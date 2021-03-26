Moving things around a factory, plant, or mill may not be the sexiest business out there, but it’s pretty essential and as companies continue to turn to automation, material handling is going to become increasingly important. On top of that, Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) has shown that it can execute on margin-improvement initiatives, portfolio restructuring, and product R&D, as well as value-added R&D.

That’s the elevator pitch for Columbus McKinnon, and these shares have done well since I last identified them as an underrated industrial back in August of 2020. While the 50% or so move in the stock since then (almost 20% better than the broader industrial sector) as soaked up a lot of the undervaluation I saw, I do still see better long-term return potential here than for the average industrial, and I think Columbus McKinnon is on a credible path to above-average underlying performance.

Dorner Is A Strong Step In The Right Direction

The biggest near-term change at the company was the early March acquisition of Dorner Manufacturing – a U.S.-based manufacturer of high-precision specialty conveyor systems.

The Deal

Columbus McKinnon is paying $485M in cash for the company, with the idea being to use cash and debt to fund the deal initially and then do a secondary later to raise equity funding to offset the debt.

As of this writing, no update has come yet on a possible stock offering, though the company did file a shelf registration back in mid-2019. I would speculate that the company might look to raise at least $250M through an offering, as that would bring the company’s adjusted net debt to EBITDA back to around 2x.

While the 15.5x EBITDA price tag may initially look high, it’s really not bad for a company with a mid-20%’s EBITDA margin, and assuming a typical ratio of D&A to sales for an industrial company, I’d say that CMCO is paying a fair multiple, particularly considering that there should be meaningful expense and revenue synergies.

A Solid Move Toward More Automation Exposure

Dorner’s conveyor systems are used in a range of end-markets, including food/beverage, personal goods, and life sciences, not to mention e-commerce (warehouse/logistics). Moreover, precision conveyor systems are an increasingly significant part of factory and warehouse/logistics automation, as these are often the systems that physically move the goods around the facility.

Right off the bat, this deal should give the company cross-selling opportunities in verticals like food/beverage and life sciences where the company doesn’t have a presence. Longer term, there should also be opportunities to better integrate Dorner’s conveyor systems with CMCO’s existing lifting, actuator, and control offerings.

I wouldn’t say this is a transformative deal, but it’s a strong deal that improves the company’s growth and margin outlook and gains it more exposure to fast-growing automation opportunities. As a reminder, the company has been making a multi-year effort in this direction, including more R&D spending in the direction of precision lifting, load sensing, and other intelligent material handling capabilities.

An Improving Capex Environment Should Drive Recovery Spending

Columbus McKinnon has seen a sharp downturn, with volume falling 19%, 26%, 35%, and 11% year-over-year in the last four quarters as companies across a range of end markets slammed the brakes on a non-essential spending. This does also illustrate an important point – while participating in automation (factory and logistics) is an important part of Columbus McKinnon’s future, they’re not there yet, and that nascent exposure couldn’t offset the sharp declines in the company’s large legacy markets.

Despite those sharp volume declines, margins held up better than in past cycles, with gross margin bottoming out around 33% and operating margin troughing at below 4% (but still positive) in the worst of the downturn. Along those lines, EBITDA beat expectations by almost 25% in the last quarter.

I would argue that’s a strong testament to the progress the company has made through its multi-year restructuring effort, and I believe the company is set to deliver strong positive operating leverage as volumes recover later in calendar 2021.

As far as that recovery goes, CMCO is already seeing improving demand from auto customers (about 10% of the business) on new launch activity tied to hybrids and xEVs. Defense (a relatively small market) has also been healthy, as has been packaging. On a more surprising note, energy has been an area of recent strength, with the company seeing better demand from specific projects like LNG and natural gas-fueled power.

Looking out further down the road, I expect an ongoing recovery in auto activity, as well as stronger activity in metal processing (strong steel prices and new capacity coming online), utilities, heavy machinery, and mining. “General manufacturing” should also be a strong driver as companies emerge from their spending lockdowns. Out past the next six to 12 months, new investments in automation on the factory floor and in the logistics chain should give CMCO some attractive sales growth opportunities.

The Outlook

CMCO continues to follow a plan that has worked quite well for some time now, with the company now in Phase 3 – a phase that involves portfolio optimization (including more investment in automation-enabling smart lifting technologies) and M&A. I think the Dorner deal takes the company out of the large M&A game for a little while, but that’s okay.

My prior modeling assumptions for CMCO were, I think, relatively conservative as the roughly 3% revenue growth I was expecting did represent growth above and beyond my expectations for industrial capital put in place over that time, but not exceptional growth. I do expect Dorner to accelerate the growth rate, though, and I likewise expect margin uplift from the combination. All told, my estimates now drive long-term growth rates of around 5% to 6% for both revenue and FCF.

The Bottom Line

With the recent outperformance in Columbus McKinnon shares, it should be no surprise that I see less undervaluation than before. I do still see the potential for high single-digit long-term annualized returns, though, with upside if the company can really execute on its opportunities to “ride along” with the trend toward more factory and logistics automation. Higher commodity prices, higher tax rates, and higher interest rates are all threats to the valuation, but relative to other industrials, I do still see more upside here.