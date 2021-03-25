zooplus AG (ZLPSF) CEO Cornelius Patt on Q4 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Zooplus AG (OTC:ZLPSF) Q4 2020 Earnings Conference Call March 25, 2021 5:00 AM ET

Cornelius Patt - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Volker Bosse - Baader Bank

Christian Salis - HNA

Alvira Rao - Barclays

Catharina Claes - Berenberg

Cornelius Patt

Yes. A very warm welcome here from Munich, and thank you very much for dialing in into our full year results 2020 analyst day investor call. We have scheduled slightly more time than usual. I think we have scheduled up to 90 minutes because we cover quite a broad range of topics. I will show you the agenda now.

And first, we would like to present operational highlights of the year 2020, and we also then take a financial angle and look exactly into all relevant financial KPIs of the year 2020. And then a bit of a follow-up on the Capital Markets Day of November 2020. We will do another strategic update. We received a lot of positive feedback for the Capital Markets Day, but there was also the request to look a little bit further and more detailed into the future. We'll do that.

And as a result, and that is number four, I'm not only going to comment a bit on the guidance for 2021, which also has been presented already in November 2020, but we will also give a strategic outlook that takes us into the year 2025, and we'll also comment on the target earnings model. Since it's a broad range of topics and since a lot has happened, we hope that we'll find enough time for Q&A, which would be the fifth point on the agenda. Okay. So let's get started. And let's look at the 2020 highlights.

And if we would have to compress as we did here to just 4 KPIs, these are the KPIs that we deem as most relevant to depicting the good run that we had in 2020. First, the sales growth we came from a figure of around 14% in the year 2019. The 2020 figure of 18% shows, let's say, a significant improvement in some business, I would say, but that's not enough. There should be more possible as a short-term improvement of the sales growth rate. We would like to highlight 2 things.

Momentum has built over the year, and we ended the year with a 20% growth rate, taking quarterly sales to €500 million to €503 million. And on a run rate basis, more than €2 billion. And then also, as you know, the largest part of our revenue comes from the previous cohorts. So the short-term impact exactly of extra new business is relatively small. We're very confident that we did the right thing because when we look into the second KPI you see that the future revenues will improve a lot.

And we have achieved an all-time high for the revenue retention, which allowed us in the year 2020 to, say, carry forward a full 99% of the sales that we did with the company acquired all the way up to 2019. So the churn from one year to another in our revenue stream is practically 0, but technically 1%. And the year before, it was 9%. And that bodes extremely well for the top line performance for the coming years. And that shows that zooplus is best understand only if you look beyond the quarter.

And in this situation, so you have to look beyond the year. To finish that off, the 2 other very important business KPIs, we see that our subscribing service is now for the first time covering more than 50% -- 54% of all of our repeat sales under zooplus brand. And that is very, very important because what we see is that our business model has recurring demand and now more and more able to lock that into recurring revenues, 99% revenue retention, 54% same share of subscriber sales, and that is a full 5% up over the year before.

So we're now a bit to -- about loyalty, and we [indiscernible] to the favor of our customers and to the trust. Lastly, we've been building a significant own brand business, and it continues to grow faster than the overall business.

The growth rate for our own brands, a portfolio of own brands, being 29% in the year from 2019. We stepped up the game, and we're now at 34% growth rate, our own brands portfolio. And that is logically a very important for us, but it carries a bit of pride because they're not only retail, but also brand builder. It is very important for building loyalty with our customers.

And lastly, it's also significant trust driver. These are the highlights. And now let's go a little bit deeper. Again, first, from an operational point of view. And then later, the financial view. Very important, and that is going to be a recurring theme also in this presentation is that we have a recurring revenue business model.

We've been, say, working with cohort models already per year. And we simply wanted to highlight how impact from a low level of churn in -- for growing our business. If you look into the year of 2017, you see that we come from €1.1 billion in sales. And that one, we were able to carry forward into the year of 2018 a full €1.05 billion. That practically means the revenue retention of 94%, and that means a 6% churn.

On top of that one, in the year of 2018, then comes what we acquire a new business. And we have been acquiring roughly €219 million of new business, of which €143 million was one-off business. A business where we still were not able to tell is that repeat business in the -- But already in that year itself, we had €150 million of recurring revenues. And these recurring revenues, people buying not only with one transaction, but with consecutive transaction, that is, let's say, the fundamental basis for everything.

And as you can see, in the year of 2018, a noticeable part of the new business that we built was necessary to compensate for the churn of exactly 6%.

In the year of 2019, this problem got bigger. The churn grew particularly to 9%, taking away €120 million from the previous year sales. So roughly 40% or over 1/3 of our new acquisition was necessary to fill the gap left of that churn. Now look into 2020, and you can understand the cheerful tone that this presentation will carry all the way through.

We've been able to reduce the churn to practically nothing.

We just locked €22 million of previous year's sales with previous year's customer base. And all of that we brought in, in the year of 2020 is directly adding to the top line performance. The good news don't end here. Because you can even see that the share of new business that already done recurring transactions -- second transactions and more of that cohort of 2020 also has increased as the share of the total acquisition.

We see that as a strong confirmation for our approach to building the business.

