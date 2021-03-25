Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWHHF) CEO Michael Zahn on Q4 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCPK:DWHHF) Q4 2020 Earnings Conference Call March 25, 2021 6:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael Zahn - CEO

Philip Grosse - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Charles Boissier - UBS

Jaap Kuin - Kempen

Sander Bunck - Barclays

Kai Klose - Berenberg

Manuel Martin - ODDO

Michael Zahn

Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to the publication of our full year results. Despite the major challenges and restrictions that 2020 brought for all of us, we look back on a successful year '20. Page 4. In the past year, the importance of one's own apartment as an essential place of retreat has increased more than ever. Deutsche Wohnen is doing everything in its power to ensure that its tenants feel safe and secure.

In addition to the emergency health measures provided by the federal and state governments, Deutsche Wohnen has set up its own corona relief fund with €30 million. Furthermore, we delivered on our promises to our tenants and rented out more than 30% of our apartments to people who are entitled to a certificate of eligibility for housing. We have refrained from rent increases and terminations of lease contracts during the corona pandemic and continue to do so.

Our annual tenant survey once again showed that our tenants are happy with our efforts, with more than 80% of our tenants being satisfied with Deutsche Wohnen and almost 90% being satisfied with our apartments. Deutsche Wohnen has gained a leading position amongst major residential landlords in Germany in the recent years with respect to customer satisfaction.

Furthermore, our employees positively identifies themselves with our company with the recommendation rate increasing from 70% to 84% and is thus well above the DAX 30 average of 73%. Looking ahead, we see 2 main strategic challenges facing the residential real estate companies in Germany. Please move to Page 5.

First, reducing the environmental footprint across portfolios given that building sector currently contributes 30% of all CO2 emissions; and second, building new apartments in regions where there is high demand to normalize the increase in rents in these metropolitan areas.

These 2 topics are relevant for all owners of housing stocks in Germany. How we deal with them will be the key success criteria for our company and, from a shareholder perspective, also a key driver of our stock performance in the future. These are not just topics that are currently in work. These are topics that evolve from significant macro trends and regulatory actions. We already have significant legislation around them, and we'll see significantly more going forward.

And while they pose a challenge to our industry, we also believe that they can drive opportunity for those that are able to rise to the challenge and execute effectively. And we feel very well positioned to positively benefit from these trends. On the following pages, I will go into more detail on how we at Deutsche Wohnen are addressing these strategic challenges. Buildings in Germany should and must be nearly climate neutral by 2050. Deutsche Wohnen is contributing to this goal and aims to achieve it even sooner, completing the transformation of its investment portfolio as early as 2014.

Page 6. Our starting point at Deutsche Wohnen is favorable. Our Core+ portfolio in attractive and growing regions has the potential to absorb the significant investment requirements necessary to tackle the strategic challenges, and its given concentration lowers the overall cost considerably. I think there is no doubt that one of our society's most significant strategic challenges for the next years, if not decades, is to work to address climate change. The responsibility to manage this challenge successfully does not only sit with the individual, but also with corporates.

Dealing with this strategic challenge is not elective for us, but it is mandatory. Not only do we need to face the moral obligation we have as an owner of assets, but the legislative framework we are operating in is adapting fast as governments are reacting with legislation and new regulations. We need to stay ahead of the game here, acting before we must react. At the same time, we also see this task as a huge opportunity to continue writing Deutsche Wohnen's success story and to be the first major residential real estate company to be climate neutral by 2040. There are 2 primary main drivers.

First, reducing the amount of energy consumption across our portfolio. Here, the largest lever is insulation that prevents the loss of heating energy from buildings, coupled with more efficient heating and warm water systems and, to a certain degree, also building automation. Optimizing the energy performance of our existing stock will bring a significant improvement in final energy demand. Secondly, another component of the strategy is the adjustment of the energy mix and the increased use of renewable energies through photovoltaic systems and the additional on-site generation of electricity for heat production. Page 7 shows how these 2 key levers affect our CO2 emission.

