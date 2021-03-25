Combating The Effects Of Inflation On Your Portfolio With Hedge Fund Replication ETFs (Podcast)
Summary
- Investors have been hearing prognostications of “runaway inflation" for more than a decade now, since the end of the global financial crisis.
- With central banks and governments around the world offering up unprecedented stimulus spending to combat pandemic-induced economic disruption, these inflation calls have now reached a fever pitch.
- Dynamic Beta's Andrew Beer joins the podcast to make the case for why his firm's hedge-fund replication ETFs are the perfect antidote for inflation's effects on traditional 60/40 portfolios.
Editor's Note: A full transcript of this conversation will be published next week. Sign up to follow Let's Talk ETFs to be alerted when that article is available.
My guest today is Andrew Beer, a Managing Member of Dynamic Beta Investments. Andrew joined the hedge fund industry in 1994 as a portfolio manager for Seth Klarman's Baupost Group. He later founded hedge funds focused on commodities and investing in the Greater China region.
Since 2007, Andrew's singular focus has been on the second Holy Grail of hedge funds: how to outperform hedge funds with shallower drawdowns, lower fees and daily liquidity. In that year, Andrew joined Dynamic Beta Investments, the firm he currently serves as the Managing Member of. In this capacity, Andrew is co-Portfolio Manager of the firm's investment strategies, which include two UCITS funds listed in Europe as well as the focus of today's show, the iM DBi Hedge Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEH) and the iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF).
The basic approach of these two ETFs is to replicate the top hedge fund managers in the world "in real time", spreading risk across a variety of asset classes and strategies. As Andrew explains, "Beyond the high fees, the main issue most investors have with their hedge fund investments is that they have a large amount of money in a single strategy and this often leads to underperformance, or unanticipated risk levels."
Particularly with inflation back in the conversation - and Andrew makes no predictions as to whether inflation will create a serious drag on portfolios in 2021 - Andrew believes that the diversified strategies offered by DBEH and DBMF will offer investors protection against inflation, should it be a real issue in the coming years.
Show Notes
- 3:45 - The Dynamic Beta back-story: After so many years in the hedge fund space, what prompted Andrew to offer these types of strategies in an ETF wrapper?
- 5:30 - iM DBi Hedge Strategy ETF (DBEH) and iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF): Breakdown of retail vs. institutional ownership
- 6:15 - Why are these and so many other ETFs not available via platforms like Merrill Edge?
- 14:00 - 2021: The year when inflation concerns could finally become a reality for investors
- 20:00 - Is growing government debt the world over inflationary or deflationary?
- 24:30 - What effects would inflation likely have on a typical 60/40 portfolio of stocks and bonds?
- 28:00 - What can the Fed do to fight inflation? Is raising rates really on the table?
- 31:30 - Two strategies for combating inflation within your portfolio: iM DBi Hedge Strategy ETF (DBEH) and iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF)
- 42:15 - Are these ETFs meant to be core or satellite portfolio holdings?
Disclosure: I am/we are long DBEH, DBMF, SCHP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Andrew Beer is long DBEH and DBMF.
Jonathan Liss is long SCHP.