BIO-key International, Inc.'s (BKYI) CEO Mike DePasquale on Q4 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Kimberly Johnson - Vice President, Product Marketing

Mike DePasquale - Chairman and CEO

Fred Corsentino - Chief Revenue Officer

Ceci Welch - Chief Financial Officer

Jack Vander Aarde - Maxim Group

Thank you and thank you for joining us this morning. Participating on today’s call are BIO-key’s Chairman and CEO, Mike DePasquale; Chief Revenue Officer, Fred Corsentino; and CFO, Ceci Welch.

Now, I'd like to turn the call over to Mike DePasquale. Mike?

Thank you, Kim, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our call today. As I begin, I want to thank the entire BIO-key team for their hard work and commitment during a very challenging year.

I want to also acknowledge our customers who have stepped up to secure their assets in what has been an unprecedented time in our history. Speaking on behalf of the entire BIO-key global organization, we have never been more enthusiastic and opportunistic and optimistic about our future as we are today.

Despite the challenges posed by the COVID pandemic, 2020 was a transformational year for BIO-key. And importantly, during 2020, we were able to accomplish a major recapitalisation of the company, putting us on a very sound financial footing for years to come. And we also completed the acquisition and integration of Pistolstar, the developer of PortalGuard, identity and access management solution.

The purchase substantially enhanced our suite of security, ID and authentication solutions, our talent pool, customer base and our addressable market, and also provided a very significant contribution to our second half performance.

In late 2020, we began to see business activity gradually moving towards more normalized levels, following COVID-related disruptions to our sales and marketing dialogues. Our business benefits from IT security challenges driven by the shift to remote work and studies, which obviously grew very rapidly in response to the pandemic.

As a result, we believe virtually all enterprises have been irreversibly altered to allow for a broader variety of workpro paradigms and the resulting far more complex demands on security, authentication, ID and access management, challenges that BIO-key is uniquely positioned to provide.

Now with the gradual normalization of business activity, we are ramping our sales and marketing initiatives to build and engage with a growing list of customer prospects that can benefit from our biometric and identity and access management solutions.

We’re developing growing interest and engagement for our PortalGuard solution across enterprise markets and in higher education, particularly now that we are able to offer it as an on off-premise solution as well, meaning close -- hosted in the cloud. Identity and access service solution, as we call it.

We launched PortalGuard IDaaS in the fourth quarter, less than six months after closing the acquisition and it has been very well received in the market, as more and more enterprises are transitioning their IT infrastructure to an asset-light cloud model that better supports remote users.

We believe this trend has been accelerated by the pandemic’s impact on work-from-home and study-from-home trends. And having let the genie out of the bottle, it seems that such hybrid work models are here to stay, creating significant IT security challenges, as more users require access to mission critical data and applications outside the enterprise firewall.

These challenges complicate cybersecurity for companies of all sizes and across all industries. A recent study by Infosys suggests that it is not just lost revenue or profits, but hundreds of billions of dollars of brand value are at risk from security breaches.

Unfortunately, prominent security breaches like solar winds continue to occupy headlines. But these terrible events do serve to keep IT security risks top of mind and have led to high profile endorsements that value solutions like ours can provide.

In the wake of the solar winds breach, the cybersecurity and infrastructure security agent CISA recommended the use of multi-factor authentication strategies essentially everywhere. Separately, FBI private industry notifications and advisory alerts suggest incorporating a biometric into multi-factor authentication strategies.

Microsoft also continues to use growing password less as a central theme for their enterprise messaging, including alternatives such as biometrics and FIDO2 tokens. In practice, many use mobile phones as FIDO tokens. But last year, the FIDO Alliance recommended providing users with multiple FIDO token options. We think this posture builds on the value proposition as PortalGuard now accommodates FIDO2 tokens amongst a total of over 15 different authentication factors.

We’re also looking at other factors to our -- add to our already robust platform in the coming year, that will be easily integrated and provide the broadest possible universe of customer application implementation capability.

One constant that continues to differentiate BIO-key in the market is our core strength in biometrics. We have unique capabilities as the central biometric management system for enterprise or school system and our technology is scalable to any size ID platform, such as those required in mobile communication networks, large bank networks and even enormous national or civil ID programs.

To that end, BIO-key has established a beachhead in some very large projects in Africa and we are pursuing other opportunities across the continent, both direct, as well as through our channel partner program.