Our goal is ambitious. However, we have the financial means, the practical knowledges and the technical solutions to achieve climate neutrality. Size of our portfolio also gives us the opportunity to exploit significant economies of scale and make a measurable contribution to achieving the climate targets in Germany. We want to live up to this responsibility and set an ambitious example in our industry. In order for us to be able to make our contribution, however, we also need supportive measures on the part of politics.

The law for energy-efficient building, which comes into force, ensures this is the right signal. It relieves tenants of the modernization cost and stimulates green investments. Further legislative initiatives that further worsen the investment for green buildings are counterproductive. However, there will only be a noticeable push for energy-efficient building refurbishments if we succeed in involving the tenants and delivering socially acceptable solutions. This is precisely what we are addressing with our concept, which relieves tenants of the burden of the modernization levy with the proceeds from the new CO2 pricing of the heating market.

At the same time, however, we need to raise awareness of the fact that tenants can make a significant contribution to achieving our climate targets through their behavior. Our MIA pilot project, which stands for My intelligent Assistant, has shown that optimized heating control via app can lead to a reduction in energy consumption up to 10%. So how do we reduce our portfolio's energy consumption? Please move to Page 8. 2040 sounds like a pretty lengthy timetable, but you have to keep in mind the sheer size of the task, not only for Deutsche Wohnen, but for the entire industry.

Building measures such as facade and attic insulation, exchanging of windows are time-intensive and the corresponding cost is relevant.

So we have essentially an asset-by-asset plan that also takes into account the tenant affordability of these measures, legal requirements and, obviously, also economic productivity. This plan increases the amount spent on energetic refurbishment from 33% today to 50% of the modernization CapEx we spend. We are targeting taking energy efficiency to a state-of-the-art level at about 5,000 units yearly. Measures that we have identified should allow us to reduce the CO2 footprint of our apartments by about 1/3 over the next 20 years. However, the climate path also clearly shows that the focus solely on energy-efficient renovations and building services is not sufficient to achieve the climate targets.

Instead, the decisive factor is how and with what the buildings are heated and where such energy is being produced. Page 9. On the heat and power generation, we benefit from our concentrated portfolio in Germany's top 8 cities. Over 50% of the heat and power supply comes from district heating. Environmental footprint of district heating is very good because of the efficiency of the transmission network and the combination of electricity and heat production in one process.

Our main district heating provider has committed to 100% climate neutrality. For the other half of our heat and power demand, we will focus on expanding the share of renewable energy that we sold or we will substitute by owned renewable on-site generation.

We are in the middle of our on-site PV program where we are putting solar on rooftops of those buildings that are suitable. We are also executing a plan to install gas-powered combined heat and power plants at our buildings in order to boost efficiency. As of today, we have almost completely eliminated all high-emission, oil-powered heaters from our buildings. As I said, this will be a long process, but we have started the process, and we are very lucky that the composition of our Core+ portfolio lends itself to be climate-friendly. In this respect, our properties can be operated much more efficiently than fragmented portfolios or portfolios with slower rent and tenant dynamics.

We will report on our progress as it pertains to all of these measures.

Looking ahead, climate change is not the only challenge facing our industry. As described at the beginning, we need to build new homes in regions where demand is high to balance the rise in rents. Our ambition is to combine both strategies. That's why we also make sure that the construction of new buildings contributes to our climate targets.

Move to Page 10. We are committed to pursuing this in an ecologically sensible and economically affordable way, such as the KfW efficiency house standard 55. We ensure this through membership in the German Sustainable Building Council and the aspiration to strive for at least the gold standard. To this end, we are focusing on sustainable and innovative neighborhood concepts, such as in Berlin, Spandau, where almost 300 new apartments will soon be built using wood hybrid construction.

However, our project in Spandau is just one of many. After all, Deutsche Wohnen has become one of the biggest players in new construction in Germany over the past year.

In the last 12 months alone, QUARTERBACK has purchased land plots worth €300 million with total investment costs amounting to €800 million. In these projects alone, more than 2,000 residential units will be realized. However, we want more. Recently, we have brought together the respective new development expertise in our various platforms under the roof of QUARTERBACK to make project development even more efficient and agile.

