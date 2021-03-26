Thesis

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: NYSE:MGM) is swiftly recovering from the corona-crisis and has shown encouraging revenue and EBITDA growth in the latest quarters, which is set to be increased for the remainder of 2021 as vaccinations accelerate in the U.S., leading to herd immunity.

The company is also aggressively focusing on its expansion of BetMGM, an online gambling platform currently online in a few states, with a significantly increased presence in the rest of the U.S. by the end of 2021.

Online gambling is currently experiencing an upswing in the U.S. as states roll back regulations to fight budget deficits and increase tax-collection from gambling businesses.

A target price of $50-$60 seems reasonable over the 24 months.

Key risks include a potential rollback of liberal gambling laws and potential conflict between state and federal gambling laws, potentially decreasing projected revenue streams from online operations. While this is not significant in and of itself due to MGM's diversified revenue streams, it could put downside pressure in case broader gambling ETFs sell-off.

MGM Resorts International

The COVID-19 crisis has battered MGM Resorts International as lockdowns have reduced casino visitors. Recent quarters have shown an increase in visitor-inflows as vaccinations accelerate in the U.S., with revenues and EBITDA turning increasingly positive in the latest quarters. MGM's overseas operations in Macau have also shown positive growth as restrictions are being eased.

EBITDA has rebounded in Q4 2020

Source: MGM's investor presentation

The company is currently focused on increasing its BetMGM division, which is focused on online gambling. A timely initiative as online gambling restrictions across states is set to be loosened as states seek new ways to increase tax-collection to battle soaring budget deficits.

Expansion into online gambling is significant as the U.S. is slowly recovering from the corona crisis, with a population accustomed to online-gambling due to the forced switch induced by the corona crisis during 2020. In other words, adults will have an increased familiarity and increased propensity to online gambling in the post-Covid world, which will benefit BetMGM.

If we analyze these developments from a broader-market perspective of online gambling, we can clearly see that market participants have not missed out on this opportunity as two sports betting ETFs; Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming (BETZ) and VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (BJK) have risen tremendously over the past year, suggesting future belief in online gambling.

Source: Koyfin

If we now analyze the current presence of BETMGM in the U.S. and plans for additional state online expansion, we can clearly see that there is a lot of future potential for upside in terms of increased revenue streams once online-presence is established in these jurisdictions.

BETMGM is rapidly expanding into additional jurisdictions.

Source: MGM's investor presentation

To understand the potential of BETMGM, it is important to provide some context as to the revenue growth experienced in the early months of 2021 compared to 2020.

"Preliminary estimates of January's net gaming revenues associated with BetMGM operations was $44m," he explained. "On Super Bowl Sunday, the number of online bets placed, BetMGM was 11 times last year's online bets, and the online handle was 17 times last year's handle. That's why we remain aligned on investing aggressively to fund the growth of this business. And we expect to continue doing so this year in pursuit of this market opportunity." US - MGM delighted with convergence between BetMGM and Mlife (g3newswire.com)

Furthermore, the rollout of BETMGM so far in specific states has resulted in the company swiftly acquiring a large and sizable market share in online-gambling.

In two of its newest markets, Colorado and Tennessee, BetMGM had market shares of 31 percent and 34 percent, respectively in the fourth quarter. These share gains led to $178m of net gaming revenues associated with BetMGM in 2020 well above its target of $150m. Mr. Hornbuckle added: "As each state rolls out, BetMGM is securing a leading market share position in the fourth quarter, BetMGM's market share was 17 percent and its retail and online markets, and 19 percent if you exclude Pennsylvania, which were only open for a part of December. This is a testament to BetMGM's successful execution and strong management teams as it continues to enter new states on a day one in game share and its existing markets." US - MGM delighted with convergence between BetMGM and Mlife (g3newswire.com)

Swift increases in market-size suggest consumers increasingly recognize the connection of BetMGM to the brand that MGM as a whole constitutes. The practical implications derived from this brand awareness enjoyed by consumers means that the rollout of BetMGM in other U.S. states is likely to enjoy the same degree of success as is currently displayed in states where BetMGM exists.

While all very promising, let us now discuss the financials.

