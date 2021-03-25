Photo by fokkebok/iStock via Getty Images

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) is a primarily electric and gas utility that is active in the state of New Jersey but it also has ancillary operations in some of the surrounding states such as Long Island, New York. Utilities in general tend to be fairly attractive to conservative investors due largely to their stability and their reasonably high yields. Public Service Enterprise Group is no exception to this as the company is the largest utility in one of the most populous and wealthiest states in the country and this has generally allowed it to weather through the worst of the pandemic reasonably well. The company has also been one of the more active in the development and deployment of green energy, which is something that has increasingly been attractive to both customers and investors. It could also offer us a certain amount of growth potential.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

As already mentioned, Public Service Enterprise Group is the largest utility in the state of New Jersey. The company has a footprint that covers most of the state and encompasses 2.3 million electric and 1.0 million natural gas customers:

Source: Public Service Enterprise Group

This may have given the company certain advantages over its peers when it came to navigating through the recent coronavirus crisis. This comes from the fact that New Jersey is one of the wealthiest states in the country with a highly educated workforce that commutes to cities such as New York and Philadelphia. As everyone reading this is no doubt well aware, the pandemic and related lockdowns put a great many people out of work or forced them to work from home. This had the most devastating impact on the poorer members of society since they are likely to be the people that are least able to work from their homes. They would also be the people that are least able to maintain their standard of living without a source of employment due to an overall lack of savings. The fact that Public Service Enterprise Group has a great deal of wealth in the areas in which it operates should have helped its customers cover their bills and by extension help Public Service Enterprise Group keep its earnings up. This did indeed prove to be the case:

Source: Public Service Enterprise Group

As we can see, if Public Service Enterprise Group manages to hit its guidance in 2021, the company will have grown its earnings per share at a 4.2% compound annual growth rate over the 2017-2021 period. While this is not as large as the 7.9% compound annual growth rate that DTE Energy (DTE) managed to deliver over the same period, it is still respectable and shows us that the company easily managed to maintain its cash flows and earnings straight through the pandemic.

The state of New Jersey is one of the more aggressive ones nationwide at pushing out carbon reduction programs. It is unlikely that this will come as a surprise to anyone given the political leanings of the state’s government over the past several years. This is likely one reason why Public Service Enterprise Group has been rolling out a fairly aggressive facilities development program over the past several years. As might be expected, the company has thus far been concentrating its efforts primarily on wind and solar power as these overall appear to be the most popular renewable solutions among utilities. Public Service Enterprise Group has so far developed 158-megawatts of solar generation facilities within its service area as well as help its customers finance the development of another 140 megawatts of solar energy. This would include things such as residential and business solar. As we will see shortly, this will not be the end of the company’s solar investments either. Public Service Enterprise Group may be getting even more active in the wind space. Back in April 2020, Danish utility firm (as well as the largest developer of offshore wind power in the world) Ørsted (OTCPK:DNNGY) announced that it would be selling 25% of its Ocean Wind offshore wind project to Public Service Enterprise Group. This is an enormous 1.1 gigawatt offshore wind farm that is located off of the coast of New Jersey. The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities hopes that this project can help the state achieve its goal of generating 100% of its electricity using renewable energy by 2050. When we consider the size of this project, that is likely to be the case.

The transaction is not expected to close until mid-2021, which is both somewhat surprising and somewhat not. This is because it is somewhat unusual for a business transaction to take more than a year to close. However, 2020 was a very unusual year to say the least and I must admit that it is not surprising that the pandemic could have slowed up the progress of the closing, especially considering that the lockdowns in New Jersey were somewhat more severe than in some other states. Thus, we do not yet see the impact of this transaction on the company’s balance sheet. We also do not know how much Public Service Enterprise Group is paying for this stake as that information has not yet been disclosed. It is not usual for companies to fail to disclose terms of an agreement for competitive reasons so I am not especially concerned about this. It does make it highly difficult to estimate the return of the project, though. We can be reasonably assured that it will generate a positive return because it has already secured a power purchasing agreement for the use of all of the energy generated by the facility. This agreement is at a price of $98.10 per megawatt-hour with the price increasing by 2% in each of the next twenty years. Thus, we can be confident that the company will see a boost to its cash flows once the facility begins operation in late 2024 but we cannot be sure just how big the boost will be.

As mentioned earlier, even these programs will not be the end of Public Service Enterprise Group’s investments into its various clean energy programs. The company currently expects to invest $13-$15 billion over the 2021-2025 period, with at least some of this money being spent on clean energy every single year:

Source: Public Service Enterprise Group

The company does not state exactly what this money will be spent on but we can assume that at least some of it will be devoted to renewable generation facilities. Thus, we can see how the company’s clean energy generation capabilities should increase over the coming years.

