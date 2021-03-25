Photo by Alistair Berg/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) has seen its stock crushed amidst the tech route seemingly caused by rising interest rates. In my view, the indiscriminate selling of high quality tech stocks is an opportunity for growth-minded investors. NET offers almost direct exposure to the growth of the internet - a most desirable secular story. NET maintains a strong balance sheet with a cash warchest. The stock does not trade cheaply, but may appeal to long term investors in light of its long growth runway. I am neutral on shares due to the prospect for market returns under optimistic assumptions.

Building A Better Internet

NET is most well known for its content delivery network services ('CDN'). CDN's are critical to powering fast internet speeds. In the absence of a CDN, a user would access internet content directly from a content origin server, which might be far away from the user. The farther the distance, the longer it takes to load content. NET has a highly distributed platform of servers located all over the globe, enabling its customers to distribute their content to users at very fast speeds.

(2021 Investor Day)

As a result of their great reach, NET has taken an increasingly larger share of the internet.

(2021 Investor Day)

NET does not only sell CDN services. NET offers a complete cloud platform ranging from security to application services.

(2021 Investor Day)

NET has seen its investments in its server network pay off. NET has grown its top line at an impressive 50% compounded annual growth rate since 2016.

(2021 Investor Day)

Tech analysts pay close attention to the metric "dollar-based net retention," which is a measure of how much more customers spend year after year. Because more and more people use the internet and more and more content is being offered on the internet, NET boasts impressive dollar-based net retention numbers well in excess of 100%.

(2021 Investor Day)

NET has guided for this upcoming year to see 37% to 38% top-line growth in spite of having just grown its top line by over 50% in 2020.

(2021 Investor Day)

While NET is not currently profitable, its 77+% gross margins suggest that as its top-line revenue base grows, operating leverage will eventually kick in. NET has guided for long term non-GAAP operating margins of 20%.

(2021 Investor Day)

While NET's 2021 guidance suggests some deceleration from 2020 levels, it's worth noting that NET has historically beaten quarterly guidance by 5% to 10%. Longer term, near term projections are likely to prove irrelevant as NET should continue growing in-line with the growth of the internet.

Balance Sheet Analysis

Most of the tech companies that I cover carry strong balance sheets marked by rich cash positions and minimal debt. It's no wonder I was left scratching my head when I saw that NET paid $25 million in interest expense in 2020. NET holds $383 million in long term debt, suggesting an interest rate of 6.5%. That's not the whole or real story, though.

As disclosed in NET's annual filing, the company issued $575 million of convertible notes in May of last year. These convertible notes yield 0.75% and mature in 2025. NET accounts for the convertible notes by separating them into the debt and equity components, the latter of which representing the debt discount. In short, the debt discount is calculated by using a 10% discount rate on all expected interest payments (as mentioned before, 0.75% each year) and the $575 million principal repayment 5 years later. That leads to an equity component (debt discount) of just over $200 million. That explains why the convertible notes are held as $383 million in long term debt on the balance sheet. That amount is amortized every year - it was only $21.6 million in 2020 due to the notes having been issued mid-year. We can see below that the amortization of debt discount is added back to calculate cash flows from operating activities (because it is a non-cash expense).

(2020 10-K)

Adjusted for the non-cash interest expense, "true" interest expense was only $3.4 million in 2020, which makes much more sense.

I typically view convertible notes as lacking financial insolvency risk but instead carrying dilution risk. NET has over $1 billion in cash and equivalents, which should be considered a cash warchest as the company is nearly cash flow positive. The notes are convertible at a price of $37.43 per share and thus correspond to 15.4 million shares that will likely be added to the share count in the near future. I have included these shares in my valuation analysis below.

Valuation and Price Target

NET is not currently profitable and thus we cannot value it on the basis of earnings. NET trades at 47 times trailing sales. Using NET's long term guidance for 20% operating margins, that suggests that shares trade at 235 times "adjusted earnings." While that might not appear cheap, consider that stocks of Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOGL) trade at price to earnings multiples in excess of 30 times. That would equate to a long term price to sales multiple of 6 times using 20% operating margins. If we assume moderate deceleration over the next decade, then shares appear to trade at 5 times 2030 revenues (note: I assume that NET beats 2021 guidance and delivers 40% top line growth).

(Chart by Best of Breed)

That suggests NET might only return 20% cumulative over the next decade, which would be a poor return.

However, the 20% long term operating margin target appears too low. Remember that NET's revenues should continue to grow as the internet grows. With gross margins well above 75%, I have a hard time believing that long term operating margins won't be at least 30% or even in excess of 40%. Using 30% as the long term operating margin, then NET might trade at 9 times sales in 2030. If I also assume less deceleration, then we arrive at 109% upside over the next 10 years.

(Chart by Best of Breed)

Clearly, the projected forward returns are highly dependent on NET's ability to sustain elevated growth. However, it seems that even in my optimistic estimates, the stock might still only deliver 9% compounded annual returns through the next decade. That will likely still be enough to beat the market index, but there might be more downside risk than upside surprise to my targets. I view the stock as being more or less fully valued. Current shareholders of NET might want to consider selling covered calls against their position. In particular, the January 2022 expiration with a strike price of $90 sells for around $6.50 each, which would provide a 10% immediate return for current shareholders, while allowing for 36% capital appreciation potential. With the stock at these prices, shareholders may need to rely on covered call options to generate above average returns.

Risks

As noted above, valuation risk should not be underestimated. Even when I used arguably optimistic assumptions, it was still not evident that the stock was undervalued. Bulls might argue that the long term trend of internet growth justifies expectations for market returns moving forward. I'd counter that under those assumptions, it might make more sense to look for opportunities elsewhere in the tech sector that trade materially below levels that offer market returns.

NET is not the only player in the space and I suspect that price competition will become more prevalent in attracting new customers. While I am skeptical that existing customers will want to leave NET due to slightly cheaper prices, it is unclear if competitors can build a comparable server network to NET. If competition emerges, then NET might not be able to grow as fast as even my optimistic table above.

Shareholders should expect material volatility. With the stock trading at the high end of its fair value range, I could see the stock trading down 25% to 30% while still remaining "fairly valued." Covered calls are in my opinion crucial to making this work as a long term investment.

Conclusion

NET offers a way to invest alongside the growth of the internet. Such a story makes it easy to understand how the stock has returned over 200% in the past year. The company has delivered impressive top-line growth and has guided for similarly strong growth in the upcoming year. That said, shares appear to be pricing in many years of growth, which suggests that the stock's forward returns will not mirror the returns of the past. Current shareholders might find it appealing to sell covered call options against their position to boost returns. My bottom line is that investors should look elsewhere in the tech sector for more attractive investment opportunities.