On an independent platform under the leadership of QUARTERBACK, decision-making paths and processes are to be more effective and construction projects implemented more quickly in a cost-conscientious manner.

In the future, QUARTERBACK will realize all of Deutsche Wohnen's new construction projects and will build properties that optimally complement our outstanding portfolio in terms of location and quality. It will also develop projects for sale to third parties. Combination creates a unique competence center for the construction of sustainable real estate and one of the largest residential developers in Germany. To ensure that this is in line with climate protection targets, we are pushing ahead with the new construction of sustainable properties.

The strategic approach to new construction is unique in Germany on this scale. All new properties will be certified in the future and will be characterized by high sustainability standards. On the back of soundly calculated construction cost per square meter, we are able to upgrade and expand our Core+ portfolio with new developments, something that economically is only sensible in Core+. Even at a large residential player as Deutsche Wohnen, we don't have the necessary scale and reach to deliver the most competitive product at the most competitive cost. Hence, we have partnered our development activity on an external platform.

We will keep sufficient influence, but be able to quickly achieve scale, can better manage development risk and, most notably, are able to source the highest quality and most price competitive product. New construction will become a key component of Deutsche Wohnen's corporate strategy, alongside managing its investment portfolio and its commitment to managed care. We can well expect to expand our build-to-hold share up to 30% of our fair value in the long term. To this end, we will continue to make use of attractive market opportunities in the future.

And with this, I hand over to Philip.

Philip Grosse

Thank you, Michael, and also a warm welcome from my side to our earnings call. Let's move to Page 12. I think it shows very nicely the dynamic development in Germany's top 8 cities in terms of population growth, in terms of GDP and employment. And that is where the more than 90% of our new developments will take place. In the top 8 cities and neighboring regions, account for just under 40% of the population, but 50% of GDP.

In the long term, consequently, there will be more jobs, productivity, wage inflation and tough competition here. We are convinced focusing on metropolitan regions across Germany will be one of our major success factors going forward as urbanization is an unstoppable trend and the underlying macro fundamentals are highly supportive.

Michael said, the acceleration of new construction will drive our continued profitable growth in the medium to longer term, beyond the management of existing properties, while at the same time, investing in climate protection and thereby reducing climate risks.

Page 13 refers to our development pipeline with a total investment cost of just shy of €7 billion. The slide contains a lot of details, but should hopefully include all relevant data for your modeling work. For our build-to-hold pipeline, we are talking about 9,000 residential units with a total investment cost of around €4.3 billion, of which €3.2 billion are still outstanding.

Expected gross rental income is around €150 million, gradually feeding into our top line growth in the next 10 years. And the annual CapEx spending for new construction is forecasted to be around €400 million to €500 million for the coming years. Important, all these projects are 100% owned by Deutsche Wohnen and, as such, form part of our balance sheet.

The other around 9,000 units build-to-sell sits in our equity participation in QUARTERBACK. Through certain direct participations on a project level, we have an economic share of around 60% and expect to benefit upon completion from the projected gross development margin, which is 30% on average. The fact that, a, most projects account for project developments with building rights to be completed over the next 5 years; and 25% of the projects have been sold already, locking in the disposal price and forward funding the outstanding investments. And those 2 aspects give us great comfort on successful execution.

Looking at the overall development pipeline on Page 14, you can see that we are focusing on Germany's top cities. New construction will amount to more than 14,000 units only in Berlin, Dresden, Leipzig, Munich and Stuttgart. Comparing our total investment cost per square meter in the corresponding cities with fair values, that is asking prices for new construction according to CBRE, you can see an attractive spread in rents and values.

Growth through new construction, in my view, is much more sustainable and favorable compared to portfolio acquisitions. It offers higher value-creation potential due to the scarcity of quality product in top cities, the rising purchase power as well as from an operational side, lower ongoing maintenance and operating costs.

Moving to Page 17. With €6.71, the monthly average in-place rent of our portfolio decreased. Stating the obvious, this development is because of the Berlin rent freeze law, which continues to have a negative impact on the rent development of our Berlin stock for the time being.

