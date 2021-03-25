Photo by Opla/iStock via Getty Images

March 2020 was a dark time for the notoriously cyclical dry bulk shipping sector. The Baltic Dry Index plunged with China on lockdown. SB managed well through the downturn thanks to a large cash hoard, low operating costs and conservative management. Fortunately, SB was well prepared for the bad times. The company has spent the last several years focused on strengthening its balance sheet, reducing refinancing risk and slashing interest costs.

What a difference a year makes! Things could not be much better for the red hot dry bulk shipping sector. Safe Bulkers, Inc (NYSE:SB) has more than doubled so far this year. Stock prices for dry bulk shipping peers Star Bulk Carriers Corp (SBLK) and Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) have nearly doubled. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM) has nearly tripled and leveraged peer NM has more than tripled so far in 2021. The meteoric rise of these common shares has been driven by a continued surge in the Baltic Dry Index which rose to its highest level since September 2019. Perhaps more importantly, longer-term shipping leases are being signed at elevated rates. Companies such as SB have a chance to lock in favorable rates as existing leases come up for renewal.

Despite all of the good news in the dry bulk sector, Safe Bulkers, Inc. PERP PFD SER D (NYSE:SB.PD) continues to trade at a substantial discount to par with an 8.3% yield. This article presents the top ten reasons that income investors should consider SB.PD and also highlights some of the major risks.

What is SB.PD?

SB.PD is a par $25 cumulative preferred issue with an 8% coupon. Dividends are paid quarterly, and SB.PD now yields 8.3% at a recent price of $24.07. SB.PD is a perpetual issue, which means that the company is not required to call it. The company has the option to call SB.PD at par any time, but this is not a major concern with the issue trading well below par. See prospectus for additional details. Average daily trading volume is typically around 15K shares. Use limit orders and patience when trading. There are 3.2 million shares of SB.PD outstanding which equals $85 million par value.

How does SB.PD differ from SB.PC?

Safe Bulkers Inc. 8% Cum Red Perp Pfd Shs Series C (NYSE:NYSE:SB.PC) is a very similar par $25 cumulative preferred issue. SB.PC is equal in seniority to SB.PD, and both issues have an 8% coupon. The covenants are extremely similar. See prospectus for details. SB-PC is a somewhat smaller and less actively traded issue. There are 2.3 million shares of SB.PC outstanding, which equals $58 million par value.

1. Excellent Liquidity

Liquidity always is an important consideration for preferred stock investors. A company should have plenty of cash to ensure that preferred dividends are not deferred when there are unexpected problems such as a pandemic. As of Q4 2020 SB had cash of $124 million and total liquidity of $171 million including available credit lines.

2. Preferred dividend coverage of 3.4X

Q4 2020 adjusted EBIDTA was $24.4 million. This was based on a relatively weak rate environment and results are expected to be far stronger in 2021. Even with weak Q4 results, the preferred dividend was well covered. Q4 preferred dividends totaled $2.9 million and interest expense was $4.3 million for coverage of: 24.4 / (4.3 + 2.9) = 3.4X.

3. Stronger earnings ahead

SB had solid Q4 2020 earnings of $7.6 million. These earnings were based on an average daily vessel charter rate of $12,319 in Q4 2020. Leasing rates have risen substantially. At current rates, revenues should increase by more than 50% as leases come up for renewal. But is this just a brief spike in rates? Apparently not. There are reports of 12-month period charters being set at close to spot market rates. SB will have an opportunity to lock in favorable rate for many ships. All four analysts following SB raised their earnings estimates over the last 90 days and expect the company to be profitable in 2021 and 2022.

4. Low interest costs

Low interest costs are essential for a capital-intensive business such as shipping. SB's interest expense of $4.3 million for Q4 2020 showed a substantial decline from $6.2 million in 2019. SB has benefited from declining interest rates and favorable loan terms. The blended Q4 interest rate for SB was only 2.8%.

5. Conservative management

SB has not paid a common stock dividend since 2015 as management has been focused on strengthening the balance sheet. The company has reduced risk by maintaining a large cash balance, keeping operating expenses low, staggering debt maturities and leasing some ships under longer-term charters. The risk averse management style is positive for preferred stock holders.

6. Heavy insider ownership

Management may be so risk averse since they have such a large ownership stake in the company. SB is really a family company. The Hajioannou family owns approximately 50.43% of the common stock as detailed on page #75 of the annual report. Management also owns 25,000 shares of SB.PC and 137,000 shares of SB.PD.

7. Low refinancing risk

As of 12/31/2020 SB had $616 million in total debt. This secured debt is not very challenging to refinance. This is especially true given that ship valuations are increasing due to the recent surge in rates. SB has done a nice job of spreading out debt maturities so as to reduce refinancing risk. $81 million of debt matures in 2021, $119 million matures in 2022 and $120 million matures in 2023.

8. Access to capital

The recent surge in SB makes it easier for the company to sell more shares of common stock. This would favor SB.PD holders since the preferred stock is senior to the common stock. The company can quickly sell additional shares if their stock surges. As noted in the Q4 earnings report:

"In August 2020, the Company filed a prospectus supplement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), under which it may offer and sell shares of its common stock (“Shares”) from time to time for up to aggregate gross offering proceeds of $23.5 million through an “at-the-market” equity offering program (the “ATM Program”). As of February 12, 2021, the Company had not offered to sell and has not sold any Shares under the ATM Program."

9. Capital gains opportunity

In today's bull market it has become increasingly difficult to find quality preferred stocks that are still trading at a discount to par. At a recent price of $24.07, SB.PD offers both an attractive 8.3% yield and the potential for capital gains if it trades higher toward par.

10. Environmental focus

Environmental concerns are an important consideration for many investors today. Two ships have been ordered for 2022 delivery and will meet new environmental standards including low NOx emissions. The company also has invested heavily in environmental upgrades for its existing fleet. As noted in the Q4 earnings report:

"In the context of our Environmental Social Responsibility policies, the Company has completed the installation of 20 scrubbers and continues the retrofit of vessels with ballast water treatment systems. As of December 31, 2020, the Company has 30 vessels equipped with ballast water treatment systems. The aggregate cost paid as of the year end for our environmental investments was $67.2 million. In February 2021, the Company entered into an agreement for an additional scrubber installation in one of its Capesize class vessels during the fourth quarter of 2021."

What are the major risks?

See the "Risk Factors" section of the annual report for a more detailed discussion of risk factors. I have briefly highlighted some of the major risks here. Shipping is a cyclical sector. Dry bulk shipping rates are now extremely favorable but could drop suddenly due to unpredictable global events such as a resurgence of the pandemic, a trade war or an economic slowdown. With an equity market capitalization of just $300 million, SB is much smaller than larger shipping peers such as Atlas Corp. (ATCO) and Costamare Inc. (CMRE) that also have preferred stock offerings.

Conclusions

It's getting much harder lately to find preferred stock and baby bond bargains for my Panick High Yield Report members. Despite improving credit quality, SB.PD still offers an attractive 8.3% yield and trades at a discount to par.