Financials

One of the key aspects in valuing MGM lies in the ability to differentiate if the share-price has priced in the future revenue streams associated with the expansion of BetMGM and U.S. vaccination rates.

Source: Koyfin

The analyst-consensus seems to be a hold, with a slight weight of buying and a few sell recommendations. MGM's current trading price is at $37.53, a bit higher than the average analyst estimate of $36.76.

To arrive at a fair valuation, we can analyze MGM's historical price, factor in potential share dilution, and look at how revenues & EBITDA have fared since 2017-2018. We then look at projected revenue & EBITDA estimates for 2021, 2022, and 2023.

Source: Koyfin

The share price was at $33 at some point in 2017-2018, with EBITDA being at $2.57b at the time. We can approximate the stock's current trading valuation at $38.33, factoring in the estimated EBITDA for 2022 - which is at $2.75b. The estimated EBITDA for 2023 is $3.23b. We can double-check these calculations by taking 2.75/2.57=1.07 and multiply it by the price in 2017-2018, $33.

1.07*33=$35.31, pretty close to the stock trading $37.53.

If we now take and divide 3.23/2.57=1.256

If we multiply $33 by 1.256, we arrive at $41.4. Arguably, $41.4 is a bit far off from the most bullish estimate at $50 for MGM, but that is still $41.4/$37.53, a 10% upside from here.

Now let us assume that these future revenue & EBITDA estimates will be revised, most likely due to swifter U.S. vaccination rates, than currently being projected in analyst estimates. This will lead to an increased likelihood of analyst revisions higher for revenues & EBITDA to account for the accelerated vaccination rate leading to consumers returning to physical casinos quicker.

In this scenario, the consensus will most likely shift to a consensus estimate of $50 or perhaps even $60. The most bullish analysts are forced to revise higher due to individual heuristic biases of some analysts being more bullish whilst others being more bearish. In other words, markets are pricing in a current price that is for 2022, with this price being most likely driven by very conservative vaccine acceleration estimates.

Arguably, this is not a pure DCF but rather a fairly close approximation of the value, as revenue and EBITDA estimates are the most critical inputs in a DCF-model.

Risks

I believe one of the key risks in expanding further into online gambling would be based on any political reversals on a state and federal level. Loosening gambling restrictions is a sensitive topic as it touches upon several different tenets of human behavior. There is a possibility that some states reverse their permissive course of online gambling, which could reduce any potential rollout of BetMGM and future revenue streams.

It is unclear, for example, how the Unlawful Internet Gambling Enforcement Act of 2006 is going to affect online gambling as it is a federal law. Conflicting state and federal laws could pose a downside risk to online gambling ventures and pose a long-term threat to stable discounted future revenue streams.

Furthermore, the current Democratic-leaning administration probably finds online gambling less appealing than its Republican counterparts, which could lead to a stalemate and increased regulatory unclarity in interpreting federal statutes if a judicial conflict were to arise between states and federal gambling laws.

While these risks are primarily judicial and could initially seem farfetched, it is important to provide some historical context. Partygaming, the owner of partypoker.com, saw its stock price fall by 60% in 2006 when increased gambling restrictions were put in place.

Arguably, MGM Resorts International would not experience such a steep-price drop if such a scenario would unfold, as its revenue streams are rather diversified. Still, it could put downside pressure in the case of broad gambling ETFs being sold off, dragging the stock down. This is a real scenario as MGM allocation in these ETFs is quite high.

Summary

According to an approximation by the reverse-engineering of target prices, MGM Resorts International is currently being priced at a 2022 valuation. This valuation is currently factoring in vaccine-adoption rates that are too conservative. It is most likely that MGM Resorts International is due for an up valuation once it becomes clear that revenues and EBITDA accelerate at a higher pace in the remaining quarters of 2021.

In this scenario, the target price should be in the range of $41 to $50. In the case of beat revenue and EBITDA estimates for the remaining quarters of 2021, a fair target price would be $60.

The company's focus on online-gambling is timely and offers the best opportunity for long-term revenue growth as it rolls out BetMGM into additional states during 2021.

Key risks investors need to watch out for are primarily judicial. Federal and state laws could result in a situation of conflict, causing uncertainty and a potential selloff in MGM Resorts International and gambling-related ETFs, exerting additional downside pressure.