We create superior value proposition for our customers. We focus on customers that not only do 1 transaction, but they begin a continuous, let's say, would even pay [indiscernible] zooplus. First of all, they have a lot of [indiscernible] their pets, and we are helpful in catering for pets and then [indiscernible] Very important. I would say that chart speaks to itself.

Here is now a different way to look again at customer metrics. And you will see that the active repeat customer base, which we built over the last 20 years, not only the last year, took yet another, let's say, a significant step up. We took it from 4.4 million active accounts, active [indiscernible] So at least 2 transactions to more than 5 million of accounts that are not just active once, but active for at least 2 transactions, and typically around 6 transactions in 1 year. The last important view that I will share with you is the sales per active repeat customer.

This is very important because it is a very good visualization, not only of the improved and deepened bonds with our customers. We depict here in the sales per account for the last 2 years already as a 12-month rolling average. And what you can see that we've been practically, I'd say, flat until March last year. Here, you see a spike of exactly the sales per account that was induced last year by stockpiling by customers due to the start of the pandemic crisis. But then you also see that going back.

But under, let's say, fundamentally, we've been able to increase that extremely value-driving transactional KPI of sales per account consistently since February 2020 all the way until the end of the year. That's what we see very important. It translates again into KPIs. And just lovely to look at, you see the share of sales in subscriber sales we had had before. You see the sales growth exactly of the subscriber [indiscernible] group, which is now with 32%, massively above the level of 18%.

We can also see, and we get back to this one in the strategy part, that exactly of the customers that were buying that to subscribers are much more transactional. We look at €540 -- €536 per year spent by -- on these accounts, and that is a massive leverage of 86% of the standard sales that we would have in accounts that don't have subscribing sales. We had before -- a chart before the 5 million active repeat customer base, of which 2 million are active users of subscriber -- So one can see that we have a strong enrollment. But we also have a fairly broad highly transactional customer base.

The things we'll show also in detail a little bit later, also have long-term quality.

Because if you look into what we call activity rate or what other people would call the survival rate of these accounts after a couple of years, I'm quite amazed to see that subscriber sales customers even after 6 years of doing business, will have a 62% activity rate from the initial 100% of repeat active customers that we acquire. And that leverages again -- against an average of 38%. That typically would help [indiscernible] after 6 years doing business.

So subscriber sales is growing faster. Subscriber sales is prominent in our sales, with more than 50% of sales share.

Subscriber sales increases the customer spend, and it increases also this EBIT rate. I would say, with such a powerful program, it's quite easy to make good progress exactly within revenue retention that we took it in 1 year from 91% to 99% was even beyond our own expectations. Behind that also is -- and that is what we show on chart number -- on Page 8, we see that we have powerful partners, and that is exactly the brand owners that is suppliers that the people that manufacture the own brands with us. So let's go through it one by one. The own brands business, we commented already before.

We have a growth rate of 34%, and we now have clocked in 16% of our total sales with their own brands portfolio. That also means we still have 84% of sales that we do with our other 3 segments, and that would be pet care and accessories products, which accounts for roughly 12% to 13% of our sales. This is business which is very interesting in margin. But unfortunately, it's a nonrecurring nature, so we will put a lot of focus on recurring revenues as they're slightly below the average market when it comes to pet care and accessories sale. That's something we will -- we see as an opportunity for the next couple of years.

[indiscernible] also improve our sales of pet care and accessories products, combined with own brands. These 2 segments are very high margin and high gross profit -- We're also doing good with local champion brands. These are typical lead in craft brands. In most cases, with a more regional focus than what you would see that the corporate cheaper premium and premium brands [indiscernible] through the year. And we have been investing a lot into partnering up with all relevant brands in all of our relevant markets.

And we're very happy to help these brands grow. At the same time, these brands also offer a healthy margin because they come from -- especially background, that comes at premium and super premium focus brands which are just ones to work with.

Lastly, and that's very important for a total relevance in the market. We also happily cooperate with superpremium, premium brand.

We also incorporate the grocery brands that have some quality aspiration, and that brought us into a position and we are, say, not only having 6% to 7% of the total market of pet food and pet accessories in Northern Europe, but also we are the largest retail partner exactly for industry brands with the premium and superpremium focus. A lot to like that impacted the partnership with many companies that we see as strategic partners. Another topic where we have strategic partners on board, seeing exactly logistics.

When you look into logistics, we can only say we always knew that we did something the right way, how we set up logistics, setting up a network logistics. So 1 fulfillment center is not there for just 1 market. But each fulfillment center can serve several markets. And in most cases, a market can also be served out of multiple fulfillment centers. And in moments of stress and especially high load, this platform proved to be extremely resilient.

We ensured a high level of product availability and also flexible output. And we are also very cost-efficient with the setup. And lastly, since we are partnering with logistics operators that always are best in class and best in the region, we have strong partners and partners that are so committed to working with us, but they also do CapEx specifically for zooplus. The logistics platform really in the year of 2020 has shown that it doesn't let customers down, it doesn't let the company down. And also, we did say our logistics partners are a perfect example of strategic partnering.

So these were the highlights of the business. But now let's look into the financial impact of it. On Page 11, you will now see again KPIs on which we've been consistently improving over the year before. Sales are at €1.8 billion.