We just recently initiated commercial hardware deployments in support of our large contracts in Nigeria, where -- whereby we provide your fingerprint reader hardware to support biometric enrollment.

As a result of a range of factors outside of our control, primarily related to the pandemic and some processes in Nigeria, these initiatives were delayed in 2020, but are now moving into gear and we expect activity to grow in future periods. These projects represent what can have significant upside to our revenue plan in 2021 and beyond.

We have to 2021 with a very strong balance sheet and cash position that positions us to execute on our growth strategies and fully tap the sales potential of our expanded team, enhanced product portfolio and growing partner and customer relationships.

Our sound financial position also serves as well when dealing with large enterprise and government customer prospects and partners, regarding our ability to support them over the long-term.

Financial strength also allows us to make prudent investments in our business, including potential tuck in acquisitions, new product development, as well as sales and marketing resources and initiatives.

As Ceci will review shortly, our Q4 and fiscal 2020 topline results show year-over-year improvements. And we expect these positive trends to accelerate in 2021, supported by a pipeline of opportunities, recurring revenue, contract backlog and strong outlook for our solutions on a global basis, with particular emphasis in North America, Africa and Asia.

For the full year 2021, we anticipate revenues of $8 million to $12 million, with potential upside primarily related to our Africa business, as well as some other opportunities. The midpoint of this range would represent more than 250% growth over fiscal 2020 revenue and approximately 150% growth over the $4 million annualized revenue run rate based on our 2020 second half performance, which benefited from the PortalGuard acquisition.

Let me now turn the call over to Fred Corsentino, our CRO to highlight a few key developments and opportunities that we see in our business. Fred?

Thank you, Mike. I’d like to highlight a few areas that underscore our optimism for the business. First off, as Mike mentioned, we launched our software-as-a-service model for the PortalGuard business to build on our on-premises solutions and position BIO-key to participate in the trend towards asset-light or cloud-based IT infrastructure solutions.

Our PortalGuard identity-as-a-service platform or IDaaS as we call it includes a highly scalable framework hosted within an AWS Cloud infrastructure that can integrate with our customers other cloud hosted data and solutions. This new paradigm provides a range of benefits to all parties, including a scalable procurement experience with a far lower upfront costs for the customer, while providing a stable and far more predictable recurring software revenue stream for BIO-key versus variable or episodic license sales. Our teams are very focused and building traction for our cloud solutions and building a growing base of annual recurring software revenue.

I mentioned on our last call that we have integrated our sales and marketing functions around three primary verticals, education, financial services and government. Within the higher ed vertical, one of our priorities is to target larger institutions. Given our recognition in the market, a significant installed customer base and the value we provide, we will continue to strengthen our position in the education segment.

As discussed in today’s release, we are very excited about BIO-key’s Channel Alliance Partner Program, which we consider to be a key force multiplier in our go-to-market efforts. As a result, we are focusing a significant portion of our time on this program, working to steadily build and support our base of productive partnerships. The CAP program expands our paths to market by leveraging partner contacts, market knowledge and sales reach to new customers, where our technology solutions are a great fit.

We have more than 50 partners and I’m confident that we can more than double that base in the coming months and continue to grow the channel on a global basis. We are fast becoming a channel centric company and expect our partner revenue to grow significantly in the short- and long-term. We’re also developing programs to support each of our partners and have incorporated a direct assist program to help them close deals.

As for ongoing investments to me in our technology leadership, we recently completed development of BIO-key’s core Vector Segment Technology or VST, which provides intelligent device driver management via cloud delivery and our new WEB-key platform to leverage VST for manage software installation and updates, providing better performance and a better user experience.

Our PortalGuard 6.5, which was released in Q1 has the number of new cloud and mobile capabilities. For example, it supports Microsoft Azure active directory as a primary real time directory in the cloud, thereby eliminating the need for on-premise active directory and providing a stronger cloud-only option.

In terms of market direction, we think that mobile ID including for payments, as well as work-from-home and study-from-home are enduring trends that also create very significant IT challenges related to security, ID, authentication and access management.

We also believe that BIO-key with its core biometric technologies is uniquely positioned to solve these and other challenges that today’s organizations face. When making progress on revenue and on recurring revenue growth as seen in our Q4 results, and as Mike mentioned in his remarks, outlook goal exceeds 100% by 2021.

