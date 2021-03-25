Cineworld Group PLC ADR (CNWGY) CEO Moshe Greidinger on Q4 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cineworld Group PLC ADR (OTCPK:CNWGY) Q4 2020 Earnings Conference Call March 25, 2021 5:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Moshe Greidinger - CEO

Nisan Cohen - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Kiranjot Grewal - Bank of America

Alastair Reid - Investec

Ed Young - MS

Richard Stuber - Numis

Ali Naqvi - HSBC

Natasha Brilliant - Citi

Owen Shirley - Berenberg

Harry Gowers - JPMorgan

Moshe Greidinger

Morning to everyone. I think if we look at 2020, this was really the first time ever with all our roots going back for 90 years that we have finished the year with a loss and with a big loss, and this is in view, of course, of COVID-19 global pandemic that has really significantly impacted our industry and our company.

Our sites are currently all closed, but I'm very happy to say that we have announced a few days ago, 2nd of April, we are going to start our reopening in the United States that will be followed by the other territories in May. And we hope Central Europe also will be all ready in May. So we'll have probably the whole estate open by the end of May.

We have taken a lot of measures in view of the COVID year, it was really a very hectic year, and nobody believed and I guess you will agree with me that nobody even imagined that when we closed down our cinema a year ago, that this would last for more than 2, maybe 3, maybe 4 months, but nobody believed that it will take a year.

But here we are a year later, we are optimistic. We are looking forward to the opening, and we believe that in view of the big success of the vaccination, we will be back to relatively good business. And the third quarter of 2021, we will be already operating on a high level and going into a very successful 2022.

We have secured over $800 million additional liquidity. And we also now this morning announced an additional $213 million in convert bonds that will help us to be in a good shape and liquid enough through the time which is ahead of us. We have waived the group covenants until June 2022. And we are really working on all directions, whether it is our main suppliers. Of course, the studios, we'll go to it later.

And landlords and any other sales in costs that we can do.

And I will turn it now to Nisan, this will go more into the financial details, and then we'll talk back more about the business.

Nisan Cohen

Hi, everyone. Good morning. We'll turn to Page number 3, the financial highlights. Mooky mentioned before, this year was impacted materially by the COVID. Cinemas were closed for almost 10 months.

We started the year very well in January and April. And unfortunately, we had to close the cinemas in the second half of March. And since then, cinemas were closed with some short opening in the summertime. We see it immediately in the admission, 54 million admission, which is 80% less compared to 2019.

Similar reduction in revenue, adjusted EBITDA in IFRS 16 was negative of $115 million. And if you look on the adjusted EBITDA, the IAS 17, which include also the rent expense, the adjusted EBITDA is negative $650 million. The free cash flow, we'll talk about it in a second in the next slide, was almost a negative of $700 million. Our net debt grew by $1 billion to $4.5 billion.

And adjusted profit before tax reached a $1.3 million -- $1.3 billion negative figure.

If you move to the next slide, Slide number 4, the key liquidity actions that we took immediately when we had to close the cinema and the reaction on the pandemic is, first of all, we started to negotiate it with our landlords. We have 800 locations across the world, with over 400 landlords, and we enter into a negotiation in order to secure rent relief and deferral. And happy to say that we reached an agreement with most of the landlords by signing the -- on the debt of signing the report.

In addition to it, we put a huge control of costs, operating costs, including CapEx. We'll touch about the CapEx in a second. But it was a lot of work around the clock in order to monitor the cost and to minimize the cash burn in order to release liquidity while cinemas are closed.

Discussed with many suppliers in order to reduce costs and also to implement payment plans, some installment plans. I think this is really also a lot of effort was putting here from the operational team, real estate team, the finance team, in order, again, to monitor the cost and to negotiate deals to allow us to again release liquidity while the cinemas are closed.

In addition, we furloughed the majority of the part-time employee, the hourly cinemas. Some of them get settled directly from the government, mainly in the U.K. In the U.S., the system is a bit different. But also in this line, of course, we try to minimize as much as we can.

We accessed government support and the main support will come from the U.S. CARES Act, which allowing to -- us to get some refund of $200 million tax, which we expect to get soon. There are also some other government program, mainly in the U.K., which relate to the furlough and to some business relief. And in Central Europe, they are also here and there some territories that we got some support. I would say not material support in Europe but some support.

In addition, I think this is the main line related to the liquidity. We secured together with the convertible bond that we announced in the morning, we secured over $1 billion additional liquidity and additional $200 million tax refund, which I mentioned before, which expected to be refund in the next few weeks.

Some sites were underperformed or that we have the ability to exit, we do so, and we are talking about 20 loss-making site. This will definitely -- will support the cash flow, the cash burn and also the profitability of the business in the long term. And we suspect the quarterly dividend, we paid only the dividend that relate to 2019 in the level of $50 million. This was in Q1 2020.

