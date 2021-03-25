Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XEBEF) CEO Kurt Sorschak on Q4 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCQX:XEBEF) Q4 2021 Results Earnings Conference Call March 25, 2021 8:30 AM ET

Brandon Chow

Our earnings press release was issued earlier today before market open. All relevant documents are available for download either from the investor relations section of our website or from SEDAR directly.

Our earnings press release was issued earlier today before market open. All relevant documents are available for download either from the investor relations section of our website or from SEDAR directly. You will also find later today, a copy of today's slide deck on our website's Investors section.

During this call, we will make forward-looking statements about our future financial performance and other future events and trends including guidance. These statements are only predictions that are based on what we believe today and actual results may differ materially. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could affect their financial results and the performance of our business which we will discuss in detail in our filings, including today's earnings press release and the risk factors and other information contained in the final prospectus relating to our recent offerings. Xebec assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements we make on today's call.

There may also be references to certain non-IFRS measures such as EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, backlog and quote log. These non-IFRS measures are not recognized measures under International Financial Reporting Standards and do not have a standardized meaning described by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

With this, I turn it over to Kurt.

Kurt Sorschak

Thank you Brandon and welcome everyone to Xebec's fourth quarter and year-end 2020 webinar. 2020 was a challenging year for Xebec where we encountered unexpected operational issues and we were unfortunately not immune to COVID-19 related impacts. Cost overruns in our RNG business led to a reversal of certain revenues and significantly margins in Q4. In addition, we experienced some order cancellation which led to significantly reduced revenues. Combine this with our increased cost due to our operational ramp-up and acquisition activities and you get a very unfavorable financial outcome.

We have addressed these cost overruns in the last six weeks and currently are working through the order backlog that caused the problem. We expect that there will be still some financial impact in Q1 and Q2, mainly because these orders no longer carry any gross margins and therefore do not contribute to our SG&A coverage, but we have provided for this in our Q4 results. We have taken steps in early 2020 to standardize our RNG products and have launched late last year our Biostream product line which we hope will see solid customer demand going forward and I am happy to report that already 25% of our active quote log is related to the Biostream product. Please note that standard products offer a much higher degree of cost control and in addition standard products can be scaled much more readily than custom engineered systems.

In 2020, we were also able to execute two strategic acquisitions, HyGear in the Netherlands and Inmatec in Germany. Both are transformative for Xebec and are already delivering a number of exciting developments. To fund these acquisitions, we closed $143 million bought deal public offering and $63 million concurrent private placement with CDPQ, a strategic investor. The HyGear transaction closed at the end of 2020 and Inmatec closed in mid-February and both filled important product gaps for Xebec by providing us with leading on-site hydrogen, oxygen and nitrogen generators.

And I am also happy to report that we are running at capacity at our German facility providing medical oxygen generators to hospitals and healthcare facilities worldwide. Overall, you will see throughout the presentation that the outlook for the company remains positive and that the issues we encountered in 2020 and early 2021 are one-time events which will not impede our ability to execute further down the road. This year, we expect to continue our rapid growth and return to positive adjusted EBITDA.

With this, I will turn it over to Stephane Archambault, our CFO, who will go over the financial highlights. Stephane, please?

Stephane Archambault

Thank you Kurt and welcome everyone joining us. Let me start by reviewing our consolidated financial results for Q4 and year-end 2020.

We achieved revenues of $6.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $13.6 million for the same period in 2019. The decrease is mainly due to revenue adjustment in the last quarter due to unusual items in the cleantech system business segment resulting from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other operational issues.

At the end of Q4 2020 and early 2021, Xebec began a detailed accounting review of its long term production-type contracts for its renewable natural gas projects where revenues are recognized based on the percentage of completion method. As a result of the projected total cost of fulfilling these contracts having increased substantially, Xebec determined that previously incurred expenses represent a lower percentage of the total costs than previously estimated. As such, revenues recognized to-date had to be adjusted by $5.2 million to reflect the revised percentage of completion.

Furthermore, Xebec cancelled $1.9 million of revenue previously recognized based on the percentage of completion method due to the deteriorating financial position of a client where the likelihood of payment became uncertain in early 2021. Finally, two contracts were cancelled by a customer in early 2021 as a result of delivery delays due to COVID-19 and other related disruptions. The impact led to a $5.4 million revenue adjustment.

Our gross profit was a negative $11.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $4.1 million for the same quarter in 2019. The gross margin percentage decrease is mainly due to the reversal of revenue described earlier and some contracts previously estimated to be profitable now projected to result in losses. Percentage of completion method requires that future losses on such contracts be recognized immediately further impacting the company's gross margin. Moreover, cost for projects in Italy and China where the impact of COVID-19 was particularly felt also resulted in a gross margin deterioration.

Selling and administrative expenses were $13.6 million in the fourth quarter compared to $3.6 million for the same period in 2019, a 277% increase. This is probably due to several expenses that are non-recurring in nature that have been accounted for in the fourth quarter. One, $4.8 million of transaction costs for the HyGear and Inmatec acquisitions. And two, $1.1 million for provision for bad debt related to uncollectible accounts receivable and penalty for a biogas projects in Europe.