These investments should all help Public Service Enterprise Group generate growth over the coming years. This is because of the impact that these investments have on the rate base. The rate base is the value of the property upon which regulators allow the company to earn a specified rate of return. Thus, as a utility increases the value of its assets, it increases the rate base and thus the amount that the regulators will allow the company to charge its customers. Basically, this offers a way for the utility to pass through the costs of its capital expenditures onto its customers. Overall, the company’s current capital spending should allow the company to grow its rate base at a 6.5% to 8% compound annual growth rate over the 2020-2025 period:

Source: Public Service Enterprise Group

This growth in the rate base should allow the company to grow its revenues and earnings over the period assuming that regulators allow the company to generate a steady rate of return off of the value of its assets. They are likely to do this as a way to encourage the company to invest in its infrastructure, especially its clean energy infrastructure. Thus, we can be reasonably confident that the company’s growth story will ultimately play out.

Fundamentals Of Renewable Energy

One of the most popular themes in the market over the past year has been renewable energy. We have seen this with many of the more familiar names in the space like NextEra Energy (NEE) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP), both of which saw strong market appreciation over the past year. Some of this may have been due to virtue signaling by young investors putting their stimulus checks into the market. However, the fundamentals for renewable energy are actually quite strong. As may be expected, this is largely due to the specter of climate change. This has caused governments all over the world to impose a variety of mandates and incentives that are meant to reduce the carbon emissions of their respective nations. One of the ways to accomplish this is to encourage the conversion of traditionally fossil-fueled things such as power plants to renewables as renewables produce fewer carbon emissions. The International Energy Agency expects that these trends will continue going forward as renewable technologies continue to advance:

Source: International Energy Agency, Pembina Pipeline (PBA)

This could prove good for growth but the problem with many utilities is that they are confined to a single area. This limits their growth potential as their growth is largely limited to the population growth in the underlying region in which they operate as well as any growth in their rate base. This fact can somewhat limit their ability to take advantage of the strong growth potential of renewables. Public Service Enterprise Group does not suffer from this problem though because of its PSEG Power unit. PSEG Power operates a network of power stations around the country including 25 utility-scale solar facilities in fourteen states. Thus, it is more than just a regulated utility and this business unit offers the company forward growth potential by constructing renewable energy facilities around the country and selling this energy to utilities around the nation.

Dividend Analysis

One of the most significant reasons why investors purchase stock in utilities, apart from their inherent stability, is that they frequent boast yields that are higher than most other things in the market. Public Service Enterprise Group is no exception to this as the stock currently pays out a dividend of $0.51 per share quarterly ($2.04 per share annually), which gives the company a 3.50% yield at the current stock price. This dividend is the culmination of several years of steady growth, which is not unusual for a utility:

Source: Seeking Alpha

As is always the case, though, it is critical to ensure that the company can actually afford the dividend that it pays out. After all, we do not want the company to end up being forced to cut its dividend and end up reducing our income. In the case of a utility company, the usual way to do this is by looking at a measure known as free cash flow. The free cash flow of a company is the money left over from the company’s ordinary operations after it pays all of its bills and makes all necessary capital expenditures. This is the money that is available for distribution to the shareholders. In the full-year 2020 period, Public Service Enterprise Group reported a negative levered free cash flow of $198.5 million. This was not nearly enough to cover the $991.0 million that the company paid out in common and preferred dividends. This might therefore be concerning at first glance.

It is not especially uncommon for a utility to fail to generate sufficient free cash flow to cover its dividend. This is due to the capital-intensive nature of their businesses. It is, after all, extremely expensive to build up electrical and natural gas infrastructure to cover a wide geographic area. Thus, one common practice is to finance the construction of this infrastructure through the issuance of debt (and to a lesser extent equity) while using operating cash flow to cover the interest and dividends on these securities. Public Service Enterprise Group reported an operating cash flow of $3.1020 billion in 2020, which was easily enough to cover the $991.0 million in dividends with money left over. Thus, the dividend appears to be reasonably safe.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical that we ensure that we do not pay too much for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a sure-fire way to ensure that we generate suboptimal returns off of that asset. This includes utilities that are heavily invested in the growth of renewables and could have a significant amount of growth ahead of them.

One of the methods that we can use to value a utility company is the price-to-earnings growth ratio. This is a method of adjusting the more familiar price-to-earnings ratio to take a company’s forward growth prospects into account. As with its better-known cousin, a lower price-to-earnings growth ratio indicates that a stock offers a better value. Ideally, we want to purchase a stock when we can get it when it has a ratio that is less than one. That is because such a scenario implies that the stock is undervalued relative to its forward growth prospects. Unfortunately, though, few large companies have such a low ratio, especially in today’s over stimulated market.

According to Zacks Investment Research, Public Service Enterprise Group will grow its earnings per share at a 3.03% rate over the next three to five years. That gives the company a price-to-earnings growth ratio of 5.68 at the current stock price. Here is how that compares to a few of the company’s peers:

Company PEG Ratio Public Service Enterprise Group 5.68 DTE Energy 3.19 Eversource Energy (ES) 3.21 Exelon (EXC) 6.43 Edison International (EIX) 3.04

As we can see, Public Service Enterprise Group appears to be more richly valued than many of its peers, although it is not the absolute most expensive company on this list. That could be a sign that the stock has gotten a bit carried away with itself with regards to the company’s potential in the renewables space; although, admittedly, Zacks also projects that the company will have a lower growth rate than these peer firms. That could be a sign that we should wait and see if the stock returns to a more reasonable valuation before we buy in, as the company does appear to have some real potential.