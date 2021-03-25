Every portfolio needs a handful of boring companies that either generate largely uncorrelated returns or protect the downside. You won’t brag to your friends about their returns, but you’ll know deep down that your money is in safe hands. In the age of growth investing, it can often be easy to forget proper portfolio construction. However, the first few months of 2021 have proven how quickly last year’s darlings can fall out of favor. That is why every portfolio needs a company that stays away from the spotlight, quietly compounding and growing steadily over time. Markel (NYSE:MKL) is a great example of a company I look for to fit this mold. The right kind of boring. On paper, the business strategy of Markel is simple. Collect insurance premiums, maintain enough cash on hand to cover worst-case liabilities, and invest the rest. However, investments can often go awry and place a company in jeopardy. In contrast, Markel has been in the game now for 40 years, a testament to the discipline of its management team.

The growth and steadfast nature of Markel can be attributed to Tom Gayner, who joined in 1990 to form the Markel-Gayner Asset Management Corporation, which provides equity investment counsel to Markel as well as outside clients. Gayner is also the president of Markel Ventures and was named Co-CEO along with Richard Whitt in 2016. The Co-CEO model is historically rare and often leads investors to question management’s structure. Who’s accountable? Who’s really in charge? However, increasingly the demands on a modern CEO are too much for one person. In the case of Markel, the delineation of responsibilities makes perfect sense. Richard Whitt, who has been with Markel since 1991 heads the insurance business, while Gayner leads investments and Markel Ventures. Gayner’s approach to investing and overall vision for Markel has been fantastic with the stock price far and away outpacing the S&P since he joined. I encourage everyone to listen to Gayner speak about his investing philosophy. He is both adaptable and resolute in sticking to his four pillars, identifying that some pillars can change over time and in different conditions while others must always remain true. He does not go chasing trends, instead, he believes in staying within his circle of competence and compounding capital over time. The long-term thinking of Markel is also evident in their compensation of managers being based on five-year averages. Gayner’s dedication to shareholders and customers gives me confidence in Markel’s management as he often cites the “Win-Win-Win” philosophy relating to employees, customers, and shareholders.

Often called the “Baby Berkshire” the vision of Markel calls to mind a lot of similar themes as those mentioned in early Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) letters. In my opinion, it is largely at a similar stage as when Berkshire began to ramp up its scale to wholly buying businesses. Recently companies such as Markel and Berkshire have moved sideways while almost anything with a catchy name in the growth sector has surged. I get it, a company like Lansing Building Products does not have the same appeal as a potential e-commerce or mobile payments giant, but these are real businesses generating real cash flows and eventually, fundamentals will matter again. We have begun to see a reversal and a rotation into value in 2021 and there is plenty of room to grow for the long run as Markel continues to reinvest the profits from its businesses and investments to fuel growth.

Three Engines: Specialty Insurance, Investments, Markel Ventures

Engine 1: Insurance

Premiums have increased steadily over the years to $9.267 billion in 2020. The insurance business has been hit particularly hard by natural catastrophes recently. The measure of Markel’s underwriting profitability is given by the combined ratio which looks at incurred losses and expenses over earned premiums. Any ratio over 100% indicates an underwriting loss for the company. Going back to 1999, Markel’s combined ratio has gone over 100% on seven occasions including 2017, which broke the financial record for the highest ever total level of insured catastrophes and the years since have been no different.

Looking at 2020, Markel experienced COVID-19 related losses of $325 million in the first quarter and additional COVID-19 losses of $33 million subsequently during the year. Despite COVID-19 causing cancellations for events that historically had zero correlation such as a tennis tournament in England and a wine festival in California, Markel still managed to keep the combined ratio for 2020 below 100%. Markel has already adapted to the pandemic and is not currently writing event cancellation insurance. It is also nearing the end of when covered events from previously written policies can take place, so all COVID-19 related losses should have already occurred. The company does not anticipate further losses related to the pandemic and has taken steps to eliminate future risks and costs associated with writing insurance. As a result of the steady increase in natural disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic, Markel has significantly reduced writing insurance and reinsurance with exposure to natural catastrophes and has employed the continual use of technology to simplify every facet of an insurance transaction. As such, the company has reduced its expense ratio from 37.7% in 2018 to 36.0% in 2020. Markel has adopted the “10-5-1” philosophy for the future of its insurance business. Grow to $10 billion of annual insurance premiums in 5 years earning $1 billion of annual underwriting profit. This is another example of management’s long-term thinking and vision.

