The past year has seen 35 articles published on Seeking Alpha with W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) as their focus. Of these, 34 were bullish or very bullish and one was neutral.

SA authors do often seem to flock together. But this is pretty extreme.

W. P. Carey is classified by NAREIT as a Diversified REIT, reflecting that they own and lease industrial, warehouse, office, retail, and self-storage properties. They also earn revenues by managing properties they do not own.

Source

WPC is often also characterized as a Net Lease REIT, as they rent out the properties they own, and most of those they manage, on a Triple Net Lease basis. The tenants are responsible for all maintenance, insurance, and taxes.

My own view is that WPC is overvalued today. Let me share what I like about them, what I do not like, and why I see them as overvalued.

There Is Much to Like

There are multiple things to like about W. P. Carey. We can look briefly at four of them.

Balance Sheet and Debt Management

WPC unsecured debt is BBB rated by S&P and so is solidly investment grade. The Total Consolidated Debt of WPC is 42% of their Gross Assets. This is a modest level of leverage that should be high enough to fuel profitable operations.

Their weighted average interest rate is 2.9%. Their fixed charge coverage is 5.0x.

The debt maturity ladder is reasonably spread out. They are in the process of clearing out their 2023 unsecured debt.

Their secured debt due in 2021 is negligible, but they still do need to roll about $400M of secured debt in each of 2022 and 2023. The $400M is about 2% of their enterprise value and so is not a concern.

WPC does have more than twice that much debt maturing in 2024-2026. My preference would be to see that more distributed, but it is also difficult to imagine that it will cause them any problems.

Geographic Diversification

Among properties they own, W. P. Carey has 61% in the United States, 37% in Europe, and 2% elsewhere. This makes WPC a pretty effective way to get some geographic diversification without dealing with direct foreign investments.

CPI Based Lease Escalators

WPC has 62% of their lease escalators linked to the CPI, and more than half of those are uncapped. This is a major plus in the context of their long lease term. Their average lease term is 10.6 years.

The contractual same-store growth in Average Base Rent was 1.5% in Q4 2020 but has averaged near 1.7% in recent years. This number, 1.7%, will come up again later. This is on the low end for REITs, but also reflects the low CPI growth of recent years.

Dividend Reliability

WPC has increased their dividend every year since their IPO as a C-Corp in 1998. There was a jump after their conversion to a REIT in September 2012.

Source

That jump seems likely to have reflected the escape from corporate taxes and implications of REIT payout rules. That was a one-time event; one cannot expect it to repeat.

The jump from 2013 to 2014 reflected a merger in early 2014. That merger doubled their assets and was strongly accretive to FFO per share, where FFO represents Funds From Operations. FFO per share increased 64%. The merger was a clear success for shareholders.

However, because the dividend payout was reduced from 122% of FFO to a more reasonable 81%, the dividend only increased 9%.

What Not to Like

There is also, in my view, much not to like about WPC. Let's look at some of that.

The 2018 Merger

In October 2018 WPC again merged. In this case, they nearly doubled their assets. But median analyst Net Asset Value per share did not increase.

FFO grew 48% from 2018 to 2019 (and 61% from 2017). But FFO/share grew only 1.5% from 2018 to 2019 (and 1.3% from 2017).

This merger was a failure. It did not advance shareholder value.

However, CEO Jason Fox bragged about it as follows in the Q4 2019 earnings call:

Through our merger and a regular investment activity, we increased real estate AFFO per share by 8% year-over-year, which we feel particularly good about in the context of simultaneously reducing leverage and eliminating earnings from investment management.

This seems very strange. FFO per share grew minimally. So did Adjusted FFO, or AFFO, as evaluated by REITbase.

Looking at the corresponding Supplemental SEC filing, one finds that WPC breaks AFFO into a "real estate" part and an "investment management" part. The investment management part went down while the real estate part went up. But the net total decreased.

The thing is, the merger involved absorbing properties that WPC had been managing. They did that in a way that decreased overall AFFO/share.

Perhaps that might have been worth it for a sufficient decrease in leverage. Here is what happened:

Source: Author plot from REITbase data.

WPC was running at net debt to EBITDA of about 6.5 prior to the merger. By nearly doubling their assets, they managed only to push it down to 6.0 while generating a decrease in AFFO/share. In my view, it was not in the interest of their owners to make that transaction.

Lack of Shareholder Focus

That merger was only one source of disappointment regarding management focus.

I was not the only member of our chat room at High Yield Landlord to be very disappointed by the Q4 2020 earnings call. There was a complete absence of any mention of shareholders or of per share returns.

The management team seemed, in the words of one member, "laser-focused on increasing gross assets." I had a similar impression.

We have spirited discussions about WPC in our chat room. WPC has been a strong performer over the very long term and does pay a nice dividend. They have their defenders.

