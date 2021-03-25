Photo by winhorse/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Investment thesis

KDDI (OTCPK:KDDIY) has limited growth opportunities but has a strong track record in improving profitability, generating free cash flow and allocating excess capital to shareholder returns. With the shares trading on PER FY3/2022 12.4x and prospective dividend yield of 3.6% we are buyers.

Quick primer

KDDI is Japan's second largest mobile carrier with around 32% of mobile subscriber share with its 'au' brand. It operates fixed line operations with a cable television channel, and has top market share as mobile operators in Mongolia and Myanmar. Its largest shareholders are Kyocera (OTCPK:KYOCY) with 14.5%, and Toyota Motor (TM) with 13.7%.

Our objectives

In this piece we want to assess the following:

The outlook for free cash flow generation to support sustainable shareholder returns.

Look at the balance sheet to see if there are any major assets that have hidden valuation potential.

We will take each one in turn.

Sustained free cash flow generation

KDDI has always been the number two player in the mature domestic mobile market after NTT DoCoMo (now merged ex-parent NTT (OTCPK:NTTYY) with 43.5% mobile subscriber market share). Despite this underdog status and ramping competition from SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) and new entrant Rakuten (OTCPK:RKUNY), it has a track record of improving profitability, ROE and sustained free cash flow generation.

Over the last 10 years, KDDI has managed to double operating margins to 19.6% in FY3/2020 from 10.8% in FY3/2011 which is no mean feat.

Operating margin trend

Source: Company, created by author

ROE has also been on a steady uptrend, as the company continued to generate returns more efficiently.

ROE trend

Source: Company, created by author

We also see that this has had a positive impact on free cash flow margins reaching double-digits, although there is more volatility here due to annual capex swings and changes in working capital. Capex spend has averaged a high but manageable 11.5% of total sales over the last decade.

Free cash flow margin and annual capex trend

Source: Company, created by author

When we take a look at the 10-year cumulative balances for how capital has been allocated from free cash flow, we see that 63% has been used for shareholder returns in the form of dividends (37% of total) and share buybacks (26% of total). From limited spending on acquisition activity, we can see all the growth and improvement in returns have been primarily organic-driven.

10-year cumulative split of capital allocation

Source: Company, created by author

From the above we see that despite a relatively capex intensive business, KDDI has been able to generate free cash flow on a stable basis. Improving returns have been executed well by management, and their focus on capital allocation is solidly on shareholder returns.

Taking this forwards, the company's current medium term plan (valid from FY3/2020 to FY3/2025) is to aim sales growth of 7% CAGR, and to steadily increase the dividend payout ratio to over 40% (it reached 42% in FY3/2020). These targets do not look too onerous. Share buybacks are said to be conducted on a flexible basis, although they have been put on hold for the time being.

KDDI has recently shown its resilience in the last year. FY3/2020 was a challenging year with the onset of the pandemic, the commencement of 5G services, a new entrant in the market (Rakuten) and political pressure from the government to lower fees for consumers. Despite this KDDI managed to grow EPS by 6% YoY, and raised dividends by 10% YoY. More recently in Q3 FY3/2021, KDDI looks to be progressing ahead of FY company guidance by achieving 85% run-rate of operating profit guidance and net income.

We view KDDI as a well-run business that has predictable free cash flow generation that are being allocated primarily to shareholder returns. Investors can expect to see a dependable income stream from this company. We also estimate that share buybacks will return and contribute at least another 25% allocation in addition to dividend payouts, raising total shareholder returns to 4.5%.

Now we look at the balance sheet for assets with any material upside to valuations.

Balance sheet clean but no major gems

Before we look at any assets KDDI holds, we see that the balance sheet is comfortably geared at 0.3x net debt to equity. It has been on a gradual downtrend over time.

Net debt to equity trend

Source: Company, created by author

Excluding some debt balances coming from the small retail banking operation Jibun Bank formed with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), KDDI has net debts of ¥1,209 billion. Interest cover is a massive 141x, and the company's credit worthiness is seen with issued unsecured bonds outstanding with coupons ranging from 0.02% to 0.803%. The most updated debt rating is available from domestic credit agency R&I who give KDDI a long-term debt rating of AA-, equivalent to AA- high grade at S&P.

When it comes to assets, KDDI's largest listed equities holding is in Toyota Motor (TM) with a 0.25% stake. Other listed holdings are not very material and will not move the needle when it comes to generating unrealized gains.

When it comes to unlisted equities, this includes investments into start-ups such as Japanese taxi app Mobility Technologies but there does not appear to be any major stakes that could be worth significant amounts.

A look at the major subsidiaries does highlight one interesting asset - TELEHOUSE Holdings. This is a major carrier-neutral data center operator, and according to Cloudscene leaderboard ranks it as the fourth-largest player in the EMEA region in H2 CY2020. It acts as the main hub of the internet for the United Kingdom.

Held as a strategic asset, TELEHOUSE Holdings is a very profitable business. In FY3/2020, the business generated £211 million revenue which grew at 6% YoY with operating margins of 46%. The global market leader in data centers is Equinix (EQIX), which has undergone M&A to gain share and converted into a REIT in 2015. Although there are no signs that KDDI are willing to dispose of TELEHOUSE or to convert it into a REIT, we think that this business is worth around Price to Sales of 10x giving a valuation of £2.1 billion. However, this would only make up around 4% of KDDI's current market capitalization.

From the above we conclude that there are no major assets that could have hidden value that would lift the company's intrinsic value.

Valuation

On consensus forecasts the shares are trading on PER FY3/2022 12.4x, free cash flow yield of 8.0% and a prospective dividend yield of 3.6%. These valuations are not unattractive, given the potential for more shareholder returns coming from share buybacks.

Risks

KDDI has maintained its second place position in the domestic mobile subscriber market, but there is intensifying competition from Rakuten as a new entrant. If subscriber trends begin to see a negative trend, this will place downward pressure on earnings visibility. Related to this, there is a market trend towards lower priced tariffs for mobile services driven by political pressure, which could prompt falling sales growth versus the 7% CAGR target for the medium term.

A change to the shareholder returns policy would be detrimental to the share price. Management has been focusing on generating sustainable growth and with it increasing shareholder returns, but if priorities change e.g. for overseas expansion plans, investors would rightly be concerned.

Kyocera is the largest shareholder from a legacy relationship as they both share the same founder. In terms of business relationship there are now relatively minimal ties. Although Kyocera's stake in KDDI has remained unchanged for a long period of time, a sale to the open market could place the shares under some pressure although admittedly the likelihood of this is slim.

Conclusion

KDDI is a steady business with a solid track record of improving profitability, generating sustainable free cash flow and allocating more capital to shareholder returns. It is defensive, manages its risks well and has a high level of predictability. For an investor looking for stable dividends, this is a positive choice of company.

On the other hand if you are looking for a business with more growth opportunities, KDDI does not fit the bill. However, generated capital is allocated primarily for shareholder returns and is not wasted remaining on the balance sheet or used to pay for acquisitions just to drive topline optics.

From this angle we believe KDDI is a buy. There will be less drama than investing in the likes of Rakuten or SoftBank, but that may not be such a negative thing.