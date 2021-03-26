Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News via Getty Images

This article is continuation of articles about Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (NYSE:TSM) fab prospects. The first two articles, Intel And Taiwan Semiconductor: A Tale Of Two Cities, and Intel And Taiwan Semiconductor: A Tale Of Two Cities Revisited, have prognosticated how the rivalry was destined to evolve over time. With Intel’s newly announced fab strategy, this article picks up where we left off in the second article.

On Tuesday, new CEO Pat Gelsinger unveiled the new fab strategy in “Intel Unleashed: Engineering the Future” presentation. In addition to manufacturing most products internally and outsourcing crucial client and datacenter products to foundries, Gelsinger also doubled down on the now nearly defunct foundry strategy for Intel. Per the new strategy, despite past failures, Intel Foundry Services, or IFS, is being setup and chartered to become a leading player in the foundry business.

Scale is the primary reason Intel wants to be in the foundry business and has attempted to establish foundry operations for much of the last decade. While Intel is the largest Integrated Device Manufacturer in the world, its share of the overall semiconductor market has been sliding as more and more business has been accumulating at TSMC. Semiconductor fabs are driven by volumes and, to be competitive, Intel sees the need to gain third party volumes to build scale. While Intel has failed to gain steam on the foundry front for a decade, the need to gain scale has become more acute over time. Consequently, CEO Gelsinger is attempting to revive foundry effort once again. However, we believe this is colossal mistake on the part of Gelsinger. A foundry inside Intel is doomed to fail, yet again, for many reasons.

Firstly, Intel is restarting its foundry effort from a worse position than in the past. A decade back Intel’s process leadership was absolute, its customer relationships dominant, and its reputation unblemished. In the past few years, Intel’s reputation is sullied due to foundry and process missteps and the Company is losing market share and grip on customers. Most importantly, Intel’s current process roadmap is lagging and compares poorly with the top dog TSMC. Consequently, Intel will not be able to attract customers seeking leading edge processes. This is crucial because leading edge is where the money is in the foundry business. Margins for lagging foundry players are sub-par. Outside of TSMC, all the remaining fab players put together do not make much money. TSMC’s main strength comes from catering to the leading edge of the market. See image below for market share of foundry players by process node.

See the orange in the picture? Everyone other than TSMC is fighting for scraps. Without a leading edge process, Intel will be fighting for the scraps along with other near-subsistence players.

Secondly, while it is good that Gelsinger is offering unfettered access to various Intel and non-Intel IPs this time around, it will take Intel considerable amount of time to adopt industry standard software and tools to create a seamless pathway for customers to use these IPs. Also, given the questionable potential, Intel will struggle to get third party IP providers to optimize their IP for Intel’s process. The process and IP selections for customers are likely to be much smaller than that available at TSMC. Intel will find it extremely hard to replicate an ecosystem comparable to that of TSMC. It will require many years of investments (read “losses”) to have an infrastructure in the same ballpark as TSMC.

Thirdly, despite the talk from Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger, when push comes to shove, an Intel internal foundry will act in Intel’s internal fab interests than in the interest of its customers. All customers will be keenly aware of this risk. Consequently, no customer is likely to adopt IFS for high volume and critical applications for the foreseeable future. This also means that IFS will have a tough time reaching critical mass. It is extremely unlikely that IFS can reach viable or profitable operations for at least 5 years if not longer.

Fourthly, a leading-edge process needs a high-volume customer to be a process driver. For TSMC, that is currently Apple and soon that could expand to Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). Unfortunately, potential high volume process drivers, Apple, AMD, Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), and Qualcomm (QCOM) are unlikely to be IFS’s customers for many years to come. Apple, for example, is an ideal process driver because of the clockwork like new iPhone releases every year. Intel will be hard pressed to find another customer with such consistent product plan. Intel itself has the volume but does not have Apple kind of product cadence. Nevertheless, for IFS, Intel will have to be the process driver for many years. This puts Intel in a situation where the process can delay its products, or the products can delay its process. This is a dynamic that Intel experienced for last several years with painful results. Time will tell if Gelsinger’s focus on execution will meaningfully improve the current dynamic.

Fifthly, as already discussed, scale is very important in the semiconductor business. Intel has not only been losing the scale battle with TSMC but is about to lose scale even more rapidly. With the currently known product roadmap, it is difficult for Intel to not lose considerable amount of market share to AMD in 2021 and 2022. Market share losses in 2023 are also likely. Per Gelsinger’s plan, Intel’s scale is further diminished as Intel is set to outsource some of its core client and datacenter CPU and GPU business to TSMC in 2023. Per Moore’s second law, with each new process node, the cost of building a fab becomes even more prohibitive and players without critical mass have no future. Already, Intel’s proposed capex of about $20B, even with 2 new fabs in Arizona, pales in comparison to TSMC’s 2021 capex of $25B to $28B.

Sixthly, semiconductor equipment availability to get IFS going is cause for concern. Given the massive backlog of business at semiconductor equipment providers and given that TSMC has already announced its Arizona fab and capex plans, it is difficult to see how Intel can compete with TSMC on the fab timeline. It is likely that TSMC will have cutting edge, 5nm or better, fab on the US soil well before Intel can do so. To the extent that national security or Asian supply chain is a concern, customers are likely to flock to TSMC Arizona fab. Much of the initial and ongoing “national security” demand is likely to be satisfied by TSMC Arizona facilities. By the time Intel is ready with a competitive fab, it may be in the “all dressed up with nowhere to go” situation.

Finally, the culture necessary to be a foundry service provider does not exist at Intel. It can certainly be inculcated over time but will take considerable amount of time to implement and excel.

By the time all these and other issues are resolved, it will be many years and by that time TSMC would have become an even more dominant player. We estimate that TSMC will likely have market share exceeding 60% by 2022 and possibly 70% by 2024. That will make TSMC the 800 lb gorilla in the semiconductor industry. At that scale, it will be impossible for anyone to beat TSMC until the next fundamental technology transition.

TSMC Prospects Now Incrementally Positive

The biggest threat for TSMC dominance, especially given the elevated national security concerns, would have been a spinoff of Intel fabs. While having some of the same shortcomings as discussed in this article, an Intel-independent foundry could have developed into a potent alternative for TSMC. Especially if such an entity joins hands with Global Foundries or Samsung.

Inside of Intel, the only viable North American foundry alternative is on a misguided path to nowhere. With Intel losing scale by the day, it will become more and more dependent on TSMC for leading edge silicon. This will cement TSMC’s dominance in the foundry business more rapidly.

Overall, this Intel announcement is a positive for TSMC and will accelerate the Company’s path to gorilla-dom.

Prognosis

New CEO Pat Gelsinger claims to be a disciple of Grove and Noyce but his decision making so far indicates that he is unable to make the tough decisions that great leaders need to make. Strategy is a process of elimination and when the time came to choose, Gelsinger chose to keep everything.

Within Intel, it will take several years to attract meaningful customer base and several more years to even operate at a level where IFS can pay for its own capex. Effectively, Intel IFS is a lost cause. This is going to be costly exercise for Intel. Despite his technical chops, Gelsinger has decided to make years of large investments into a lost cause. The result will be that there is no “win” for Intel.

At the current time, there is no viable path for a foundry business inside of Intel. A foundry spinoff is the only viable solution. With the announced Intel move, we see Intel as terrible investment going forward and TSMC and AMD as the beneficiaries.