnings, which is not overly expensive, given that many high-margin businesses fetch earnings multiple above 40. From a revenue multiple standpoint, the stock is reasonably valued at 13x sales relative to peers, with some junior producers like EMX Royalty (EMX) and Metalla (MTA) trading at more than 50x sales.

(Source: YCharts.com)

Maverix Metals had a solid year in FY2020, and we could see some minor production growth in FY2021, with Relief Canyon, Camino Rojo, and Moss having the potential to offset some of the lost production from Hope Bay. Looking ahead to FY2022, we should see double-digit growth in annual GEO sales, with Camino Rojo entering commercial production and Relief Canyon hopefully sorting out its issues by then. Based on FY2022 annual EPS estimates of $0.16 and an earnings multiple of 38, I believe a fair 18-month target price for Maverix is $6.08. However, to bake in a margin of safety and allow for at least 25% upside to fair value, I would be looking to buy on weakness, with any pullbacks to $4.80 representing an attractive discount to fair value.