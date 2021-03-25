Credit Inflation Is Alive And Well

For the past ten years or so, I have been writing something I have called “credit inflation.”

Credit inflation is related to the economic policies of the federal government, the U.S. Congress, and the Federal Reserve System. It is related to the effort of the U.S. government to sustain economic growth as constantly as possible so as to achieve the lowest level of unemployment possible over an extended period of time.

Credit inflation began in the early 1960s and can be closely connected to the economic policies designed, first, by the economists in the Kennedy Administration.

The underlying foundational material for the policy came from a statistical analysis published in 1958 by William Phillips and the statistical curve that captured the essence of the research was titled “the Phillips Curve.”

The Phillips Curve showed the relationship between the unemployment rate and the rate of wage inflation. The takeaway from the research was that there existed a tradeoff between unemployment and inflation: If the government could create a little more inflation, it could achieve a little less unemployment.

The economists of the Kennedy administration applied the conclusions of the Phillips Curve research to their policy making and this was continued on into the work of the Johnson administration that followed.

In one way or another, the Phillips curve has been behind a lot of the economic policy of the United States government, both Republican-led and Democratic-led, since then. We even get research being done over the past decade, work that has been titled “the New Keynesian Phillips curve."

Politicians bought onto the concept of the Phillips Curve right away because of the desire to achieve lower rates of unemployment while they were in office. Even, President Richard M. Nixon, in his search for lower rates of unemployment during his time in office, claimed that “We are all Keynesians, now!”

The Phillips Curve Contested

The Nobel prize-winning economist Milton Friedman contested the conclusions of the Phillips Curve in the middle of the 1960s. Mr. Friedman claimed that the tradeoff between the unemployment rate and inflation could not be a stationary relationship because the real economic relationship that existed was between the unemployment rate and the expected rate of inflation.

Mr. Friedman argued that if the expected rate of inflation remained constant, then the Phillips Curve relationship would continue to hold. But, if the expected rate of inflation rose, the tradeoff between the rate of employment and the actual rate of inflation must change. Thus, whereas a 4.0 percent of unemployment might be connected with a 2.0 percent inflation rate, if the government pushed up the inflation rate to 4.0 percent, the existing tradeoff could not be sustained. That is, for the government to achieve a lower rate of unemployment it would be forced into constantly raising the rate of inflation related to any one rate of unemployment.

And, this seemed to be what was happening in the latter 1960s and into the 1970s.

But, with the constant drive to lower the rate of unemployment something else started to happen.

Funds Moved Into The Financial Circuit

The crucial assumption of these economic models was that the government stimulus created to raise the rate of inflation would go into the creation of real goods and services. That is, the stimulus would go into the production of output that would increase the rate of employment.

What started to happen, however, was that as the government policy became continuous, more and more sophisticated investors discovered that they could achieve a higher return on their investment if they put their money into the financial circuit of the economy rather than into the “real” production of goods and services.

By the early 1970s, during the Nixon administration, more and more of stimulus money went into real estate, gold, art, and other assets that inflated in price but was not challenged by the government in the same way that consumer price inflation was.

This particularly became the case during the 1980s as Paul Volcker, leading the Federal Reserve, worked very hard to squeeze the consumer price inflation out of the economy. Mr. Volcker succeeded, but the situation now changed. The sophisticated investor could place more and more money into assets and gain remarkable returns and not be challenged by government policy. This was the world of credit inflation. By the end of the 1980s, credit inflation was thriving.

Credit inflation continued into the 21st century, income/wealth inequality expanded, as more and more stimulus money found its way into asset pricing. In fact, credit inflation became almost the whole story after the end of the Great Recession: Economic growth, low consumer price inflation, and continuously new historic highs in the stock market. Credit inflation still prospered throughout the pandemic spread and economic recession of 2020 and 2021.

Credit Inflation Is Alive And Well

More and more information is coming out about this economic environment. Oren Cass, the executive director of American, just reported his company’s findings in the Financial Times

American capitalism has undergone a transformation into a system that might more properly be called “uncapitalism”. The real economy now serves the financial sector, instead of vice versa. Investment shortfalls and overheated financial markets have contributed to stagnant productivity and wages, declining international competitiveness and rising wealth inequality.” In a new American Compass report, we analyze nearly 50 years of public-company financial data and show that firms neither tap financial markets to fund growth nor reliably reinvest in their own health — which is what traditional models expect and what they once did.

In other words, credit inflation has substantially changed the whole investment world.

Mr. Cass goes on and explains, that “Most so-called investors make no actual investments, which require the allocation of capital towards productive activities such as building structures, installing machines or creating intellectual property. They are engaged in non-investment, merely trading one pile of assets for another. When a speculator acquires shares, or a buyout artist takes over a firm, no capital necessarily reaches the firm itself.”

He goes on: “When a public company hands its profits back to the financial markets, it throws the resources from firms that might invest it productively over an invisible wall to non-investors in the financial sector who are unlikely to do so. Non-investors may choose to convert their capital into consumption, or turn around and non-invest in some other asset. Intel might buy back shares and the sellers use the proceeds to buy shares in, say, Boeing, transmitting the proceeds to another seller who then non-invests in something else.”

Conclusion

Sixty years of credit inflation have altered the environment. Yes, unemployment has been kept, mostly, at very low levels. But, at a cost.

One of those costs being the huge shift in the income/wealth structure.

A second cost is going to be connected with the eventual efforts of the government to finally rid itself of the stimulus efforts connected with credit inflation. This is consistent with the concluding comments Mr. Cass adds to his article.

Great fortunes are made moving around these piles of money and extracting value from the assets of firms that underlie the financial instruments. But no innovation is spurred nor groundwork laid for prosperity. To achieve that, policymakers will have to put the financial sector back in its place, and business leaders will have to rediscover the meaning of investment and move off Wall Street to pursue it in the real economy.”

Until these changes are made, credit inflation remains alive and well.