With that, I’ll pass the call over to Ceci for a brief review of our financial results. Ceci?

Thank you, Fred. BIO-key’s Q4 ‘20 revenues doubled to $1.1 million from $535,000 in Q4 ‘19, mainly due to the revenue contribution related to PortalGuard, which was acquired as of June 30, 2020. Revenues for 2020 increased 25% to $2.8 million from $2.3 million in fiscal year 2019, with the increase due largely to the acquisition which more than offset the impact of IT project delays and disruptions related to the pandemic. Sequentially revenue increased $120,000 in Q4 ‘20 from $943,000 in Q3 ‘20, with Q3 and Q4 being the first two quarters to include PortalGuard.

Gross margin improved to 71% in Q4 and 72 for the full year from negative levels in the prior years, neither of which is truly comparable due to non-cash and non-operating charges in 2019 that did not recur in 2020.

Excluding the prior year one-time impairment charge of $7 million, BIO-key’s Q4 operating loss improved 34% to $1.4 million from a loss of $2.2 million in Q4 ‘19. Likewise, for the full year 2020, operating loss improved 21% to $5.2 million from $6.6 million in 2019, also excluding the prior year impairment.

On the bottomline, BIO-key reported a net loss to stockholders of $1.4 million or $0.18 a share in Q4 ‘20, compared to a net loss of $9.5 or $5.29 per share in Q4 ‘19. For the full year 2020, the net loss was $9.8 million or $2.08 per share versus the $14.6 million or $8.21 a share in 2019, including the one-time impairment charge.

In 2020 net loss included $4.2 million of interest expense, plus $0.5 million costs related to the extinguishment of debt, partially offset by the gain of a $341,000 for the Paycheck Protection Proceeds loan, which has been fully forgiven.

Following the recapitalization, net interest expense was reduced to less than $16,000 in Q4, as compared to $396,000 in Q4 ‘19. As mentioned, we recapitalize the company in July via underwriting of the common stock and warrants, and we paid off prior indebtedness. There was 232,000 note payable related to the PistolStar PortalGuard acquisition at the end of the year and we had more than $19 million of current assets, including about $17 million of cash and cash equivalents or $2.17 per common share.

With that, we can now turn the call back to the operator for investor questions. Operator?

[Operator Instructions] Our first question today comes from Jack Vander Aarde with Maxim Group.

Jack Vander Aarde

Great. Good morning. Hi, Michael, Fred and Ceci. Thanks for taking my questions. Let’s start with a question on the revenue guidance for 2021 between $8 million to $12 million, which is encouraging. This exceeded my expectation certainly. So can you provide maybe some more color as to the drivers of this revenue guidance, Michael? Maybe how much from -- and if you can’t break out things, that’s okay. But whatever you can maybe share roughly as a breakout of PortalGuard versus core BIO-key and if there’s any Africa contracts, revenue contribution embedded in there, that’d be helpful?

Mike DePasquale

Thank you, Jack, and good morning. I appreciate the question. I think I can share some color on the revenue guidance. Certainly, $8 million to $12 million, we are attempting to be conservative. As we mentioned in our press release, and I mentioned in our prepared comments, we see there’s also significant upside on the Africa site.

As you know, the contracts are significant. They’ve been delayed now nearly a year. So remember, we had expected to begin generating revenue in the second half of 2020. That has slipped. We’ve now begun to deploy technology, but everything is certainly behind approximately three quarters to a year.

So there is significant upside in that guidance range, if in fact, the African business accelerates more significantly. So we do have some revenue associated with the African business in that guidance range. But the bulk and the base for that range is our core business, which is fundamentally our biometrics and our identity and access management PortalGuard solution right now. So that’s the way we’re looking at it at this point in time.

Jack Vander Aarde

Got it. That’s helpful. I appreciate the color there. And then just maybe between the -- I don’t know, maybe the lines are getting blurred now that PortalGuard has been integrated for quite some time now. But is there anything you can share in terms of maybe the growth -- the revenue growth rates you’re expecting for 2021 between the core BIO-key biometrics business and then PortalGuard, would you expect them to grow at a similar pace or is there -- is one going to outpace the other as far as 2021 goes?

Mike DePasquale

It’s an interesting question, because there’s an integration of the biometric technology that’s also in the PortalGuard solution, right? So, fundamentally, they’re going to grow together, for sure. But we are expecting to see significant growth in our identity and access management our PortalGuard platform.

