Investment Thesis

Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) valuation is steep, although revenue continues to grow at a relatively high pace. The stock has already rallied significantly and it remains to be seen whether the company can continue to grow in what is generally quite a competitive market environment.

The Beverage Industry Is Very Competitive

The soft drink market is valued at $750 million globally and is expected to grow at a rate of around 6% over the next 5 years. Meanwhile, the U.S. soft drink market stood around $230 million and is expected to grow at around 5% over the next 5 years. Similarly the health drinks market globally itself could grow to around $700 million by 2026. Energy drinks meanwhile are expected to grow to around $80 billion by 2026. Major brand continue to be the biggest competitors in the industry owning the largest portion of market share. Having said that, growth of 7-8% is quite high, especially when considering the broader economy. Analysts in general consider the energy drink market to be one of if not the best positioned for the coming future.

Source: (Investor Presentation)

How is Celsius Positioned Going Forward?

Celsius has continued to do well by focusing on improving its distribution and trying to sell its product globally. The combined markets should help it continue its run rate for the near future. Regardless, the soft drink industry remains highly segmented and Celsius has an uphill task to maintain a more permanent foothold. Celsius has segmented itself into various categories, some of which overlap each other, including, energy, health, functional etc. The segmentation of offering energy drinks without sugar, and artificial flavoring, allows Celsius to differentiate itself from the likes of Monster, and Red Bull, who are the two biggest competitors in this space. Generally speaking a single can costs anywhere from $2-$3 dollars compared to other competitors in the market, which tend to be cheaper. The company has specifically chosen to on the higher end of the spectrum and believes that by offering a premium pricing it can offer both a better product, and target the health conscious consumer better, who generally perceive the product to be of better quality if it costs a little more. The company continues to develop new line of products including its BCAA and FAST portfolio. Both of these products should help with incremental revenue increases as sales improve moving forward. The company has also further reiterated it will continue to develop products and improve distribution. Currently, there are over 82,000 locations from which the company is selling its product. The number will significantly in this quarter and into the next as dealers reset. Celsius also continues to improve marketing spend and combined with dealerships should help.

Source: (Investor Presentation)

Margins

Net profit margins could potentially go a bit higher as some of the expenses as a % of income reduce over a longer period of time. I expect with the higher cost per can, net margins could hit anywhere 8-10 percent.

Valuation

I expected revenue over the next two years to grow anywhere from 40-50 percent over the next two years, especially as distributors continue to grow at around 10-12% yearly. This would put 2021 revenue around $190 mil, and 2022 revenue at around $275 million. Which would put the P/S in 2021 at 17 and 2022 P/S sales at close to 12. Both of these valuations indicate the stock may have gotten ahead of itself. Unless we see a pickup in sales, and we might as the economy opens up, the stock remains overpriced. If we assume 70% growth in 2021 and a 10% net profit margin in 2021, that would put forward earnings around 159x in 2021, and 60% growth in 2022, that would put the stock at 100x 2022 earnings. Again both these levels suggest the stock is currently overvalued. On a discounted cash flow basis the stock is valued around $19, and that would indicate a significant downside from the current levels. This assumes a terminal growth of 1%, growth of 25% over the next 10 years, and a WACC of 7%, all of which are very generous. Balance sheet and cash: Celsius Holdings has little to no debt, and has plenty of cash on hand, around $52 million specifically. With a current ratio of around 3, the company is in a strong position financially to continue expanding its facilities and moving towards expanding its sales.

Conclusion

Celsius Holdings has a relatively strong brand portfolio and clearly some pricing power as well. The stock has gotten ahead of itself, but continues the addition of distributors and with the economy opening up, should provide some tailwind to the stock. Currently, I remain neutral on the stock, but do believe the stock is overvalued. I would be cautious about taking a position in the stock.