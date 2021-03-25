Photo by metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

I thought I missed the 5G revolution. I imagined these types of stocks were already skyrocketing and there was no money left to be made on the trade. Little did I know there were companies still lurking below book value and in Richardson's case net current asset value.

Thesis: Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) is undervalued on the basis of net current asset value and book value. Coupled with increasing revenues from its 5G products, Richardson is expected to grow and consequently rise in share price over the next year.

Richardson seems to have already risen in price by a substantial amount in recent months and some are calling for a sell at net current asset value. But, this may be leaving a lot of cash on the table. I'll explain why below.

Richardson Grows Revenues in all Three Segments

Richardson operates in three main segments. Power and microwave technologies (PMT), canvys, and healthcare. Below is the revenue breakdown.

The largest segment is PMT accounting for ~76% of total operations. While canvys and the healthcare segment have accounted for 18.6% and 5.4% respectively.

All three of these segments grew in revenues in 2020 and most notably, Richardson achieved profitability in its latest quarter, leading to a boost in share price.

The 5G section in PMT and the healthcare segment have the most potential moving forward and will provide for most of Richardson's growth. While canvys is the weakest segment it currently has strong demand because of the current worldwide chip shortage.

The chip shortage could be a short-term boom as inventory is drawn down. This extra cash will be useful to drive healthcare CT tube inventory purchases to increase revenues more quickly.

A Primer on 5G Development and Richardson's Positioning

5G is a bit tough to get your head around and it took me hours to understand even the basic parts. Essentially 5G operates close to the microwave portion of the wavelength spectrum. Within this 5G spectrum, there are three bands.

Low: Below 1GHZ

Medium:1-3.5GHZ

High:24-40GHZ

The United States is generally focused on the high band in order to get maximum speeds. The problem with the high band range is that it cannot go very far at all so many more wireless devices are needed.

For reference, China and many other countries are using mid-band which results in better coverage and faster overall speeds. They require less towers but different equipment.

This presents a great opportunity for Richardson to sell more components in the United States, and will undoubtedly be better for repairs as more devices mean more broken parts. Richardson also sells parts abroad which are focused on the mid-band frequency.

This may be an opportunity in the future if the United States decides to invest more in the mid-band in certain regions since Richardson will have it in stock. Richardson clearly states its PMT division has global distribution coverage in its 10-K.

It's important to note in the past 4G cycle Richardson reached over $14 per share and it is currently trading for about half that. Richardson has a very healthy balance sheet to again take advantage in the 5G revolution.

Replacement Parts Dealer Risks

Richardson mainly operates by distributing replacement parts to existing equipment. It is a great recurring form of revenue. However, as technologies age, it is important to discontinue unprofitable products and replace them with new products for replacement.

Richardson even clearly states obsolete inventory as a problem in their 10-K. Luckily Richardson seems to be on top of this and writes down their inventory regularly. Even so, its inventory estimates should not be taken at face value. I don't see this as too much of an issue though since Richardson has plenty of cash on its balance sheets to support its valuation.

Richardson's Cash on Hand and Dividend

The dividend is certainly an alluring part of buying this undervalued company. Its dividend is over 3% currently and is very safe. It has paid it consistently and without fail.

The only bad part about the dividend is that it is not growing but rather consistently the same. But, buying in at these levels will ensure a high-quality dividend with the potential for great capital appreciation.

One piece to note is that Richardson states in its 10-K that about 33% of its cash on hand is overseas and would need to be repatriated in order to be used for dividends or buybacks.

Even so, Richardson still has plenty of cash on hand to support its dividend and operations.

Richardson Adds to Renewable Power Generation Distribution Channels

Richardson recently added the distributor Isahaya Electronics. This company focuses on DC conversion for renewable power and EV charging. Further consolidating Richardson's future as a top distributor for necessary and long-lasting technologies.

Richardson's biggest vendor represents 16% of the total cost of sales for Richardson which I see as a positive since Richardson's supply chain will not be as easily constrained and its revenue sources are extremely diversified.

Richardson's Reason for Undervaluation

It may be that the losses over the past year due to Covid-19 drove this stock down to below net current assets. But, this company is unjustly valued and as profits begin to pick back up it will undoubtedly increase the share price.

One of the major fears is the company is controlled by Edward Richardson as he is the majority shareholder. But, I don't see this as much of an issue since the company has a very healthy balance sheet and a generous dividend. His industry knowledge is also one of the best.

Please leave a comment below discussing your thoughts on Richardson and if there are any technical parts I missed let me know so I can further build on my analysis and paint the best picture for the future of this company.