They are up from €1.5 billion to €4 billion the year before. Or in other way, we're growing by almost €280 million, which is the highest growth rate, the highest growth that the company so far has got. The gross margin is now in its fourth year of being stable.

And in the year of 2020, even able to improve the gross margin over the year before, up by more than 100 basis points.

I'll comment on this one a bit later on.

EBITDA has grown by a factor of 5, and that's something, I think, where really people have been, say, waiting for, but maybe could have been looking over our shoulder, what happened to the early -- in the year of 2017 and 2019, and we can see that we took our job there obviously seriously. And we bounced back, and we have EBITDA of more than €60 million. And when you look at the free cash flow, you see again wonderful values that show the asset, like the CapEx, low-CapEx strategy of building the business model. And as we have financing through our suppliers, that helps us to turn up free cash flow of €70 million. That's up by €45 million over the year before.

Now again, the growth rate has accelerated, but you can see, when we look into the fourth quarter, overall, I mean, we have a growth spend of 18% in the year 2020. And when we look at the fourth quarter, you see a growth rate of 20%. The third quarter had a growth rate of 16%. So there is a healthy momentum there. And the momentum comes out of, let's say, a level usage of all of Europe.

And let's say, 3 regions really stick out. One is Germany, Austria and Switzerland, being simply very large and purchasing power rich region in which we consistently grow. Now it's 16% in the 20th year -- 21st year of doing business in that region. We have another region that is a large opportunity for zooplus that we've been able to tackle quite early on, and that is Poland and other CE countries, Hungary, Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, Romania. And combined, we talk here about roughly 100 million consumers.

And we're not that strong in GDP yet, but also already they're closing up. And also, the consumer spend is healthy there, and we have a growth rate of 27% and a very strong market position in that region. We're strong in France also. We're strong Benelux. And we're catching up in the U.K. and in Italy. And again, strong in the Nordics, with a very balanced portfolio and with double-digit growth in all markets. So now highlight number one, I would say, when you can see financials is what happens to the gross margin and what we've been doing there.

As you can see, since 2017 all the way to now, we are consistently keeping the gross margins at the level of 28.5% to 30.5%. So 29.5%, plus/minus 1%, but with a slight upward trend and with a noticeable, I think, improvement in the year of 2020. What was driving that particularly good result in the year of 2020 is a reduction of promotional activity because commercial activities usually come at the expense of margin.

And that is also visible from that indicator of loss-making orders, which went from, I'd say, levels of around 20% to just 12%. And we also have been good at selling accessories in the year of 2020 better than in the years before, and that also helped the margin. And preempting your question a bit later, let's say, there has been a bit of tailwind by COVID, but substantial part of that margin improvement is there to stay, so -- but we're looking forward to the Q&A session, a more specific [indiscernible]

What we can see also is the positive impact exactly on the EBITDA. So better margin [indiscernible] is positively through all the way to the EBITDA level. And then the other significant driver for the much improved profitability, reduced spend for traffic acquisition, rent down to a level of 1.5% from levels of 3.3% of net sales that we had seen year before. And there is the good question, again, how much of that volume are positively impacted by COVID [indiscernible] there was some help by that.

Fundamentally, we're getting much better at organic traffic. We're getting better traffic conversion and a much more targeted at paid for or acquired traffic.

And this is why we are confident that the larger part, again, of the reduction in traffic acquisition is here to stay. And you can also see, and the guidance is already out, so I can also refer to it. We guided in the year of 2021 an EBITDA level between €40 million and €80 million and that [indiscernible] overall. And so the better profitability, yes, it's here to stay. So to finish off, the KPI is around the financial aspect of the business, the free cash flow, as mentioned before, is very strong.

And behind that is a consistent improvement in what we call working capital intensity, where the working capital is divided by the sales that we achieved. In fact, that's more powerful to think that we just need 3% of working capital in relation to the sales that we tuck in.

And as a result, the pre cash flow conversion is [indiscernible] 110%. So EBITDA and free cash flow are practically completely in line. Yes, so we did some promises for the year of 2020. Now let's check what we really delivered. And we -- I think, yes, we did.

The record level of growth of almost €218 million at the top line performance of €1.8 billion. And it is, that's very important for us, is driven by loyal customers and by quality new business, and that also bodes well exactly for 2021 and the years to come. We've seen a gross profit increase, which is not the 18% that we have off the top line. So in fact, with 24% of gross profit increase, that is the result of not only 18% growth rate, but also margin improvement.

Now the gross profit stands at €547 million [indiscernible] all-time high. When we come to the top -- to the bottom line, we see that the EBITDA is now ending at top end of the range that we were giving, the latest of the sequential update of the year of 2020 guidance. In fact, we're very happy to have exactly the €63.3 million. It didn't come at the expense of the future outlook of the business, and that's something that we look at in the strategic part.

Free cash flow, we also deliver as promised. So now becomes a very important missing chart, I would even say, that is still overdue from capital markets and what exactly the background of what is the big plan for zooplus of the current decade now that the trouble of probably a not perfect 2018 and not perfect 2019 have been completely sorted out. We look at it, first, let's say, against the market opportunity.

