Asian Event-Driven Weekly: Capitalizing On Growth Opportunities With Female Gamers

Photo by HRAUN/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

The 11th edition of the Asian Event-Driven Weekly writes about a Hong-Kong listed gaming company which benefits from the growth in female gamers in Asia and the world and the premiumization efforts of China's largest beer company.

Opportunities Associated With The Growth In Female Gamers

A recent March 4, 2021, article titled "Female Gamers Are On The Rise. Can The Gaming Industry Catch Up?" published on Forbes highlighted that "women accounted for nearly 41% of all gamers in the United States" in 2020 and "women now make up 40-45% of the Asian gaming population." Interestingly, there aren't that many listed female-oriented gaming companies as far as I am aware, although I did write about FriendTimes Inc. (OTCPK:FNDTF) [6820:HK] in an earlier initiation article published on October 19, 2020. I will discuss more about FriendTimes and insights gleaned from the company's recent FY 2020 results briefing in the next section of this article.

Separately, China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCPK:CRHKY) (OTC:CRHKF) [291:HK], China's largest beer company according to Euromonitor data, announced a good set of FY 2020 earnings recently, and this brings premiumization trends in the Chinese alcoholic beverages market into the spotlight again.

The Hong Kong-listed stocks highlighted in this article are of decent size, with market capitalizations of at least $1 billion. Readers can invest in companies listed on the Hong Kong stock market directly with US stockbrokers such as Fidelity.

China's Third Largest Female-Oriented Mobile Games Company Shares Insights

FriendTimes, which refers to itself as the third largest player in China's "female-oriented mobile game market" in 2018 in its IPO prospectus, reported its full-year FY 2020 results on February 22, 2021. The company's top line and bottom line grew by +29.2% YoY and +21.2% YoY to RMB2,182 million and RMB503.5 million, respectively last year. FriendTimes generated approximately 22% of its FY 2020 revenue outside of its home market, China.

Notably, FriendTimes' new flagship game introduced to the Chinese market in December 2019, Fate of the Empress, has performed well above expectations in 2020. In its FY 2020 results announcement, the company calls Fate of the Empress "a 3D open-ended ancient Chinese style stimulation mobile game." It also revealed that the game was "ranked the 20th place in China’s iOS Top Games on average in 2020, demonstrating its strong stability" and ranked as high as "15th place in South Korea’s iOS Top Games" after it was released in the country in June 2020. The game Fate of the Empress is already launched in most parts of Asia and North America as well.

The popularity of FriendTimes' Fate of the Empress might have to do with the fact that there aren't that many female-oriented games. Going back to the Forbes article referred to in the preceding section, it was noted that "according to a Google study, 60% of female mobile game players surveyed feel that fewer than 1 in 3 games are made with women in mind."

FriendTimes shared at the company's recent FY 2020 earnings call (audio recording and transcript not publicly available) on March 23, 2021, that "female players have a greater need for a sense of security and companionship" which are some of the considerations that the company has in developing female-oriented games such as including elements of socialization in the games. The company also stressed that female gamers in general "spend a decent amount of time playing games" and are "rather sticky."

While FriendTimes has a niche in "ancient Chinese style female-oriented mobile games" as per its IPO prospectus, the company also is expanding into new sub-genres. One of the new games in FriendTimes' pipeline is "A Story of Lala’s: Rising Star" which is "a role-playing game in the modern female workplace setting" and "adapted from a novel with the same title," according to the company's recent earnings announcement.

Although it's not necessary to invest in pure-play female-oriented gaming companies to take advantage of the growth in female gamers, FriendTimes' valuations are not too expensive. The stock is valued by the market at consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 P/E multiples of 8.0 times and 6.2 times, respectively. It also offers consensus forward dividend yields of 4.9% and 6.0% for this year and next year, respectively. On the flip side, excluding giants such as Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCPK:TCEHY) (OTCPK:TCTZF) [700:HK] and NetEase, Inc. (NTES) [9999:HK], Hong Kong-listed gaming companies are currently trading at around forward P/E multiples in the high single-digit to low teens range, so FriendTimes isn't exactly a bargain either.

All the sell-side analysts' forecasts used in this article are sourced from S&P Capital IQ.

China's Largest Beer Company Sees Decent Earnings Growth In FY 2020 With Premiumization Efforts Paying Off

In the prior eight editions of the Asian Event-Driven Weekly published on March 4, 2021, I had noted that Asia's leading brewery "Budweiser APAC's (OTCPK:BDWBF) (OTCPK:BDWBY) [1876:HK] premiumization strategy delivers results, with higher growth rates for its premium and super-premium brands." China Resources Beer is Budweiser APAC's peer and competitor in the Chinese beer market, and its recent FY 2020 financial performance has been good and this is linked to the company's premiumization efforts as well.

Notwithstanding the negative impact of COVID-19 relating to lower on-premise alcohol consumption, China Resources Beer's core EBIT, excluding non-cash and non-recurring items such as "impairment loss on fixed assets" and "compensation and one-off recognized employee compensation and settlement expenses" highlighted in its FY 2020 results presentation slides, grew by +7% YoY to RMB3,952 million in FY 2020. A key driver of China Resources Beer's operating income growth last year was a +11.1% YoY increase in the sales volume of its sub-premium, premium and super-premium brands.

Moving forward, China Resources Beer has guided for a volume growth in excess of +30% for the company's sub-premium, premium and super-premium brands. in FY 2021, as per management comments at its FY 2020 earnings call on March 22, 2021 (transcript and audio recording not publicly available).

The company's confidence is likely to have come from the better-than-expected sales performance of its key premium brands SuperX and Heineken, which delivered sales volume growth of approximately +40% and +100% last year as disclosed at its recent FY 2020 results briefing. SuperX is "a flagship premium product" that was introduced "under the umbrella brand 'Brave the World', targeting at young customers" in 2018, according to a April 3, 2018, sell-side report published by DBS Group Research. Separately, China Resources Beer acquired Heineken N.V.'s (OTCQX:HEINY) (OTCQX:HINKF) Greater China operations in early 2019. These efforts to accelerate the execution of the company's premiumization strategy have paid off for China Resources Beer.

However, the market has priced in the success of China Resources Beer's premiumization strategy to a large extent, with the stock trading at rather lofty consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 P/E multiples of 44.4 times and 32.8 times, respectively. I will put China Resources Beer on my watchlist and wait for a better entry opportunity.