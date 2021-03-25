Photo by courtneyk/E+ via Getty Images

Earnings of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: NYSE:SFBS) will likely jump in 2021 mostly on the back of strong balance sheet growth. Strength in ServisFirst’s markets will likely drive the loan growth. Further, the management is confident about gaining market share due to its efforts at gaining new customers for the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") last year. On the other hand, the average portfolio yield will likely face pressure this year because of the repricing of loans. Meanwhile, the provision expense will likely remain elevated because the loan loss reserve appears low from a historical perspective. Overall, I'm expecting ServisFirst to report earnings of $3.49 per share, up 11.6% year-over-year. The December 2021 target price suggests a small downside from the current market price; therefore, I'm adopting a neutral rating on ServisFirst Bancshares.

Strength In Regional Markets To Drive Loan Growth

The management appeared quite positive about loan growth this year in the fourth quarter’s conference call. According to the management, ServisFirst will benefit from good market conditions in the South-eastern states. Migration into these states and the economic reopening will push credit demand. As a result, the management expects commercial line utilization to improve in 2021. Further, ServisFirst funded PPP loans for customers of other banks last year. The management believes it has a good chance of converting these external PPP customers into regular customers.

On the other hand, the upcoming forgiveness of PPP loans funded last year will constrain loan growth. As mentioned in the 10-K filing for 2020, ServisFirst had $900.5 million worth of PPP loans outstanding at the end of December, representing 10.6% of total loans. Due to the large size of the PPP loan portfolio, the forgiveness will have a material impact on the total loan portfolio size. However, the new round of PPP will erode the impact of PPP forgiveness on total loans. As mentioned in the conference call, the management expects the PPP amount in the new round to be around 25% to 35% of the total amount for the last PPP round.

Considering these factors, I'm expecting loans to increase by 6.1% year-over-year in 2021. The following table shows my estimates for loans and other balance sheet items.

Repricing Of Fixed-Rate Loans To Hurt Margins

The net interest margin (“NIM”) will likely decline this year due to the repricing of fixed-rate loans. As mentioned in the February presentation, variable-rate loans made up 38% of total loans, excluding PPP. This means that fixed-rate loans made up 62% of total loans. As further mentioned in the presentation, the weighted average life of the loan portfolio was 2.6 years at the end of last year. Due to these factors, the average yield on the loan portfolio will likely continue to slide this year as the fixed-rate loans mature.

Further, the management’s interest-rate sensitivity analysis shows that the net interest income declines more in the second year of rate cuts than the first year. The following chart from the presentation gives the results of the sensitivity analysis.

On the other hand, the upcoming maturities of expensive Certificates of Deposits (“CD”) will likely ease the pressure on NIM. As mentioned in the conference call, around $530 million worth of CDs will mature this year with a weighted average rate of 1.25%. The management expects to reprice the CDs at 0.4% or below. Assuming a replacement rate of 0.4%, the maturities will reduce the average funding cost by four basis points this year, according to my calculations.

Considering these factors, I'm expecting the average NIM in 2021 to be 17 basis points below the average NIM for 2020. Based on the NIM outlook and the anticipated loan growth, I'm expecting the net interest income to increase by 10.8% year-over-year in 2021.

Provision Expense Likely To Remain Elevated

I'm expecting the provision expense to remain above normal this year because the allowance level appears insufficient. According to details given in the presentation, the allowance as a percentage of loans has declined from previous years while the net charge-off ratio has increased. The following chart shows the trend of the net charge-offs and the allowances.

Further, the loan deferrals given last year carry an accrued interest income of $5.8 million, as mentioned in the 10-K filing. However, the loan deferrals had substantially declined by the end of last year to 0.03% of total loans. Considering the allowance level and the deferred loans, I'm expecting ServisFirst to report a provision expense of $40 million in 2021, down from $42 million in 2020.

Expecting Earnings Of $3.49 Per Share

The anticipated loan growth will likely be the chief driver of earnings this year. On the other hand, yield pressure will likely limit earnings growth. Further, the mortgage banking revenue will likely trend downwards towards a more normal level this year. Stable or rising mortgage rates will likely discourage homeowners from refinancing their loans. The mortgage banking revenue had surged to $8.7 million in 2020 from $4.4 million in 2019, as mentioned in the fourth quarter’s earnings release. As a result, I'm expecting total non-interest income to decline by around $2 million year-over-year in 2021. Overall, I'm expecting ServisFirst to report earnings of $3.49 per share in 2021, up 11.6% year-over-year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and new variants. Further, the high inflation rate in the country adds to the uncertainties related to the interest rate.

Valuation Analysis Suggests SFBS Is Costly

ServisFirst has increased its dividend in the fourth quarter for the last three years. Based on the earnings outlook, I’m expecting the company to maintain this trend in 2021 and increase its dividend by $0.02 per share to $0.22 per share in the fourth quarter of this year. The full year’s estimated dividend implies a payout ratio of 23.5%, which is easily sustainable. This dividend estimate results in a low and unattractive dividend yield of 1.3%.

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book (“P/TB”) multiple to value ServisFirst. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 2.63 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $20.7 gives a target price of $54.5 for the end of 2021. This price target implies a 9.5% downside from the March 24 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

To support my investment thesis, I’m also using the price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiple to value ServisFirst. The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 15.7x in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $3.49 gives a target price of $54.9 for the end of 2021. This price target implies an 8.8% downside from the March 24 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $54.7, which implies a 9.1% downside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield to the price downside gives a total expected return of negative 7.8%. Consequently, I’m adopting a neutral rating on ServisFirst Bancshares. The company’s earnings outlook is positive but the stock price is too high.