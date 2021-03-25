Photo by Yingko/iStock via Getty Images

By Jonathan Liss

My guest today is Andrew Beer, a Managing Member of Dynamic Beta Investments. Andrew joined the hedge fund industry in 1994 as a portfolio manager for Seth Klarman's Baupost Group. He later founded hedge funds focused on commodities and investing in the Greater China region.

Since 2007, Andrew's singular focus has been on the second Holy Grail of hedge funds: how to outperform hedge funds with shallower drawdowns, lower fees and daily liquidity. In that year, Andrew joined Dynamic Beta Investments, the firm he currently serves as the Managing Member of. In this capacity, Andrew is co-Portfolio Manager of the firm's investment strategies, which include two UCITS funds listed in Europe as well as the focus of today's show, the iM DBi Hedge Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEH) and the iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF).

The basic approach of these two ETFs is to replicate the top hedge fund managers in the world "in real time", spreading risk across a variety of asset classes and strategies. As Andrew explains, "Beyond the high fees, the main issue most investors have with their hedge fund investments is that they have a large amount of money in a single strategy and this often leads to underperformance, or unanticipated risk levels."

Particularly with inflation back in the conversation - and Andrew makes no predictions as to whether inflation will create a serious drag on portfolios in 2021 - Andrew believes that the diversified strategies offered by DBEH and DBMF will offer investors protection against inflation, should it be a real issue in the coming years.