The revaluation of our portfolio by €1.7 billion leads to an average value per square meter of €2,680 for our total portfolio and €2,850 for our Berlin stock. We feel very comfortable with that valuation level and expect to see further yield compression going forward, in particular, once the regulatory uncertainty around the Berlin rent freeze law has vanished.

The transaction market continues to be very active, as you can see on Page 18. Volumes in 2020 increased and reached almost €22 billion across Germany. Metropolitan regions once again are the big driver with a contribution of 40% coming from the top 8 cities, Berlin, once again, the most liquid market. In 2020, our portfolio saw a value uplift resulting from further yield compression of €1.7 billion.

That corresponds to a 7% like-for-like increase, even 8.7% including capitalized investments.

Moving to Page 19. Since the implementation of the Berlin rent freeze law and as we have mentioned before, the number of rental offers declined significantly by around 35%. And as demand for rental apartments remains high, it is even more difficult than ever for tenants to find a new apartment. If I look, for instance, at Deutsche Wohnen, there are currently, on average, 200 applicants per vacant apartment. This tightness in the rental market is further driving prices for condominiums, which increased to almost €5,000 per square meter.

And also, the transaction market for multifamily homes remains active, and we have observed stable pricing environment with average prices comfortably north of €3,000 per square meter. And with the final ruling of our Supreme Court, which I actually do expect anytime soon, I also expect a further positive stimulus for the Berlin transaction market.

On Page 20, like-for-like development, as forecasted, comes out negative on a per square meter basis. The obvious reasons are rent reductions due to the Berlin rent freeze law, which have been executed end of November for around 30,000 of our apartments. Like-for-like rental growth on a cash flow basis slightly exceeded our 1% guidance. Adjusted for the negative impact of the rent freeze law and keeping in mind that there have been no rent increases in 2020 in our voluntary response to the corona pandemic, like-for-like rental growth would have been around 1.6%.

So far, the catch-up potential, in case the Berlin rent freeze law is ruled unconstitutional, amounts to around €11 million. Investments into the portfolio came out at almost €500 million, as you can see on Page 21. While maintenance investments reached a similar level as the previous years, refurbishments decreased to around €26 per square meter. Reasons are twofold. First, because of the Berlin rent freeze law, once again, we have not started any new complex refurbishment projects in Berlin last year.

Second, COVID-19 also has had some negative impact as it was resulting in certain time delays in the necessary approval processes. As our activities in new construction will accelerate, we also included some information on these investments. 2020, we spent €160 million for new construction, but that number is going to increase to €400 million to €500 million in 2021. Adding all that up, we expect total investments in the running year of €800 million to €900 million.

As you can see on Page 23, the letting business is running very stable. Income from rents reached almost the same level as in 2020 with €840 million despite managing a slightly smaller portfolio. NOI is more or less at previous year's level. The margin slightly declined as we could not fully compensate for increased rental loss and maintenance expenses through top line growth in the current regulatory environment in Berlin.

Moving to Page 24, our disposal business, which has seen, as you know, a very, very strong acceleration in 2020 with disposals of almost 9,000 units. Average gross margin, 34%, is a testimonial of the value accretion you can generate. All in all, the disposal segment added roughly €310 million to our operating profitability. In addition, we have been able to free up cash of more than €1 billion to fund acquisitions, including our share buyback as well as investments.

Let's move to our Nursing and Assisted Living business on Page 25. Here, despite the challenging environment with regards to the pandemic, our nursing business continues to perform as solid as before. Necessary reductions in occupancy levels in response to corona have and will be fully compensated by government support schemes. Meanwhile, more than 90% of our residents have, by the way, been vaccinated since the beginning of this year. I think currently, we have only 2 residents which have been tested positive and are being isolated.

If I look at total EBITDA contribution, that was down 7%. But as you know, this is because of the cleanup disposal of 13 nursing facilities which took place in May last year.

On Page 26, you can see our adjusted EBITDA, excluding disposals, of €205 million and the EBITDA margin with around 78% remained strong. Including our successful disposal business, we delivered an EBITDA of even above €1 billion. Previously discussed, the earnings from disposals exclude the book gains. That has been already accounted for as disposal-related valuation gains of our investment properties amounting to some €200 million. Last year, the disposal-related valuation gains were included in the disposal result.

