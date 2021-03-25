Photo by titoOnz/iStock via Getty Images

After years of poking along as a penny stock on the NYSE, the shares of Globalstar, Inc (NYSE:GSAT) shot up like a just-launched satellite this past January. From a low of $0.33 on January 4, the first day of trading in 2021, it flew up to a high of $2.79 on February 17. Then, it began coming back to earth, closing at $1.32 on March 24:

What’s been going on with this company? And should we consider investing in it?

About Globalstar

Based in Covington, LA, the company operates a mobile satellite service, or MSS, that provides voice and data transmission globally, by way of satellites. It has a network of in-orbit satellites and a network of ground stations (gateways). Collectively, these networks are known as the Globalstar System.

Pictured: The SmartOne Solar asset manager, of which the company says, “Powered by the sun, this Commercial IoT device allows managers to efficiently monitor and manage their remote assets. It supports the Internet of Things (IoT) and provides "reliable connectivity" to areas not served or underserved by terrestrial wireless and wireline networks.” Source: Globalstar.com

According to its 10-K for 2020, it had roughly 745,000 subscribers worldwide on December 31, 2020. They came mainly from the following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

These customers usually have access to conventional wireless and broadband data services, but they leave their home bases to travel to remote regions where conventional services are unavailable or unreliable. They also have some customers who live in remote regions.

Most of its revenue comes from the United States and Canada, and the sources comprise government at all levels; public safety and disaster relief; oil & gas; recreation; and personal telecommunications. It also reports that the proportion of customers using commercial IoT devices has increased significantly.

Globalstar says it competes in the MSS sector of the global communications industry; MSS is considered a complementary service to terrestrial communications services and infrastructure. In other words, MSS takes over when terrestrial services can no longer provide continuous connectivity.

Growth

The industry has grown over the past two decades because of what Globalstar calls “better-tailored, improved technology products, and services. It is also gaining because devices are becoming smaller, costs have been falling, and increased demand from governments, businesses, and individuals.

Globalstar itself has been growing through organic development plus a series of partnerships:

The first one this year, on January 7 th , was with Nokia Oyj, the Finnish telecommunications company. Nokia’s deal with the Port of Seattle for private wireless networking would involve Globalstar's Band 53 spectrum. That was the second collaboration with Nokia on a port system and kicked off the big share price increases.

, was with Nokia Oyj, the Finnish telecommunications company. Nokia’s deal with the Port of Seattle for private wireless networking would involve Globalstar's Band 53 spectrum. That was the second collaboration with Nokia on a port system and kicked off the big share price increases. On January 13 th it followed up by making a deal with Ceres Tag to provide satellite services to the livestock industry through what it called "the world's first and only smart ear tag for traceability provenance, biosecurity, health, animal welfare, production improvement and theft reduction."

it followed up by making a deal with Ceres Tag to provide satellite services to the livestock industry through what it called "the world's first and only smart ear tag for traceability provenance, biosecurity, health, animal welfare, production improvement and theft reduction." One week later there was a deal between its wholly-owned subsidiary SPOT LLC and a subscription box service BattlBox. Each BattlBox Pro Box subscriber is to receive a SPOT Gen4 Satellite GPS Messenger and up to six months of service. Globalstar CEO Dave Kagan said: “The partnership with BattlBox is a great fit for SPOT since we share a common audience that loves outdoor recreation, adventure and off-the-grid travel for work or pleasure.”

Next up was a hookup with Qualcomm (QCOM); on February 9th; in which Qualcomm would include Globalstar's Band n53 in its new 5G X65 modem. The X65 is Qualcomm's flagship 5G modem and adds global 5G band support for n53. With Qualcomm's support, the potential device ecosystem expands significantly to include the most popular smartphones, laptops, tablets, automated equipment and other IoT modules.

; in which Qualcomm would include Globalstar's Band n53 in its new 5G X65 modem. The X65 is Qualcomm's flagship 5G modem and adds global 5G band support for n53. With Qualcomm's support, the potential device ecosystem expands significantly to include the most popular smartphones, laptops, tablets, automated equipment and other IoT modules. According to Globalstar, “The X65 is Qualcomm's flagship 5G modem and adds global 5G band support for n53”. February 24th saw a deal with Jeep Jamboree, an off-roading vehicle, for which subsidiary SPOT will provide connectivity in remote areas.

Each of these announcements, except the last, was followed by a boost in the share price - for a time, at least. Perhaps recognizing the possibility that the stock has risen too far, too quickly, or to take profits, the market began selling off. At the close of trading on March 24, the stock had fallen back to $1.32.

