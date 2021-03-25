Photo by Justin Paget/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Yesterday started out with a boom, but it ended with a bust. Stocks rebounded sharply in the morning hours and then faded as the day progressed with the Dow Jones Industrials giving up an earlier 300-point gain. It was the most expensive growth-oriented stocks and sectors that led the market lower, and the Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks fell another 2.3% to a near 10% correction from its all-time high less than two weeks ago.

Source: Finviz

We could blame recent market volatility on the enormous container ship that has run aground in the Suez Canal this week, further straining global supply chains as one of the world's most important waterways is completely shut down. Yet I think what has markets the most concerned right now is that our progress in bringing this pandemic to an end has come to screeching halt as of today. For the first time since the apex in January, the 14-day change in new cases per day is FLAT. This is not a good sign, and if it starts to rise it will delay the reopening of the economy.

Source: New York Times

The weather is warming, and states are easing restrictions, while consumers are flush with cash and ready to spend as $1,400 checks are dispersed. JP Morgan's consumer card spending tracker shows that over the past seven days through March 19 consumers are on a buying spree. Retail sales growth will be stellar in coming months with 90% of Americans receiving a check. My only concern is that vaccinations are not keeping pace with the rate of reopening.

Source: Yahoo Finance

It is not just stimulus recipients who are spending, because a recent UBS survey of individuals earning more than $80,000 per year, which makes them ineligible for a check, showed they are planning on boosting spending more than those who are receiving a check. This shows how important a successful reopening of the economy in coming weeks is to the recovery.

Source: Yahoo Finance

We are entering a period of robust economic growth that hit a temporary speed bump in February due primarily to weather. Estimates for the rate of economic growth and corporate profits are rising. I think the New York Fed's Weekly Economic Index, as seen below, is one of the best pulses on real economic activity, and it has just turned positive for the first time since the pandemic started. That is a very good sign, and it strengthens my conviction that what we are currently experiencing is a market correction of the 10% kind and not another bear-market. I say that on the basis that the flatline in new cases of coronavirus is temporary. If it is not, then all bets are off.

Source: New York Fed

Corrections can be painful for investors who own individual stocks, especially in a market dominated by index investing, because when an index is sold it takes all of its constituents down with it, regardless of their specific underlying fundamentals. That is frustrating, but it also creates opportunities for investors who want to establish positions in names they think will be outperformers moving forward. It is also important to remember that when an index recovers, as the rotation from expensive growth to value continues, names that are growing at a reasonable price should lead on the way back up.

As GDP forecasts have soared for 2021, revenue estimates for the S&P 500 have not kept pace. Analysts at Credit Suisse assert in their work that every 1% increase in GDP results in a 2.5 - 3.0% increase in corporate revenues and an even greater increase in profits. Based on a Wall Street consensus estimate of 7.8% nominal GDP for this year, the current 9.6% estimate for revenue growth is way too low. It should be closer to 14%. This suggests we see more earnings and revenue beats in upcoming quarters, as well as upward revisions to estimates. Again, that suggests this is a correction and not something more ominous at this stage, provided we continue to make progress in containing the pandemic.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The Technical Picture

The Russell 2000 index fell below its 50-day moving average yesterday, and if the sell-off in morning futures holds, we should complete a 10% correction from the highs two weeks ago. We have not yet reached oversold reading on the Relative Strength Index, which is currently at 38.75.

Source: Stockcharts

The Nasdaq Composite has already corrected 10% from its high, and the 50-day moving average is clearly overhead resistance.

Source: Stockcharts

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 is holding its 50-day moving average so far, as investors rotate into the value-oriented sectors of the index.

Source: Stockcharts