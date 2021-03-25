Photo by Dougal Waters/DigitalVision via Getty Images

To some, the water industry may not seem like an attractive place to invest. But the fact of the matter is that, between the need for water treatment, and waste water disposal, the market opportunity is large. One example of a significant player in the space is American Water Works Company (NYSE:AWK). With a market capitalization of $25.1 billion, and a significant physical footprint throughout the US, American is a force to be reckoned with. Ultimately, at this time, shares of the company do not look particularly cheap, but I would say they don’t look expensive either. With a history of attractive revenue and profit growth, as well as consistent and growing operating cash flow, the company could make for a solid prospect for long-term investors.

A look at American

American is a significant player in the water space. In all, the company controls over 53,000 miles of pipeline throughout the US. It owns and operates 609 water treatment plants, as well as other assets. These include 150 waste water facilities, 1,100 wells, and 75 dams. At present, the company has over 3 million contracts serving over 1.5 million customers for its homeowner services alone. Plus, it serves 17 different military installations. At this time, the company's regulated business has operations in over 1,700 communities spread across 16 US states. And it has 3.5 million active customers. The bulk of its revenue here comes from the residential space. In all, 58% of its regulated revenue comes from residential water operations. A further 19% comes from commercial water.

It cannot be overstated just how fragmented this industry is. As an example, we need to only look at how many acquisitions the company has to make in order to grow. In 2020, for instance, the firm made 23 different acquisitions and still only picked up 13,600 water connections. This is in addition to the 24,200 waste water connections that came with those purchases. So far, it has a further 27 acquisitions under agreement that it has yet to close. Collectively, these deals will add 14,000 water connections to the company's portfolio, as well as 15,800 waste water connections. According to management, the average acquisition it makes includes somewhere between 5,000 and 50,000 customers apiece moving forward.

This means that a whole lot of deals must happen in order for the company to grow materially, but it is a challenge that management is up for. Over the next five years, the company plans to acquire 1.23 million customers. If this comes to fruition, and if the midpoint of their average customer count per acquisition holds true, then it would mean the business must make around 45 deals happen during this period.

Naturally, this means the company must invest heavily toward its deals, but the bulk of its spending will go toward the systems it owns, with 67% of spending going toward infrastructure renewal over the next several years. In 2021, for instance, the company intends to allocate $1.9 billion toward capex. $1.6 billion of this will be toward its regulated systems, and 0.3 billion will be toward actual acquisitions. Between 2021 and 2030, management expects total capital expenditures to range between $22 billion and $25 billion. Of this, between $3 billion and $4 billion will go toward acquisitions.

If the past is any indication of the future, this kind of spending should have a positive impact on the company's top and bottom lines. Consider the five years ending in 2020. Revenue during this window grew by 14.4%, climbing from $3.30 billion to $3.78 billion. Net income rose almost every year, climbing from $468 million to $709 million. Operating cash flow has been a bit lumpy, but it has been trending higher, rising from $1.29 billion in 2016 to $1.43 billion in 2020. And over the past three years, the company has seen its EBITDA rise modestly from $1.65 billion to $1.85 billion.

Taking the company's 2020 figures into consideration, we can see that shares are not exactly expensive, but they aren’t particularly cheap either. At this time, American is trading at a price to operating cash flow multiple of 17.6. Its EV to EBITDA multiple is just a bit higher at 18.5. In the event that operating cash flow and EBITDA rise this year by the average growth rate that revenue has seen over the past five years, the company’s price to operating cash flow multiple on a forward basis will be lower at 16.3 while its EV to EBITDA multiple will stand at 17.1. Net debt is not particularly high, with a net leverage ratio of 4.9, so this pricing does not look all that bad.

One thing that investors who are wary of the company might point out is that all of the company’s cash flow is going toward capital expenditures. In fact, it would not be an exaggeration to say that more than all of its excess cash flow is going toward this. Having said that though, growth is a positive thing, and so long as growth can continue while leverage remains in a reasonable range, investors should rationalize this by saying that management is making investments today so the company can generate more cash in the long run.

Takeaway

Today, American looks to be set on continued growth moving forward. At present, the company seems to be doing quite well for itself, though it will be better when it doesn’t need to allocate so much cash toward capital expenditures. Ultimately, this is for the good of the firm, though it can be frustrating for investors. When you consider everything taken together, particularly with where the company is valued at today, American looks like a reasonable prospect for long-term, patient investors. However, for investors looking for a value prospect or a strong growth prospect, there are better options on the market.