Investment Thesis

Renewables is a growing and immature marketplace. There are opportunities across wind, solar, hydrogen, sub-suppliers or otherwise that play into the transformation towards a more sustainable future. The world leaders have committed our economies to the transformation with renewables becoming an ever increasing part of the world's energy mix as a result - in my opinion a clear megatrend. It is difficult to identify the winners of tomorrow in an industry where we are yet to have seen consolidation and clear indications of who will dominate the marketplace. I think investors will do themselves a favor by playing into the megatrend, but that one must also try and be smart about it. Picking an ETF is a way to gain exposure and hopefully pick winners who will create significant alpha while allowing for the losers to fade into eternity. There has been a recent pullback in the iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) which might provide an interesting entry point. However, deep diving into its underlying securities, it becomes evident that pricing as measured on P/S and P/E ratios are very rich. Further, that nothing much has changed for many of these companies despite delivering absolutely mind-blowing returns during the last year. I've looked at both small and large companies within the ETF and none of those really impress me at the current valuation. Personally, I really want to gain exposure, but I simply find it too risky at this point in time.

No matter where you turn your head...

You see business news tutoring the green transformation towards a sustainable future powered by renewables. Throughout the last decade, more than $2.7 trillion has been invested in renewables, leading to its share of the energy mix more than doubling from 5.9% in 2009 to 13.4% in 2019. Reading Bloomberg's predictions for 2021 we see jumping electrical vehicle sales, another record year for solar installations, double digit growth in onshore- and offshore wind installations, hydrogen to more than double and usage of words such as 'enthusiasm'. This sweeping inflow towards renewables isn't just taking place in your own backyard but with China spearheading the investments into the sector measured on billions of dollars. It is everywhere, and our world leaders have committed all our economies to the journey. Latest is, that Joe Biden has recommitted the US to the Paris Agreement. The world is full speed ahead on renewables and our personal convictions doesn't matter. You don't like it? Fair enough, but it won't stop it from happening.

Chances are, if you are reading this, you are either already exposed to the sector or pondering how to become exposed. I'm part of the crowd belonging to the "how do I do this the smart way and obtain exposure". I've thought about stock picking which is tricky as it may be difficult to select the winners looking ten or more years into the future. I recently wrote an article on British Petroleum PLC (BP) and their strategic focus on renewables via entering the offshore market, which is one way of approaching it, but that is a niche focus. As opposed, an ETF could be the right choice, and iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index ETF is one of those opportunities. Why ICLN? Well, looking at the ETFs own description it reads "(1) Exposure to companies that produce energy from solar, wind, and other renewable sources, (2) Targeted access to clean energy stocks from around the world, (3) Use to express a global sector view". Looking at Seeking Alpha's ETF grader, it illustrates the dilemma one must figure out before jumping into the pool. Momentum is great with a 175% increase during the last year which also puts the risk marker in red. It is this trade-off I think the potential investor will have to consider carefully.

Source: Seeking Alpha ETF Grades (Available for paid members)

The Trend Might Be Your Friend

As I alluded to in the first section, some trains can't be stopped once they have departed the station. The environmental-sustainability-transformation train might be one of those trains. It might be going at increasingly higher speed as time moves on and the case unfolds itself. We just don't know what path it will choose.

In January 2021, McKinsey & Company released its paper on "The Next Normal arrives: Trends that will define 2021 - and beyond". It is little surprise to see that McKinsey highlights the green transformation as a trend that is here to define us for decades.

"More significantly, the growth opportunities that a green economy portends could be substantial. BlackRock, a global investment company with around $7 trillion in assets under management, noted in its 2021 Global Outlook that, "contrary to past consensus," it expects that the shift to sustainability will "help enhance returns" and that "the tectonic shift towards sustainable investing is accelerating."

Source: McKinsey paper

It appears evident that this is a train you would like to get on board if the possibility arises, naturally depending on your time horizon and risk appetite. At least, it appears to be a situation where you don't want to stand in front of the train. All aboard? I know I'd like to get on board.

Deep Diving The ETF

The iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index ETF is made up of 30 positions in total divided into renewables, electrical/power providers and utilities and semiconductors & electrical components. Renewables is the largest with roughly 30%.