Additionally, $0.7 million of recurring administrative expenses resulted from the acquisition of Titus and ACS. Finally, overall SG&A expenses increased due to an organizational scale up of employees and associated costs to support the increased level of sales and acquisition and grants of restricted and deferred share units.

We had negative adjusted EBITDA at $22.6 for the fourth quarter compared to positive adjusted EBITDA at $2.1 for the same period in 2019. EBITDA was most impacted by the reduction in revenue, gross margin and higher SG&A this quarter, as mentioned previously.

Net loss for the quarter was $28.3 million or negative $0.26 per share compared to a net loss of $0.5 million or negative $0.01 per share for the same period in 2019. Lastly, we ended the quarter with working capital having increased to $171.2 million as at December 31, compared with working capital of $37.7 million on December 31, 2019. We have $168.6 million of cash as of December 31, 2020 as a result of our recent capital raise. This cash position and low debt load gives us a strong financial position and flexibility to maneuver the current environment and continue taking advantage of opportunities.

Next, I would like to address our Q4 revenue performance in more detail. The recent revenue revision we made earlier this year was a result of cost overruns and cancellation which caused us to make the adjustments. Firstly, as I mentioned earlier, the total cost of fulfilling the long term RNG contracts increases significantly due to COVID-19 and operational challenges, which has substantially increased products, operational and installation costs. Second, as we know, with POC accounting, the revenue needs to be adjusted when the cost runs higher than expected. This is what is shown in the revenue bridge on the right. Lastly, there were project cancellations which means that the revenue had to be reversed based on the work completed to-date on those contracts and materials and parts for these are expected to be used for other customers. Had we not encountered these events, our revenue for the quarter would have been approximately $20.7 million.

Next, we have our EBITDA bridge which shows you some of the impact on our [indiscernible] [0:11:07.3] as a result of recent events. There is a combination of uncommon events and one-time expenses which are related to things such as our acquisitions. Beside the adjustment to the EBITDA as a contracts being revised and canceled, there was also the deteriorating cost of goods sold for projects in Italy and China as a result of COVID-19. Furthermore, when a project becomes unprofitable, accounting rules forces us to recognize future losses. We also saw the provision of bad debt and penalty for customers in Europe.

There is also $4.8 million associated with transaction cost for acquiring HyGear and Inmatec. These costs were also higher than average because of the outsourced work we needed due to travel restrictions imposed by COVID-19. Lastly, we also had SG&A expenses from acquisition, RSU, DSU grants and overall scale-up of employees and SG&A expenses. Had we not encountered these events, our adjusted EBITDA for the quarter would have been approximately $1.5 million.

Before I turn it over to Kurt, I would like to show you this chart which displays the growth we have been able to achieve since 2016, growing from $9.6 million in revenue to what we reported in 2020 is quite impressive. In addition, the guidance we are providing today continues this trend and we expect to improve our profitability over time as we mature and scale the business going forward.

With this, I will turn it over to Kurt to go over our business segments.

Kurt Sorschak

Thank you Stephane. And I will now going to bring you through our business segments. And for those of you who are not familiar with Xebec, we have three core segments, which include our cleantech systems, our industrial service and support segment and our renewable gas infrastructure. As you can see on this graph here, their activities all intersect with each other and this creates great synergies within our business. We have added HyGear and their hydrogen generation products into the cleantech systems and we have put Inmatec and their on-site oxygen and nitrogen generators into the industrial service and support segment.

So let's look now at the cleantech system segment in a little bit more detail. As Stephane explained earlier, the cleantech system segment for the year was impacted by RNG contracts, which saw increased cost in cancellations that resulted in reduced revenue. The RNG industry in general continues to experience favorable tailwinds and as a result, we expect order activity to pick up in the coming quarters. The improving backdrop in the U.S. saw RIIN prices and RIN prices are a form of carbon credits tied to the renewable fuel standard approach all-time highs in early 2021 and we expect the U.S. to be one of the largest markets for us, especially for new our Biostream products. We are in final negotiations for a number of exciting RNG projects which we expect will contribute positively, not negatively, positively to order flow and backlog.

Our sales focus is on standard products that can be factory produced, tested and shipped and installed in days instead of weeks or months, a huge change from what we used to do. Ultimately, we see the future of the market being fully containerized biogas upgrading units which is why we have launched our BGX Biostream product last year. And I am excited to be sharing a key milestone today with you, which is the delivery and installation of our first Biostream unit. Here is a picture. That's not the picture. Here is a picture of the very first Biostream being delivered to a customer in California.

It's on a dairy farm and it is producing RNG for use in vehicles, which is how you maximize the value of your renewable natural gas in the U.S. This is one of six units that will be delivered to customers over the next few months. Biostream is the most important product development for us in the last 24 months as it marks our evolution into becoming a more standardized product organization as opposed to custom designed and engineered systems. We began developing this product two years ago in anticipation of the market trending towards smaller scale projects and are excited to have this first mover advantage.