Competition

This industry, according to the 10-K, is highly competitive, and it names three primary competitors:

Inmarsat PLC (ISAT) owns and operates a fleet of geostationary satellites that cover most bodies of water more completely than Globalstar’s. Thus, it is the leading satellite communications provider to the maritime sector.

Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) owns and operates a fleet of low earth orbit satellites; its products and services are similar to those marketed by Globalstar.

ORBCOMM Inc (ORBC) owns and operates a fleet of low earth orbit satellites; it competes directly with Globalstar on IoT products and services.

In addition, Globalstar competes with regional mobile satellite communications services and in markets such as rural telephony it competes with companies that provide VSAT (very small aperture terminal) services.

And it must compete indirectly with landline and wireless communications networks. When these terrestrial competitors invest in underdeveloped areas, they become competitors.

Recent earnings results

Fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 results were released on March 3rd. For the full year, the major items were:

Total revenue was up 1% to $128.5 million, despite setbacks from Covid-19 and a weaker oil and gas market.

The loss from operations improved 13%, because of an $8.1 million reduction in expenses and an increase of $0.7 million increase in total revenue.

The net loss was $109.6 million, compared with net income of $11.4 million in 2019.

The Covid-19 virus and its associated lockdowns had a serious effect on the company in 2020. The most important factor was its exposure to the oil and gas industry. The company noted, “Demand for Globalstar’s Commercial IoT products was unfavorably impacted by the exposure to the oil and gas industry throughout 2020, however, this trend is reversing in 2021 as exploration and production activity recovers.”

Financial strength

The balance sheet shows cash and cash equivalents of $13.3 million at year’s end and total current assets of $68.5 million (including accounts receivables and inventory).

It also had short-term debt of $58.8 million and total liabilities of $465 million compared to total liabilities of $558.2 million at the end of 2019. According to the fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 earnings release, it had $54.7 million in restricted cash at the end of 2020, which is earmarked for the final principal and interest payment on its first lien facility agreement.

The company was doing well with its free cash flow until the final quarter of 2020:

Profitability

As this excerpt from the Seeking Alpha profitability table shows, Globalstar ranks poorly on this metric:

Let’s look more closely at the elements of profitability and their historical context. We start with a 10-year revenue chart that displays a steady rise before 2020 and the pandemic:

With the exception of a couple of big bumps mid-decade, EBITDA has been relatively flat, which is not what we want to see when revenue has been rising:

And earnings per share, diluted, have been mostly flat and negative:

These EBITDA and EPS chart profiles are not what we want to see.

Dividend and share buybacks

There is no dividend from Globalstar, and it has been issuing shares more often than it has been buying them back:

Valuation

The share price began a long slide in 2014, a recovery last year - and then there wasn't:

Although the price is lower now, it’s still far from value territory:

Price/Sales (trailing 12 months): 18.53 versus the sector average of 2.08.

Price/Sales (forward): 19.22 versus the sector average of 1.95.

Price/Book ( trailing 12 months) 5.74 versus the sector average of 2.85.

Price/Book (forward): 7.25 versus the sector average of 2.98

Because the company has had negative earnings and EBITDA, there is no P/E ratio or PEG ratio.

The Seeking Alpha system gives the company a D- for value.

Ownership

Insiders seem to have a great deal of confidence in the company, buying more shares on the open market than they have been selling:

Institutional investors owned 17.21% of the company on December 31st. The three largest of them were:

Mudrick Capital Management, a New York, NY-based investment firm focused on distressed credit and event-driven investing, owned 99,909,298 shares, after a reduction of 0.011% in the fourth quarter. The position is currently worth $144.868 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. held 50,721,720 shares worth $73.546 million.

Steelhead Partners LLC had a stake of 24,941,802 shares worth $36.166 million.

Conclusion

In Globalstar’s fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 results release, Executive Chairman Jay Monroe wrote, "While 2020 was an exciting year, the Company expects 2021 to be the defining year where our assets are transformed from what were speculative opportunities to producing meaningful revenue."

That essentially defines the company’s future. Can it deploy its assets to grow revenue and EBITDA to the point where the company consistently churns out profits for its shareholders? There seems a lot of promise in the announcements that emerged in the first quarter of this year; now it’s a matter of seeing how well management executes on that promise.

We have seen weakness in several fundamental metrics, but in some cases, that has been due to pandemic-related issues, which may not figure so prominently this year.

Based on the P/B and P/S metrics, valuations are still on the high side, but investors who are willing to wait for it to bottom out may see opportunities for future capital gains.