December Non-OPEC Oil Output Continues Rebound From May Low

Below are a number of oil (C + C) production charts for Non-OPEC countries created from data provided by the EIAʼs International Energy Statistics and updated to December 2020. Information from other sources such as OPEC, the STEO, and country-specific sites such as Russia, Norway, and China is used to provide a short-term outlook for future output and direction for a few countries and the world.

Non-OPEC production continues to rebound from the May 2020 low of 45,313 kb/d. According to the EIA, December output increased by 533 kb/d to 48,698 kb/d from November. The December increase was primarily driven by output increases from Canada (419) and the UK (109). From May 2020 to year-end, production increased by a total of 3,385 kb/d.

Using data from the March 2021 STEO, a projection for Non-OPEC output was made to March 2021. Output is expected to drop to 48,155 kb/d, which is a recovery from the February output disruption caused by the major snowstorm in the L48 U.S. states.

Ranking Production from NON-OPEC Countries

Above are listed the worldʼs 11th largest Non-OPEC producers. They produced 84% of the Non-OPEC output in December. On a YoY basis, Non-OPEC production decreased by 3,865 kb/d while on an MoM basis, production increased by 533 kb/d to 48,698 kb/d. World YoY output is down by 7,628 kb/d. The largest MoM increase occurred in Canada which also achieved a new record high output of 4,908 kb/d.

The EIA reported Brazilʼs December production was 2,726 kb/d, a drop of 29 kb/d from 2,755 in November due to prolonged field maintenance and the presence of Covid on their sea platforms, according to OPEC. According to this source, the pre-salt comprises 73% of Brazil's production in February

According to this source, February's output dropped by 8% from January to 2,730 kb/d, (Red Markers). Maintenance and covid are continuing issues.

CV cases in Brazil's oil basin are a big problem. Not a good scene.

The EIA reported that December output increased by 419 kb/d to 4,908 kb/d. This is a new record. What is different this month is that Canadian production, according to the Canada Energy Regulator (CER) is 4,933 kb/d, which is only slightly different from the EIA info. Typically, the difference in output between the EIA and CER is close to 290 kb/d with CER being higher. Not sure if this is an error on the part of the EIA or a change in thinking and reporting.

Note that a major portion of Canada's crude oil exports to the US are heavy oil and the gulf coast refiners have a substantial need for this crude to feed their cracking units.

Oil exports by rail to the US in December were 190.5 kb/d, up from 173.1 kb/d in November.

The EIA reported that Chinaʼs December output decreased by 53 kb/d from November to 3,831 kb/d. This source reported combined crude output for January and February 2021 to be 32.08 million metric tons. Averaging this over 59 days gave an average output of 3,969 kb/d.

Mexicoʼs production increased in December by 22 kb/d to 1,711 kb/d, according to the EIA. Data from Pemex shows that January production increased to 1,713 kb/d (Red markers).

Kazakhstan's output was unchanged in December at 1,729 kb/d. Their OPEC + partners have given Kazakhstan permission to increase their output by 20 kb/d in April from March to 1,437 kb/d. Note that the 1,437 kb/d is strictly crude.

The EIA reported that Norwayʼs December production was 1,827 kb/d, an increase of 82 kb/d from November. Norway had an objective of producing 1,833 kb/d after phase one production started from the Johan Sverdrup field. Their objective met in December.

Omanʼs December production increased by 5 kb/d to 945 kb/d.

Qatar output remained steady at 1,530 kb/d in December.

According to the Russian Ministry of Energy, Russian production decreased by 75 kb/d in February to 10,095 kb/d. Russia's OPEC + partners have given Russia permission to increase production in April by 130 kb/d from the March level of 9,249 kb/d. Will it happen?

UKʼs production increased by 109 kb/d in December to 980 kb/d. The recovery from September to December was due to the completion of the planned summer maintenance. According to OPEC, UK production is expected to average slightly over 1,000 kb/d in 2021.

Decemberʼs U.S. production decreased by 58 kb/d to 11,063 kb/d from Novemberʼs output of 11,121 kb/d. December's decrease was largely due to the top three producing states, Texas, ND, and NM, all having lower output.

The effect of the output decrease from these three states can be seen in the December onshore L48 production graph which shows a total drop of 127 kb/d to 8,828 kb/d. Of the 127 kb/d decrease, the three states contributed 114 kb/d, or 89.7%. The only significant increase came from the GOM which added 70 kb/d to December's output.

US oil production is very sensitive to the price of WTI. It has been very volatile over the past two weeks. It went from a high of $66.09 on March 5 to $57.76 on March 23. Yesterday, March 23, WTI dropped $3.79 to settle at $57.76. Today, March 24, it is up by $3.42 to settle at $61.18. It is difficult to believe that such volatility is occurring in the real crude market. Probably occurring mostly in the paper market.

Today's increase is all the more perplexing because crude inventories rose by 1.9 million barrels in the week ended March 19.

Guyana's first offshore field reached full production in December according to this source. Their offshore fields are expected to reach 750,000 b/d by 2026.

These five countries complete the list of Non-OPEC countries with annual production between 500 kb/d and 1,000 kb/d. Their combined December production was 3,381 kb/d, down by 30 kb/d from Novemberʼs output of 3,411 kb/d. Colombia and Azerbaijan appear to be recovering. However, the EIA data for November and December is not consistent with data from Hydrocarbons Colombia (HCC).

The HCC reported December production of 759 kb/d, according to this source. However, the EIA is reporting December production of 826 kb/d, which is not consistent with the later source. For January, the HCC is projecting a production drop to 745 kb/d. (Last red marker for Colombia). Is the HCC just reporting crude??

World Oil Production

World oil production in December increased by 797 kb/d to 75,936 kb/d according to the EIA. The biggest contributors were Canada (419), UK (109), Libya (160), and Iran (127).

This chart also projects world production out to March 2021. It uses the March STEO report along with the International Energy Statistics to make the projection. It projects that world crude production will drop from December to March by 807 kb/d to 75,126 kb/d.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.