Markel began its strategic initiative in Insurance-Linked Securities and Program Services during 2015 and is now beginning to evaluate its performance based on its five-year time frame. Insurance-Linked Securities (ILS) are a relatively recent development compared to the hundreds of years of traditional insurance coverages. They offer diversification and protection for their customers in the event of major catastrophes. An over-simplified example Markel cites would be an insurance company only operating in a select few states and thus being overly exposed to any catastrophe in those few states. In this instance, the company would purchase an “Industry Loss Warranty” (ILW) which reimburses buyers if total losses from a catastrophe exceed a certain amount. The ILS manager matches buyers with investors who are willing to stake capital to cover the loss. If no catastrophe occurs, the investors receive their capital back plus the premium the buyer paid to put the coverage into place. The ILS manager collects management and performance-based fees depending on outcomes. The overall system offers buyers significant value in coverage while also providing investors with returns that are largely uncorrelated to overall markets. Also, the fees associated with these transactions tend to be lower than those associated with traditional reinsurance coverage. As the world continues to demand better, faster, cheaper solutions to all problems, the ILS market addresses those needs for insurance products. As an owner of multiple ILS Managers, particularly Nephila which started the ILS market, Markel is well-positioned to capitalize on the ILS market growing and developing. However, management is still learning and adapting to the ILS market as years of record-setting catastrophes in 2017 and 2018 caused investors to experience losses and question the long-term viability of the ILS market. It is definitely a space to watch develop and keep in mind when evaluating Markel, however, management has learned important lessons and expects that ILS will become a more meaningful component of Markel over the coming years.

Engine 2: Investments

Gayner has consistently earned an annual return in the high teens for the Markel equity portfolio. Markel earned 30% on its equity portfolio in 2019 capping off a decade where it earned an annual return of 15.2%. A North Star guides all investment decisions for Markel. First management decides to allocate capital either to fixed income or equity investments. Following the North Star, enough capital is first allocated into fixed income holdings to more than cover expected ultimate liability. These holdings consist of sovereign credits with taxing authority at the federal, state, or municipal level, and a variety of high credit quality, first mortgage liens on daily use real estate, and a small component of high-quality corporate bonds. Interest rates being largely close to zero or negative has placed a damper on the performance of this portfolio. While allocating capital to these holdings lowers Markel’s investment returns as a whole and thus may not meet certain investors' expected or required returns, it further highlights Markel’s steady nature and dedication to the customer. Management has decided to dutifully sacrifice an incremental amount of yield to shore up and strengthen its balance sheet. While this may seem overly cautious or conservative to some, the strength of Markel’s approach was highlighted just last year. While net income decreased, Markel was still able to complete its acquisition of Lansing Building Products and deliver further value to shareholders. Future outlook for its overall investment returns looks promising. While currently, premiums are growing faster than profitability, once Markel’s expected underwriting profitability develops from this growth, the company will have greater flexibility in how it invests. Markel has a longstanding four-part discipline which it follows as its North Star for its equity portfolio:

Invest in businesses with good returns on capital that don’t use too much leverage With management teams with equal measures of talent and integrity At companies with reinvestment opportunities and capital discipline At fair prices

At the onset of the pandemic, Markel chose to reduce its equity exposure by 20% to protect the company in the face of uncertainty. While the equities in this portfolio were sold at less than ideal prices, the cash generated enabled Markel to maximize its ability to continue to write insurance premiums at favorable rates. Short-term this clearly impacted overall returns for the year and Gayner is the first to admit that he can be justly criticized and that there are things he would have done differently. However, the equity portfolio still returned 15.2% in 2020 and Markel will also reap the benefits of continually writing insurance premiums during 2020 over the coming years. Markel’s investment philosophy is one that I believe will always have value. While in recent memory, the trend towards high-flying growth stocks with minimal to no income has pervaded, the fact of the matter is, buying cash-flowing businesses with little to no debt at fair to cheap valuations has historically outperformed growth. Thus Markel, run by a very diligent management team with the principles highlighted above, deserves a place in everyone’s portfolio.

Engine 3: Markel Ventures

Launched 15 years ago, Markel Ventures has grown into a sizable contributor to Markel’s top line with revenues up from $2.05 billion in 2019 to $2.795 billion in 2020 and EBITDA in 2020 at $367 million. Markel really looks to own these businesses for the long haul and places the management teams in positions to succeed. Markel does not have its businesses take on massive amounts of debt to fuel growth nor does it look for a quick flip. Gayner cites the advice given to him by Shelby Davis at one of Berkshire’s annual meetings as they were discussing the creation of Markel Ventures. Shelby Davis stated “Well, if you want to buy a business that’s not run by crooks, buy one where they don’t have any debt. Think about it. When you’re financing the business with debt, you’re borrowing money, somebody else’s money to run your business. If you’re financing business with equity, well, that’s your money.” Markel takes this advice to heart and uses it as a gauge for management’s integrity and skin in the game as well as the overall attractiveness of a business. In evaluating acquisition opportunities, Markel follows the same four-part discipline as it does for its equity portfolio. Points one and two were crucial as management teams had to quickly pivot to adjust to the pandemic. Markel Ventures serves as a way for Markel to diversify away from the insurance business cycle and the company has built up a sizeable portfolio of companies with uncorrelated revenue streams. Examples of businesses include green plants, medical services, management consulting, and building products. As Markel Ventures continues to expand, so too does the resiliency of Markel.

Conclusion:

When evaluating potential investments, considering the downside is just as important as the upside. While I can almost guarantee that Markel will not double in the next 12 months, I can also be fairly confident that the downside is very limited due to the nature of the business and its portfolio of companies. With this in mind, I am much more comfortable allocating a significant amount of my portfolio to Markel. Sure, I can and have earned more on a percentage basis in other investments. But, with my own risk preference, I have not felt comfortable allocating large enough sums to generate life-changing results as others have. I’m fine with that. As the chart of Markel’s price versus the S&P illustrates, compounding over time is the name of the game.