Moving to Page number 5, this is the income statement based on IFRS 16. We can see the breakdown of the cost. You can see the reduction and the impact on the revenue, which went down from $4.4 billion pre-pandemic to $850 million. Adjusted EBITDA went from $1.6 billion to negative $115 million, and this includes also some depreciation and net finance cost impact of IFRS 16.

The adjusted loss before tax was $1.3 billion, and there is a tax -- positive tax charge mainly coming from the fact that we enjoyed some refunds now and in the future because of the losses that we incurred this year.

Moving to the next slide, Page number 6. This is the statutory profit and loss, which is adjusted on IFRS 16. And the main impact here is the impairment. It's a combination of impairment of goodwill and impairment of some nonperforming assets. One of the factor, which caused the impairment here, is the discount because of the risk what we are using in order to capitalize the cash flow of the project will increase dramatically, and this caused an impairment.

Some of this will be reversed the moment the business will recover. Some will not reverse, mainly the goodwill. But that was the main impact, I would say, from the adjusted figure to the non-adjusted figure. But by the end of the day, we reached a profit/loss after tax of $2.7 billion.

Moving to Page number 7, some overview on the cash flow. The operating cash flow after working capital was negative $234 million. This includes also some onetime costs and transactional costs relating to the COVID time and relating also to the financing, which we raised. In addition to it, we paid a rental cost of close to $200 million in 2020. Just to remind you that cinemas were opened for about 3 months, where we had to pay full rent.

And then with the negotiation with the landlord, we managed to stabilize it and the cash rent that we pay was reached a level of $200 million.

On top of this, we invested also in CapEx of $247 million, we'll touch the CapEx in a second. To summarize, this again was a negative free cash flow of almost $700 million. Prior to it, we managed after really hard work to reduce the monthly cash burn while cinemas are closed to $60 million. It was step by step. It was not immediately happened in the first month. And some of the months in the summertime, cinemas were open and this matter was a bit different. But with the time, we managed to bring the level of cash burn to $60 million, and we enter also into 2021 with this figure.

Moving to Page 8. I would say this is the overview of the CapEx. And I said before, we entered the year very well. January, February, really a very good month for us. Positive numbers in terms of admission and cash flow, and we move ahead with our plan on refurbishment that you all know.

We invested here $120 million of CapEx, which mainly went through the renovation, also some modernization on projectors, which we move to the laser projectors, and things really looks good.

When we acknowledge that the pandemic is -- probably will take longer than what we thought in the beginning or maybe all the world sort in the beginning, we started to monitor it and started to put some, call it, breaks on the car. It's not easy. It's not one shot. We can stop all the CapEx. There are some liabilities.

And there are some projects under construction that need to be completed. But as you can see in the slide, in Q4, the CapEx went from $120 million in Q1 to $22 million in Q4. And that's the level that we are also entering 2021.

In one hand, this is not a small amount, a small amount, $277 million of CapEx. But on the other hand, I'm happy to say that we are entering now the opening. When they are now entering the opening, there are some amazing new refurbished projects that will definitely support us in the short term and definitely in the long term, while we are looking for additional liquidity.

Moving to Page number 9, overview of the net debt. We started the year with a net debt of $3.5 billion. And as we saw before with the cash flow, there was negative free cash flow of almost $700 million. And on top of this, we had to fulfill our liabilities on the debt, and we paid net interest rate of $150 million.

The dividend, which I mentioned on the level of $50 million. There were some costs of $75 -- $76 million related to the financing, advisory fees. And therefore, other noncash movement, mainly effects of $47 million, we say what was reaching us, giving us the level of $4.5 billion in case of $1 billion in debt. And we managed to raise the liquidity in order to finance this increase of debt by sales in June last year by raising $250 million rest of the world private loan.

In November, we raised another $450 million term loan B facility. And we also prolonged the incremental revolving facility of $111 million.

And on part of this we used and withdrawn about $370 million RCF facility that was part of the capacity that we hold in 2020. That's the way we managed to maintain the cash burn and the liquidity in 2020.

From a covenant point of view, we reach agreement with the lender to waive the covenant until June 2022. And the testing afterwards will be net debt of EBITDA of 5x. And we are also working now and operating the business under some minimum liquidity performance, what we call cash disbursement and covenants. There is a budget. Happy to say that we are working to take the budget and even better.

And we are maintaining well all the covenants that need to be maintained.

From rent point of view, as we mentioned before, a lot of negotiation work around the clock. And the average, I would say, deals here is really a combination of cash payment, deferral, discounts. I think the bottom line is at the end of 2020, there is additional liability of about $350 million rent deferral. This number can be moved mid up and down depending on some further negotiation. From accounting point of view, we can book.

For example, the only discount when contact that we signed agreement and this is taking time. As I mentioned before, we are talking about hundreds of landlords. But this liability will be deferred in an average of 3 years going forward.