And what we see here a little expanding market. We'll go into detail there.

We will look into how zooplus is benefiting from this with a consistently strong growth part. And then we will also answer on the question of the structural profitability of that business that we did. And now what we see is that the market view -- and this is something that really are eye-opening because we take a longer-term view on the market. We look into 2010, and we see a €21 billion market.

We look into 2020, and we see -- and that's slight modification to the numbers that we previously shared with you roughly €28 billion to €29 billion market.

And we take that as a result of, let's say, deep dives into all available market intelligence. So we're not only using money -- Euro Monitor, but we're also using the industry body -- for the pet industry, ADF, to industry partners. We're using financial due diligence provided by Morgan Stanley and other combined [indiscernible] significant step-up in the growth rate of the market. In the year of 2020, we also [indiscernible] at some markets [indiscernible] and is particularly true for CEE. And that makes clear that we see a strong market momentum, of which, I'd say, many company benefit.

But there's one company that probably benefit the most, and that is zooplus.

And that is directly because we do not only see an enlarging overall market, but we see a consistent channel shift from off-line to online. And that channel shift, you can see that we have the online opportunity, depicted in orange here and the traditional sales channel of grocery and specialty trade that until today still dominate the industry. So when we look another 10 years into the future, we will see that online is going to be the dominant channel winnings from both sources from the grocery channel and from specialty trades. But we are really proud that we achieved that because, after all, pet food is FMCG category. And it's not that easy to take FMCG category online.

It's one of probably the biggest markets, the FMCG category, but then it's also one of the markets where traditional retail is still, let's say, dominant. In the course of this decade, we will see that shifting. And we see a €50 billion total market opportunity. We see a roughly €20 billion market opportunity than for the online sector because online is going to spend somewhere between 40% to 50% of the retail share. zooplus' plan is to use that opportunity to the fullest.

If you look into the market share that we want to achieve on the total market, we plan to be between 9% and 10% -- at 9% to 10% by 2021 -- 2025. In the year of 2030, we will have captured of the total market off-line, online, grocery and specialty trade, something like 11% to 13%. Tremendous opportunity. I thought I'd share that with you. We can also see that we have a proven strategy, not only to capture the channel opportunity and the category opportunity, but also to capture the regional opportunity.

The European market is somewhat heterogeneous. And we have been, say, very good over the years. We have been learning to carefully modify, I'd say, the formula of zooplus according to local needs. I'm not going to go to the details, but I show you the output. But the output is that a market like Poland, not only shows a very strong, I'd say, market share for zooplus of 14% of total market, but it also comes in combination with a very strong, let's say, momentum, growth momentum with a growth rate of 27%.

But having a high market share is not producing kind of saturation effect, but rather just making it stronger in these markets. And that's one good reason to be confident that the online opportunity is just growing and not diminishing or we're not exploiting [indiscernible] the opportunity. The same is also true, I mean, for the U.K., where we have the kind of opposite situation.

We have intense competition, and it comes from a relatively low overall market share of 3%. But at the same time, we have a growth rate of 22%, which is above the zooplus average. So we're catching up at the bottom end, and we're expanding our lead at the top end. We're also doing a good job in the middle. So that's why we say all of Europe is there for us.

We are there for all of the pets [indiscernible] in all of Europe. You can see that in Page 21. Things haven't changed much from what we've showed there in the Capital Markets Day. You see a double-digit growth in all regions of Europe. And we see typically market share between 5% to 10%.

The 2 outliers, the U.K. being -- below the 5% and Poland being significantly above the 10%, but that has been commented before. Now that is the market opportunity. Now let's look into the consistency of our growth.

And here, we have another bit of information which is important to share, and that's a bit of an expansion of the view of what really drives the long-term size of sales. Most people would say, yes, it depends on how big you grow your customer base, and that is directly a consequence of how many new customers usually put in. This is true, but it's only partly true.

Because what is also important is that you keep your customers that you acquire. And we refer to this as systematic activation and account retention. Activation, taking customers from infrequent purchases to more frequent purchases. And then account retention, just making sure that as many as customers stay with you as long as possible. With these 2 customer acquisitions with a quality focus and activation and account retention, you grow your customer base.

But you also grow this, I mean, the sales per account. And that is then the complete picture of how to grow the business. And we're happy to share the impact of it on Page 23. Here, you would see the increase of our top line performance. That would be the dark green bar for all activity on the [indiscernible] retail brand. We also have retail activity [indiscernible] but we were just referring to what you can see is that we took the sales performance from €300 million to €1.6 billion between the years of 2012 and 2020. But the establishing thing, we've been able to produce that fantastic 23% CAGR with a CAGR that looks rather defensive when we look into the new account. So the new accounts have been growing from 600 first repeat, the new accounts in the year to 2012, and to 1.6 million, which is barely a CAGR of -- a CAGR of 13%.

So what you can see here is that the standard view of saying the new customer acquisition is the best available proxy for the growth rate for future years. It's not true for the [indiscernible] because we have other massively driving forces, and that is account retention, and that is increased spend per pet. If you look into the new customer acquisition, you also see that we have increased share of new accounts that we set up that do follow-on transactions, 60% instead just 40% as the year before.

