Atlantic American Corp. (NASDAQ:AAME) is an insurance company that is trading at 8x-10x its net income. With most peers trading with a PE of 8x-18x, I believe that Atlantic American is cheap. If a significant number of investors study the company's financial results, I would expect a stock demand increase. As a result, Atlantic American Corp. could see an increase in its valuation in the coming months. With that, investors need to understand that the company is risky because it is a small cap. Besides, I dislike the fact that insiders are selling shares.

Business Profile

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance business, which engages in the life, health, and property insurance industries.

The company generates most of its sales from the insurance of automobile liabilities and automobile physical damages:

Source: 10-k

Source: 10-k

The global auto insurance market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2020 to 2027. Thus, I would expect the company's sales to be close to that figure or below:

"As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global auto insurance market generated $739.30 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to hit $1.06 trillion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.5% from 2020 to 2027." Source: Allied

In my opinion, the most valuable feature of Atlantic American is its employees. I like that employees stay in the company for a longer period of time. According to LinkedIn, the employees stay in the company for close to 8 years. Notice that the employees know the company's customers. They stay with the company for a long time, so I would expect customers to remain loyal to the company for a significant amount of time too:

Source: LinkedIn

I also studied the feedback given by the employees. In my opinion, most employees had a good experience of working with Atlantic American Corp. I do like it. I also believe that most investors will appreciate it. With this type of business culture, I believe that the company is ready to go to the next level:

Source: Indeed

COVID-19 Does Not Appear To Be Damaging The Company's Results

I believe that investors need to have a look at Atlantic American because COVID-19 does not seem to be affecting the company's financial results. I wonder whether individuals are more afraid of the pandemic, and they are signing more insurance contracts. In any case, the company did mention in its last annual report that COVID-19 may not generate significant disruption:

We do not currently expect a significant decline in liquidity or operating results as a result of the disruption caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. To date, the most significant impact of COVID-19 on the Company's financial position has been volatility in the fair value of the Company's fixed maturity and equity investments due to disruption in the financial markets, as well as a reduction in the frequency of medical claims. Source: 10-K

The company Decided To Repurchase Shares At $3.5-$5

In 2016, the management decided to repurchase shares when the company was trading at $3.5-$5. Right now, the shares are being traded at less than $5. With this in mind, seeing another buyback program wouldn't be surprising. At the end of the day, the management appears to believe that the stock is cheap at $3.5-$5:

On October 31, 2016, the Board of Directors of the Company approved a plan that allows for the repurchase of up to 750,000 shares of the Company's common stock (the "Repurchase Plan") on the open market or in privately negotiated transactions, as determined by an authorized officer of the Company. Any such repurchases can be made from time to time in accordance with applicable securities laws and other requirements. Source: 10-k

Financial Stats As Of December 31, 2020

In the last fiscal year, the company's sales were equal to $195 million. Atlantic American Corp. does not report a substantial amount of sales growth, which may explain why the company is not that popular among investors. Notice that the company's property and casualty business segment did report revenue growth of 11%. I also believe that the market has not really paid attention to the company's net income growth. In 2020, the net income was equal to $12 million, which is better than the net income in 2019:

Source: 10-k

Atlantic American Corp. appears to be a buy because of its balance sheet. With an asset/liability ratio of more than 1x, AAME's balance sheet looks very stable. In Q4, the total amount of assets was equal to $405 million, with total liabilities of $260 million. Note that the market capitalization is equal to $104 million. In sum, the price to book value is below 1.5x. In my opinion, AAME is highly undervalued:

Source: 10-k

I am not afraid of the company's financial obligations. Notice that AAME's short term debt is less significant than the company's cash and cash equivalents. Atlantic American Corp. shows cash of $19 million, and investments worth $279 million:

Source: 10-k

Analysis of The Company's Investments

The company reports a significant amount of investments, so most investors would appreciate more information in this regard. The company is investing more than 70% of its cash in corporate bonds, and makes an average yield of 3.1%:

Source: 10-k

Source: 10-k

In my opinion, if you believe that interest rates are about to increase, Atlantic American Corp. could be a great investment. Notice that the company invests in bonds, which will offer more yield as interest rates increase. With this in mind, Atlantic American Corp. could represent a magnificent buying opportunity.

Atlantic American Corp. Appears Cheap

Atlantic American Corp. has a market capitalization of $104 million. With forward sales of $239 million, AAME trades at 0.4x forward sales. In my view, traders will most likely believe that the company is cheap.

That's not all. With net income of $12 million, the company appears to be trading at 8x its net income. I reviewed the PE ratio in the insurance industry. Most competitors trade at 8x-18x, which means that Atlantic American Corp. is undervalued as compared to its peers:

Source: Ycharts

Insiders Are Selling Shares

I believe that traders don't want to buy the company's shares because insiders report sales of equity. In my view, the company's valuation will not get more significant until insiders stop selling shares. In September, the CEO and the CFO sold equity of AAME:

Source: NASDAQ

Risks

Atlantic American Corp. is a small company. It may not matter whether the company delivers beneficial results. If traders don't study the company's financial results, the total amount of liquidity in the market may not be large. As a result, Atlantic American Corp. will most likely trade undervalued as compared to its peers.

The insurance business model is based on calculating probabilities. If there is a catastrophic event that the company cannot foresee, Atlantic American Corp. could go bankrupt. It is very unlikely, but it may happen. Think, for instance, that all the company's clients have an accident tomorrow. As a result, I wouldn't expect the company to be able to pay for all the damages:

Limits per occurrence within the reinsurance treaties are as follows: Inland marine and commercial automobile physical damage - $250,000 excess of $100,000 retention; and automobile liability and general liability - excess coverage of $2.0 million less retentions that may vary from $100,000 to $300,000 depending on the account. American Southern maintains a property catastrophe treaty with a $5.7 million limit excess of $300,000 retention. American Southern also issues individual surety bonds with face amounts generally up to $1.5 million, and limited to $5.0 million in aggregate per account, that are not reinsured. Source: 10-k

Conclusion

With net income of $12 million, Atlantic American Corp. reports a market capitalization of $85-$100 million. I believe that the company is cheap at the current valuation. In my view, if more investors take a look at the company, the stock demand will most likely increase. As a result, I would expect the valuation to go to $150-$200 million. Notice that most peers report a PE ratio of 8x-18x. If insiders stop selling shares, the investment community would trust the company's financial health a bit more.