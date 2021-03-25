The High-Quality Bond Market Breaking From Binary

During the COVID-19 pandemic, High-Quality Bond yields coalesced into short (1 year, 3 year, and 5 year) and long (20 year & 30 year) term camps, with only the 10-year yield maintaining some relative independence.

Binary markets, or market in which only two options exist (in this case either short or long term bonds), are often the product of economic shock or a dramatic change in public policy. In our case it is both. The concern with binary markets, for an investor’s standpoint, is it negates our ability to diversify with n the market. On top of the reduction in choice among market products, the markets become more exposed to volatility as the gap between products (short and long term) expands forcing investors to tolerate larger leaps in yields between term lengths. When the market reaches only two options, like the high quality bond market over the last 12 months, investors are left with increased sensitivity and decreased options, but the data is showing that the market is beginning to break from this binary status.

The high quality bond market is defined, by the Federal Reserves’ Economic Database, as the yield of corporations with bonds rates of AAA, AA, or A. Corporations that hold these ratings are largely well established, well liquid, and well run firms. A small sample of the firms that fall in this category, as of writing this, are ExxonMobil, Berkshire Hathaway, Apple, Partners Healthcare, and Merck & Co. Interesting note, currently only two firms have a AAA rating: Microsoft and Johnson and Johnson. These firms are the breadbasket of major investment portfolios and occupy large market shares in high demand markets. To add an additional layer of confidence to the moniker of “high quality” these bonds are often dual rated by both S&P and Moody’s.

There is a greater economic framework around the breakdown of the binary market. I’ll touch a little upon this later in the article, but as Seeking Alpha readers know the economic rationale is usually the driving force behind any market move. The major economic rationale for the breakdown of the binary market is activity. The US economy saw a short-run contraction that was nearly unimaginable, this effectively froze the driving force behind the issuance of high quality bonds, for two reasons: firms paused operations to better understand what the COVID-19 pandemic meant to operations and firms uncertainty about consumer demand in their respective markets caused a retreat on large capital projects. These two factors combined to materially reduce the amount of corporate borrowing activity (to be fair it was more of a sharp plateauing of borrowing activity) which led to a supply reduction in the high quality bond market favoring issuers' ability to demand lower yield among term lengths. As both these factors slowly begin to fall from the norm, rates are remarginalizing.

Rate compression in this market is nothing new, as bond buyers know, but the compression of high quality bond yields is beginning to break. For the last 12 months, the high quality bond market has felt painfully binary to any investor looking to discern investment at any smaller granulation other than long or short term. This binary make-up along with the dramatic fall in yields has made retail and institutional investors alike frustrated with the lack of diversification options.

Well, the good news is that the margins are beginning to return among the short-term group: 1 year, 3 year, and 5 year. In fact, the short terms are approaching their pre-pandemic margins. The long-term high quality bonds are still tight, but this has been the status quo since 2000 (I know that is far from an earth-shaking observation to any bond reader on Seeking Alpha).

A key metric to follow as yields increase in the recovery period is if we see a subsequent rate margin compression as they increase. Historically, rates have seen compression among the various rate classes in period of yield increases, though they always marginalize in the post-increase period.

With the enormous amount of borrowing the Federal government will have to permit to finance, both stimulus plans and the annual deficit, crowding out is a real concern facing borrowers in the high quality bond market, which is a good sign for investors as it will give a boost to demandable yields. Personally, I expect there to be a bottom-up marginal rate compression trend in the coming quarters. As stability returns to sub- high quality bond markets and the Federal Reserve balance sheet remains well saturated, high quality bond investors will be able to see the compression “wave” moving through newly stabilized weaker bonds before hitting the high-quality bonds, giving investors a warning if margins will compress to accommodate a broad market rate increase. I suspect this because the exogenous nature of the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed marginal yield sensitivities unseen in previous economic downturns. As the pandemic wanes, the bond markets that experienced the highest levels of fluctuation are likely to see the greatest movement in the recovery; compound this with the more substitutional nature of high quality bond to Treasury bonds, the argument for higher marginal sensitivity in the coming months favors the non-high quality bond market.

What this economic data means for the bond investor is that we can be optimistic that the margins between the various terms of high quality bond market are returning; the binary market we have been in for the last year appears to be fading, or at least that is what the data is showing us. Additionally, the impacts of additional borrowing by the Federal government (which does not show any sign of slowing) along with a high Federal Reserve balance sheet, means the more volatile bond markets can help guide high quality bond investors by signaling rate compression as yields increase. While this analysis has been geared to the investors in the high-quality bond market, yield compression is often an exhausting by-product of Federal policy that affects all bond markets. Luckily for those of us that value spot price diversification beyond just short and long term, marginal rate compression seems to only be sustainable in the short-run.

On a closing note, I have always been a fan of 10-year high quality bonds, and after this most recent market upheaval, my affinity for the 10-year has only grown. I probably place more emphasis on rate independence than most, but when it comes to avoiding binary markets it hard to beat the 10-year. Historically, this break is one of the early signs that a recovery is underway, and while we await improved job numbers and a drop in market volatility, we can check off one recovery sign that appears to be well underway.