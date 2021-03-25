Photo by VioNettaStock/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) has become a compelling investment opportunity due to its recent sell-off. My estimates suggest 60% upside potential for the current year and up to 90% upside potential by the end of 2022. The company is expected to benefit greatly from the green new plan of the U.S president Joe Biden and China's next 5-year plan which will focus on curbing the CO2 released in the atmosphere and smooth transition towards renewable energy. On top of that current expansion and a recent price hike by the manufacturers may positively surprise the market.

Introduction

JinkoSolar is one of the biggest producers of solar panels in the world. The company has 9 production facilities in total, seven in China, one in the U.S. and another in Malaysia. Furthermore, the firm has 21 subsidiaries across the globe. JinkoSolar exports more than 80% of its production worldwide and for the year 2019, the company was the biggest shipper of modules in the world. JinkoSolar kept the top spot in the first half of 2020 too.

The stock

JinkoSolar’s stock saw a meteoric rise since September. The company was trading at about $20 a share for most of the period before September and in October quadrupled to an all-time high of $87.55 closing price on the 20th of October 2020.

This rise was supported by strong earnings from Q2. The stock received “rocket boosters” from the U.S. polls which were predicting an election win for Joe Biden, whose green energy policy could increase sales of solar panels across the U.S. The stock settled in the $60-$70 range backed up by another strong Q3 report but have dipped in the past 3 weeks closing at $39.39 a share on the 24th of March, or literally less than half of its peak.

I have been paying close attention to renewable energy and particularly the photovoltaic sector but since September 2020 it has skyrocketed and most of the companies seemed overpriced to me. However, in the past month, the stock has dropped significantly and this is what brought it to my attention. I believe that this dip has created a great opportunity for investors to add to their portfolios a quality name in the photovoltaic business at a reasonable discount.

The recent sell-off

Treasuries have been on the rise since August 2020 and particularly since the beginning of 2021. With more and more people taking the vaccines, many economic indicators came better than initially thought raising hopes for a better economic outlook. A recent break of the 1.25% level from the treasuries has triggered a sell-off in the tech and renewable energy sectors.

JinkoSolar, as one of the world’s leading producers of solar modules, can be vulnerable to such a move. The rising free rates would mean a higher cost of capital which could eventually lead to fewer investments in solar and therefore fewer modules to be sold in the future, particularly in the U.S.

However, with the rising focus on climate change, renewable energy and the pledge from the U.S. president to take the country back in the Paris Agreement, the future seems rather dependent on solar. This is why I see at least 4 catalysts that should have the potential to unlock value for shareholders of Jinko.

Catalysts

Joe Biden's new green plan

As part of the election, Joe Biden unveiled his climate plan to build modern, sustainable infrastructure and a clean energy future. In the energy part of the plan, his focus is based on achieving a carbon pollution-free power sector and taking the economy of the U.S. to net-zero emission by 2050. Biden’s climate and environmental justice proposal are expected to make a federal investment of $1.7 trillion over the next ten years, contributing additionally to the private sector and local investments which in total are likely to exceed $5 trillion.

To achieve this the U.S. would most certainly rely on solar and wind. In his plan, he references the rise of the renewables sector but also the number of well-paid jobs they create. Those statements from his plan can only add to the confidence towards the renewable energy sector. Therefore in the U.S., solar demand is expected to more than double over the next five years under the Biden administration.

China’s 14th five-year energy plan

Another policy that can have a beneficial factor in the renewable sector is coming from China. China is in preparation for its next five-year plan. The gathering is known as the “two sessions”, is an annual gathering of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and the National People’s Congress. It plays a huge role in the state, as it marks the start of the next five-year plan. The 2021 year will be particularly special because it marks 100 years since the founding of the communist party in China. President Xi Jinping promises a huge celebration to mark the occasion.

The key points expected to be discussed are:

Smooth transition from coal towards renewable energy

Energy supply and energy security

Power grid reforms and management with a focus towards market-oriented pricing

Support towards zero-emission vehicles for a sustainable future in transport.