Page 27, you can see that with an FFO I of €544 million, we achieved our guidance. Let me briefly highlight some adjustments in the calculation method of our FFO I, which resulted in an increase of the FFO I in 2019 by €15 million versus the previously reported number.

First, what we have done, given the increased relevance of our disposal business, we have started to exclude disposal-related cash taxes from the FFO I and assigned them to the FFO II where they rightly belong. Second, with the increasing development pipeline, we also decided to make use of the accounting option to capitalize interest expenses for our build-to-hold projects. By that, we make sure that the FFO I is not distorted during the period of construction.

For 2020, FFO I per share amounts to €1.56, so 1% versus adjusted and plus 4% versus reported FFO I in 2019. Proposed dividend is €1.03, represents year-on-year an increase of 14%. This increase, however, is mainly driven by our share buyback as well as the resumed payout ratio of 65%, which we have slightly lowered last year, as you know, to establish the corona relief fund.

On Page 28, we show our NAVs. Following the uplift of our portfolio valuation uplift, the EPRA NAV as well as the EPRA NTA per share increased by 12% to around €52. As you know, from this year onwards, new EPRA KPIs have been introduced. The EPRA net tangible asset is the most relevant metric for us, which reflects the value of the underlying assets; major difference in the calculation derived from the goodwill and intangibles, which have been deducted.

Unlike some of our peers, we do not make use of the option to add back the purchase costs that are around 10% or €6 per share. It's, by the way, in my view, not helpful at all that EPRA net tangible assets across our sector are no longer comparable.

Moving to Page 29, our capital structure. The average interest rate with 1.2% average maturity with almost 7 years remains unchanged. LTV came out at 37%, giving us sufficient headroom for our envisaged investments.

Page 30 shows the components of our total shareholder return. In line with historical development, we continue to deliver an attractive shareholder return of almost 15% even in these challenging times.

And let's move to the last page, our guidance for 2021, which assumes that the Federal Constitutional Court will deem the rent freeze law unconstitutional in the second quarter of this year. FFO I and adjusted EBITDA, excluding disposals in that scenario, are expected to remain stable compared to 2020 levels. Please note, however, that these numbers are impacted by the €34 million reduction in rents due to the disposals we have done and net of the additional rental income from our acquisitions. So adjusted for these effects, we actually do see a nice growth of 6% to 7%.

Further, we confirm our LTV target range of 35% to 40%. Regarding disposals, we will continue to streamline our portfolio and sell lower quality at a volume of at least €300 million, and we do expect double-digit gross margins. More is always is possible, but that on a purely opportunistic basis and certainly also awaiting the regulatory clarity, in particular, in Berlin.

Total investments, as I said before, around €800 million to €900 million, including the increasing shares towards new construction. And the suggested dividend, I also mentioned that before, €1.03 per share, of course, subject to AGM approval.

With that, Michael and myself conclude the presentation and open the floor for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Charles Boissier from UBS.

Charles Boissier

I have 3 questions. First one, on the guidance, you used to give a guidance on like-for-like rent. And as you mentioned, you're assuming the rent freeze will be invalidated. So what is your like-for-like rent that you have used to derive the FFO guidance?

Philip Grosse

Yes. Charles, on like-for-like, I have to say, there are a lot of variables included at this stage, so very tough to give a clear guidance. And I was mentioning before that we will see some catch-up effect. And I was, I think, in previous discussions, mentioning that typically in a normalized environment, I would expect, in a market like Berlin, a like-for-like growth of around 3%. But the variables are a uncertainty as to the timing of the Constitutional Court decision.

To that respect, I do actually expect a decision anytime soon.

And second, it's in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have, and for as long as we have that special situation, continue to waive or to introduce any rental increases for our portfolio.

Charles Boissier

Okay. And then a second question, on your guidance on Nursing and Assisted Living. And apologies if I misunderstood, but I think you pointed that you're receiving government support for the vacancy. And then I saw that in the annual report, on the 38 nursing home facilities that you internally manage, occupancy has reduced 680 basis points year-on-year. So I just was wondering, what is your estimate in the contribution from nursing home that you have for 2021? Do you have the government support continuing? And then what -- when do you expect occupancy to normalize for the Nursing and Assisted Living?

