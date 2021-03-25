Photo by imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) engaged in the business of owning, acquiring, developing, and operating data centers. Digital Realty is one of the largest computer services facility companies, is a buy for the total return and income investor. The management of DLR is good and has continued to grow the company by buying bolt-on companies and using its cash to expand existing properties and develop new ones. The stock comprises 4.0% of The Good Business Portfolio, my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, March 2020". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return, and growing companies that hopefully keep me ahead of the Dow average.

The Good, Buy

The method I use to compare companies is to look first at the total return compared to the market. If a company cannot beat the market, why do you want to invest in that company? The great Digital Realty Trust total return of 110.41% compared to the Dow base of 81.81% over my 63-month test period makes Digital Realty Trust a good investment for the total return investor. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $21,200 today. This gain makes Digital Realty a good investment for the total return investor looking back, which has future growth with increased earnings as the COVID-19 virus is controlled by July 2021 in the United States. Overall, Digital Realty Trust is a good business with my 3-year CAGR of 10% projected growth as the United States and foreign economies grow going forward, with the increasing demand for Digital Realty's services as the COVID virus gets under control worldwide in the next two years.

Digital Realty Trust is a conservative investment for the income investor who also wants good growth as the computer service business is expanded. Digital Realty Trust has good cash flow at $1.4 billion/year, and the company uses some of the cash to expand its business by buying bolt-on companies and increase dividends each year, increasing the value for the shareholders. A quote from the 4th quarter earns call by the CEO William Stein sums up the good business expansion for the past year in foreign countries and increased growth from the Interxion buy-out.

The fourth quarter capped off a transformational year for Digital Realty. We acquired several highly connected assets, including the Westin Building in North America and Interxion in EMEA, along with the leading colocation and interconnection providers in Southeastern Europe, significantly expanding our platform in EMEA while trimming non-core assets in North America. We delivered record bookings for the full-year, an extraordinary performance under any set of circumstances, but particularly amid the headwinds of a global pandemic. Our business is increasingly global. In 2020, we nearly doubled the number of countries where Digital Realty has a presence, and EMEA accounted for more than half our fourth quarter bookings. For the first time ever, a majority of our bookings have been outside the Americas.

This shows the feelings of the CEO and the continued growth of the Digital Realty Trust business and shareholder return via increased earnings and dividends. Digital Realty Trust has good growth long term and will continue as the world's workforce returns after the COVID virus is controlled, growing the world economies. Digital Realty's S&P CFRA's one-year price target is $170, giving you a possible gain of 25% in a year and making Digital Realty Trust a good buy at this time. The projected one-year PE is fair at 21, which shows that Digital Realty Trust is fairly valued compared with the 10% CAGR projected growth, but good growing businesses do not come cheap, and Digital Realty Trust has a business that will grow from year to year.

One of the major reasons to own Digital Realty is to have a steady quarterly income with good growth as the COVID virus is controlled and as workers get back to their jobs. Digital Realty Trust's revenue should increase in the United States and increase in the rest of the world as the COVID virus is controlled, but it will take 1-2 years. Digital Realty Trust has an above-average dividend yield of 3.3% and has had increases for sixteen years, making Digital Realty Trust a good choice for the dividend growth investor that wants consistent growing income. The dividend was last increased in February 2021 for an increase from $1.12/Qtr to $1.16/Qtr or a 3.6% increase. The five-year average FFO payout ratio is high at 70%, consistent for a REIT, which allows cash to remain for increasing the business of the company by buying bolt-on companies and increasing the dividend that increases the earnings and stock price bringing value to the stockholder. The graphic below shows the worldwide growth of the companies PlatformDIGITAL system, which is a worldwide growth service.

Digital Realty Trust is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $39 billion, well above my guideline target of at least $8 billion. Digital Realty Trust's 2021 projected cash flow at $1.4 billion is excellent, allowing the company to have the means for company growth and increased dividends. Digital Realty Trust's S&P CFRA rating is three stars or hold with a one-year target price of $170, passing the guideline. Digital Realty Trust is below the target price at present by 25% and has a moderate PE of 21, making Digital Realty Trust a long-term buy at this entry point if you consider the solid growing cash flow that drives the stock price up.

I look for the earnings of my positions to consistently beat their quarterly estimates. For the last quarter, on February 11, 2021, Digital Realty Trust reported FFO earnings that beat expected at $1.61 by $0.08, compared to last year at $1.62. Total revenue was higher at $1.06 billion more than a year ago by 34.6% year over year and beat expected total revenue by $30 million. This was a good report with a bottom-line beating expected, and the top line increasing, and the bottom-line almost matching compared to last year. The next earnings report, Q1, will be out in May 2021 and is expected to be $1.51 compared to the previous year at $0.95, a good increase. By Q3, the COVID virus should be well under control in the United States with the workforce back to normal, but the rest of the world will still be fighting COVID to keep revenues and earnings of DLR volatile. The graphic below shows a summary of the Q4 increase in booking's which drives earnings.

One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The total return is strong, and the above-average growing dividend makes DLR a good business to own for income and growth. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business, and also generates a good income stream. Most of all, what makes DLR interesting is the long-term growth of their business as the worldwide need for computer facilities increases. DLR gives you an increasing dividend for the dividend investor and a great total return.

Risks and Negatives of the business

The obvious risk for Digital Realty Trust short term is that a new COVID virus occurs that will hurt the Digital Realty business short term. Digital Realty has great world services, and they keep adding companies to their sales, but you have the risk of integrating the new companies short term. It is expected that this summer, the COVID virus will be controlled in the United States, increasing revenue, but the rest of the world will take years to control the COVID virus, so Digital Realty Trust's Revenue will continue to grow, but revenues and earnings may be erratic. There is also always the risk of government regulation and exchange rates compared to the dollar that could hurt Digital Realty Trust's business.

Conclusions

Digital Realty Trust is a great investment choice for the total return growth investor with its well-above-average total return. The Good Business Portfolio has a full position of 4% in the portfolio, and I don't intend to add to the position; I will just let it grow. If you want a steady growing good total return in a growing computer infrastructure business, Digital Realty Trust is the right investment for you, and it's fairly priced with a possible 25% gain this year.

The total return for the Good Business Portfolio is ahead of the Dow average from 1/1/2020 to March 19 by 0.56%, which is a gain above the market gain of 6.61% for a total portfolio gain of 7.17%. Each quarter after the earnings season is over; I write an article giving a complete portfolio list and performance. The latest article is titled "The Good Business Portfolio: 2020 4th Quarter Earnings and Performance Review".