Many of the policies discussed would have a positive direct or indirect effect on the photovoltaic industry.

JinkoSolar comments on the meeting like this:

"In China, we are expecting the next 14th Five-Year Energy Plan to focus on non-fossil energy sources with higher proportions of renewable energy, construction plans for large-scale energy storage and grid transformation, and the introduction of supporting policies."

Distribution, Sales, Contracts

Jinko Solar has been one of the fastest-growing companies in the sector. The company has a very well vertically integrated production capacity. By having most of its production facilities in China, the firm has an edge in terms of lower production costs compared to its peers based in the U.S. The modules coming out of the factories are well received all over the world. The company benefits from well-diversified sales with 82% of revenue coming from overseas. For the year 2019, approximately 25% of sales came from North America and another 25% from the Asia Pacific. Meanwhile, Europe has accounted for 18% of total sales.

According to the Global PV Installer Monitor JinkoSolar was the most purchased model brand in Australia with a 16% market share.

On the 4th of March Jinko Solar signed a contract with AE Power, one of the major distributors of solar energy equipment in Pakistan. They announced their long-term partnership with 100 MW of solar panels contract, AE Power aims to promote the Jinko’s Tiger and Tiger Pro 530/535W modules, making it the first company in Pakistan to offer 500W+ modules. Up until now, JinkoSolar has only supplied up to a total of 30MW Tiger Pro modules to Pakistan.

The Expansion

At the moment the firm is building the world’s largest solar cell factory in Chuxiong, Yunnan Province, China. The plant has a capacity of 20GW is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2021. However, the first 10GW of the factory will start production as early as May this year. The plant will also be powered by a mix of PV and hydroelectric power, making one of the first plants powered entirely by renewable energy.

The company has also announced that it expects to sign a “strategic co-operation agreement’’ with Tongwei Co. to jointly invest in a crystalline silicon and silicon wafer project. They intend to increase their industrial co-operation. Such projects and partnerships can only further strengthen the business by extending vertical integration and therefore minimizing the risk of supply chain disruptions which many solar module manufacturers are currently experiencing.

Production & Earnings

Jinko posted record Q3 sales with numbers beating market estimates. Module shipments rose 53.8% to 5117 MW. Revenue rose to $1.29 billion, 17.2% higher year over year. However, net income rose only 6.7% year over year.

The PV has been a very competitive field. As you can note from the figure below, the growth in revenue does not match anyway near the shipment growth, this is related to the dropping prices of solar modules across the globe.

The company also projected its Q4 production with numbers expected between 5.5 GW and 6 GW, which on its own will be another quarterly module shipment record. The numbers disappointed the market with the company’s final shipment guidance for FY2020 to be in the range of 18.5GW to 19GW, down from previous guidance of 18GW to 20GW.

Despite that, the firm has been successfully ramping up production year over year and expects to continue to do so in the next two years too.

Speaking of growth, Jinko has been among the fastest-growing in its industry - not only in production but in revenue too, compared with some of its other peers.

With 10 GW of production expected to step in as soon as May and the other half by the end of the year, Wall Street analysts expect growth to continue. The firm has a projected revenue for the next financial year (2021) of $6.38 billion or a growth of 23.54%. For 2022 analysts estimate the number to exceed $7 billion, with some of them projecting as much as $8.4 billion of revenue.

Valuation

For a long time, the company was trading in the mid-60s dollars a share range until it dropped significantly in the last month. I had my eyes on the company for quite some time and this drop has made me look a little bit deeper and see if it is worth investing in.

The company has a forward P/S ratio of 0.40 for the current year, for comparison Canadian Solar (CSIQ) and First Solar (FSLR) trade at 0.74 and 2.91, making the company relatively cheap. The same fact is evident when we compare them at P/E ratios where Jinko trades at a forward P/E ratio of 9.70 for the financial year of 2021 compared again to 27.57 for Canadian Solar and 19.26 P/E ratio for First Solar.