Let's look at some of the numbers for the Biostream and how they compare. You can see in the table here on your screen that the price point for the product starts at $1.5 million as opposed to $2 million to $4 million for our custom-designed and engineered turnkey systems. What's interesting to see is how the installation and commissioning time also compares versus our custom-designed systems as it comes down to two weeks versus the eight to 12 weeks that we have seen with our existing RNG systems, a significant reduction in installation which has been a challenge for us and obviously is also a challenge for customers if those cost are being rolled over to the customers.

Ultimately, we would like to get the order lead time to a matter of weeks once we have scaled up production and this is a big improvement from the seven to 12 months we have historically delivered on. Less time to deliver ultimately increases the value to the customers as they can produce RNG faster and achieve better results on their projects. We aim to produce Biostream units into inventory and sell them throughout the world, similar to how, for example, Caterpillar or General Electric containerized their biomass to electricity power generators and sold.

Please also note that the flow rates the Biostream unit can handle versus our turnkey systems. If you need to increase the flow, you just put another container on your site. For us, this means no more design for a specific site. This whole product is standardized, which will be a key driver for improving our gross margins and scaling our manufacturing. It's a plug-and-play product which ties into the installation and commissioning time.

We want to make it as easy as possible for farmers and other customers to use the product and start producing RNG. These are ISO shipping containers which are easy to transport and they can be moved from one location to another, a big additional benefit relative to our custom-engineered systems. Lastly, both of them use our proprietary PSA technology which is a leading technology in the RNG market delivering high recovery rates and lowest energy consumption numbers.

So far, I have spoken about the big opportunity we are seeing in Biostream and I think it's a huge opportunity for us. But let's go over the addressable market to give you an idea of what we are anticipating here. All the numbers we are showing are for the U.S. market only and illustrates this great market opportunity. We have two charts here, which look at the number of active RNG projects by flow rate for both animal manure and wastewater treatment based feedstocks.

We have organized the data points into ranges that the Biostream covers. And you can quickly see that the majority of the market can be covered with our two base configurations. This is important as we believe that the future of RNG is in small scale, mainly farm-based production both in North America and Europe. In fact, the American Biogas Council estimates that there are over 8,500 dairy, poultry and swine farms and over 3,800 water recovery facilities that are primed for biogas and RNG production, most of which can be satisfied with Biostream. We believe this is about 80% that we cover here.

Next I would like to talk about hydrogen. Hydrogen continues to be an exciting opportunity for us. We spend a lot of time talking about RNG but our hydrogen business continues to deliver positive developments and we had a transformative acquisition with HyGear. Our hydrogen purification business is seeing more demand as the broader hydrogen tailwinds continue. We have hundreds of hydrogen purifications out in the field and see strong order flow as we benefit from customers who wish to produce high-purity hydrogen from SMR production for fuel cell electric vehicles or for refinery, petrochemical, off-gas applications. We recently also announced a project with fuel cell energy for the Port of Long Beach project with Toyota which is like one of the highlight projects in the U.S. at the moment.

Overall, the hydrogen business is more insulated from the impact of COVID that we have seen in the RNG business because the products are already standardized, have a higher gross margin and are priced ex-work, so no installation receivable here. There are a few companies worldwide that have the level of expertise with both PSAs and small scale SMR technology than us.

With the addition of HyGear which are now contributing to this segment in 2021 and with the steam methane reforming and electrolyzer products, this puts us in a unique position to capitalize on the growing worldwide demand for hydrogen. We are fortunate to have them join us as they bring world-class expertise in hydrogen with over 70 generation units installed in the field and we can offer the technology either SMR or electrolysis that makes most economic sense, given different customer situations.

As you may know that access to SMR technology enables us to produce green hydrogen from renewable natural gas. We believe that we are the only company in the world that has in-house technologies that allow for a distributed on-site conversion of organic matter into hydrogen. We are excited to offer these options to our customers as the hydrogen economy progresses.

We also are signing 15-year Gas-as-a-Service contract, in other words contracts where we sell the molecule, which we believe will be a core hydrogen activity going forward. This allows us to offer customers long term contracts at fixed rates where we sell the molecule and make use of our decentralized hydrogen production hubs.

You have seen our recent announcement of our second hub being constructed in the U.K. as a joint venture with Buse Gases. This is the start of our hydrogen supply strategy and we are aiming to build more decentralized production hubs around the world over the coming years. We will be providing an update on our hydrogen strategy later this year, which will include more information on our decentralized production hubs and how we see the market opportunity evolving in our principal target markets.

Next, we have our industrial service and support segment which continues to grow strongly. As a result of the acquisitions of CDA, Airflow, Titus and ACS, in addition to their organic growth that we saw, we have triple digit increases in revenues. We plan to target 20 to 30 companies by 2025, having completed five to-date and our ultimate revenue run rate for this segment is approximately $200 million to $250 million by 225. This segment helps support our long term strategy of becoming more service-based, so moving from an equipment manufacturer to a more service focused organization. In addition, it helps strengthen our value proposition by being able to offer service and support alongside our cleantech equipment and helps customer focus on overall solutions other than focus on the products alone.