Moving to Page 10. And here, we try to build some liquidity update pro forma, what I'll call. So we can see that the cash on the balance sheet in the end of 2020 was $337 million. If we add to this cash, the 2 cash still to come still in, 1 is the U.S.

CARES Act of $200 million, which we are expected to get in the next 3 weeks, and the convertible bond that we announced in the morning. This is giving us the pro forma liquidity of $732 million. This will be enough to run the business, assuming cinemas are closed almost [indiscernible] and assuming $60 million case burn. Selling base, I think the -- as you are aware, we are opening the cinemas. So this profile of cash burn will change.

We believe that with the time, and not a long time, we'll start to produce positive cash flow and to reduce this multi-cash burn. Some dependency really on the opening, the number of cinemas the slate, but we'll give further light on this later on.

2021 outlook. Again, I think we will continue to work with a tight cost control and monitoring post-cinema reopening is very important. And I think we worked very hard in the last year in order to look again deeply on all the cost lines, not just the rent that we mentioned, but also, there are many other cost lines that we negotiated the supply. And I'm sure that we'll see some results -- positive results on this in the short term, it's also in the long term.

We continue cash initiatives. We are estimating the cash burn while cinemas are closed to remain on the level of $60 million. We talked about the bonds that we raised yesterday. We are expecting the capital expenditure in 2021 of approximately $150 million. Some of this is really to finish some projects under construction. Some is maintenance CapEx and some are new projects that will decide really based on the progress of the recovery. And our target is really cash generation and deleveraging the business in the short term and also in the long term.

So Mooky, now to you on the operational highlights.

Moshe Greidinger

Okay. So we move -- we're now moving to Slide 13. So as we mentioned already briefly, the key operating highlights for us were, of course, first of all, managing 10 different territories at the same time all the business is closed. We had daily meetings, weekly meetings. We had many activities that we have not done in the past, but we really, first and foremost, took care of our team.

And there were different solutions, different cases in every country. And some more government support, some less government support. But at the end of the day, I think we have managed to keep the team and really move forward through the year. We have actively negotiated terms and structures with the studios. Things were changing from day-to-day with dates and things that were good for June were not good for September and things that were good for September were not good anymore at December. But I think that the dialogue is good. And you've all seen our Warner deal 2 days ago, which we think is a very important step forward. And we trust and believe that at the end of the day, the theatrical exclusivity is of the interest of both sides, exhibition and studios and movie makers.

And once the dust will settle a bit and the business will go back almost to normal, there will be also much more stability in all the issue of the windows. We have negotiated agreements with most of our landlords. This was also a shocking change for them. And not only with us, not only with the cinema industry, but the retail really had a big turbulence here. But most of our landlords have been very cooperative, understood that this is here a partnership. We need to remember that most of our deals on real estate are anywhere between 10 to 30 years.

So this is a very long partnership, and this was a year that we really needed help from our landlords.

And I must say that most of them have worked with us, found solutions that were partial abatement, partial deferral. And at the end of the day, we found solution with most of them, and we are still working on it on a daily basis. And I'm sure they are happy as we are that we are starting to come back.

We have made a significant cost cutting, first of all, for the year itself. But not less important, this will also become effective to our future activity. And there will be savings. It was really a unique opportunity. I can't say much thing which is positive about 2020, but onetime opportunity for the company really to take every paper, every supplier, every action to analyze, do we really need the whole action? Can we cut something there? Can we change prices? Can we change structure, et cetera? And I think that we are coming out.

We were always known to be an efficient company who were always known to be a company with a good margin on our income. But I think that we'll become even more efficient once we come back.

Other than that, we are well prepared with our loyalty program, social media activities and everything on the marketing side just for the minute that we will come back. And as Nisan mentioned, we will be coming back not only with well-maintained cinemas, which was a challenge of its own to have something like 800 sites all over the world that we needed to visit, we need to check, we had a lot of issues of people that are burglaring into the cinema. We had a lot of issues of graffiti. We have all kinds of things, but we kept the estate in a very good position. We are ready for opening, no big damages were done.

And on the other hand, we have some amazing newly refurbed cinemas that the projects were completed. Some new builds that are due to open now with the opening or very soon after and this keeps us optimistic for the future.

When we talk about the reopening, U.S. will open from the 2nd of April for about 5, maybe 6 weeks until we'll be fully operational. But we are starting on the 2nd of April with Godzilla vs. Kong, which is a huge Warner Bros.

release and we will open some of our big guns in the U.S. for this.

We estimate that Israel, who is in a great shape with regards to vaccination, that we will solve the kind of the restrictions with the government. And we will be able to open end of April. U.K. government has currently declared 17th of May for the opening.

We will, of course, be ready. We still hope that in view of the success of the vaccination in the U.K., we might even get the permission to open 2 weeks earlier. But currently for us, the date is the 17th of May.

Central Europe, which is relatively behind like all of Europe in the issues of vaccination, we hear now more and more good news about new vaccinations arriving into the market. Big pushes being and big effort being done by the local government. And we have reason to believe that sometime in May, we will be allowed also to open our Central European operations.

