Never underestimate the upside potential for a proven growth story with strong fundamentals.

I’ve had my issues with Middleby’s (NASDAQ:MIDD) valuation over the years, as well as the company’s reliance on M&A to fuel growth, but the reality is that we’re talking about a company that has generated almost 13% revenue growth over the past decade (from the not-so-tiny starting point of over $850 million) and consistently generates double-digit FCF margins – something not all that many industrials manage to do. On top of that, not only has the foodservice industry held up better than expected during the pandemic, the government has really stepped up in terms of financial support.

All of that has fueled a remarkable 270% trough-to-peak run in the shares. I can’t say that I see Middleby as undervalued now, but that hasn’t held back the shares in years past.

Recovery And Growth Opportunities Taking Over The Narrative

As the U.S. and the rest of the world starts to emerge from the pandemic, Middleby should be looking at a meaningfully better environment for foodservice capital spending in 2021 and beyond. Orders were still down in the fourth quarter (about 5%), and the big jump in the backlog had a lot more to do with challenges on order fulfillment in 2020, but the reality is that the company is still going into 2021 with a healthy backlog.

On top of that, the government has stepped up to a greater extent than I had expected. As part of the recent COVID-19 relief bill, restaurants are getting a nearly $29B aid package to fund non-repayable grants, with the money specifically ear-marked for smaller businesses. Although small restaurants are a relatively small part of Middleby’s core, it still helps.

Beyond that, the pandemic has shifted consumer habits in a way that could bode well for Middleby for a few years. Quick service restaurants (or QSRs) have shifted their capex priorities towards more locations built around drive-through and carry-out. Likewise, many casual dining chains are shifting toward a “ghost kitchen” model to serve delivery orders from a central location. As these are all scratch-built initiatives, I see better-than-average content gain potential for Middleby, particularly with respect to modular automation opportunities.

There are also growth opportunities outside typical restaurant foodservice. Prepared food has been an area of profitable growth for supermarkets, and these companies are responding by widening their assortments and devoting more floorspace to food prep. I also believe we’re going to see more supermarkets moving to a ghost kitchen model so that they can increase the array of prepared foods on offer in their locations without surrendering more store selling space.

Last and not least is the convenience store (or C-store) opportunity. As I wrote in a recent article on Core-Mark (CORE), prepared food has been a profitable growth driver for C-stores as well, and half of the major C-store chains have announced plans to meaningfully expand this category in the near future.

Opportunities In Food Processing And Residential

With people forced to stay home, 2020 saw a surge in renovation and remodel activity, and I believe that played a direct role in the recent strength for Middleby’s residential business – where sales rose 15% in the fourth quarter and orders rose 51%. I don’t think the strong resi market story is over just yet, but I do think it’s going to slow from here.

On the food processing side, consistent inconsistency is likely to remain the story for the foreseeable future. Middleby has expanded their assortment in recent years, expanding into growth areas like pet food and meat alternatives, but capex cycles in food/beverage have always been idiosyncratic and I don’t expect that to change. It does remain a highly profitable business, though, and I wonder if Middleby may start looking at M&A targets beyond “plant floor” equipment and towards areas like automation.

Can The M&A Engine Keep Pulling The Growth Story?

It’s no secret that Middleby has leaned heavily on M&A to drive growth over its history. Growth through M&A is often scorned by at least some analysts and investors, but I believe that Middleby has done a pretty good job of integrating most of its deals and leveraging/cross-purposing the technologies and capabilities it has acquired.

The question I have is how much this can really drive results in the future. There could still be some opportunities on the cold side, but I believe it’s going to be harder for the company to find needle-moving deals, particularly on the foodservice side.

One area where Middleby could look to continue to buy is in international distribution so as to continue expanding its marketing reach in growth markets outside North America. Foreign c-store operators like FEMSA (FMX) are also adding more prepared food offerings to their locations, and these could be growth opportunities for Middleby down the road.

The Outlook

I’m still looking for Middleby to generate mid-teens long-term core revenue growth, and as I said, meaningful M&A is going to get more challenging as the company grows. It may be that Middleby wants to start thinking about taking out a publicly-traded but less well-run peer and try to benefit from sales and cost synergies. It would be a risky step outside of Middleby’s comfort zone, but not unthinkable.

Middleby has a strong record where margins and cash flows are concerned, and I expect that to continue. I do expect a big rebound in operating margin in 2021 (more than 250bp), but I don't think the company will recapture pre-pandemic levels of profitability until late in the year. Still, I see over 19% operating margin in 2023, with upside to 20% not out of the question. As I said before, Middleby has an enviable record of FCF generation, and I do expect long-term average FCF margins to move from the low double-digits into the mid-to-high teens over time, fueling growth on the higher end of the mid-single digits.

The Bottom Line

Middleby already looks pricey on discounted cash flow and 2022 margins/EBITDA, so I can’t call these shares conventionally undervalued. I can say, though, that for a lot of Middleby’s trading history value-oriented analysts have fretted over the valuation only to see the shares continue to head higher (insert uncomfortable coughing noise here).

That performance comes with the “asterisk” of above-average volatility, as there have been multiple 10%-plus corrections and a handful of 25%-plus corrections over the last five years. I’m more inclined to wait for another of those than to chase the shares today, but with Middleby offering above-average revenue recovery growth potential and above-average margins, I don’t expect the shares to fall out of favor without a meaningful operational stumble or a wider market sell-off.