Inmatec will also start contributing revenues to the segment in 2021 with their on-site oxygen and nitrogen generators. Inmatec was another solid acquisition for us because it helped complete our product portfolio of proprietary technologies for on-site generation of gases. In addition to hydrogen and renewable natural gas, we now have oxygen and nitrogen in our arsenal as well. On-site distributed generation is a key theme for us going forward, because it will be important for reducing costs and emissions as we move towards a sustainable economy.

The majority of gases today is centrally produced and transported over long distances. By producing it locally, we can cut out the transportation and reduce both cost and emissions associated with it. The cost reductions are in the 30% to 50% range, so a significant benefit to our clients, but also the reduction of emissions is quite substantial. By using renewable feedstocks such as renewable electricity or renewable natural gas, all of our gases can achieve a very low carbon or zero carbon profile. In some cases, they can even be carbon negative, if you use renewable natural gas, for example, out dairy manure.

Inmatec ultimately positions us as a worldwide leader in this space. They have over 8,000 units installed worldwide and continue to receive increasing market recognition and we are happy that Inmatec offers us the base to expand our cleantech service network into Europe and that we can leverage their workforce for both renewable natural gas and hydrogen sales in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. We now have access to their over 40 worldwide distribution partners, which will further help us drive sales synergies.

Many of you might know their exposure to the fast-growing medical oxygen market. The COVID-19 crisis has helped accelerate the adoption of on-site oxygen generators in hospitals, especially in areas with poor infrastructure. Many times, hospitals in the remote areas cannot get access to oxygen due to poor roads or being prohibitively expensive. The COVID-19 pandemic has also dramatically increased the demand for oxygen. The company continues to experience record order flow for these generators and consequently is increasing its market share for on-site generation product.

Our last segment is our renewable gas infrastructure segment. Xebec is addressing this renewable gas infrastructure opportunities through GNR Quebec Capital, known as GNRQC, a fund created in partnership with The Fonds de solidarite FTQ, also known as the Fonds. As a result, all of Xebec's renewable gas infrastructure investment activities were folded into GNRQC last year. GNR is a leader in RNG development in Canada. RNG production is supported by the Quebec government through targets and incentives and private corporations who are seeking ESG friendly solutions to reduce their carbon footprints.

In the 2030 Plan for a Green Economy announced on November 16, 2020, the Quebec government's budget included $213 million for the PSPGNR program, which will provide financial support for agricultural projects and the program has already started. Quebec is also maintaining its target to increase bioenergy production by 50% and has a target of 10% renewable natural gas in the pipe by 2030. This follows the government's announcement on July 7 last year for its organic material management plan which basically set a target to recover 100% organic waste or prohibit landfill of organic waste by 2030, so a significant opportunity here in Quebec.

GNRQC is the leading fund in Quebec for RNG projects and they now have over 20 projects in their pipeline that they are evaluating for investments. Their objective for this year is to move two projects through the notice to proceed point and to remind everybody Xebec is an equal equity investor alongside the Fonds and will benefit from the sale of renewable natural gas equipment alongside long term service contracts for their equipment. Our hope is that the fund will help drive more development in RNG projects here in Quebec and grow the market as there are no investment vehicles like it in North America, which are purely focused on RNG investments today.

Finally, I would like to leave you with the last slide, which summarizes our management guidance for 2021. We expect to continue our revenue growth and return to positive adjusted EBITDA. Given the current backlog of over $100 million, including projected revenues of HyGear, Inmatec and the cleantech service network, we expect consolidated revenues in 2021 in the range of $110 million to $130 million and adjusted EBITDA margins in the range of 3% to 4%. Ultimately, we are a very different company in 2021 than we were when we ended last year. The opportunities in decarbonizing our world are even stronger today than they were yesterday. We will improve our execution and capitalize on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

With this, I will turn it back to Brandon for the Q&A section. Thank you very much.

A -Brandon Chow

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from Eric Stine from Craig-Hallum Group. The client cancelled projects, are these permanently gone? Or could these potentially be rebid at different economics?

Kurt Sorschak

They could potentially be rebid. There were discussions around that. We will have to wait and see. But there is no damage to us because, as Stephane said, the material was through inventory and should a similar project come up or if the same project come up, we can definitely reuse the material and rebid.

Brandon Chow

Our next question comes from Randy Magnon [ph]. Can you comment on the progress that you have made to find a new Chief Operating Officer?

Kurt Sorschak

Absolutely. We are in the process, I would say, probably in the last-third of finding a new COO. The search is going very well and I expect that we have a new, depending on the start date of that person, a new COO in place before June this year.

Brandon Chow

Our next question comes from Eric Stine again. Do you have any examples of internal measures that were put in place with what happened in Q4 in terms of it being [indiscernible]?

Kurt Sorschak

Stephane, do you want to take this one?

Stephane Archambault

Yes. I will take this one. So, yes. I mean, we are, as we were before, evaluating all the projects in details. We did a project review. We have meetings regularly and if we had adjustment to be made, they will be made as we see them. So it's exactly what happened in the last quarter as we saw that some adjustment needed to be done, we made those.