So this was Slide 14, and we are moving now to 15. We have discussed a lot the importance of the safety measures. Now with the vaccination, the risk with COVID is going down. But on the other hand, we need, first and foremost, to let our audience trust that a cinema visit is safe. We said it a couple of times in the cinema at the end of the day, you sit for 2 hours in the same seat.

Everybody is watching the same direction. People are not facing one another. There is no movement almost in the whole -- through the movie. And with all the measures that we have taken and the time that we took training our teams and cinema managers, we believe that cinema safety is a successful plan, and it's working well.

And even in cinemas that are currently opened, we don't hear of any COVID cases coming out of cinemas. So we are really putting a lot of attention to this. This is the safety of our customers, and this is also the safety, of course, of our team. And CinemaSafe will be with us for a while.

If we move to Slide 16, I think that one of the most encouraging things that we have had in the last 2 or 3 months is the amazing results that are being produced now in China, in Japan and many other -- and some other territories that are already in a way over COVID or almost over COVID.

So we could not ignore in any way that 2 months ago, Demon Slayer became the biggest movie ever in Japan, biggest-ever opening weekend in Japan. And just 3 or 4 weeks ago in China was released a local Chinese movie, Detective Chinatown 3. And this has topped Avengers as the biggest-ever opening in the history for 1 weekend in a single market.

So this is really amazing. And I think it shows very clearly what we've been saying all the time. People miss the cinemas. People want to go back. People want to go out.

People have a lot of takeaways, a lot of self-cooking at home, but they want very much to go back to the restaurants. People have seen a lot of movies at home, many TV series, mainly at home, but they want to go out and to have the experience in the cinema. And really, the China and Japan, 2 records are showing it in a very clear way. This is what's going to happen also in our territories.

So what is next? We move to Slide 17. Reopening, as we said, 2nd of April. We are going to enjoy a substantial cost savings. We are going to work hard with the site of the safety. We did it very well in the short period where we opened summer in September, and we'll continue to do this.

We are emphasizing and continuing the dialogue with our partners, the Hollywood studios.

We are controlling very strong now CapEx, and we are going to enjoy the CapEx that we have invested for 2020 and before that. There are even some cinemas that were just opened end of 2019, early 2020, that we haven't enjoyed them at all in our P&L, and we are going to enjoy them now. So this is also a very important thing.

We will continue our successful dialogue with our real estate partners, with our landlords. And of course, look all the time about the liquidity and the financial health of the Cineworld. We are going naturally on the opening to relaunch our very successful Unlimited membership, reminding you that we were climbing in a very good and very positive numbers in the U.S., which was the new unlimited market for us, and we will go back and emphasize it.

This is going to be a great tool that will allow more and more people to visit our cinemas.

If we move to the next slide and the next one is 18. Just a couple of our refurbished cinemas that we have done and finished through COVID. The first Slide 18 shows [indiscernible] in California, Ontario, [indiscernible], and this is one of our top cinemas and very successful.

The reactions on the few weeks that it was open in September were amazing from the customers, and we are sure it's going to be one of the leading cinemas in the United States.

We have, in Slide 19, another 2 examples. One is Pinnacle, our hometown in Knoxville, Tennessee. An amazing lobby, which is very, very attractive for our customers. And University Town, an example of another project in California, which is a small 6 plex, but also is looking like a brand-new cinema.

The next one, Slide 20, Union Square, New York, one of our flagships. Again, this was 14 screens in the center, center of Manhattan, one of our top cinemas. Everything is completed and ready for opening. It will be now a 17 plex. We found place to add additional 3 screens, and we have very high hopes for this project as well.

In Slide 21, we have an example of one of our new builds. This is our biggest project, by the way, in the last 5 years, and this is in Houston, Texas and other amazing projects that have all kinds of activities there, including different food offerings. All the formats of the movies are there on the RPX and the ScreenX and the 4DX, gaming for the youngsters, gaming for the kids and going to be one of the leading cinemas again in the industry.

So all these investments that were on the way already before COVID, and we have to conclude them because it didn't make any sense to stop in the middle and now to start continuing them are a big asset for us to work the opening and the results in the opening.

If we move to Slide 22. There are many questions about the movie slate. I know it is moving, moving -- movies are moving on almost a weekly basis here and there. But I think we can say that lineup starts to stabilize now. And I think if you look at the names of the movies, they are self-explanatory.

They are really huge movies for all around. And of course, for us, in the U.K., everybody is waiting to see the new Bond. The rumors about the new Top Gun: Maverick are outstanding, and we are very -- maybe one of the most highly anticipated movies for sure in the U.S. and worldwide.

And there are, of course, all the Marvel movies and the opening movie for us, which is Godzilla vs. Kong. And if you see at the end, in December, we have the most anticipated Matrix 4.