Philip Grosse

Yes. Charles, you have 2 effects if you look at occupancy levels in our Nursing and Assisted Living. One effect is that given investments we undertake, predominantly in our Hamburg facilities, we built up some vacancy on purpose to allow for management of the residents, so to speak, for as long as investments are taking place.

Second is because of corona, that for certain facilities, end of last year, we had a stop to rent out free beds. That, as I said, is being fully reimbursed by government support schemes. Both effects in conjunction resulted in occupancy levels of around 90%.

And I would expect, assuming corona will hopefully be soon over, that we should come back to levels you've seen as per half year, 9-months figures last year of around 96%.

Charles Boissier

All right. And third and last question, in Berlin, earlier this week, the local green party officially supported the expropriation. And of course, you mentioned many times that expropriation is unrealistic because it cannot be funded. So what is your view on the stage when the expropriation process will stop?

Philip Grosse

Look, I mean it's somewhat an unchanged situation, and we are election year in Germany and that you should keep on your mind. The situation on the expropriation campaign is somewhat unchanged. It's running, as expected, the second phase of signature collection. I think, ultimately, you have to ask yourself the question, how likely you think it is that Germany will abolish the concept of private ownership as it relates to real estate. I think on the headlines of that, it is obvious that this is, a, not covered by the constitution; b, by no means, financially viable for the city of Berlin.

So my message here is unchanged. It is very unpleasant PR noise, but nothing more than that.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Jaap Kuin from Kempen.

Jaap Kuin

Just on the climate investments, please. Detail the expected costs that's in your 2021 guidance for the CO2 tax for -- and what your assumptions are in the split of that burden? That's question number one.

Then on kind of the overall picture of climate investments and energetic modernization, at what point do you expect to have clarity on how this could turn into a kind of net positive due to the return on investments you're going to make? And what type of time line do we attach to this?

And then finally, at least one of your peers already include valuation deduction on the basis of lower, let's say, effective rents on the basis of this CO2 tax. Is that something we can also expect from you?

Philip Grosse

That's okay. On the carbon dioxide tax, I mean, first of all, we are already in 2021, so it will not be a topic that is affecting us in the running year. For the time being, a political solution has not been reached. So it continues to form part of recoverable expenses. It is, however, I would say, our clear expectation that there will be some kind of bonus-malus system, which is sharing the burden between tenants and landlords.

How much are we talking about? If I look at a pricing of €25 per tonne, we are talking about €4 million to €6 million in total, depending whether you in or exclude district heating. And that would mean that potentially, yes, 50% of that might be at the expense of landlords as of 2022 at the earliest.

On the question of what that would do, your last question, from a valuation perspective, it's in my view a very theoretical question. But if I were to include a 50%-50% split in the DCF model, that would mathematically result in a deduction of our valuation by approximately €190 million. But as I said, it's for me a theoretical exercise because ultimately, it is decisive what it does to pricing in the transaction market.

And I have to say, your second question, I wasn't -- the line was a bit broken. I wasn't clear I fully understood. Is that about timing and as to when income from investments, probably in new construction, will start? Climate investments?

Jaap Kuin

Yes, sorry, I had -- sorry, yes, I will repeat. So the -- I think many players try to hint at a net positive effect probably mid to long term from climate investments. So maybe some color, if possible, from your end on -- if there is a net positive and when we should expect a net positive.

Philip Grosse

I would say there are 2 elements of that. I mean, first, we have guided to investments in making the transformational change of our housing stock of, in total, €2 billion that are investments to modernize the building itself, but also the heating system, but also includes all the investments required in photovoltaic and on-site energy generation. That €2 billion, you can, in principle, charge to the tenant at a modernization rate of 8%.

All in all, the logic we have had in the past as to how our investments are paying out are not changing materially. There's, however, one important additional element, that is that there has been newly introduced subsidy schemes in Germany, which will decrease the -- or replace part of the modernization expenses by subsidies granted by the state. I think that's a positive because it will increase acceptance for modernization, in my view, from a tenant perspective as the financial burden for the tenant decreases. In terms of yield on cost metrics on our side, the picture remains broadly unchanged.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Sander Bunck from Barclays.