For the record, JinkoSolar has always traded at a minor discount compared to its American peers due to most of the production and operations being based in China.

For my valuation, I will use two ratios the forward P/S and the forward P/E ratio. Let us start with the P/S ratio.

Since November 2020, the company was trading at a 0.5 to 0.55 forward P/S ratio and currently at 0.4. Just before the U.S election and the boost in the “green” sector, the firm was trading mostly at 0.2 forward P/S but given the major shift towards renewable energy and the global aim to curb the CO2 emissions, the 0.4 to 0.5 P/S I feel would be a more appropriate one for this evaluation.

By using the P/S ratio and looking into the revenue estimates for 2021, we can expect market capitalization between 2.55 billion and 3.19 billion which is equivalent to 39% and 73% upside potential based on its current market cap of $1.84 billion. For the year 2022, these estimates are even more staggering – 2.84 billion and 3.56 billion (54% to 93% upside potential). These estimates are based on no major capital raises.

If we look from the bottom-line perspective, given the current forward P/E of 13, based on the EPS estimates by the market analysts this would refer to a share price of about $60 for 2021, or 52% upside potential. Now taking the estimates for EPS for 2022 that would give us a share price of about $69 or 75% upside potential. All estimates are based on JinkoSolar's closing price of $39.39 a share on the 24th of March.

By looking back at the company a couple of weeks ago, I would have stress out the possibility for a minor negative effect on profit margins based on the wide shortage of raw materials in the sector, however with the recent news of industry for a price hike I am a bit more optimistic.

Based on these estimates I set my price target for around $63 a share (or 60% upside) for the current year and $75 a share (or 90% upside) for the year 2022.

Downside risk

The PV has had an incredible rise in the past decade. Such rapid growth globally accelerated further by the state policies and their intention to curb the amount of CO2 released in the atmosphere has had its tow on the industry. The rapid rise of PVs has led to shortages of glass and polysilicon. Prices have been climbing rapidly and shortages are expected to persist in the first half of 2021. This is pushing the cost of production for the entire industry and expert suggest that this would eventually lead to a hike in prices for solar modules. However, companies operating in China are better integrated which gives them less exposure to rising material prices compared to their foreign competitors. In Jinko’s case, the company has managed to ensure a stable supply of core raw materials and auxiliary materials through long-term purchase agreements. They have also established strategic cooperation and to be further on the safe side, their R&D team has identified substitute materials to help ease the supply chain. All the measures are taken to ensure a limited impact on the firm.

The competition in the sector has been a key attribute toward the steep decline in module prices. The pressure imposed on margins has pushed firms into tackling this issue by utilizing economies of scale. However, this trend of diminishing margins is probably going to end here. Recent higher prices for raw materials and tight profit margins garnished by insatiable demand, promise to push the industry towards a price hike. The result of it will be even higher revenue growth than overall market consensus.

Favourable government policies on renewable energy by states such as the U.S. and China can be the dream “rocket boosters” for JinkoSolar. Lack of such would only push back the growth from currently exponential levels to rather more linear.

The recent rise of yield on the 10-year U.S treasuries is a factor that affects the industry. Treasuries have an important relationship with renewable energy. Due to their capital-intensive nature and life span. The vast majority of the projects have a high degree of financing through debt which is paid over many years. That is why any future earnings estimates from them or potential appraisal new ones will consider factors such as cost of capital and the risk-free rate.

Conclusion

JinkoSolar is in a high demand industry surfing on a major wave of global investments in renewables. Adding to the mix the new factory which will add 10GW of production by May and another 10GW by the end of 2021, the firm is expected to grow rapidly in the next 2 years.

The company is a compelling investment opportunity because it offers a much greater upside potential than downside risk with its rather humble forward P/E ratio of 9. I believe that impact of higher prices of raw materials will be well cushioned by the recent price hike raising hopes for a better 2021 than what the market is currently pricing in. It is just a matter of time before analysts start upgrading their price targets.