And we can take that chart not only as a very powerful tool. Don't worry too much about new customer acquisitions.

We are consistently performing. And there, we're getting stronger new cohort with better quality. And that's mostly extremely good at leveraging the new customer business and can double or practically double the CAGR for the total business compared to the new customer business because we sold to retail customers. Behind that, and that will be on Chart 24, powerful loyalty tools and powerful dynamics that we have with customers. The longer they stay with us, that you see first as an average for all customers in light green -- and you see the longer stay with us, but the more they spend from the initial acquisition year, say, of €164 per account, it jumps because -- that's full year to €320 sales per account on average.

And that, with the years, over 5 years, growing into more than €400 of sales. So far, so good. And of course, not all accounts buy because some accounts simply go missing over the years. For the average of zooplus, we would have an activity rate of almost 40% after 6 years. And that already would be, let's say, that very presentable.

Now let's look into the subscriber sales customer. And here you see dynamics, which is just showing why we are so very consistent on the rolling after this service and investing into that service because it brings in better customers to start with. But then also over the years, the average is even stronger. So we take here initial sales of around €250 to the sales of more than €500 closer and to €600 per year after 6 years of being in business. And then on top of these ones, you get the -- the much better account activity rate or a survival rate of 62%.

If you do the math and calculate the sales per active account, we come up exactly over the 7-year period more than €3,000. If you look into the sales that we generate and we divide it by the number of accounts initially set up, it becomes of which what we can call the average lifetime value over 6 years -- over 7 years in time. And you would come up with more than €2,000 for the typical subscribing sales customer and more than €1,000 for the average customer. And these are metrics that raise the question, why don't you acquire more new accounts? As shown in the chart before, we consistently do so, but we also make sure that we have the best possible quality and the best possible retention rate. Without that, the sales and marketing strategy or the growth strategy will be incomplete.

I'm not going to go into detail on Page 25 because that is a chart that we've already shared in Capital Markets Day. We've just updated the numbers. Including the full year, we now have a revenue retention of 99%. And so that's the best ever revenue retention, and it comes from a healthy development of all cohorts. But no further details on this one because we have one more topic to cover when it comes to the strategy, and that is the question of structural profitability.

Here, the key thing is to understand that each retail operation has less profitable business, which is good for frequency, which is also very good for relevance in the market. Retail operation also had some share of high-margin sales. And that share of high-margin sales we depict here as a trend between 2016 and 2020. And we also make -- ability forecast into 2025. And what we see is that the high-margin sales share consistently grows and has been growing a little bit faster than usual in the year of 2020, driven by 2 facts: the own brands business has been consistent, and that is the core of our high-margin business.

But at the same time, we've been moving sideways in absolute terms and relatively ruling a share with accessories in the years of 2017 and 2019. And this trend has been halted and partially reversed in the year of 2020. And this is what the first time we look now at more than 40% of high-margin product sales in the year of 2020. And that, I mean, already producing a gross profit alone of more than €200 million or €230 million, approaching almost 50% of the gross profit that we generate in the company. Now when we look into the future, we will see that this share is going to expand.

And we believe that exactly our gross profit and our margin should benefit from selling more high-margin products. We should not try to sell the same product more expensively. If we try to sell the same product more expensively, it comes at the experience of the value proposition for our customers, and it offers the kind of competitive opportunities for our competition that we don't want to open. So managing the sales mix and increasing this -- the high-margin sale share in what is at the bottom where, the core, I would say, of our margin evolution strategy. As mentioned before, own brands play a very important role, and this is where we want to share who do we sell to our own brands.

What you can see here is the comparison between the cohort structure of our own brands sales of the year 2018 compared to 2020. If you look into the dark green bar, you will see that our own brands share is 13% for new customers. That's transaction number 1. Then consistently grows up and ever creeps up. If you are talking about customers with 33 to 53 transactions, we already look at 20% share of own brands.

If you look at the, say, the most intense uses of zooplus, there's more than 140 transactions [indiscernible] we're approaching almost 1/4 of own brands share. And you see 2 things that work. One thing is own brands naturally keep the customers more loyal. And also over the time, of course, people experiment and try out and they see the value of that own brand compared to the product that they're purchasing previously. But we also are very happy to see that our own brands are strong enough to play a vital role in new customer acquisition.

The own brands also are good in the first transaction, the first transaction usually is something that comes with accessories. It also comes with industry brand, but with the increasing share, it also comes with our [indiscernible] And that is the exactly allowing us to give you an overview or an update on the target earnings model of zooplus. In fact, we've been doing, let's say, our job in marketing and sales efficiency, and that took us from an EBITDA margin from 1% to 1.5% that we've been seeing in the years of 2017 to 2019 to now an EBITDA margin sitting around 3% in the year 2020 to 3.5%.

So the ingredients were clear, reduced traffic acquisition because we're much more focused. We increased organic traffic and convert it better. And we do less of promotional sales, but we also grow, and that's very important because the growth is what is producing operating leverage. And that allows us to continue to produce efficiency gains on logistics. [indiscernible] logistics efficiencies, also increased by [indiscernible] We've been improving on this one.