And remember, in my prepared comments, and as you have heard us say before, we support over 15 authentication factors. So biometrics is only one of those factors, right? There are 14 others that we support, pins, tokens, cards, keys, all those things, FIDO tokens.

So, we will see both of those businesses grow as we proceed through the year, but they’ll also grow together, because some customers will opt to buy biometrics and some won’t, but it doesn’t matter. We love all our children and we’re going to support all those authentication factors and support our customers in whatever they require.

Jack Vander Aarde

Okay. Fantastic. Love all the childrens. Got it. It sounds like the children are growing and that’s great to hear. And then just maybe as, I’m going to -- I have two more kind of questions as relates to the first quarter. So you did mention this $500,000 revenue expectation for the first quarter from the Africa contracts, with Nigeria. You’re already commencing the delivery, the first shipment. If I just back up from that, just in general, for total revenue in the first quarter, just given seasonality, if there’s any other factors, would you expect the first quarter total revenue to be flat up or down from fourth quarter or is it too hard to tell?

Mike DePasquale

Well, I -- we don’t provide quarterly guidance, as you know. We’re providing annual guidance, because we don’t feel yet we’re able to be predictable enough to do that. We really want to make sure, again, where as accurate as possible as we come into 2021.

I will say this about the quarter. We did announce earlier this week that we would generate approximately $0.5 million from our Africa contract. And if you look at our run rate business, it’s pretty clear that you will -- that we will see sequential growth from Q4 of 2020 into Q1 of 2021. Where we’ll end up? We’ll see. But we’re certainly believing they’ll be significant potential and opportunity for sequential growth from Q4 to Q1.

Jack Vander Aarde

Okay. Got you. And then, if I may ask as well, just because it’s March 25th. There’s only a few days left in this quarter. How -- what’s your confidence level or certainty of receiving that $500,000 payment or at least recognizing that $500,000 revenue for the first quarter. Is there a risk that a portion of it or all of it slips into the second quarter?

Mike DePasquale

Right now it’s high.

Jack Vander Aarde

Okay. Fantastic. And then, maybe just, Michael, what’s your overall sentiment, your current sentiment or feeling of just regarding the status of Nigeria and Africa as a whole? Is there a clear positive trend that you can point to or any visibility just in terms of like the reopening of their economy and the country altogether?

Mike DePasquale

Well, the economy is open. The country has been opened. But certainly been stumbling. Their economy is solely based -- not solely but mainly based around oil and oil has recovered, although, it’s been episodal in the context of price. So that’s been challenging for them. But I will say this about our projects and our programs there.

There is an edict on the streets supported by the World Bank, funded by the World Bank to the tune of $480 or so million, almost a $0.5 billion. To put in place an identity management solution that can help to create an ecosystem for prosperity in Nigeria. So right now, the edict is in place to enroll every citizen and provide them what’s called a Nigerian identity management number or NIM number. That number is akin to our social security number here in the U.S.

If in fact individuals are not enrolled and do not get that number, they will have a very difficult time participating in everything that the country offers, including on the commercial side, having a cell phone, because their SIM card is going to be tied to the NIM number. Any of the social services programs that the country provides, welfare-based healthcare, all of those things they will not be able to participate in those services without a NIM numbers.

So there’s a lot of pressure right now to get this done. It’s been delayed, but everything that we’re seeing leads to and you can look at the -- you can Google Nigeria and NIM and registrations and enrollment. It’s not going exactly smoothly for them. But it’s moving and it’s going to move very aggressively. So we feel encouraged right now, that 2021 will be a breakout year there for us.

And we’re not relying just solely on Nigeria. So you’re going to see some other things coming from us in other countries and with other partners that can expand our opportunity base, including selling PortalGuard across those territories. Kenya is emerging as a high-tech HubSpot, not only in Africa, but in that whole sector of the world. And so there’s plenty of tech opportunity there for growth and upside potential. So, yeah, we’re pretty encouraged right now about the potential and the opportunity.

Jack Vander Aarde

Fantastic. Okay. Excellent. And then just maybe one more question, maybe two more questions from me. Michael, you talked about your strong backlog and maybe said pipeline as well in the prepared remarks. Are you able to quantify anything with regards to the backlog or pipeline or maybe you want to keep that undisclosed for now. But is there any comments you or additional color you can provide with regard to the backlog and pipeline?

