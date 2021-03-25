Photo by oatawa/iStock via Getty Images

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) is enjoying above-average growth in the SaaS space. It has the financial flexibility to keep investing in expanding market share. With more innovation, Sprout can elevate the endearing features of its platform. This will extend the growth expansion projections.

Growth

I am bullish on Sprout Social’s short-term growth prospects given the favorable trends in the social media space, huge market opportunity, and strong growth indicators.

Sprout Social addresses a market opportunity pegged at $25B (based on current average customer spend). This is a function of the global adoption of social media platforms by individuals and businesses. According to a recent stat shared by Sprout, the growing number of businesses on Facebook (FB) properties alone is more than doubled from $90 million to greater than $200 million. The TAM (total addressable market) was calculated using current ACV (annual contract value) and half of the number of businesses with active engagement across Facebook properties. Sprout Social noted that the TAM could be expanded to $50B if we adopt the ACV of the top 10% of its customers.

We're being pulled into new use cases across our customers organizations as Social is taking on bigger and more diverse roles across business strategy. This is also driving a second order of adoption as brands graduate to more sophisticated social strategies with a bigger footprint and larger levels of investment. Source: Sprout Social

Besides the obvious growing adoption of social media management platforms, Sprout Social highlighted the growing adoption of new use cases for its platform during the last earnings. This adds more credibility to the ACV expansion potential.

There are a few leading and lagging indicators of growth driving my conviction in the growth story. These include:

Total Revenue of $37.3M, up 33% last quarter.

Total ARR of $158.3M, up 34%

Q4 DBNRR of 110%. Excluding SMB customers, DBNRR is even more impressive at 120%. Sprout Social noted during the last earnings that headwinds to SMB customers due to COVID have largely reversed. These headwinds peaked in Q2’20.

Customer count growth to 26,718 (versus 25,556 in Q3'20)

Customers contributing over $10,000 in ARR grew to 3,149 customers (+ 44% y/y)

Going forward, Sprout Social expects revenue ($172 to $173m) to grow by 30% in FY’21. Analysts’ consensus growth estimates are in line with the guidance. Though, the growth projection could have been higher given the small revenue base.

Going forward, it is important to explore the sales and product strategies deployed to drive growth.

Business

We will continue to invest aggressively in driving new business, expanding our existing customer relationships, expanding the opportunity and contribution of our add-on products, investing in international growth, and improving yields across our sales and marketing processes. Source: Seeking Alpha

Besides the platform improvements in 2020, Sprout Social guided for continued investment in its products. This guidance means profitability and liquidity will be pressured in the short term. In the long term, improving the quality of its platform will help drive new users and product stickiness from existing customers. It will also help Sprout Social grow ACV.

The guidance from last earnings means profitability will remain weak. It is encouraging to know that Sprout enjoys a good gross margin of 74%. It is also good to note that non-GAAP operating loss improved to a negative 16% operating margin compared to an operating margin of negative 21% in 2019. The improved margin is helping cash flows. Free cash flow was -$2 million in Q4. This represents a negative 5% free cash flow margin compared to a negative $4.9 million and negative 17% free cash flow margin a year ago. With this trend, SPT is significantly close to achieving the Rule of 40 (a measure of a healthy balance of growth and profitability).

Sprout’s liquidity consists of cash and cash equivalents of $114.5 million, marketable securities of $49.4 million, and net accounts receivable of $17.2 million.

Competition

Sprout is positioned as a system of records that centralizes the management of social media activities. It makes revenue from subscriptions and professional activities. This positioning gives Sprout a natural edge over traditional systems for engaging customers.

Sprout isn’t the only platform enjoying this edge; other formidable peers include Hootsuite, HubSpot, TweetDeck, Facebook Pages Manager, and Buffer. Some of these platforms are free.

To offset potential competitive threats, Sprout highlighted some of its endearing competitive moats, including:

Good product usability

Glassdoor rating

Workplace Culture

Ease of product adoption (free trials)

Focus on customer success

Valuation

I expect SPT's growth factor to continue to uphold its valuation. TTM Revenue is an A- rating using SA’s quant rating system. The 30% growth is a huge leap over the sector median growth of 5%. The forward growth guidance of 29% is in line with the historical average.

Market volatility has a number of investors worried about tech investing, and software-as-a-service multiples in particular, Baird notes. But it's giving Fresh Pick status to a company helping others manage their social media presence along with PR, marketing, strategy and other areas. Sprout Social is headed for above-average growth (by which it means 30%-plus) in coming years thanks in part to recent billings strength, annual contract value growth and ARR acceleration as social benefits from some strong tailwinds ahead. Source: Seeking Alpha

While the profitability grade is bad, it is important to highlight the gross margin of 74% (A- rating using SA's quant rating tool). In the long term, SPT expects gross margin to expand to 78%-81% (non-GAAP). This should power operating margin expansion to 20%.

The current valuation is conservative if we assume sustained double-digit revenue growth and gradual margin expansion over the next 10 years. Relative to the fair value of $88 provided in the chart above, the market appears to be anticipating a faster growth decline.

SPT can demonstrate the superior advantage of its platform by driving usage expansion. This can be confirmed with DBNRR and billings. If DBNRR can accelerate to over 120%, it means SPT has something sticky worth paying more attention to. I expect SPT to focus more on drivers of ACV in the coming quarters.

Risks

Risks to the growth story include a shift in consumer preference, delayed profitability, competitive pressure, and further correction in the tech sector.

Conclusion

Sprout's growth guidance for FY'21 is impressive. Investments to improve sales and products should drive ACV. There are valid concerns about competitive pressure. Sprout Social has interesting features that will strengthen its positioning. As a result, I will be initiating a bullish rating. Short-term investors should be wary of the current market correction.