Kurt Sorschak

Let me just add here. The challenges we ran into basically were around really predicting the costs for installations. And clearly, I think one of the items that we need to track much more closely is cost going forward to conclusion of the individual projects. But there have been a number of steps taken to measure the progress of the project as we move those projects forward.

Brandon Chow

Our next question comes from Aaron MacNeil from TD Securities. As it relates to the quote log, can you operate more on what the $439.6 million quotes being actively pursued means?

Kurt Sorschak

So there is an overall quote log, as you know. Quote activity spells out over like two to three years before you basically see an order coming. And we have now divided the quote log in the overall quotes that are outstanding and which we believe are still active and then quotes that are being actively working on. So where we have interaction with customers for their follow-ups and basically where we can see that the project at a much further advanced stage. So all of those $400-some million that we are working on at the moment, we believe will be moving forward and become real projects. Out of the $1 billion dollars that we are having, not everything will probably become a project. Some will be abandoned along the way.

Brandon Chow

Our next question comes from Stephen from Raymond Jones. Are you able to provide some comments on the lawsuit coming out of Quebec and its potential outcome?

Kurt Sorschak

Yes, absolutely. The class action lawsuit is in a very early stage and the outcome and impact are uncertain at this stage. We are collaborating with our insurers and our external counsel and are assisting in defending the class action. Given the early stages and uncertain outcome, the company is currently not in a position to quantify any exposure.

Brandon Chow

Thank you Kurt. Our next question comes from Mike. Can you also provide some color in terms of Dr. Prabhu Rao's departure?

Kurt Sorschak

Now, we announced Prabhu's departure in February and we have no further comment on it.

Brandon Chow

Thank you Kurt. Our next question comes from Ahmad Shaath with Beacon Securities. Are you able to provide any color on HyGear and Inmatec expected growth in terms of how it's implied in the guidance for 2021?

Kurt Sorschak

Yes. We haven't broken out the individual growth of the companies. But I can confirm that the growth both the hydrogen side with HyGear will be substantial this year and Inmatec at the moment is working, as I indicated, at capacity. So until we can expand the capacity, I would think Inmatec will only grow marginally because we are at capacity at this point.

Brandon Chow

Thank you Kurt. Our next question comes from Lars. The first part is, what percent of revenue do you expect to come from the cleantech service network by 2025?

Kurt Sorschak

So when we look out, I expect that we are going to have about 50% revenues out of the cleantech service network and depending on how the hydrogen and RNG market will grow, about 25% to 30% in each hydrogen or RNG segment.

Brandon Chow

The next part is, do you have any targets EBITDA long term?

Kurt Sorschak

Yes, we do. Obviously, I believe, over the long term a well-run company needs to achieve EBITDA targets closer to the 12% to 15% range. But we are we at this point having a lot of work to do to get there. And please also remember, we are a quickly growing company. We constantly have to scale. So when you scale, you make reinvestments into this scaling and that obviously impacts your EBITDA generation capacity.

Brandon Chow

Thank you Kurt. We have another follow-up question from Lars. Is it reasonable to estimate that your listed backlog is the work that will be completed within the next year?

Kurt Sorschak

Can you repeat the question, please?

Brandon Chow

Is it reasonable to estimate that your listed backlog is work that will be completed within the next year?

Kurt Sorschak

The majority of it, yes. Within this year, not next year. Within this year, I would assume the question is.

Brandon Chow

Perfect. We have another question Aaron MacNeil. What steps have you taken to address counterparty credit risks? And are customers with high credit risks included in your quote log?

Stephane Archambault

I can answer that question. So we are conducting, whenever we enter into a new agreement, we are conducting credit risk for clients. We have instituted that. Also, we are working extremely hard to get a milestone payment schedule that will allow us to mitigate the risk going forward to try to be always positive on the project as possible. And that's what we did, we have been doing in the last, since I joined basically.

Brandon Chow

Thank you Stephane. Our next question comes from Pamela. Can you speak to the potential of the Biostream product in the European markets? Kurt, you are currently needed.

Kurt Sorschak

I just want to add something to what Stephane said about the credit risk. The credit risk is very often associated to custom-engineered products. As soon as you start standardizing your product, the credit risk reduces because the payment terms are different for our standard products than they are for custom-engineered products. So I hope and that is one of the drivers to go to a standard product because the credit risk profile also changes. So that's important to recognize.

Now in relation to the biostream in Europe or North America, in Europe this is where we originally got the idea from. The European market is for small scale systems. From the numbers we have both in France and Italy, we would believe that the market size is a couple of thousand units. And Germany, depending on what will happen in Germany now, Germany is everybody or most of you probably know, has over 9,000 biogas installations, most of them producing electricity. Those are those Caterpillar and General Electric containerized electricity generators. But those generators are operating for the last 30 years. So the tariffs that have come with the initial biogas boom in Germany now have run out or will be running out shortly. So there will be a significant opportunity, hopeful, in converting those electricity generators and displacing them with our RNG product. So a significant opportunity for Biostream in Europe as well as in North America.