Mike DePasquale

Yeah. Yeah. We don’t have the numbers now to share, but I can’t say it’s growing. And it’s some of it is obviously the opportunity in potential we have in Africa, but a significant part of it as well is within our core business in biometrics, in PortalGuard and also with our CAP program. I think Fred in his prepared comments made it clear that a force multiplier for us is the expansion of our Channel Alliance Program, so getting more and more feet on the street through this partner network to sell our solutions.

And now that we have an IDaaS, we have a cloud-based solution available, MSPs, managed service providers, MSSPs, Managed Service Security providers love selling the cloud solution because it doesn’t require a lot of on-premise installation and support. So that’s going to be a big significant part of our growth as well going forward.

Jack Vander Aarde

Okay. Great. And then just one final question, the biometrics capability you cited remains the core differentiator of BIO-key versus competitors or other solutions are out there in the space. So maybe either Michael or Fred, can you maybe just talk about what you’re seeing in the marketplace when negotiating new potential contract wins or customer wins. Are there any competitors you’re consistently seeing at the deal table or the bake-offs and how are your win rates kind of tracking or trending?

Mike DePasquale

I think I’ll let Fred handle that.

Fred Corsentino

Yeah, Jack. So biometrics is definitely differentiating and where we’ve seen the most traction right now is with our CAP partner growth. So we offer something very different and that they know and understand the certain markets, customers are required.

So that’s where we’ve seen the most traction right now. As it relates to competitors, there is always the typical competitive landscape. So there’s no one particular competitor that it stands out. And when it comes to our biometrics unparalleled, we certainly have the best solution integrated into the PortalGuard platform.

Jack Vander Aarde

Okay. Fantastic. Well, guys, I appreciate the added color and congrats on the strong finish to the year and wish you the best of luck in 2021. That’s it for me.

Mike DePasquale

Thank you, Jack.

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Dan Thomas [ph], a Private Investor.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, guys. Well done on getting at least initial drawn on Nigeria stuff. But I was wondering was there any movement on the telecom deal that you can tell us about?

Mike DePasquale

Are you talking about the African deal, Dan or..

Unidentified Analyst

Yes.

Mike DePasquale

… domestic? A similar in nature, everything is starting up together and so both of our contracts are moving forward.

Unidentified Analyst

So does that guidance that you gave us include revenues from both those Nigerian deals?

Mike DePasquale

As I described before, we’ve taken a conservative approach. I won’t repeat myself again, but we’ve taken a conservative approach. There is certainly revenue in the guidance from Africa but at a minimal level.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. So much talk about in the news about ship shortages. Do you have the hardware inventory necessary to or can you manufacture or get it to ramp the way you’d like to if the revenues do come in?

Mike DePasquale

Well, that’s a great question. It’s interesting. We were a little bit limited in our ability to supply hardware this first quarter, because of some ship shortages from some of our suppliers. So that was a bit of a challenge. But we are now very well prepared to be able to deliver product in the coming quarters and so we’ve arranged with our suppliers to be sure that we can do that.

Again, we don’t like getting too far ahead of ourselves. Remember that we operate on a cash basis in the third world and so it’s a balancing act. But we are pretty confident that we can satisfy the demand for the next three quarters.

Unidentified Analyst

And are you still manufacturing the product in China. Are they ramped up or…

Mike DePasquale

Yeah. Yes. The answer is yes. And we are now in a normalized state right now. So we’re back to where we need to be. And that includes manufacturing products like our sites like site touch, EcoID. Those products are now fully available and our manufacturing lines are back open in full swing.

Unidentified Analyst

That’s great. Would you expect your quarter breakeven number going forward to be? I think it was about 1.8, is that change or is that still a good number?

Mike DePasquale

Yeah. We think based on the mix and so it really depends on the mix. But we are looking at now about $2 million to $2.2 million.

Unidentified Analyst

I see. That’s because of lower margins on the hardware, might be selling more hardware, is that it?

Mike DePasquale

Not necessarily, we’ve made some investments, as you know, we’ve expanded our staff. We’ve certainly opened our African subsidiary. So there is some upfront cost and expense that we are experiencing right now. Some of it again is mix, right? The margins on hardware, if it’s our hardware, are one thing, if it’s third-party hardware, they’re a little bit lower. So it takes all of that into consideration.

