The Russell May Have Formed A Short-Term Bottom (Technically Speaking For 3/25)

Durable goods orders decreased in the latest release (emphasis added):

New orders for manufactured durable goods in February decreased $2.9 billion or 1.1 percent to $254.0billion, the U.S. Census Bureau announced today. This decrease, down following nine consecutive monthly increases, followed a 3.5 percent January increase. Excluding transportation, new orders decreased 0.9 percent. Excluding defense, new orders decreased 0.7 percent. Transportation, down following five consecutive monthly increases, led the decrease, $1.3 billion or 1.6 percent to $83.6 billion.

Let's drill down into some of the data:

Total orders (left) rebounded sharply from the pandemic-caused drop. They are now near 5-year highs. Orders ex-transportation (right) continue to increase. Non-defense orders excluding aircraft (think orders for business equipment) also rebounded strongly and are near five-year highs.

This month's decline should be thought of as a naturally occurring cooling off period after a long series of increases. Also see yesterday's market report on the strong position of global manufacturing, which explains why orders for new business equipment are strong.

Although still strong, housing may be slowing

Existing-home sales fell 6.6% in February to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 6.22 million, but sales are still 9.1% higher than last year.

Sales of new single-family houses in February 2021 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 775,000, according to estimates released jointly today by the U.S. Cens us Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. This is 18.2 percent (±13.9 percent) be low the revised January rate of 948,000, but is 8.2 percent (±21.7 percent)* above the Fe bruary 2020 estimate of 716,000.

Here are charts of the data:

New home sales (left) dropped sharply in the latest report. Existing home sales (right) are still high but also declined.

Rising mortgage rates are a likely cause:

Both 15-year (left) and 30-year (right) rates have increased with the rise in Treasury yields.

Initial jobless claims had a big drop (emphasis added):

In the week ending March 20, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 684,000, a decrease of 97,000 from the previous week's revised level. The previous week's level was revised up by 11,000 from 770,000 to 781,000. The 4-week moving average was 736,000, a decrease of 13,000 from the previous week's revised average. The previous week's average was revised up by 2,750 from 746,250 to 749,000.

The 4-week average, however, hasn't moved yet:

Let's hope this trend continues as that would signal that the labor market is healing.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables:

Data from StockCharts.com

Today was definitely the revenge of the growth stocks, with micro, small, and mid caps posting gains. Micros were especially impressive, gaining 3.22%. Larger caps were also up, be the best performer was the DIA and it was up less than 1%. The long-end of the Treasury market was off marginally.

From StockCharts.com

At the top are financials, industrials, and basic materials - three sectors that were beneficiaries of the reflation trade. Defensive sectors are in the middle of the charts. Tech and communication services are at the bottom, which explains the weak QQQ performance.

Let's take a look at today's charts:

From the author's Quitetracker

This was a solid up-day for the markets. With the exception of the QQQs (upper right) the indexes rallied in the AM, consolidated in early afternoon, and then rallied into the close. QQQ also followed that route, but its rally is a bit messier.

On the plus side, IWM may have printed a short-term bottom today: IWM 30-day

IWM has traded down to its low from early March, marking a 100% retrace of the March 5-March 15 rally. Also note the larger volume total from today's session. QQQ 30-day

And QQQ has bounced modestly off its lower trendline, again on a modest volume increase.

But SPY is still trending modestly lower: SPY 30-day

SPY is still forming a stair-step pattern down.

As tomorrow is Friday, let's see if the market ends this cycle.