Brandon Chow

Thank you Kurt. We have another part from Pamela as well. Can you talk about the competitive landscape of the Biostream unit in the different markets?

Kurt Sorschak

Now there is no competitive product. The only other products that is similar is a membrane-based system where the membranes are being containerized. But the membranes need two containers instead of one. We have basically put everything into one container and the membrane suppliers needs two containers plus probably an external for pretreatment. So no competitive product on the market at this point.

Brandon Chow

Thank you Kurt. We have a question from Douglas. Will insiders be buying at the current price levels?

Kurt Sorschak

Can you repeat that question, please?

Brandon Chow

Douglas has a question in regards to insiders and management buying after the blackout ends?

Kurt Sorschak

Well, I cannot confirm for anybody else other than myself. But I can confirm that I will be buying some stocks, probably Monday or Tuesday next week.

Brandon Chow

Our next question comes from Aaron from Craig-Hallum Group. Can you provide a split between organic and inorganic growth for the industrial services support segment in 2020 and outlook in 2021?

Kurt Sorschak

Yes. The organic growth is a little bit different across the company. I would say, on average, we see about 10% to 15% organic growth in those companies. But we have seen on individual accounts, on one in particular, we have seen basically over the last two years a 50% increase in revenue. So there is quite a bit of potential on organic growth there. It depends on the location and also a little bit difficult to say because of COVID. Like our operations team in California was quite significantly impacted by COVID. They had to shut down for a couple of weeks and had restrictions stay-at-home orders. But overall I think about 10% to 15% is a good guideline, if you look at the numbers.

Brandon Chow

Thank you Kurt. Our next question comes from Craig Irwin from ROTH Capital. Can you give a more precise range for gross margin expected in the second quarter of this year?

I will let Stephane answer that question.

Stephane Archambault

So as Kurt mentioned before, some of the projects we had to take the loss in Q4 and therefore will, on the RNG, the profit margin, the gross margin is expected to be at 0%, due to the fact that we have taken the losses. But the rest of the business is pretty healthy and we look at between the range of 32% to 40% depending on the business unit or the segment.

Brandon Chow

Thank you Stephane. Our next question comes from Gabriel. Can you talk about the company's reporting on Scope 1, 2 or 3 emissions?

Kurt Sorschak

I can. We are obviously going to come out with our ESG report, annual ESG report. Again, we are currently finalizing it. We will be reporting primarily on scope 1 and 2, not Scope 3 yet. But obviously that would be a goal further down the road. It's a little bit more difficult to achieve that. but yes, our ESG report will be coming out and you are going to see some numbers in there.

Brandon Chow

Thank you Kurt. Our next question comes from David Quezada from Raymond James. Do you expect that the GNRQC RNG projects will use the Biostream system?

Kurt Sorschak

I would assume that most of the GNRQC projects will use our, either Biostream or one of our systems. Yes, absolutely. And as with the general market also here in Quebec, you will find that most projects fall within this Biostream category. Either one or two containers, they will cover probably about 80% of the market requirements.

Brandon Chow

Thank you Kurt. Our next question comes from Yeager. Can you talk about what's being more services oriented looks like? And how this impacts both hydrogen and RNG?

Kurt Sorschak

Yes, absolutely. Clearly being an equipment manufacturer has its own challenges and as we have seen last year. And last year, about 65% or so was still equipment sales. As we look forward and with the acquisition of HyGear and Inmatec, we will have an opportunity to transform our business more into a service-based operation. So what we are looking at over time is, HyGear, for example, is offering Gas-as-a-Service where we sell the molecule. Much more stable revenue, higher gross margin. We can do the same, for example, oxygen generators at hospitals. Hospitals notoriously have no money to spend on anything. So if you can put an oxygen generator there and basically sell them the oxygen at a lower cost, they will go for that. Then our decentralized production hubs are basically a service-type business where we generate hydrogen on-site on our hub and then basically fill for third parties cylinders or deliver trailer loads of hydrogen or nitrogen or oxygen clients. Then we have our service and support segment which is primarily service and support and then operation and maintenance. So when you see, when I break down as to how I look at the business, equipment sales, Gas-as-a-Service, decentralized production hubs, service and support and operation and maintenance, only one is an equipment sale segment. The other ones all are service related. So clearly, I believe that over time, our business will shift much more to a service-type business with a recurring revenue model than on an equipment-based business.

Brandon Chow

Thank you Kurt. We have another follow up question from Yeager. Can you speak about the hydrogen infrastructure that's needed for fuel cell electric vehicles? And how does Xebec plans on playing that?

