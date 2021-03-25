Photo by Nikolay Pandev/E+ via Getty Images

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has seen a strong rebound in its stock after the broad market downturn resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Specifically, we see that the stock is up by 57% since mid-2020, compared to 33% for the S&P 500:

Source: investing.com

Recent Performance

In a previous article, I cautioned that while the stock could be set for a longer-term recovery, growth may stall due to weak personal and commercial banking activity, as well as low growth in the oil market. It is these two particular sectors that I would have wanted to see recovery within before adding more shares - being long the stock myself.

Since then, the stock has rebounded more strongly than I would have anticipated.

Crude oil is now up to $60 from a previous price of $40, which bodes well for the stock given the exposure of the broader Canadian financial system to oil prices.

Source: investing.com

In addition, when looking at the bank's most recent financial quarter, we see that net income growth in Personal and Commercial Banking rebounded strongly.

Source: Royal Bank of Canada Q1 2021 Results

In addition, most of the bank's other segments also saw a rebound in net income:

Source: Royal Bank of Canada Q1 2021 Results

Net interest income, or the difference between the amount paid out in loans and that received in deposits dropped by 18 basis points on a yearly basis, reflecting the impact of lower interest rates induced to allow for the economic recovery from COVID-19.

Source: Royal Bank of Canada Q1 2021 Results

With that being said, the fact that the bank has been able to boost net income in spite of a decrease in net interest margin has been quite impressive.

Capital markets - the bank's second largest by net income - also saw a strong rebound in revenue. This was driven primarily by a strong rebound in the equity markets, with revenue for Global Markets as a whole up by 12% and Equities up by 39%.

Source: Royal Bank of Canada Q1 2021 Results

Looking Forward

Royal Bank of Canada saw a significant boost in net income as a result of the strong rebound in equity markets through the latter half of 2020.

However, with COVID-19 cases and global travel restrictions continuing to be a concern, it looks more likely that growth in equity markets will be flatter for this year.

In this regard, Royal Bank of Canada will invariably become more dependent on net interest income to sustain net income growth overall.

This month, the Bank of Canada elected to hold the current Bank rate at 0.5 percent and the deposit rate at 0.25 percent. The central bank has indicated that rates will not be raised until such time that the 2 percent inflation target has been comfortably achieved, which is not projected to happen until 2023.

This will invariably limit the amount of interest that the bank can charge on loans and place a ceiling on profitability in the short to medium-term. That said, in spite of the continued uncertainty regarding the profitability of lending markets going forward, the bank appears to have significantly increased its provision for credit losses on impaired loans in the most recent quarter, while releasing $97 million of reserves on performing loans, which reflects an improved credit quality outlook:

Source: Royal Bank of Canada Q1 2021 Results

One potential risk for Royal Bank of Canada going forward is its exposure to the residential mortgage market. We can see that this segment accounts for a significant portion of its overall loan portfolio:

Source: Royal Bank of Canada Q1 2021 Results

The bank's exposure to this sector could benefit in the short-term as a result of an earlier than expected rise in mortgage rates.

However, concerns are mounting that the rise in mortgage demand could be unsustainable going forward. Higher rates could have the effect of suppressing home loan growth going forward, and the bank's loan portfolio would likely take a significant hit as a result.

On the other hand, should mortgage demand remain vibrant, then the bank is expected to benefit significantly given its leading position in the market within the Canadian banking industry more generally.

Conclusion

While the financial environment remains volatile due to COVID-19, I take the view that Royal Bank of Canada is managing its financial position quite well and on the whole, remains poised for growth going forward.

For this reason, I intend on remaining long the stock.