Sander Bunck

A couple of questions for me as well. Firstly, quickly back on Jaap's point on the kind of €2 billion spend for climate initiatives. Is that €2 billion, is that, to some extent, dependent on additional regulation? So say that the Berlin rent freeze were to be legal or if the modernization charge drops from 8% to I think some are proposing a charge of 2%, would that at all impact your plans to spend that amount of money on your portfolio or not?

Philip Grosse

Based on the assumption of no further regulation, but it's actually also based on the assumption, as we have previously said, that we expect the confirmation of the unconstitutionality of the Berlin rent freeze law by our highest court.

Sander Bunck

Okay. And if the modernization charge were to be lower, would that have an impact or not?

Philip Grosse

That would have had an impact, but only a slight impact. I mean if I look at our investment budget and that also including the additional investments we have earmarked to become climate neutral, what we are talking about essentially are €300 million to €350 million annually of investments we capitalized on our balance sheet. You can broadly say that €200 million, €250 million of that are in context of complex refurbishment measures, and 1/3 of that is actually defined as modernization and, as such, chargeable to the tenant, and the vast majority of that is energetic modernization. So by that, you can see that in a yield on cost perspective, the modernization charge is not the predominant driver for our business model.

Sander Bunck

Okay. That is very clear. The second question I had was on your guidance. And obviously, that includes the assumption that a ruling in Q2 on the rent freeze is deemed unconstitutional. Can I just check what the guidance would be if it was deemed constitutional and the rent freeze stays in place?

Philip Grosse

Look, there are some aspects you are probably better advised not to mention on a public call, and I would just ask you to wait for some more weeks. By then, we hopefully all have clarity on the regulatory front.

Sander Bunck

Okay. So under status quo, you cannot provide an FFO guidance at this stage?

Philip Grosse

Let me refer back to guidance we have given previously. That was a loss in rents of €10 million in 2020, which has actually been realized. I was mentioning that in my speech. And we have second guided for a rental loss of around €30 million in 2021 as a result of the rent freeze law. And that should give you hopefully sufficient support in measuring the spread between the 2 scenarios.

Sander Bunck

It does. It does get.

Michael Zahn

My advice is simply wait for the next weeks. We expect a decision within the next weeks, and then we have a clear situation and can give you a visible, yes, guidance for this year.

Sander Bunck

Yes. Okay. No, that's very clear. That's great. And finally, the last one.

Given where your shares currently trade, and I calculated, I think, on an implied reversionary yield basis, it's probably pricing at kind of 4.5% reversionary yield versus the new development pipeline that you're highlighting where the yield on cost is expected to be around 3.5%. Do you keep an eye on that? And do you balance your capital allocation decision based on how that goes or where your share price trades?

Or are you effectively saying, look, we're not committed to buybacks, at the moment, our full focus is to build out the development pipeline even though shares are trading at a very material discount?

Philip Grosse

Now look, Sander, let me just repeat. I mean we, last year, returned almost €1 billion to shareholders through share buyback and dividends. And I mean, obviously, I'm not happy or we as a management team are not happy as to where our stock is trading. I, however, think that much of the discount is because of the regulatory uncertainty, and I would expect some catching-up potential. And that, we have to measure against capital allocation decisions where we wanted to allocate capital to the advantage of our shareholders in the best way to secure medium- to longer-term growth.

So I think also on that topic, we may revisit if against all odds the outcome is not as expected. But for the time being, capital allocation is as we have outlined.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Kai Klose from Berenberg.

Kai Klose

I've got 3 quick questions, if I may. The first one is on Page 25 of the presentation on the nursing business. Could you explain a little bit the moving parts? We have seen an increase in other contributing to the income from €18 million to €29 million. What is other again? And what was the driver behind the increase in the staff expenses? And on that point also, how is the valuation -- or how is the like-for-like valuation change was on Deutsche Wohnen's nursing home portfolio?