So really, one by one, the movies here are very promising. The schedule, we stabilized; the deals with the studio, we stabilized and we are going forward with this.

And I think there is not a better slide to conclude this presentation before we move to the Q&A, Slide 23, which is showing how attractive is going to be the lineup in 2022.

So thank you very much for joining us. Thank you very much for listening, and we'll move now to the Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Kiranjot Grewal from Bank of America.

Kiranjot Grewal

Just a couple of questions from me. Firstly, on your rents, could you potentially talk about how long do you expect it will take to pay the deferred rents going forward? And also on that point, has there been any structural change to the amount of rent you'll be paying long-term when it came to those renegotiations with your landlords?

Secondly, could you remind us what the average cash burn was last summer when you reopened the cinemas? The cash burn was high than versus closure, so it would just be useful to know when we're thinking about the initial months of reopening in 2021. And then last question, just on that Regal litigation. Any color on when you expect that decision to come through and when you're likely to be repaying that amount?

Moshe Greidinger

So first of all, with regard to the real estate deals, we are getting the deferrals, I guess, in average, anywhere between 4 to 5 years. There are some that are for 3. There are some for 10. Depends according to deal with the landlord. It depends on the amount of the abatement.

But it's a long-term deferral and favorable for us. Yes, we got also concessions for the further year of some kind of reductions and amendments to contracts in some of the cases. And in some of the cases not. Second question was?

Nisan Cohen

Can you repeat the second or the third?

Kiranjot Grewal

The second one was on cash burn actually when you reopened in the summer last year. I remember it was a step-up versus when you were closed. So just if you could remind us roughly how much you burnt during those opening months last summer, that would be helpful.

Nisan Cohen

Look, I think there is a difference between the opening last year. And if I will compare it to the opening, we are planning now. So I think now there is more visibility on the products and there is more visibility on cost. And the opening will be in a very, very careful way in order to bring the business to a situation that will not bear more than the $60 million while cinemas are closed. But I think we put a lot of effort, like I said and Mooky said before, to open the cinemas in a way that will allow us also, if admission will not reach the level that we are estimating, allow us to compensate it by some more variable costs that we manage to get and by some other savings that will compensate any, I would say, build-up admission that we might see.

It's very difficult to point out exactly what will be the cash burn in the opening, but I assume that we can forecast a cash burn, which is much lower than the $60 million. Maybe it will take a month or 2 months in order to start to see some positive cash flow. But again, it depends also on the content, on the movies, so this is more or less how I see really the opening of the cinemas.

As regard to your last question is about the Regal claim. Look, this is a very, very complicated legal situation here. We are expecting areas to get the judgment by the end of June. And we believe that by the end of the day, we'll need to find some economical logic solution that all the parties will be accepted. That's, I think, what we can say right now about it. There are some restrictions that we are working under based on the financial deal we signed in November, which is not allowing us to pay this claim on the current resources. But I believe that all the parties here want to reach an agreement, and I'm optimistic that we'll manage to reach some solution.

Operator

The next question comes from Alastair Reid from Investec.

Alastair Reid

A couple for me. You talked in the release about your base case assumptions for, I think, admissions returning. But perhaps could you talk about how that might turn into revenue? Do you think you can get concession spend returning at similar trends too? Would you consider any ticket price rises?

And then secondly -- sorry.

Nisan Cohen

No, no, please. Sorry.

Alastair Reid

And then just the second area I was going to ask, so in terms of your Warner Brothers deal, I don't know whether you're able to give any more details or thoughts about the economics of that in terms of the balance between any impact on admissions versus costs and whether we should be expecting some similar deals for the other studios in the next few months?

Nisan Cohen

I will answer the first question and then Mooky will answer about the Warner. Look, when -- I understand [indiscernible] through going concern disclosure at least had to model many scenarios what will let them if and then and to analyze some admission levels. Our base case scenarios, that will open the cinemas with a 60% of admission compared to last year. That can be more, it can be less, very difficult to guess. Yes, really all, I think this is really analyze, and that's why we are doing many scenarios.

I think that you can estimate that if you're talking about 60% admission, we are referring also to the revenue. I don't see any reason why it should be a material difference. And I think it will be a difference. If we need to start maybe 60% admission, but 57% or 55% revenue, as I said before, I think that the measures that we took on the cost, at least in the beginning but also in the long term, will help us to compensate some shortfall here. So that is the way I look on this.

Even if I estimate that the 60% or 50% or 70% of admission, it will be reflected also on the revenue line.

Moshe Greidinger

As for the Warner deal, and I think everybody will imagine this would be my answer. Naturally, we cannot give any more details from the details that really matters and these are the number of days. Our deals with the studios have a lot of different points and a lot of different issues between them. This was a bit, of course, negotiated in a good way between 2 very long-time partners. And we are very happy with the outcome of the deal, and we are sure that Warner are happy as well.

And the number of days are the most important point, and this was the point that was revealed in the release.

Operator

The next question comes from Ed Young from MS.