And lastly, if you grow fast, we are scaling faster in IT and personnel. And then lastly, some -- we have a strong driver, as explained before, with high-margin sales, and that is complemented by sourcing optimization that comes practically as a built-in result of moving towards the number 1 spot for our number 1 position for retail and pet products and pet accessories in all [indiscernible] So previously, we were indicating a target EBITDA margin between 5% and 7%. Now we would like to rephrase and first say it's at least 6%, but there is also an upside that we can't identify completely or quantify completely, for example, out of adjacent services. We don't see a match limit to how EBITDA can lower our brand conditions. So we would like to give you at least figure of 6%, of which, let's say, room for further improvement as we grow business.

The second thing is talking about a steady state, which the 20 years in the business -- this is nowhere to be seen, I would say, this big EBITDA margin, this target margin comes with understanding that we will, for sure, grow at least as fast as the market and for the full decade ahead we will grow faster than the overall market. And this is, let's say, probably the greatest news, but we've been bouncing back to being practically good at our relevant business KPIs in the year of 2020. We've done a good structural changes. We have a great running decade ahead for us. To be a little bit more consistent, how does that translate into the guidance of 2021, you know the numbers that we've been put out in the year in November 2020.

The savings guidance is between €2.04 billion to €2.14 billion. And looking into the growth momentum that we currently have, they can give you a bit of guidance, and we are comfortably in the mid and upper range of that €100 million range that we offer for sale. As I explained also before, EBITDA will remain at the elevated level that we've been able to achieve in the year of 2020 over the years -- in comparison to the year 2017, 2019.

The EBITDA range is between €40 million to €80 million, which translates into EBITDA margin between 2% and 4%. So that's the guidance for the year of 2021. The outlook we're looking into 2025 is that we will see a company operating in a market that is between €35 billion to €37 billion by then. This company [indiscernible] for a market share of 9% to 10% of the overall market. Not only beyond that market, not only the specialist market, the total market will have 9% to 10%.

And our own brands will have developed into a substantial business, 23% of total. And in absolute size, in addition or including the accessory sales, we will look into €1 billion business of accessories on that, €1.2 billion, at least, to be precise. In financial KPIs, we see the revenue, practically doubling one more time to something between €3.4 to €3.8 billion to 2025. And we will also see that the profitability is only growing, but some EBITDA more than doubling and the EBIT margin already then having made further wave towards that 6% minimum target picture.

This is the outlook for 2025 that we want to share with you. Okay. By now, it's time to switch over to Q&A.

Thank you very much for listening in, but now it's time to listen to your question and answer competently.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] We'll take our first question from Volker Bosse of Baader Bank.

Volker Bosse

Volker Bosse from Baader Bank. I would like to start with your 4% EBITDA margin guidance for '25. If I look into FY '21, margin guidance is at 3% at midpoint, so an uplift from here to '25 of 3% to 4%, basically, is it fair to assume that this margin improvement on EBITDA level should this come half from gross profit margin improvement and half from OpEx leverage? So to get a bridge here in that regard. And the second question would be regarding your marketing strategy. You did not say too much about marketing going forward -- or I missed it, sorry.

Perhaps you can elaborate which role does Google Play. And in the part, you gave an indication what the key pillar of driving customer acquisitions also update here. And the last one is on -- be in the trading update, I mean we are still in the pandemic. Unfortunately, however, this proposed online sales to some extent, you mentioned you are not that much, but is now it is. And so perhaps an update on the trading in the first quarter and if you can benefit from the overall mobility restrictions that we are seeing.

Cornelius Patt

Happy to take the questions to answer it one by one, and the -- exactly the earnings situation in 2025, I think you get it right. The main 2 driver is going to be improvement in the same from more sales for own brands and stabilizing trade share also for accessories, and that is going to drive the gross margin without compromising the value proposition to our customers by improving it. And then we see some improvement on OpEx level. In fact, the profitability is -- the trade of usually is how much of profitability do you want to use now and does it come at the expense of future profitability or we show that we are only improving profitability if it had lasting effect.

If you increase the margin by selling more own brands, is it just accumulating the building of the -- if you improve your margin because you get more efficient, it's also something that is a lasting advantage.

This is why we take it probably more gradual than some people will take it, a lot more lasting. And also, we do it -- and that's the second part of your question -- completely in compliance with our growth strategy because it's not marketing or acquisition-driven. It's driven by customer-centricity. The main 2 drivers for the top line performance is going to be customers that stay longer with us and increase their spend per year.

And when we look into acquisitions, we don't focus that much on, let's say, how much do we spend, and we focus on to which customers do we get. Do we get the best customers? Will we get more customers? And then you naturally end up with focusing on better conversion. You appreciate organic traffic because that is, in many situations, higher-quality traffic than paid-for traffic. And this is what we're perfectly confident that our marketing strategy is now a strategy of customer-centricity and will provide that momentum of increasing customer base with increasing transactions.

Trading in 2021. I think the most important, as you said, based on what we have there, we're perfectly confident with the guidance that we've put out. And we've been indicating that for the sales performance, so we'll have a look at the performance that is in the top level part of the this -- of the range given. So more -- we can't say more is not necessary to say.

We'll take our next question from Christian Salis of HNA.