Unidentified Analyst

So then have you begun hiring staff for the African office. I know you hadn’t done that yet, except for…

Mike DePasquale

Now we are right now on the cust. So as things are opening and we see the need and we will have a requirement for support and so forth, we will do that. But we have not made any significant investment in staff in Africa as of this point to-date.

Unidentified Analyst

I see. And what would you consider a fully staffed African office, if you could make that kind of…

Mike DePasquale

I can’t even imagine. It really depends on the ramp, how fast and how significant. Those contracts have -- had a face value of approximately $75 million, and so if they ramp more quickly, more aggressively, and our other business continues to expand. For example, if our partner network and sell of PortalGuard across the territory gets more significant. There may be more staff required. But right now I couldn’t answer that question.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Let me ask a couple of questions on PortalGuard then I’ll get back in the queue. Are you seeing any PortalGuard sales where the customer is also interested and buys the biometric component?

Mike DePasquale

Absolutely.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Mike DePasquale

Absolutely.

Unidentified Analyst

Have you charge extra for the biometric capability or is that just built in the PortalGuard now?

Mike DePasquale

The -- that’s a good question. The answer is it’s an authentication factor within PortalGuard. There is an up-sell for the hardware, right? That’s required to, if it’s finger scanners to support the solution in the system and it’s part and parcel of our offering today and it needs to be part and parcel of our offering.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thanks. I’ll get back in queue.

[Operator Instructions] It looks like our next question will be a follow-up from Dan Thomas, Private Investor.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. I just got a couple more here. What was the SG&A in the fourth quarter? Do you have that broken out?

Mike DePasquale

Ceci?

Ceci Welch

As far as, you mean, what the selling cost, the general and administrative, marketing, et cetera?

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah.

Ceci Welch

I do -- I don’t have in front of me, but the total at $1.7 million. I’m going to say that there is probably $400 in selling, maybe $500 in marketing and the rest in SG&A -- in G&A.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Ceci Welch

Just off the top of my head.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. Thank you. And were the one-time charges must have been down in the fourth quarter. I’m wondering how big they were?

Ceci Welch

Yes. We had paid the debt off in the third quarter. So on the press release we put out the one-time like interest charges, et cetera, are down and our non-cash charges were down as well for compensation expenses, et cetera.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And I noticed that the cash flow was down $1.4 million. Is that because revenues counted in the quarter weren’t collected until the first quarter?

Ceci Welch

We actually did have a larger shipment at the tail end of the quarter versus the beginning.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. What was the accounts receivable and deferred revenue?

Ceci Welch

What was the deferred revenue? What was...

Unidentified Analyst

And the accounts receivable, yeah. I guess I can wait for the queue. But I just thought you might have the numbers.

Ceci Welch

Yeah. No. I have for the deferred revenue at the end of the year was we had long-term and short-term are current and non-current. So we had a total of almost $700,000 there for deferred and accounts receivable of $548.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Got it. Last question for, Mike, first is about back where you made purchased in the fourth quarter, are you looking to add more shares. If you don’t want to answer that’s okay, just asking.

Mike DePasquale

Yeah. Probably.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Okay. That’s all I got. Thank you.

Mike DePasquale

Thank you, Dan.

[Operator Instructions] Our next question will come from Ashok Mehta [ph], a Private Investor.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Hi. Thank you for taking my question. I have a couple of questions just on the African contracts. The two that you won, the value is $75 million of the contracts. I just wanted to understand, I think, the -- when the contracts were won. We -- it was supposed to be over two-year period that the contracts would be performed and I understand about the delay and so on. So if we reset, let’s say, it’s starting out kind of around now in terms of the first quarter. Is the company expecting that we’re going to be earning approximately $75 billion in revenues over the coming two years? Is that a reasonable assumption? I just wanted to understand, assuming that these contracts get executed according to how they were won? So that was my first question is in terms of eventual revenue from these and kind of timelines that we expect. I know the ramp-up is a little bit waiting to be firmed and so on. But I just wanted to clarify that?

Mike DePasquale

Great question and the answer is, yes. Our expectation is now on a two-year basis that the potential for those contracts continues -- we believe continues to be $75 million. So we expected the ramp to be a gradual ramp and then to hit full swing, a couple of quarters after the start. So that’s still our intention in our plan.

