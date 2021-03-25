Photo by sdecoret/iStock via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I retain my Neutral rating for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:CNS).

Cohen & Steers' share price has declined by -13% from $74.44 as of January 6, 2021 to $64.41 as of March 24, 2021, since my initiation article for the stock was published on January 7, 2021. The market values Cohen & Steers at 19.8 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E, and it also offers a consensus forward FY 2021 dividend yield of 3.7%.

Cohen & Steers' AUM was $79.9 billion as of end-4Q 2020, which represented YoY and QoQ growth rates of +11% and +13% respectively. The company's closed-end funds saw the highest QoQ growth in AUM among its different investment vehicles, and this is likely to be an area of growth for Cohen & Steers in the future. Looking ahead, the company is expected to deliver positive earnings growth in FY 2021, but future dividends could potentially be lower as it allocates more excess capital to reinvestment opportunities.

While I like Cohen & Steers' focus on real estate securities and its future growth opportunities in closed-end funds, I still see the stock's valuations as too rich (significant premium to peers based on forward P/E valuations) even after the -13% share price correction in the last three months. Furthermore, Cohen & Steers' recurring special dividends could be cut in the future, which reduces the stock's appeal in the eyes of income-focused investors. As such, I choose to maintain a Neutral rating for Cohen & Steers.

AUM Continues To Grow In 4Q 2020

Cohen & Steers' assets under management or AUM grew by +13% QoQ and +11% YoY to $79.9 billion as of December 31, 2020. In the fourth quarter of FY 2020, Cohen & Steers benefited from net inflows of +$3.9 billion and market appreciation amounting to +$6.4 billion, which were offset by -$0.9 billion in distributions. Notably, this is the third consecutive quarter of positive QoQ growth in AUM for Cohen & Steers starting in 2Q 2020.

With respect to Cohen & Steers' AUM growth by investment vehicle, the company's closed-end funds saw AUM growth of +31.8% YoY to $11.5 billion in 4Q 2020. The AUM for Cohen & Steers' institutional accounts and open-end funds also increased by +9.5% YoY and +12.0% in the final quarter of 2020, but its closed-end funds were the bright spot in the most recent quarter.

I noted in my early-January 2021 initiation article for Cohen & Steers that there is "room for Cohen & Steers to grow further in the closed-end funds segment" and also highlighted that "the future supply of new closed-end funds is constrained" which "favors larger asset managers like Cohen & Steers." The company's strong AUM growth for the closed-end funds segment in 4Q 2020 validates my earlier view.

Cohen & Steers emphasized at its 4Q 2020 earnings call on January 28, 2021 that "our confidence in the new generation of closed-end funds paid off" in 4Q 2020, and the company "added $2.1 billion of net new assets through the IPO of our Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund." Commenting further on the future growth prospects of the company's closed-end funds, Cohen & Steers disclosed that "we would like to do a steady flow of closed-end funds annually", focusing on "unique real estate, unique infrastructure and alternative income strategies that combine public and private in ways that haven't been done before and that investors have no ability to do on their own."

It is also noteworthy that Cohen & Steers continued to see net inflows for its sub-advisory ex Japan channel to the tune of +$10 million in 4Q 2020; this was the third consecutive quarter of positive net inflows for this distribution channel. At the company's prior 3Q 2020 results briefing on October 22, 2020, Cohen & Steers had disclosed that its sub-advisory ex Japan channel "had experienced net outflows in 10 out of the last 13 quarters prior to 2Q 2020" and mentioned that its "focus on intermediaries with the potential to develop multi-strategy relationships is beginning to pay off."

Looking ahead, there are early signs that Cohen & Steers could continue to deliver positive AUM growth this year. The company announced on March 8, 2021 that its AUM has increased by +4.0% from $79.9 billion as of December 31, 2020 to $83.1 billion as of February 28, 2021.

4Q 2020 Results Beat Expectations But Future Dividends Could Disappoint

On the back of strong AUM growth, Cohen & Steers' 4Q 2020 financial results were also above expectations.

The company's revenue increased by +6.0% YoY to $116.5 million in 4Q 2020, which is on par with its 3Q 2020 top line growth of +5.9% YoY. Its revenue was also +3% above sell-side analysts' forecast of $112.8 million in 4Q 2020 sales. Cohen & Steers' non-GAAP earnings per share also expanded by +13.4% QoQ and +2.7% YoY to $0.76 in the last quarter of 2020, which was also +13.4% higher than market consensus' non-GAAP earnings per share estimate of $0.67.

Comparison Between Non-GAAP And GAAP Earnings Per Share For Cohen & Steers

Source: Cohen & Steers' 4Q 2020 Results Presentation Slides

Moving forward, sell-side analysts are forecasting that Cohen & Steers' normalized non-GAAP earnings per share will increase by +26.5% YoY from $2.57 in FY 2020 to $3.25 in FY 2021, but they expect the company's full-year dividends per share to decline by -7.0% from $2.56 last year to $2.38 this year. Cohen & Steers' FY 2020 dividends included a special dividend per share of $1.00 (which has been paid in every year starting in 2010) which has been recurring in the past, and there are expectations that the company's special dividends could possibly be reduced going forward.

At its recent 4Q 2020 results briefing in late-January 2021, Cohen & Steers highlighted that "we do have a rising use of our capital" in areas such as "closed-end funds, seeding more strategies and also supporting our non-traded product launches", which the company feels is "a better use of our excess liquidity." The company also added that "regular quarterly dividend should be unimpacted by increasing needs for our cash." This implies that there is a possibility that Cohen & Steers might cut its special dividend in the future.

Valuation And Risk Factors

The market values Cohen & Steers at consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 P/E multiples (according to sell-side analysts' expectations of normalized earnings) of 19.8 times and 17.8 times, respectively based on its share price of $64.41 as of March 24, 2021. As a comparison, the stock's five-year and 10-year average consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 19.7 times and 19.6 times, respectively. It also offers consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 dividend yields of 3.7% and 4.4%, respectively.

Cohen & Steers trades at a premium to its asset manager peers based on forward P/E multiples, as per the peer valuation comparison table below. This is partly justified by its specialization in real estate securities that has served the company well as validated by its growth in AUM and good results in 4Q 2020.

Peer Valuation Comparison For Cohen & Steers

Stock Consensus Current Year P/E Consensus Forward One-Year P/E Consensus Current Year Dividend Yield Consensus Forward One-Year Dividend Yield Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) 8.9 8.2 0.1% 0.1% Janus Henderson (JHG) 8.8 8.6 5.1% 5.8% Federated Hermes (FHI) 9.3 9.1 4.1% 4.3% Franklin Resources (BEN) 9.4 9.0 4.2% 3.6% Invesco Ltd (IVZ) 9.1 8.7 2.9% 2.9% T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) 14.3 13.5 2.4% 2.5% BlackRock (BLK) 19.6 17.6 2.3% 2.5%

Market consensus' estimates used in this article were obtained from S&P Capital IQ.

Cohen & Steers' key risk factors include the future growth in AUM for closed-end funds falling short of market expectations, and a larger-than-expected cut in special dividends going forward.