Second question would be on the FFO on Page 27. Could you remind us what were the relatively large amount of other? So that was in the EBITDA calculation, €35 million of one-offs. Could you explain that a little bit more?

And the last question would be on the development side. Where do you see the advantage to do the build-to-sell activities in your participations rather than doing it more or, let's say, entirely also under the branding of Deutsche Wohnen?

Philip Grosse

Okay. On your first question, nursing, from a valuation perspective, there was no move. So like-for-like, flat. What we have, however, seen, obviously, is the deduction of book values of the 13 facilities we have sold, which is why total capital employed in nursing was slightly lower at €1.2 billion.

Previously, that was at €1.35 billion. Your second question, personnel expenses, we had some scheduled increases in the respective tariffs, which have been negotiated by -- with the unions in 2020, which account for the increase in personnel expenses. What I'm, Kai, as you know, always focused on is EBITDA margin prior to lease revenues, which is broadly unchanged, around 20%.

Your second question, on FFO and the respective one-offs, which we have deducted or adjusted EBITDA, that €35 million, it's a mix. Biggest part is real estate transfer tax we paid in the context of the ISARIA acquisition. Second are, yes, certain projects we had on the IT and communication side, in particular, that is accounting for another €5 million. And the remainder are basically reorganizations and one-offs in that context, plus cost of failed acquisition attempts.

The last question, Kai, I didn't quite get what you're driving at. Could you.

Kai Klose

My question was, if I understood you correctly, that about the 9,000 units which you planned to sell -- build-to-sell activities, doing that via participations or via participation, where do you see an advantage in doing it that way rather than also doing it alternatively 100% on the Deutsche Wohnen, by you?

Philip Grosse

Okay. Yes, look, I mean the beauty of the model we have established with QUARTERBACK is that we have one platform for our entire new development business. And we kind of do the cherrypicking as to what developments we want to keep and we want to put on our own balance sheet. And for these developments, QUARTERBACK is acting like a service provider delivering the final product.

For what is earmarked to sell, this is very much around efficient capital allocation because I don't want to have that business to become too high of a burden for our own balance sheet.

You know QUARTERBACK is accounted for at equity, and this is predominantly being forward funded because what is not for Deutsche Wohnen is going to be sold to some third party prior to the majority of investments actually taking place. But that's all outside Deutsche Wohnen balance sheet.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Manuel Martin from ODDO.

Manuel Martin

Just only one question from my side. It's on the regulatory environment. Maybe could you tell us your view on the regulatory environment? And what could come next as a stricter regulation that is in view of the Christian Democratic party becoming weaker in the polls and the green party is becoming stronger. Do you have a view on that?

Michael Zahn

I think important for us is, first, the decision from the Federal Court, the signal also to politic and the base for further discussions. On the other side, I think you should see the activities on the subsidy side means all the stuff around green investments, efficient buildings for us, it's positive because it reduces the burden for tenants and stimulates investments.

On the other side, since 2, 3 years, we have to work with like-for-like increases for the tenants up to 1.5%, and this is a picture we will have also in the next year. So I do not see situations we had 5, 6, 7 years ago as we sometimes guided 5% to 6%. So we will see simply a situation that we come back in a normalized framework of up to 3%, depending on the portfolio you work on.

Second, more interesting, driven mainly by the situation that we have a huge imbalance from demand/supply. I see also in the future an increase in prices, what we have to reflect at the end in our balance sheet or deliver by sales. And therefore, I would say, for the next 5, 6 years, we have to live with this imbalance. We have to live with a lot of pressure. We have to live that housing is a topic for politicians.

But the industry itself did a lot over the last 2 years to show that we take our responsibility, we take our responsibility on the CapEx side and also on the rent increase side. That's it. Yes. Everything else, it's a look in the crystal ball and, yes, it doesn't make sense to speculate today.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Thank you very much for your patience. Okay, there are no further questions. So I would like to thank everybody for joining today's conference call. The next earnings call of Deutsche Wohnen will be on the 12th of May 2021. For any questions in the meantime, please feel free to contact the IR team. Have a good day, and bye-bye. You may now replace your handsets.