Data by YCharts

Picking the winner can be difficult, which opens for the possibility of looking towards an ETF. At first glance, looking at the past year performance, one could say that it has gone to the moon, while one also might say it's gone to the moon and back again - that it has retraced its rocket-like path to find a new and suitable platform for an entry point. In order to figure out if the entry point is right, while starring into a 141% climb over the past year, I think it requires looking at the assets within the ETF to understand what is going on.

Authors Own Creation: Sources, Annual Reports, Seeking Alpha & MarketScreener.com

I've inserted the top ten holdings from the ETF and selected several financial metrics I find suitable to assess the situation and underlying assets of the ETF. A few key observations include

When covering growth companies, it can sometimes be meaningless to consider P/E as a metric - now that isn't the case for all these companies, but for some. An alternative is the P/S metric which is more suitable for young and fast growing companies, also because these companies often perform with a negative P/E ratio in their early development stages. If you look up the P/S ratio in a financial handbook, you would most likely find that a P/S above 4 is considered very high and anywhere between 1-2 acceptable. The general market is currently trading at roughly P/S 2.5.

PLUG and Enphase have P/S ratios that make you want to rub your eyes and double check. Question is whether these companies can grow into these ratios eventually. It will take incredible and consistent growth rates for them to eventually reach a P/S below 4 and that is without considering them eventually going below 2. A company such as Daqo New Energy Corp is priced at a P/S ratio of 8.2 despite having grown revenue at only 16% over the last three years. The top ten holdings for the ETF constitute roughly 49% of the total weight, and there might be other companies amongst the remaining 50% of the ETF in similar situations where pricing appears to be on the very high end - there most likely will be considering how consistent it appears amongst the top ten. Looking at the historic P/S ratios, it becomes clear that they went through the skies during 2020 as investments into the ETF and renewables in general picked up speed.

Looking at revenue, Vestas Wind Systems and Ørsted are the two largest within the top 10. I believe a couple of observations can illustrate why even the two largest and more mature companies might be priced at the high end. In the previous table, I've illustrated revenue growth, but I hadn't illustrated margin- and income development. One might look to the more mature companies who are already established in their marketplace, so I decided to include a brief look.

Authors Own Creation: Sources, Annual reports & Seeking Alpha

During the last decade, Vestas has experienced both a margin expansion and later a margin contraction. Gross margin and operating margin were cut in half over the last couple of years with a stagnant net income as a result despite of the very impressive revenue growth as illustrated in the previous table. What has the stock price been doing in the meantime? It has steadily been climbing until it eventually just took off during 2020. The market potential for Vestas' products and services are evident, but there is an illogical movement in the stock price compared to its fundamentals. For 2021, Vestas expects to add at least $1.2 billion to its revenue, so the growth continues, but if margins aren't stable or improving it's very hard to justify its stock price movement. Their operating margin expectations for 2021 is 6-8% before special items, so we can't expect significant margin expansion as the margin was 5% after special items in 2020. Ørsted is in a bit of a different situation, but that is also because their growth in revenue and income comes in blocks as new projects come online. As previously mentioned, Ørsted delivered a disappointing guidance for 2021 and had to communicate margin pressure to the market during 2020. The company is currently the market leader within offshore installations for wind energy but will be faced with increased competition in the years to come, as especially the oil giants will start looking towards the market as seen from Equinor ASA (EQNR) and BP Plc. Again, not exactly the news roll one would expect for a stock that almost doubled YoY.

Data by YCharts

Can You Stomach The Volatility?

Those who bought one year ago will be ecstatic by the returns, while those who bought in January 2021 will be looking at a sharp decline. Those of us looking at the index now will most likely tend to question whether the current level is sustainable, especially given the business fundamentals of the underlying securities. Conclusion being you should only invest if you can stomach volatility and don't end up losing sleep at night. This is true with all investing but is particularly felt when dealing with potentially volatile securities. You will be buying into a sector that is currently priced through the roof based on expectations (hope?) that one can harvest massive returns over the coming decades. That may very well be so, but we can't foresee how competition, regulation, technologies and many other things develop. Companies may see revenue crumble as new competitors and solutions see the light of day and buying a company at P/S 4-60 illustrates that risk.

