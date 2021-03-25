Now that’s more like it – after a clinical update at December’s American Society of Hematology (or ASH) meeting that offered more worries than encouragement (at least for the market), Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) provided a clinical update with fourth quarter earnings that offered more encouragement on the safety and efficacy of the lead drug luxeptinib (formerly known as CG-806).

This remains a challenging and frustrating time to own Aptose shares, but also a time with significant potential ahead. While I do believe there is strong preclinical evidence of the potential of luxeptinib, proving out that potential in the clinic takes time and investors are left to sift through the dribs and drabs of information presented along the way. I do believe that the European Hematology Association meeting (or EHA) in June is probably too soon to see more definitive evidence of efficacy (or lack thereof), but investors should have a good idea of where luxeptinib stands before year-end with the 2021 ASH meeting.

I’m sticking with a $7/share fair value for now, but I want to emphasize again that this is based on pretty harsh odds of clinical success. Most Phase I drugs fail, and particularly in oncology, but if future updates provide better grounds for higher odds of success, there is still significant value to come.

First, Some Bad News

I think the worst news from Aptose out of the fourth quarter update was the announcement that the CFO Greg Chow has chosen to move on. Based upon prior updates, including the CEO’s send-off in this quarter’s conference call, it seemed that there was a good working relationship between the CEO and CFO.

Aptose hasn’t even scratched the surface of what it could become as a publicly-traded oncology biotech, so it’s an odd time leave. On the other hand, people like what they like and my impression based on the comments was that Chow wants to go back to a pre-IPO biotech. I don’t think there’s much more to read it into beyond that, though he was a valuable member of the management team and helped the company through some challenging early days.

Some Encouraging Updates On Luxeptinib

B-cell

With patients with B-cell malignancies now getting luxeptinib at the 750mg dose, the Phase I study should now be solidly in the therapeutic dose range. Unfortunately, there wasn’t much available in terms of efficacy – a patient with follicular lymphoma who was showing improvement back at the December update continues to improve, but hasn’t yet reached a formal response.

I know this is frustrating for shareholders, and it easily leads to questions about why the drug isn’t producing more dramatic signs of efficacy yet. The reality is that that’s how a lot of hematological oncology drugs work, and it’s likewise worth remembering that Aptose is enrolling patients who have undergone multiple prior therapies, meaning they have highly resistant (likely highly mutagenic) iterations of their disease.

For whatever comfort it may bring, the path here hasn’t been much different than Lilly (LLY) and Merck (MRK) saw their respective reversible BTK inhibitors (technically those drugs were still being developed by the companies that Lilly and Merck then acquired).

On a more positive note, the safety signals that had the market so concerned about emerging dose-limiting toxicities back in December seem to have been one-offs. In particular, the patient with the hypertension issue (hypertension is a somewhat common severe adverse event in this drug class, broadly speaking) had shown signs of hypertension before and may not even have been compliant with the luxeptinib regimen, as there was apparently not much evidence of the drug in the patient’s system. In any case, the lack of a negative safety trend is encouraging for both the 750mg and eventual progression to the 900mg cohort.

AML

The best news from the update came from the AML study of luxeptinib. While the patient from the December update who had shown some evidence of response before seeing blast counts rise again has discontinued on the drug, a new patient has shown a complete response and several patients have shown blast reduction at 450mg.

It’s possible that the complete response was a fluke, but it’s definitely encouraging as the company moves to the 600mg level. Considering the relatively short window of time to the EHA meeting, if there are additional confirmed responses then, that will be highly encouraging for this indication.

APTO-253 Keeps On Keeping On

Aptose is now at its fifth dosing level with APTO-253, and the potential of this drug remains unknown. The inhibition of myc has long been a sought-after clinical target, but prior compounds showed either insufficient inhibition or unacceptable safety issues (or both). So far, APTO-253 looks clean from a safety standpoint, but the company is still in the process of seeing what they have with this drug

The Outlook

I think it’s also worth noting that Aptose announced the hiring of high-level management personnel to cover regulatory and manufacturing functions at the company. On balance that’s a positive, but I don’t think the idea that the CEO is encouraged by the progress of luxeptinib is exactly news at this point. Still, it does mean that other experienced professionals are encouraged enough by what they’ve seen to want to join the company.

I’m not changing any of my foundational assumptions at this point. I didn’t reduce my odds of clinical success where there were some transient safety signals in December, and I’m not increasing them now with the one complete response in the AML cohort. More definitive evidence of efficacy at EHA could sway me in that direction, but I still believe ASH is much more likely to provide a clearer picture, as there will be a larger group of patients who’ve been receiving therapeutic doses for a meaningful amount of time.

I continue to value these shares at around $7. At this point, my estimated odds for ultimate clinical/commercial success is the biggest driver of valuation, as I’m using 10% to 15% odds for most of the indications. Keep in mind, fewer than 10% of Phase I drugs ultimately make it to market and the figure is closer to 5% for Phase I oncology drugs, so I do believe I’m giving Aptose some benefit of the doubt based on the strong pre-clinical profiles of its two lead drugs.

If and when more positive data come out, those odds can go higher. Every 5% improvement in the odds of success for the luxeptinib AML indication adds about $0.50/share, while a 5% improvement for the CLL indication adds closer to $1.25/share.

Aptose ended the quarter with $122M in cash, and that should be sufficient to fund the company's R&D needs for quite some time, though additional capital raises will be necessary to get its lead drugs over the finish line.

The Bottom Line

I still like Aptose, and I still think this is a high-potential biotech to consider for those investors who can stomach the risks that go with early-stage biotech investing. Although hematology is a crowded field, there is definitely still a need for better therapies, and if/when Aptose can show that luxeptinib has what it takes to be a competitive entrant in the field, the rewards will be significant.