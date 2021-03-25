Shipping, Containers And Energy Are Potential Beneficiaries From Suez Blockade

There's one of the largest classes of container ships stuck in the Suez canal. It's completely blocking the passage and there are now almost 200 ships waiting for passage. I guess around 50 ships a day pass the canal but recently perhaps a few more.

The canal enables ~12% of world trade.

Here's Bloomberg quoting among others S&P Global Platts:

“Even the slightest delay in traffic can result in congestion and disturb the delivery of goods and commodities on both sides,” according to analysts at S&P Global Platts. The most important factor determining the severity of any delays will be how quickly the vessel, Ever Given, can be removed. It has been partially re-floated and industry figures said they expect it to be removed swiftly, allowing congestion to ease.

If the ship can't be removed ships can start to go around the Cape of Good Hope, but that's a long way around. It's also going to cause bunching at ports, causing additional delays and taking capacity out of the global shipping fleet. Container companies like Atco Corp (NYSE:ATCO), bulker, and LNG fleets already are seeing strong demand. Product tankers have been recovering and through upheaval in the supply chain perhaps more nautical miles will be required from the likes of Scorpio Tankers (STNG), Ardmore Shipping (ASC) and TORM plc (TRMD).

For sure, this is a temporary disruption. But price spikes can be enormous in shipping, and because these are typically heavily burdened by fixed costs but have few variable costs the spikes result in pure cash flows. Take into account many shipping companies are heavily leveraged. A temporary spike into which a few good trips can be booked can be quite the windfall.

Because the situation is so desperate and it's so important this blockade is removed as soon as possible an elite salvage squad from Boskalis (OTCPK:KKWFF) has been called in.

I noticed in Bloomberg articles and most financial media there have been indications the ship had been partially refloated and/or the situation would likely be remedied quite soon.

However, the CEO of Boskalis appeared on a mainstream TV channel in The Netherlands and he characterized the situation a little bit differently. I understand he isn't going to call this a piece of cake that anyone could pull off really...

If he thought that, I'm not sure he'd go on TV. It's not a consumer-facing company. I've never met Berdowski but my impression has been that he'll call it pretty straight.

Berdowski said in the show Nieuwsuur the operation could take days and even weeks. There's a Boskalis crew flying in that should have arrived by now. These will check out the ship and board it. Meanwhile, another crew is collecting all the technical background information about the ship, satellite information and no doubt they are indexing what's logistically possible. What kind of equipment can you get there and when.

He describes the Suez as a channel that's uneven in depth. It's 75 feet deep in the center but that goes down to 45 feet, then 33 feet, and even less as you get closer to the edges.

If you look at pictures of the "Evergreen" you can see how the bow is lifted up because it has run ashore. Berdowski called it "a beached whale."

The ship had been underway from China to Rotterdam and there are over 20k fully loaded containers on the ship. Berdowski or Boskalis's initial take on the situation is that it's unlikely you can just pull it free. Initial thoughts are in the direction of dredging, removing containers, and removing other ballast like fuel. One of the bottlenecks is supplying the required equipment.

I've been thinking about companies that should benefit from the situation and most likely that includes shipping companies (across the board). I'm personally not completely sure what kind of shipping companies will benefit most.

Through a lucky coincidence I already really like the backdrop of the broader shipping market for quite some time. I've just released a fresh exclusive on container shipping but also two public write-ups on Global Ship Lease (GSL) and Danaos Corp (DAC).

Containers, bulk shipping and LNG are already tighter markets with high rates as is. VLCC markets have a lot of capacity to spare but rates are rock bottom and there's a lot of spots that could benefit. I'd say oil and gas producers on the European continent should benefit. I'm less certain how much the U.S. will be affected in that sense, but on the other hand commodity markets are all connected. I don't get the sense that markets have fully priced in the possibility this remains a story for another week. I'd prefer to get exposure through options of some kind as it's possible to speculate small and potentially gain a lot.

I've bought short-term, slightly out-of-the-money options on Euronav (EURN). They mainly have VLCC's but a lot of spot capacity. I'm thinking about adding short-term slightly out-of-the-money options in container shipping companies like GSL or DAC. I've also bought a few short-term options on ProShares Trust II - ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (UCO). ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) options.

The problem with the oil and gas positions is that the benefit that could accrue is perhaps getting overwhelmed by uncertainty around Europe's reopening.

I'm putting on these positions in an extremely small size in relation to my portfolio. There's a decent chance they will run-off worthless. In my estimate, there's an asymmetry in how large the payoffs could be. I perceive there's an edge here in how the market seems to be interpreting the blockade and how bad things can get. However, I'm less certain about ramifications and the best way to benefit from what's, no doubt, ultimately a temporary dislocation.