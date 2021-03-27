Introduction

Air Liquide (OTCPK:AIQUF) is a French industrial group focusing on the production of industrial and medical gases which represent about 96% of its revenue. The remainder of the revenue is generated through engineering and construction activities related to the construction of production facilities for the gases mentioned above. Trading at an EV/EBITDA of approximately 12, Air Liquide isn’t cheap, but I think the company is well worth its premium valuation.

Source: Yahoo Finance

While Air Liquide does have a secondary listing in the US, its primary listing is on Euronext Paris as Air Liquide, a French company. The ticker symbol in Paris is AI, and with an average daily volume of 870,000 shares per day (for a dollar volume of almost $150M) investors should clearly look at the Paris listing for their trading needs. As the main listing is in Paris and Air Liquide reports its financial results in EUR, I will use the EUR as base currency throughout the article. Where applicable, I'm referring to the primary listing in Europe.

Air Liquide’s long-term view allowed it to keep its investment levels very high

As you can see on the share price chart in the introduction, Air Liquide was just gaining momentum at the end of 2019 and in the first few months of 2020 but the increasing share price was abruptly knocked down by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. But thanks to its important position in the world market, Air Liquide’s share price rapidly recovered the lost ground as the market realized the impact on its financial results would be minimal.

Indeed, although the revenue decreased by about 7%, the operating expenses decreased by approximately the same amount which means the operating income remained virtually unchanged (down just a fraction of a percent). As the depreciation and amortization expenses remain almost exactly the same as well, the EBIT (excluding non-recurring items) decreased by just 0.1% to just under 3.79B EUR.

Source: Annual report 2020

The net non-recurring expenses decreased from 187.5M EUR to just under 140M EUR (this is mainly related to the gain and losses on the disposal of assets, integration expenses and restructuring expenses) and as the net interest expense decreased as well, the net income in 2020 actually came in about 8% higher than in 2019.

Of the 2.53B EUR in net income, approximately 93M EUR was attributable to non-controlling interests which means the net income attributable to the Air Liquide shareholders was 2.44B EUR or 5.16 EUR per share. That’s impressive but we shouldn’t forget the lower operating expenses may not be sustainable.

To have a better understanding of Air Liquide’s autonomous investment ability, we also need to look at the cash flow statements. Air Liquide reported an operating cash flow of 4.93B EUR before changes in the working capital position, but we should add back the 68.4M EUR in deferred taxes paid, deduct the 79M EUR in dividends paid to the non-controlling interests. On top of that we should obviously also deduct the lease payments (245M EUR) and the total interest payments (292M EUR including the interest related to the lease liabilities).

Source: Annual report 2020

When all is said and done, the adjusted operating cash flow in 2020 was approximately 4.38B EUR. However, this also was caused by about 412M EUR in provisions being added back to the operating cash flow as there was no cash outflow related to the provision expense yet. I feel using the 4B EUR (excluding the impact of the provisions being added back to the cash flows) would be more appropriate and after deducting the 2.63B EUR in capex, Air Liquide generated a positive free cash flow of approximately 1.4B EUR.

In a previous article, I estimated the sustaining capex to be approximately 1.3B EUR (using a conservative estimate based on the ratio sustaining capex versus depreciation expenses of a direct competitor). So excluding the growth investments, the sustaining free cash flow is likely somewhere in the range of 2.5-2.7B EUR.

Strong cash flows and a decent balance sheet allow Air Liquide to hike its dividend again

Air Liquide has a strong history of almost continuously hiking its dividends and 2020 wasn’t an exception. Although the increase is pretty small (just 1.9%), the symbolism is important here. For FY2020, Air Liquide is proposing to pay a 2.75 EUR dividend per share, which currently represents a payout ratio of 55%.

Source: Company presentation

Based on the current share price of 137 EUR, the dividend yield is approximately 2%. That’s relatively low but I’m fine with that. I’m not investing in Air Liquide for its dividend but for its know-how and strong market position in up-and-coming sectors. I certainly can appreciate the company is investing a big chunk of its incoming free cash flow in expanding the business as I think that will pay off in the future.

Additionally, Air Liquide will issue a bonus share in June 2022. In an attempt to make its ownership stickier, Air Liquide tends to issue bonus shares to its shareholders. This happened in the past and the board has now confirmed it will issue bonus shares again in June 2022. The current plan calls for the distribution of one additional share per 10 shares a shareholder owns.

While this obviously doesn’t have a direct impact on the financial performance of a company (seeing the share count increase by 10% obviously means the per-share performance decreases by 10%), I do think this helps the company to retain its shareholder base as even though the bonus share is purely symbolic, it is being perceived as a nice gesture by its shareholders.

Investment thesis

I have a small long position in Air Liquide, but being a very resilient producer of medical and industrial gases, the company has one disadvantage: It’s a boring but reliable performer which also means there haven’t been a lot of good opportunities for me to increase my position. The upcoming dividend of 2.75 EUR per share is a nice gesture, but I would like to further increase my position before the bonus shares will be awarded in 2022.

Air Liquide isn’t cheap, but given its strong market position and the consistent demand for its gases, it’s definitely worth the current valuation with a free cash flow yield of approximately 5% (based on the estimated sustaining capex) and an EV/EBITDA ratio of approximately 12.

I will be looking to increase my position but I’m in no rush.