But for my own part, I want to see management continually show that they are aware that they do not own the company. I want their communications to show how they are building value for the owners.

Many REITs do just that. The ones that don't move down in my estimation.

Diversified REITs Underperform, as has WPC

If one examines the NAREIT statistics on long term returns, one finds that the worst-performing sector has been that of diversified REITs. And the difference is not small.

Perhaps this is no surprise; each real estate sector has its own unique aspects.

We are seeing other REITs respect this need for focused expertise. As one example, we have seen Federal Realty Trust (FRT) engage Regency Centers (REG) to build the multifamily component for a mixed-use property.

When we compare the recent growth of AFFO/share achieved by a collection of net lease REITs including WPC, the difference is striking:

Here is a plot of AFFO/share:

Source: author plot from REITbase data.

The CAGR over six years of AFFO/share has been as follows:

STORE Capital (STOR) 5.8% Agree Realty (ADC) 5.5% Realty Income (O) 3.5% National Retail Properties (NNN) 2.8% W. P. Carey (WPC) 0.7%

Source: author plot from REITbase data.

Note that these numbers extend through 2020, which was relatively worse for some of these REITs than it was for WPC. The discrepancy would be larger if CAGR were evaluated only through 2019.

Poor Dividend Growth Rate

The above elements come together in the quantitative amount of dividend growth. If one examines the numbers on the plot of dividends over time shown above, one finds the following.

The dividend growth rate from 1998 to 2010 had a CAGR of 1.74%. The dividend growth from 2014 through 2020 had a CAGR of 1.76%.

It would appear that WPC management became willing to grow the dividend at a slightly larger rate after 2014. But only in the third digit, not in the first two.

What you would have gotten, and can expect, is about 1.75%. Note that this is the same number as the rate of rent growth detailed above. So all you are getting as a shareholder is a dividend increase corresponding to the rent growth.

I am sorry but this is nuts.

REITs should be using retained earnings and capital recycling to grow AFFO/share beyond the level of rent growth. It is possible to generate an additional few percent per year of such growth through those activities.

This additional growth should show up in the dividend.

Many, many, REITs do this, even when, like WPC, they are rarely able to issue equity at prices above Net Asset Value, or NAV. Examples include FRT, REG, Boston Properties (BXP), and AvalonBay (AVB).

WPC has only grown the dividend faster than organic rent increases when they converted to REIT status and in the year of the 2014 merger. This is genuinely poor performance.

Even so, many investors appreciate the idea of a 6% yield with some degree of inflation protection. This no doubt contributes to the popularity of WPC.

Declining Payout Fraction

The impact of the merger of 2018 on the fraction of AFFO paid out as dividends was also significant:

Source: author plot from REITbase data.

The payout fraction increased to 88% in 2019. This is higher than is wise, and hurts the ability of a REIT to drive any growth internally.

The 2020 number is an anomaly, of course, but if WPC cannot get the payout fraction back down then ultimately the dividend itself would be threatened. My guess is that they will manage to fix this issue.

But many aspects of the past 15 months have driven home the fact that no dividend is guaranteed. For any stock, one should invest in the business, not in the dividend.

As you can tell, an investment in this particular business is not compelling for me.

Valuation

But maybe WPC is cheap enough to be worth it. Let's take a look.

As a shareholder, the only thing one can expect to get is the dividend. The track record is that there will be no growth in the value of what you own beyond that.

The dividend now $4.17. And it seems likely to continue to grow at about a 1.75% rate. This might be pushed upward by inflation, but that will not increase your real returns.

This is a low rate. It implies a low valuation.

The next graphic shows a discounted cash flow, or DCF, valuation curve based on the present dividend. It assumes that the growth of 1.75% per annum continues indefinitely.

Source: author plot from calculations.

What this tells us is that the present price is fully valued for an investor who will accept a discount rate a bit below 8%. But most REITs, when fully valued, are priced to correspond to a 10% discount rate. That works because most REITs grow their dividend more rapidly.

If one wanted to buy WPC at a 10% discount rate, one ought to pay no more than about $50. From this perspective, WPC is 40% overvalued.

Now $50 is only 10x FFO for 2020. But 10x FFO is the right price for a REIT that grows its dividend at 1.75%. WPC has done better than that, based on growth of AFFO/share, only once in the 22 years since their IPO.

Wrapping Up

There are things to like about WPC

Balance sheet management

Geographic diversification

Sector diversity, a two-edged sword

Rent Escalators

Historical dividend reliability

There are things to dislike about WPC:

Failure to grow AFFO/share

Lack of shareholder focus

Sector diversity, a two-edged sword

Poor dividend growth rate

Declining payout fraction

Excessive valuation

You've seen my research. You decide.