EdYoung

My first question, hopefully, simple. With the cash burn you've given of $60 million per month, can you please split that out between EBITDA losses, CapEx and interest, just to give the shape of that, please?

The second, on the theatrical window, I won't ask in a different way. The Warner Bros. detail, you've been clear there. But obviously, it does shorten the number of days, as you said. Your peers have signed a 17-day window deal with Universal, which you previously said you don't see any business sense in.

I noticed on your 2021 slate slide, you've got some Universal movies in there. So should we expect you to make a deal with them? And I guess, if you don't, how should we think about the sort of impact you'd see on your Unlimited program or on admissions, given it's usually about sort of 15% of the box office?

And then the final one, I appreciate it's a difficult question, just interested in your perspective. You've used China and Japan as comps. They're obviously quite different markets in some ways and with the sort of less sort of structural people and stuff going on. But clearly, there's going to be some pent-up demand to go back to the movies.

But how do you sort of weigh up, you think, longer term, where consumers are between wanting to go back at least once this summer to have the feel of the movies again at the cinema versus the longer-term admissions trend of where things might change given some of the changes to the windows, streaming, PVoD, whatever? Just interested in your perspective there?

Nisan Cohen

So I will start with the cash burn and then Mooky will answer about your other question. The $60 million is an average number. Some months can be less, some months can be more, sometimes the timing of payment. And it's a bucket of 3 main categories. One is the all what connects with the financing, interest, and we are paying also some principles on the loan, this is one bucket. The second bucket is all what connect to the real estate, rent, taxes that connect to the real estate and things like this. And the other bucket is, like we mentioned, CapEx, payroll and some working capital elements, utilities and cost lines like this. And I think the big picture, if you want this division, is about self-serve themselves. And again, some months can be more here and less there, but that's more or less the average. I will say fair to each bucket.

Moshe Greidinger

So you're right in asking with regards to Universal. I think here, the situation is very clear. We are talking to Universal. We don't have a deal with Universal yet, but it doesn't mean that we are not showing their movies. The 17 days for smaller movies and the 31 days for the bigger movies from premium VoD for the Universal window is a given at this stage.

It was agreed with cinema, [indiscernible] agreed on 17 days, then cinemas may be 17 and 31, 2 categories. This is existing there. And we can show the movies that we want to show.

We are working with Universal on an agreement that will also cover international, will also be dealing with future. And I believe that we will reach not only with Universal, we'll reach with other studios agreement in the coming weeks, and we'll see how this will go. But currently, it doesn't mean -- this is the standard currently for Universal movies in the U.S.

Talking about the future and the numbers, I would say that my estimate was that this industry that have reached in 2019 a record year of all time of $43 billion income would reach $60 billion before 2024. And this is in view of great growth in the developing markets and the still growing market. And on the other hand, the improvement, the massive improvement in the U.S. market in the qualities of the cinema.

And so now it probably will not be in 2024. Maybe will be a bit later. But I remind all of you that the revenues in the cinema business have grown through the years, almost every year. Some years, they were a little bit flat, some years they continue to grow. But at the end of the day, as we say, people want to go out, people don't want to stay at home.

We need to remember that there's going to be a relatively kind of recession probably in the next 2 years in the world because of COVID. Cinema is still the most affordable entertainment outside of home and always performed well in times of economy slowing down.

So I think that we can be expecting 2022 that we will be back close to the levels of 2019, maybe a little less, maybe a little more, but subject to the movies, of course. And at the end of the day, as long as theatrical exclusivity is kept in a way and we are going to do well and the people will still run to the movies, in the cinemas.

And also for the studios, it is clear that the rule is that the most -- the more the movie is successful in the cinemas, then it is more successful and more popular in all the auxiliary market and also in the other versions of merchandising, entertainment part, et cetera.

Operator

The next question comes from Richard Stuber from Numis.

Richard Stuber

Like two questions for me, please. Can I just -- could you just confirm what your available liquidity position is now? I guess, on the slide, you suggest $337 million of cash at the end of December. So could we assume it's down another, say, $180 million or so at this point? And can you just confirm what the minimum liquidity covenant is at the moment?

And the second question is, in your discussions with the landlords, had these discussions led to more sort of turnover-based rent negotiations? And if so, what proportion of your rents now will be on a turnover base?

Nisan Cohen

So for the liquidity question, you are right about the calculation. I will just add another factor that we raised yesterday night, another $200 million to the current position, which will come in the next week or 2 after -- probably 2 weeks. There is some process -- formal process to complete.

Moshe Greidinger

So the landlords, we cannot go too much into details about our deals with the landlords. But in general, I would say that in the coming 2 to 3 years, we are going to have concessions from landlords, some of them more based on turnover, some of them was more based on reduction on the minimum rent, et cetera. We all hope, including the landlords, that somewhere in 2023 or 2024, there will not be a need for this anymore, but we are analyzing it deal by deal.