Again, as I mentioned a number of times in my prepared remarks and also in the Q&A, we’re being very conservative about our guidance, because it is unpredictable. We’ve seen again the delays, everything that we’re seeing indicates that things are going to start up and our goal and objective is to hit that $75 million over the next 24 months.

Unidentified Analyst

And then if I can ask, in terms of sort of mix in terms of hardware or software, in terms of that revenue level over the life of the contracts, as well as kind of -- what kind of bottomline kind of impacts. Can we expect if these are performed according to plan?

Mike DePasquale

Well, for sure in the beginning as we’ve mentioned a number of times through the past year. There’s a lot of hardware upfront to be able to facilitate the entire ecosystem, identity management and authentication ecosystem. So there’s a lot of hardware upfront as you saw in our announcement.

This week in fact, the first shipment is finger scanners to support the enrollment for individuals across the country. So that’s going to be a big part of it and obviously the margins on hardware are not like the margins on software.

So our software margins, especially in PortalGuard or biometrics could be upwards of 80%, 90% hardware. Obviously ranges depending upon hardware that we manufacture or third-party and that can be anywhere from 20% to 50% or 60%, so it’s a wide range.

But for sure, we wouldn’t do it, if it wasn’t profitable and so on the significant numbers that we could be talking about here, the large numbers. We think it will have a very positive impact to the bottomline as we move forward.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. Okay. The other question that I had was just in terms of the other opportunities, you actually mentioned that you’re -- I think looking at other opportunities in Africa. So I think just a general question, is this a lot of things that you -- lot of potential kind of opportunities that we’re talking about just in terms of kind of volume of RFPs and so on that you might be going after or -- and if the size of some of these similar potentially the size of some of these other ones that you may -- that you won last year.

Mike DePasquale

Well, there is some of that and there’s also what I would consider our standard business. So, for example, selling PortalGuard, as I mentioned before, across perhaps, banking, finance and healthcare or in manufacturing.

So selling our core product for identity management don’t authentication to the commercial and government agency topology in Africa. We’re doing the same in Asia. We’re going to start ramping up there again outside of China, of course. But in Japan and Singapore, we’re going to be selling PortalGuard and PortalGuard like solutions including our biometrics across that landscape.

And so that’s not episodal, that’s more, again, it’s more mainstream and it’s more of what we do -- similar nature of what we do here in North America and in Europe. So that’s our goal and objective. So to build that base business as well, so not just the event-based business, but the recurring kind of AAR type business that we’re building here in the U.S. to build that across the globe.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Okay. Yeah. That’s all I had. Thank you very much for taking my question.

Mike DePasquale

Yeah. Thank you for the questions. Thank you.

Our next question comes from David Flooring [ph], Private Investor.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning.

Mike DePasquale

Good morning, David.

Unidentified Analyst

I’m a long time investor going way back to when Tom C was with Osage [ph] and I’m just curious with how you guys announced your contracts? Why don’t you ever put a $1 value even for some of the smaller ones and if it’s not worth putting a $1 value on there, what good is it even make the announcement of the contract?

Mike DePasquale

That’s a great question. I get that question probably 10 times a year from investors and other interested parties. The challenge that we have in general and this is really gotten, it’s ramped up for us over the last 24 months or so. The customers we deal with use our technology to secure their infrastructures.

Ad they do not like their competitors or hackers or anyone else to know, number one, what they’re using and what they’re doing. And so we have a very difficult time, forget the dollar value, we have a very difficult time sometimes naming our customers.

And when we do sometimes we take a risk we -- there is a backlash, let’s put it this way, it happens. And so we have to be very cautious, number one in naming, who were doing business with.

The second part is from a competitive perspective, we do not want to share, because people can extrapolate on a per-user basis knowing the size of the company, we don’t want to share our pricing with our competitors. We don’t think it’s good business. We don’t think it helps us in any way shape or form and so we’re very cautious about that. So that’s the simple answer and those are the facts.

This will conclude our question-and-answer session. I’d like to turn the call back over to Mike DePasquale for any closing remarks.

Mike DePasquale

Thank you, everyone, and I appreciate the time that you took today to participate in our call. We look forward to updating you on our first quarter call in late April or early May, and we will continue to provide interim news and updates as warranted. Thank you very much and have a great day.