Kurt Sorschak

Yes. So we are already playing. We operate a refueling station in the Netherlands that we own. We are providing hydrogen at the refueling stations in the Netherlands. The hydrogen refuelling infrastructure will take many years to be built. We still need to assess how this will play out. But through our decentralized production hub strategy where we basically, our strategy is globally local. We basically want to produce the hydrogen locally, either through steam methane reforming or electrolysis. We will have an opportunity to help develop the refueling infrastructure. and to give you an example, in the Netherlands what they have come to because hydrogen refueling stations are very expensive if you produce on-site the hydrogen but you have no cars come by. So what they are doing is, they basically have only a hydrogen dispenser and behind a wall they have cylinder rack full of hydrogen. That cylinder rack can fill five to six cars a day. That's sufficient in the beginning. If you have more, you put two cylinder racks or three cylinder racks there. But if it then increases, you put a trailer load of hydrogen there. And if this increases, then you start producing on-site. So I think there will be a slower evolution towards hydrogen refueling infrastructure. And given our business model, I think there's a great opportunity for us to become a hydrogen supplier locally at the lower cost with a lower emission profile.

Brandon Chow

Thank you Kurt. Our next question comes from Jeff Fetterly from Peters & Co. as well as Rupert Merer from National Bank. Can you talk about how the guidance for this year is broken down in terms of the other segments?

Kurt Sorschak

Stephane, do you want to take this?

Stephane Archambault

Yes. As I think Kurt mentioned that before, so on the revenue side I think we expect again great revenue coming from the RNG sector, less than 50% and that includes also our hydrogen PSAs. Also, we are having the full effect of HyGear obviously this year. So that will have a significant impact in the tune of around 15% to 20%. And then on Inmatec, we are going to continue taking advantage. We are going to have full numbers for our cleantech service network as for the acquisition that we made last year and that will represent also another 20% to 25%. So overall, I think we are pretty diverse in terms of revenues. That will allow us to mitigate the risk going forward.

Brandon Chow

Thank you Stephane. Our next question comes from Paul. Can you talk about how the shift to more services-based revenue would impact the margins of the business on a gross margin and EBITDA basis?

Kurt Sorschak

I can talk on that. Both will be impacted positively, that's what I would say. But clearly, a service-based business has a higher gross margin. If we sell gas system molecule, we make a better margin. If we provide the service and supports, let's say, service equipment, normally our gross margins ends up 40% to 50%. If you do operations and maintenance, our margins are higher. So if you move from an equipment business which is very often competitive and surprisingly even in emerging markets like renewable natural gas, it's relatively competitive even though it's still a small market. But as soon as you move to service, you can create a lot more margin. That is part of the reason why we are creating this cleantech service network because what we are doing is, if you have a competitive equipment business, if you can capture all the aftermarket and the service associated with your equipment sale over the third party equipment sale, obviously the mix margin is much, much better. And that is the idea behind the cleantech service network that if we can support to customers but we also capture all the aftermarket associated with those systems that are out there that's going to be running for the next 15, 20, 25 years. So look at the car industry. They hardly make any money on the cars. But on the aftermarket parts, that's where all the money is generated. Very similar, I think, a situation we have.

Brandon Chow

Thank you Kurt. Our next question comes from Fred Tremblay from Desjardins. Does the revenue guidance include unannounced acquisitions, for example in the service segment?

Stephane Archambault

No. The revenue guidance includes the business that we own. No further acquisition included.

Brandon Chow

Thank you Stephane. Our next question comes from Paul again. Can you give us some color on the importance of the Chinese market and its impact on Xebec going forward? And maybe speak to the joint venture that we have with Shenergy there?

Kurt Sorschak

Yes. So we have changed our setup with our Chinese partner, Shenergy, which is the largest gas utility in Shanghai. As Shenergy increased their investment in Xebec Shanghai, we now own 60%. We have made arrangements so that the Board makes the decisions locally for Xebec Shanghai which means we are no longer consolidating the results into our financials. But we will only bring our profits or losses that are generated there. I expect that Xebec Shanghai will grow significantly over the next coming years because there's so much going on in the hydrogen side and we are also seeing a renewed interest in renewable natural gas projects. So I think there will be a positive impact on the business in China and the result will be that we are going to be booking earnings from China into our balance sheet.

Brandon Chow

Thank you Kurt. Our next question comes from Rupert Merer again. Do you have any plans to expand the capacity at Inmatec this year?

Kurt Sorschak

Not this year but ultimately if this continues, we will have to look at capacity expansion. We are already looking now as to how we can produce more products. Inmatec has not been selling products into North America because of their lack of service support here because customers always want service. And now with us owning Inmatec, we are obviously looking at bringing the Inmatec products here, producing it here and that can help also potentially increase sales of the Inmatec products worldwide.

Brandon Chow

Thank you Kurt. We have another question from Aaron MacNeil from TD Securities. can you provide any quarterly commentary on either revenue progression or on the margin side? Specifically as it relates to margins, can you disclose how much revenue in both Q1 and Q2 relates to RNG projects that have zero or little associated gross margin?

Stephane Archambault

Yes. I can this one, yes. So obviously as Kurt mentioned before, we are going to still see impact of the review that we conducted earlier this year and we are going to continue to see the impact in Q1 and Q2. And then Q3 and Q4, this is where we will be at a better level in terms of both revenues and also margins.

Brandon Chow

Thank you Stephane. Our next question comes from Ahmad again. How is the M&A pipeline in 2021? And how much M&A related costs should we expect in 2021?