We have almost 800 sites. So we have almost 800 contracts on real estate, and they really differ from 1 another in many ways, including 20 or 30 cinemas that I guess we will lose in this front, which are cinemas that have not been performing well for us anyhow. And we were able to reach agreements with the landlords to take them off our portfolio and for the landlord to turn them into something else, which is not a cinema and some other activity.

Operator

The next question comes from Ali Naqvi from HSBC.

Ali Naqvi

I just wanted to ask, you've not given a view on us to what happens to the royalty rate going forward. I know that window is shortening. But do you expect to pay the same sort of level of royalties that you have in the past going into the future?

And second question, on cash flow, maybe thinking about it another way. In terms of the basket of costs that you have, what changes will you start to pay rent? Will that start to increase going forward? Or how should we think about those baskets that you've categorized in the release today?

And then finally, on your CapEx, could you give a split in the first half and second half? And how much is exactly contractual versus your discretion?

Moshe Greidinger

So we'll start with studios again. As I said, there are many aspects of the deal with the studios, the days in the window, the royalty rates, the marketing, other splits and other aspects of the deals, we cannot go into this, and we are not going to comment anymore about the deals with the studios.

Second is the saving in the costs. They are coming from various directions almost. As I said, almost every piece of paper in the company was checked and this is, in a way, in some cases, new structure of operation for a number of people. In some cases, there are improvement in energy savings and costs on that side.

There's a big amount of money, which is going into IT, different contracts and maintenance. There is a big part on maintenance. Every aspect in the business was visited. And we are going to have material savings and just -- it's one example, which has nothing to do with COVID, but we have installed prior to COVID somewhere more than 1,500 laser projectors in our estate around the world. Each projector like this is saving something like $2,000 to $3,000 a year in electricity.

We haven't enjoyed it yet because we closed down for COVID somewhere where we finished this laser installation. So it's one, just top of my head, examples for the savings. So there are going to be significant savings. We are going to be very active, as we've always been, on the marketing side, on the offers that we give our customers. And we are going to be more -- even more efficient than we were before.

Nisan Cohen

Yes. And maybe about the CapEx, Ali, you mentioned, I think that the moment we realized we are entering into the pandemic and it's going to take long, we stopped almost all the new CapEx. We didn't start new projects or new renovation. We had to deal really with the projects that are under construction and to deal also with some liabilities that were in queue on some projects and projectors that Mooky mentioned that we bought.

Operator

The next question comes from Natasha Brilliant from Citi.

Natasha Brilliant

If I could just -- my first question, if I could just come back to the cost savings you've talked about and whether it's possible to quantify the level of structural cost savings that you've identified. So if we look forward to when we're back at the same level as 2019, where do you think the margin will come out versus the 2019 level?

Second question is on CapEx. And if we look to the medium term, and coming back to your comments about the market getting to $50 billion, I think the story pre-COVID was around a multiyear significant CapEx program from you. So would that still be required? Would you anticipate increasing your CapEx back up to the sort of $300 million, $350 million a year in order to drive that growth?

And then final question is, if you look at the U.S., are there any other sites that you could potentially identify to close through the balance of this year?

Nisan Cohen

Yes. So I think for your first question, to quantify exactly the saving is very difficult. Cinemas are closed now. When negotiating a contract, we need to see the realization of this. When cinemas are open, a lot depend on the volume of admission and depend on many other factors.

But I can say that it could be a material number. Definitely, a number that will help us to -- will support the liquidity in the short term. But also in the long term, we need to be a bit patient.

I think Mooky mentioned we are estimating to go back in 2022 to the level of EBITDA and margins 2019. Again, can be a bit low, a bit high. We need to be a bit patient and to analyze it in the next few months.

About the CapEx, I think we said that we plan to invest in 2021 $150 million of CapEx. This can be as well monitored and can be reduced if we see that the opening is not like we expected or if we'll see some more, I will say, difficult times. I'm not assuming this will be the case. And I think that for this year, this CapEx will allow us to keep the growth that we have because there are many projects that we invested in 2019, not to talk about 2020, that we didn't enjoy a penny. So I think this 2022, I hope that we'll realize also all these benefits from the CapEx that we invested in the last 2 years.

And if you can remind me the last question, please.

Natasha Brilliant

The last question was just on further closures in the U.S.

Nisan Cohen

Yes. So we closed 20 sites, 20 losing sites. Look, we are analyzing a lot of the markets. The U.S. is a big market. There are many analysts of how the market will look like, how the industry will look like. If all the cinemas will be open, yes or no, very difficult to say as well.

I think also here, it's something that we need to wait a bit to see how the market is recovering. We might enjoy here and there, but we need to be patient and look very carefully on our sites. And we'll analyze also going forward, look, we are doing it all the time. [indiscernible] to wait for the pandemic and decided to close. Now it was part of our plan, if you look back 2 or 3 years ago when we acquired it, we said that we'll probably close some losing sites.