There are a couple of reasons to why we witness these price movements. First, we have witnessed what financial pundits call a market rotation from growth to value. Cash has been reallocated and drained the momentum the ETF experienced during 2020.

Data by YCharts

We have also seen rising Treasury yields. The 10-year US Treasury yield began 2021 at 0.9% and currently hovers around 1.60% with an upward moving trend. 1.60% is still low compared to historical levels but it is not so much the level as the speed and direction. A rising yield will lead to a downward moving pressure on growth stocks and their securities as cash flows far into the future are diminished as a result. Combining the upwards moving yield with P/S ratios through the roof and negative net incomes doesn't really speak in favor of these asset. I'm not saying that a yield at 2% or 2.5% will bury the renewables sector, but I'm saying it will affect companies fitting the description I just mentioned and who rely heavily on future cash flows which is the case here. Earlier in March, during the FOMC meeting, Jerome Powell (Chairman of The Federal Reserve) tried to calm the markets stating that the FED will still be supporting the market to keep yields low, which played well with the market. Since then, the yield has climbed slightly as the economy appears to be recovering to a larger extent than initially expected. Throughout the last couple of years, market participants have grown accustomed to ever lower yields, question is whether those days are over. It will most likely be a source of volatility for green- and growth assets. Right now, Covid-19 isn't what keeps investors awake at night, it's inflation and the yield movements.

Source - 10 year US Treasury rate

These downwards moving effects will be met by the increasing inflow of funds into green assets of all sorts such as the ETF in question. With some of the largest money managers in the world speaking positively about the transition and meaning for returns, there is no denying its effect. It is a difficult scenario as one can argue both ways. From a logical standpoint it appears difficult to justify the current valuations despite the market potential within many of these sectors as the world continues to pour resources and wealth into the transformation. Some of the companies are rather new and susceptible to competition and new technologies while others are more mature and established. On the other hand, we are only just embarking on the transformation and the potential is significant.

My Takeaway

I must admit, I really want exposure towards renewables as the potential is very significant. I realize, the price you pay today might not matter that much when looking at it ten years from now. However, I just can't justify initiating a position despite the pullback having taken place. When I started researching the ETF, I hoped my conclusion would be, that I would want to initiate a position, but the underlying securities are simply too rich in valuation. I will have to look elsewhere for now. I am however also a conservative investor with few risky assets in my portfolio which is mostly made up from dividend growers. A more risk accepting investor may feel like now is the right entry point especially at a sufficiently long time horizon. It's a close call, but personally I will turn my focus to some of the more mature companies who are established within their sectors and less vulnerable to shifts in technology and new market entrants. The ETFs largest position is PLUG which is focusing on an industry where one can still argue one way or the other, its simply too risky for my taste and I don't want to be the bag holder.

Conclusion

Renewables is becoming an ever-increasing part of the global energy mix and our global economies are already committed to the transformation. By all accounts, we will see a massive market expansion in solar, wind and other sources of renewables within electrical grids, electrical vehicles and otherwise. I believe it is wise to seek exposure towards this trend as there is money- and market returns to be made. It is just a question of how. Finding the market winner can be difficult, especially as some of these industries haven't consolidated yet and a clear winner is difficult to recognize. An ETF is a potential solution to that problem, as it provides a basket of stocks where some will be losers, but others will be winners. The iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index ETF is one such option but looking at the underlying assets it becomes evident that most are priced through the roof requiring the best-case scenario to unfold to justify their current valuations. I've looked at their P/S ratios, recent revenue growth and other metrics and some of the largest ETF holdings will have a hard time to grow into their valuations based on my evaluation. Looking at the more mature companies such as Vestas and Ørsted, I reach the same conclusion. Both are struggling with either margins or weak guidance and increased competition, making it hard to justify a 168% and 82% stock return YoY. Despite really wanting to gain exposure, I must pass the opportunity presented by the recent pullback. Other investors more willing to accept risk, might be willing to accept the risk-reward trade-off, but it isn't for everybody at its current valuation.