Christian Salis

Yes. I've got also a couple of questions. Let me please start with Q4. So could you maybe talk about the gross margin decline a little bit? So why did gross margin decline slightly in Q4, despite, obviously, the higher share of the private label business and accessories which actually increased the gross margin? And then secondly, on Q4 and also on 2020. Could you please quantify the new customer growth year-over-year in Q4 and 2020? And then thirdly, on the working capital, I think it increased.

The working capital ratio in percent of sales slightly increased in 2020 year-over-year. So what was driving that? I think, in the previous years, you had rather a decrease in the working capital. And then also, could you please quantify the COVID impact on top and bottom line in 2020? And then finally, the midterm guidance implies 15% growth CAGR until 2025. And it's basically, as you said, in line with the online market growth. So I'm wondering why is zooplus not winning market share here against other online players, while, for example, Zalando is guiding for twice as much as growth as the online market in European apparel? So yes, I was wondering about that.

Maybe you can comment on that. And how much of that 15% growth rate is actually driven by new customers?

Cornelius Patt

Okay. So that's a whole set of questions. First, the Q4, I -- personally, I don't think it makes a lot of sense to look into quarterly margins. If you look into the year 2017, '18 and '19, you see a consistent, let's say, a stable gross margin on a yearly basis. There was a bit of fluctuation in the quarterly gross margin.

And it's very difficult to properly test the margin on a quarterly basis with that behind the [indiscernible] point, precision was talking here about. So let's not do that. And if you want to have one in the Q4, Q4 was the quarter where we have been -- already more -- we've seen more impact of the loyalty tools being rolled out and the loyalty tool also, let's say, impacting the gross margin. So that -- if you're missing that 0.2% of margin, credit it to loyalty -- but overall, the margin picture, I think, is better understood if you look into annual margin.

If you look into the margin trends and the margin trend and one that is driven by equity sales that we have in own brands and that we have in accessories. And this one, we are in a very good route.

When it comes to working capital, I think what you've seen there is that the absolute working capital might have gone up a slight notch. Relative to sales, it has decreased, but what we did is that we made sure that we had good stock available for a good start into the year. And this is why we have by the end of 2020 a higher stock level than the year before. I say, of course, the stock it is something that comes to us in working capital. But the positive impact, we can't be more precise in the number where we already did.

What we said there is a margin improvement, and that is partially helped by COVID. And is it about customer acquisition, if you are and we are able to keep the customers the COVID impact is not there to be ashamed of because it's lasting and customer-centric for the years to come. And when it's about traffic acquisitions, then we see that we had a bit of tailwind in the year of 2020 by increased organic traffic. And we also gave you confidence that the, say, the efficient marketing budget at zooplus is not at 3.3% that we've seen in the year of 2019, but rather the levels of traffic acquisition budget in the -- before 2017 to 2019 -- by 2018, us that as an indicator.

Lastly, let me ask me how much of the business comes from exactly new business on the repeat business. But extend the cohort model. I think we've given you all the input data with making -- towards more or less instant as possible. There was one more thing about us and our growth rate compared to the online market share. Yes, we see that we have a slightly different situation at zooplus.

We see that the off-line specialists have been a little bit slow in looking into the online opportunity, but they increased a bit their effort. We also see that the grocery channel, which has some significant exactly our category -- unlike fashion and is making progress into part of the sales online. And we also see that Amazon is active in our category. So what we see is a population of the competitive landscape, more people come, and we grow in line with the online channel. And that means that we have better relative than our peers because we have explained now drive for the online market also because there are more players at work.

The good thing is if you are the operator that is best at keeping the customers, you should be happy to have a couple of competitors that take the market from off-line to online, strategically helpful. Just look at the grocery market. Nothing moves forward because nobody is really making the people move from off-line to online. So as we -- in our category, quite close to the supermarket profile, has been quite good at taking now clearly more than 10% of the market online. And we are aiming at something like 30% to 40%, 35% to 40% online share in 2030.

And that's because we also have competitor. If we would have to do it all by ourselves, it wouldn't work. So not a big problem, I would say, a CAGR of 15% for the next couple of years to come is something that should make us [indiscernible] Next set of question, please.

Christian Salis

Okay. Maybe just one follow-up. On the new customer growth, please, in Q4 in 2020.

Cornelius Patt

I don't understand the specific relevance of the new customer acquisition in the fourth quarter. We showed you the new customer acquisition for the full year of 2020, which is significantly up over the year 2019. We showed you the increased customer quality, and we also gave you guidance for the top line for 2021.

[Operator Instructions] We'll take our next question from Alvira Rao of Barclays.

Alvira Rao

Thanks for the presentation. That was really helpful. I have some questions relating to your midterm targets. So I think your midterm targets imply a private label and accessory share of 30% to 35% in 2025. Related to that, can you talk a little bit about how much of this do you expect to be from own brand food versus accessories then within accessories, can you remind us is it basically all or majority private label? And finally, can you talk about how you will balance your strong relationships with specialist brands while also prioritizing your private label?

Cornelius Patt

Thank you very much. Good questions. In fact, the competition of the high-margin sales in the year of 2025 will be primarily made up exactly by own brands. But by then, we would see at a range between 22% to 24% indicative. We see that accessories are going to stabilize the share of 12%, with a bit of upside potential.