The pandemic probably let it a bit faster. But this is all the time under control, and we are looking all the time on the sites and analyzing any possibility that will be benefit for us.

Operator

The next question comes from Owen Shirley from Berenberg.

Owen Shirley

Three, if that's okay, please. The first is just after the GBP 200-odd million bond or convertible that you're placing today, what's the latest blended interest cost across the group's debt?

Secondly, if I can follow up on the last CapEx question. What -- on the proviso, the revenue and EBITDA is at sort of 2019-ish levels in 2022. What kind of CapEx would you expect to spend?

And then thirdly, how do you think about prioritizing investing in the business versus deleveraging the business versus paying a dividend over the next few years? Is there a net debt number you would want to get to or a leverage figure you'd want to get to before considering scaling CapEx up or before reinstating a dividend?

Nisan Cohen

Okay. So I think as for the bond, we are not disclosing really the interest. I can tell you, it's a 1-digit number. By the end of the day, if you look, we raised $200 million, but it's coming on top of $4.5 billion that we currently have. So the blended interest will not be affected materially. Yes, it's really a minor impact on the overall interest spread we are paying.

About the CapEx of 2022, and I think it also relates to your first question about deleveraging dividend. Look, [indiscernible] how the recovery will happen. It will be a fast recovery like we want and like we estimate and really in 2022, we start to see that the recovery is really going on the right place. We might speed up a bit the CapEx, but we need also to remember that as a business, we don't think that this level of debt is the level that we need to live in, and we need to find the right opportunity in the right time to reduce this level of debt. And it can come on some CapEx future investment.

Yes, we need to analyze it, I think, with the time. We said all the time in the past, and I can repeat it again, we like to be in a net debt-to-EBITDA on the level of something like 3x. So definitely, the level we are now is not the level we are seeing is the right way. But we need to wait and see how things are developing and how fast the recovery is. And this will impact really all the lines that you mentioned: CapEx, dividend and also deleveraging.

Owen Shirley

Right. So if I could ask a follow-up. Would you say you don't expect to pay a dividend until you're under 3x?

Nisan Cohen

Look, currently, we are expected to pay dividends by the new financing, which we took. But I believe this will be eliminated the moment we'll start to see the recovery. And look, our goal, I think the Board -- we need to analyze it again and to think about it. The goal, of course, is to come back and to pay dividend. I think it will show that we are going back to normal business.

That's the goal. But I think the Board will need to sit and analyze all the full picture and the liquidity and the leverage and to take the right decision.

Operator

The last question for today's call is from Harry Gowers from JPMorgan.

Harry Gowers

Two quick questions, if I can. So the first one, just on all of your territories, if you can, can you give some kind of idea on the competition maybe post COVID? Will there be a percentage of the supply, presumably independents that don't open back up?

And the second one, just on the reopening. It'd be good to get a sense of any kind of reopening partnerships or schemes that you might have in place to try and drive footfall and mind share to get consumers back to sites when they reopen.

Moshe Greidinger

So first of all, we will work very hard in order to get consumers back. We feel from the reaction that we got back in September, and we feel from the reaction that we got in our announcement 2 days ago that our hard-core customers are really opposing us and they are already -- all our website is full with questions, when are you opening? Which cinemas will open first? Why my cinema only open later, et cetera, et cetera.

People are very enthusiastic to come back. We will, of course, have national support, first of all, from the cinema organization in the U.S., which are working on their own marketing side. We are working in a big way in the digital arena and in our website.

We need to remember that we have more than 12 million loyalty customers in the U.S. We have more than 2 million loyalty customers in the U.K. We have a lot of customers that we can approach directly also in Central Europe and in Israel. So we are using all these tools and emphasizing a lot to our Unlimited, which is the heavy users that we have, customers. So we are going -- we are a very visible in this period. And good news are traveling fast. So we believe that within a few weeks, we will be already having the full awareness that we have opened back our cinemas.

Second question was competition. We can see what we hear in the media. There are changes in competition. Some smaller players might not even come back, unfortunately, from this COVID, if we look at the big circuits. I think they are publicly traded, and we can learn from their -- what is the situation there.

We are really concentrating on the side of Cineworld. But there are also all kinds of, at least, promo and the public relations cooperations with competitors.

Operator

This concludes the question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Mooky for any closing remarks. Thank you.

Moshe Greidinger

So guys, again, thank you for the time. And thank you for the patience to listen and be with us today. I think our main message is that we greatly believe in the cinema experience as long as we give the quality and the right quality to our customers. We will continue to offer the special format that we are doing so well and so successfully with IMAX with 4DX, with ScreenX. There will be many new 4DXs and many ScreenXs that are in the market and many that we just operated for 2 or 3 months prior to the closure and this will also be positive for us.

And when we say that our strategy is to be the best place to watch a movie, we mean that. And we are sure that this will bring us back to successful operation until the end of the year. So thank you very much for joining us.