Kurt Sorschak

The pipeline looks good. As you know, we have two M&A firms work with us for bringing us the opportunities. We are looking at a number of potential acquisitions. And I would think that other than the Inmatec and HyGear transaction which were larger more strategic transaction, the costs for those accusations are in the similar range as we had previously when we acquired the other service companies in the U.S.

Brandon Chow

Thank you Kurt. Our next question comes from Ian. Has the recently announced collaboration between Canada and Germany on hydrogen projects presents any opportunities for Xebec?

Kurt Sorschak

Not yet, as this has been a very recent announcement. This collaboration is more for large scale hydrogen production. I am not quite sure we will be an immediate beneficiary of that. But clearly our strategy, as outlined before, is to this is globally local strategy where we want to produce. You need to recognize how hydrogen is produced today, at central facilities, liquefied, then transported very often over long distances and then they can vaporize on-site to store and liquid on-site vaporized on-site. It's an expensive process to distribute hydrogen today. And the distribution is the biggest cost for hydrogen. Now if you produce it locally, you can reduce the costs significantly, as I said, 30% to 50% lower cost. But more importantly, you also reduce the emission significantly because you avoid all the liquefaction related emissions. You avoid all the transport related emissions. And this is a significant argument. So price is one thing but emission is another. And a lot of industrial clients today are looking at ESG factors. So they want lower cost and lower emissions. And this is where I think we will be playing. We will not be playing in $1 billion projects. This will be for the majors, the Air Products, the Air Liquide, Linde and BP and Shell and other big players. We are going to have our own niche. But in that niche, we want to make sure we have a strong foothold.

Brandon Chow

Thank you Kurt. Our next question comes from Ahmad Shaath again. How much of additional sales cost do you think you will need as you switch focus to Biostream?

Kurt Sorschak

Not at the moment. Because as the industry set up, there are so few players that if there is a project you automatically get the quote. The quotes we get. So what will happen is, since it's a standard product, we have a price list. The sales people sell over the price list. And that's it. There's no more engineering. I mean it simplifies our operations significantly. It derisks everything. So I am clear that investors are concerned about the risk going forward. Will the company execute on future RNG projects appropriately? And if there still risk in the execution, can they manage it? One of the main reasons why we are switching to Biostream is clearly there is a risk reduction. I mean it's a factory produced product. And once you do this, you have a bill of material. You know your cost. You test the system in the factory. You know it works. And then you deliver it and you know what the delivery time is, the installation time is and the startup time. So everything becomes a lot more predictable. And in addition, to answer Ahmad's question, we have a price list. The sales people have a price list. They know for what they have to sell the product. And that's it. There's no more drawing up a preliminary bill of materials to estimate what it will cost to build a project. Take it or leave it. Here is the product. You need two, buy two. Here is the price. And that's it. It's very straightforward. It's a much better business model.

Brandon Chow

Thank you Kurt. We have a couple questions from Rupert, Ed and some others in regards to M&A for this year. Can you talk about which areas you expect to be active? And is there a target for this year in terms of the number of opportunities?

Kurt Sorschak

As we announced previously, we want to get to about 20 to 30 acquisitions by 2025. We found five so far. So let's say we are between 20 and 25 short of where we want to be. And given that we have a five-year time frame, we are looking probably at about four to five acquisitions. It's also a matter of how much money we have to spend on this and how are we be going to finance it. I mean we are looking at all of this in the context as to what has happened to us in 2020, how can be finance acquisitions going forward. And that is something Stephane is evaluating at the moment.

Brandon Chow

Thank you Kurt. Our next question comes from Nicholas. When do you anticipate to see normalized gross margins in the RNG segment?

Kurt Sorschak

I think, Stephane, is you want to answer this?

Stephane Archambault

Yes. Can you just repeat the question? Sorry.

Brandon Chow

When do you anticipate to see normalized gross margins in the RNG segment?

Stephane Archambault

Okay. As we mentioned before, I think we are finalizing those contracts where we got most of our trouble, obviously. So I would think that starting second half of the year and next year, this is when we are going to start having a more normalized gross margin. We are not going to enter into some contracts with a low margin. I think, as Kurt mentioned, we are going to be disciplined enough not to get into those. But by the time that they get rolled out into our P&L, it will probably be at the end of the year and some obviously next year.

Brandon Chow

Thank you Stephane. We will just give a moment for questions to queue up. Our next question comes from Paul. Can you talk about the revenue split that you expect between service and hardware sales in the next three years?

Kurt Sorschak

No, I can't. I don't have that number. I can tell you that I expect service and support to be about 40% to 505 of total sales. And the rest is basically equipment sales, either on the renewable natural gas or hydrogen side.

Stephane Archambault

Kurt, that's correct.

Brandon Chow

Perfect. Well, thank you everyone for your questions and unfortunately, this is all the time we have for. And this wraps up today's webinar. With that, I will turn it back to Kurt for his closing remarks.

Kurt Sorschak

Yes. Thank you very much for everybody coming out listening to us. I hope we could give us a good overview as to what has happened in 2020 and how we are going to see 2021 progress. With that, I thank you very much and have a good day.

Brandon Chow

Thank you.