We also see that there are some niche brands that work with a very good margin that complements the picture. If you ask me about how do we balance our assets in building own brands and with our good strategic partnerships with the industry brands, let's say, we do it because we grow so fast that we can produce growth, not only for our own brand, but also for the industry brands.

And so practically speaking, because we grow with a share of 15% not only our own brands, own brands business is going to grow super fast, but also our remaining industry brand business is producing very healthy double-digit growth rate, double-digit growth rate for the next 5 years, and that's something nobody else can offer.

And if you look into our own brand share compared to other specialty retailers, we're at a very low level, which makes us already buying now. One of the most importers [indiscernible] but the most important partner for all the premium to superpremium brands. They like us because we do a great job for them. They also like us because we have the best possible customers out there with high involvement and high spend per pet and high spend per annum.

There is plenty of opportunities for all of them, own brands, for accessories and for superpremium, premium brand and also for the kind of commodity or basic segment, which is not very profitable, but which is necessary to round off the relevance for our customers.

We'll take our next question from Catharina Claes of Berenberg.

Catharina Claes

Yes. I was wondering, just a more detailed question maybe on the market growth, the online growth that you estimated specifically on [indiscernible] here from Morgan Stanley. I think, for 2025, that was for the U.S., the growth there.

What is the -- would it be applicable to Europe? I just saw it in the footnote.

And then the loss-making orders, how do you think that will develop over the next couple of years? And do you see a specific COVID impact there in 2020? And also, could you maybe comment on the basket size and your expectations there for the next year.

Cornelius Patt

Yes. Thank you very much. Again, I will go to the questions. Let me probably start with comment to the first question, but I will answer all of them. When we talk about the basket size, it's a fine line exactly between accessibility for the customer and cost efficiency.

So in fact, what we do there is that we gradually encourage people that are able to face bigger basket to actually do so, while we try to keep the opportunity for people that have in between demand or smaller overall demand, but they can also place smaller baskets. So what we see is a bit of a bigger stretch of the distribution curve of the basket.

We will add, let's say, very large baskets because we encourage them. And we will also allow some smaller baskets, but customers will pay a bit of, let's say, extra fees for that, not covering the full cost, but we're paying a little bit up to the compensating for this small basket. But overall, the basket size will go up, but with a, I would say, a delicate strategy and work behind that, market by market specifically executed.

When it comes to loss-making orders, I think it's important to see that loss-making orders are not per se need to be brought to a level of 0% because that would be unnatural. As we can see, if the customer do over their lifetime, many, many transactions. And if there are some transactions in there which are not profitable, it's not a problem. It should just be a healthy mix between profitable orders and nonprofitable. If you are not profitable, it should be for a good reason.

Either we have extremely, I'd say, strong so-called lost [indiscernible] product. Where you simply have to accept that this is part of the basket. And then this should be only part of the basket, but not dominating the basket. When we talk about promotions, it's very important that promotion should be done in order to, let's say, expand the business with the customer, and then the promotion is allowed to be, let's say, earnings-negative. But if it isn't, it should be allowed to.

As an indication, we feel very comfortable with the share of loss-making orders at present level. We will try to bring it down further. But right now, we can perfectly live at that level. 3 years ago, we had more than 20% loss-making orders, and that was clearly not acceptable. So we've done our homework there.

And now the last point was our reference to Morgan Stanley and their outlook for the U.S. market and how that builds over and how that relates to the European market. And here, it's very important to see that most of the trends noticeable in the U.S.

also replicate into Europe. And the megatrend of pet humanization, to treat the pet like a family member and not just like a dog or a cat [indiscernible] probably done 20 years or 30 years ago is something that is [indiscernible] it's not restricted to the U.S.

What we also see that with educating a pet owner that a dog, a cat receive special food and ed specialty, depending on life stage, depending on breed depending on special health circumstances of the pet, which is now extremely well listed by the consumer, and that is a offering opportunities for premiumization and of recently also more value for the customer. Lastly, we spoke about the number of facts in the pet population growing.

And what we also see is that, in particular, that's a bit different from we have specific regions of Europe where we still see them adopting exactly and the behavior of the U.S. market and the more mature market segment of Europe. So that is making us confident that the market will grow for the next couple of years a lot stronger than it did in average over the last 10 years. So that will be our comments as we can fit into this Q&A question session.

But surely, to talk about the market opportunity is worthwhile repeating it, and we will be happy to get back to that topic on [indiscernible] at other opportunities and occasion. Next question, please. We have the remaining 7 minutes.

Cornelius Patt

Okay. So that’s wonderful to hear. In fact, we've been very generous -- you've been very generous with the time that you gave us on this call. It's now 75 minutes we've been talking about zooplus. Thanks again for the questions. Thanks for the continued interest in zooplus.

And thanks for, say, the general appreciation of the [indiscernible] that the team and the management and the backers of this company have been able to achieve in 2020. Let's look into how good we're performing in the years to come. We've set clear, let's say, indications of what we aim for. And we're [indiscernible] to deliver. Thank you.

We hear you again, and have a nice day. Bye.

