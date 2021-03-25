Photo by edb3_16/iStock via Getty Images

We're finally nearing the end of the Q4 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) and one of the most recent names to report its results is Victoria Gold (OTCPK:VITFF). For those unfamiliar, Victoria Gold is one of the newest gold producers in the sector after announcing commercial production in July of last year, and the company reported solid results in Q4, with output up another 20% sequentially to ~42,400 ounces. With upgrades to the material handling system, FY2021 should be a much stronger year, and costs should drop in FY2022 with lower sustaining capital expected. Based on Victoria's low valuation per reserve ounce relative to peers, I would view any pullbacks below US$8.90 as low-risk buying opportunities.

All figures are in US Dollars unless otherwise noted.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Victoria Gold released its Q4 and FY2020 results last week and reported quarterly gold production of 42,400~ ounces, a 20% increase from the ~35,300 ounces produced in Q3. This strong finish to FY2020 allowed the company to finish the year with ~116,600 ounces of gold produced, making it the newest 100,000-ounce gold miner in Canada. While the Q3 results were quite disappointing with a major miss on guidance, things look to be improving, and additional upgrades to the crushing circuit and mobile stacking system should allow for a much stronger FY2021, which is corroborated by guidance. Let's take a closer look at the results below:

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

As shown in the chart above, Victoria had a relatively slow ramp-up in FY2020, even after accounting for the additional headwinds from COVID-19. This was partially because the ore at Eagle is more abrasive than additionally planned, which required more downtime, and its grasshopper conveyors were armed with the wrong horsepower and needed to be upgraded from their previous capacity of 75 horsepower to 200 horsepower. Fortunately, the majority of Victoria's optimization work is now complete. This should allow the Eagle Mine to operate closer to the mine plan expectations, which called for ~210,000 ounces of gold production per annum for the first 4 years of the mine life.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

If we look at the Q4 operating metrics, it's clear that we saw a major increase in tonnes of ore stacked on the leach pads, with this figure up from ~1.91 million tonnes to ~2.32 million tonnes. This significant increase suggests that Victoria's optimization work is starting to pay off, and the company estimates that it now has ~63,000 recoverable ounces within its mineral inventory, which should allow for a decent performance in Q1 while the company is in its seasonal no-stacking period (January through March). The company noted that grades continue to reconcile well with the block model, with the grade of ore stacked coming in at 0.81 grams per tonne gold.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Digging into the results a little closer, we can see that all-in sustaining costs [AISC] improved considerably in Q4, despite relatively high sustaining capital. As shown above, Eagle's quarterly AISC dropped to $1,120/oz from $1,315/oz, which pushed the mine's AISC margin up by more than 30% to $763/oz. Looking ahead to FY2021, Eagle's AISC is expected to remain relatively high based on a guidance midpoint of $1,112/oz, which may be a little disappointing to investors. However, it's important to note that FY2021 is expected to be a much higher-cost year for Eagle with ~$47 million in sustaining capital, and this is roughly 50% higher than a usual year. This has to do with two major projects: a truck shop and a water treatment plant.

Looking ahead to FY2022, where we should see slightly higher production (~195,000 ounces) and sustaining capital closer to ~$30 million, it's quite possible that annual AISC could dip below $950/oz or a more than 13% improvement from the FY2021 AISC guidance mid-point. Therefore, while Victoria looks like a very high-cost and less desirable producer currently, I wouldn't extrapolate the FY2021 results into the future or get overly hung up on this year's higher cost profile. Let's take a look at the financial results:

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

If we look at the chart above, we can see that Victoria Gold reported revenue of ~$77.2 million in Q4, a 27% increase sequentially from Q3 levels. This increase in revenue was driven by higher gold sales at an average realized gold price of $1,883/oz. On a free cash flow basis, Victoria noted that it generated quarterly free cash flow of over ~$15 million in Q4, and the mine is set up to generate over ~$100 million in free cash flow in FY2021. For a company trading at an enterprise value below ~$800 million, this translates to a forward free cash flow yield above 13%.

So, how does the valuation look currently?

As shown above, Victoria is sitting on ~3.26 million ounces of gold reserves and has a market cap of ~$626 million at $10.00 per share. If we add the company's roughly ~$122 million in net debt, this translates to an enterprise value of approximately $748 million. Generally, Tier-1 gold producers trade at a valuation of above $250.00 per reserve ounce, and we recently saw Saracen Mineral Holdings (OTCPK:SCEXF) acquired by Northern Star (OTCPK:NESRF) for just shy of $260.00/oz. Saracen was a very low-cost producer with costs below $925/oz, but it's looking like this is where Victoria is headed by FY2022 if it can produce closer to ~200,000 ounces per annum. So, with Victoria trading at a valuation of just $229.44/oz, the stock is quite reasonably valued and could become a takeover target if it dips back below US$9.00.

(Source: Company Presentation)

As shown in the chart below, Victoria Gold stacks up quite well on a reserve per ounce basis to other names in the sector, with the implied fair value per ounce based on the trendline of closer to $350.00/oz. I would argue that this line of best fit slightly over-estimated Victoria's fair value per ounce, given that we have not seen much M&A above $250.00/oz, let alone above $300.00/oz, suggesting that suitors not willing to pay this much. However, even if we assume a fair value of just $270.00/oz, it does look like there's some upside from current levels, especially if Victoria can prove to the market it truly is a sub $950/oz producer.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Victoria Gold reported a solid finish to FY2020 and assuming a fair value per reserve ounce of $270.00; the stock could command a valuation closer to ~$880 million, or above US$12.20 per share after accounting for net debt of less than $100 million by H2 2021. The company's FY2021 guidance might look underwhelming to investors, but it's important to note that higher sustaining capital and production slightly below the mine plan are responsible for the elevated costs in FY2021. With sustaining capex expected to drop in FY2021, I would expect much higher margins in FY2022, with costs likely to dip below $950/oz. Based on Victoria's reasonable valuation per reserve ounce relative to Tier-1 peers, I would view any pullbacks below US$8.90 as low-risk buying opportunities.