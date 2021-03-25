Photo by deliormanli/iStock via Getty Images

Today, we provide a deep dive on a promising and intriguing biotech developmental concern. A full analysis follows in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview:

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) is a North Carolina-based clinical-stage biotechnology company that IPO'd in 2019. The company is leveraging their ARCUS genome editing platform to develop multiple "off-the-shelf" CAR T immunotherapy clinical candidates and in vivo gene correction therapy candidates to cure genetic and infectious diseases where no adequate treatments exist. What differentiates ARCUS from other gene-editing platforms is that it uses a naturally occurring gene-editing enzyme, the homing endonuclease I-CreI, to deliver safer and more specific genomic edits. The homing endonuclease I-CreI evolved in nature to make a single, precise DNA edit before using its built-in safety switch to disengage. The product candidates consist of eight programs broken down into two pipelines: Off-the-shelf CAR T immunotherapy and the in vivo gene correction. Both pipelines are in the early stages of development. Precision BioSciences trades for around $9.50 a share and has a market capitalization of roughly $580 million.

Pipeline:

PBCAR0191:

PBCAR0191 is an investigational allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy in development for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The drug has been granted Fast Track Designation by the FDA for B-ALL and Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA for mantle cell lymphoma, an aggressive subtype of NHL. PBCAR0191 is being developed in collaboration with Servier. Per the terms of the collaboration with Servier, Precision is solely responsible for early-stage research activities as well as Phase 1/2a clinical trial execution and clinical supply. Furthermore, Servier has the exclusive right to opt-in for late-stage development and commercialization, and Precision has the right to participate in the development and commercialization of any licensed products resulting from the collaboration through a 50/50 co-development and co-promotion option in the United States.

On Dec. 4, 2020, the company announced positive interim data from their Phase 1/2a study of PBCAR0191 for the treatment of relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed/refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Per the Nov. 16 cutoff, that included 27 enrolled patients, PBCAR0191 with enhanced lymphodepletion resulted in an objective response rate of 83% in NHL and B-ALL. Additionally, compared to single standard lymphodepletion, the enhanced lymphodepletion regimen with PBCAR0191 at DL3 resulted in roughly a 95x increase in peak cell expansion, and roughly a 45x increase in the area under the curve. As far as the safety profile, there were no cases of GvHD, no cases of Grade 3 or higher CRS, and no cases of Grade 3 or higher ICANS. Following the announcement, the company continues to enroll more patients into the enhanced lymphodepletion regimen, and they continue to evaluate higher cell doses, repeat dosing, and other novel methods to perfect their dosing strategy.

PBCAR19B:

PBCAR19B is a next-generation, stealth cell candidate for patients with CD19-positive malignancies such as relapsed/refractory Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. The drug is supposed to work by improving the persistence of allogeneic CAR T cells following infusion by reducing rejection by T cells and natural killer cells.

On Jan. 19, the company announced that the FDA approved Precision's IND for PBCAR19B. The Phase 1 trial will be a non-randomized, open-label, single-dose, dose-escalation, and dose-expansion study designed to evaluate the safety and clinical activity of the drug at increasing the flat dose levels. The primary objective will be to identify the maximum tolerated dose and any dose-limiting toxicities. The trial is expected to launch by mid-2021. Then, on Jan. 25, the company received more good news for the program by way of a Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for the patent application covering PBCAR19B. The patent covers genetically-modified human T cells comprising the PBCAR19B construct, which is inserted within the T cell receptor alpha constant locus. Upon issue, patents arising from this patent family will have standard expiration dates in April 2040.

On the in vivo gene correction pipeline front, Precision BioSciences signed a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly (LLY) in November and closed the deal recently in January. Per the agreement, Precision will receive an upfront cash payment of $100 million, as well as an equity investment by Eli Lilly of $35 million in Precision's common stock. Additionally, Precision also is eligible to receive up to $420 million in potential development and commercialization milestones per product, as well as tiered royalties ranging from the mid-single digits to low-teens on product sales if Lilly successfully brings one of the drugs to market. In short, Precision will lead pre-clinical research and IND-enabling activities, and Eli Lilly will be responsible for clinical development and commercialization. Lilly will have the right to select up to three additional gene targets for the collaboration.

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet:

The company burned through just over $90 million in cash for all operations in FY2020. Precision ended last year with just under $90 million in cash on its balance sheet. With the recent upfront payment from Lilly, the company is well funded into 2022.

The company gets decent coverage from Wall Street. Over the past three months DTIL has seen five buy reiterations and one hold rating from analysts around its stock. Price targets proffered within these ratings ranged from $13.00 to $27.00 a share.

Both JonesTrading ($27 price target) and H.C. Wainwright ($20 price target) have reiterated Buy ratings on Precision BioSciences over the past week. JPMorgan Chase on Jan. 29 firm boosted its price target from $10 a share to $14 a share even as it maintained its Hold rating on the stock. On Nov. 23, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target from $21 a share to $22 a share. The analyst at Stifel Nicolaus believes that Precision's PBCAR0191 will be differentiated from autologous CAR Ts by overcoming the limitations associated with the arduous manufacturing process.

Verdict:

There's a lot to like about Precision. It seems to be advancing its pipeline on multiple fronts and the recent partnership with Lilly is a significant positive. The company also enjoys strong analyst support. That said, the company is years away from any potential commercialization. In addition, despite the cash infusion from Lilly, I could see Precision raising additional capital before 2021 is out. Longer term, I like the risk/reward on this name and it deserves 'watch item' status while its pipelines move into later stage development.

I think it is appropriate to initiate a small stake here in DTIL within a well-diversified biotech portfolio. For those (like myself) who want to do this via covered call orders, the October $10 call strikes seem to offer the best liquidity right now.

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum