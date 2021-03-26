This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Tweedy Browne’s 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Tweedy Browne’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 2/16/2021. Please visit our Tracking Tweedy Browne Portfolio series to get an idea of their investment philosophy and our previous update for the fund’s moves during Q3 2020.

This quarter, Tweedy Browne’s 13F portfolio value increased ~15% from $2.58B to $2.95B. The number of holdings increased from 47 to 48. The largest position is Alphabet at ~15% of the portfolio. Largest five individual stock positions are Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, Baidu, Johnson & Johnson, and Cisco Systems. Combined, they are at ~56% of the portfolio. 30 of the 48 13F stakes are significantly large (over ~0.5% of the 13F portfolio each) and they are the focus of this article.

Tweedy Browne has released a number of investment research papers over the years and that is a valuable resource for anyone looking to learn from their value investing philosophy. Also, Christopher Browne authored the book “The Little Book of Value Investing”, a great introduction.

Note: Tweedy Browne’s flagship Tweedy Browne Global Value Fund (MUTF:TBGVX) has a global orientation with non-US allocation at ~88% of the portfolio and cash at ~4%. The top five holdings are Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY), Roche Holding (OTCQX:RHHBY), Heineken (OTCQX:HKHHF), Diageo plc (DEO), and CNH Industrial (CNHI). Together, they are at ~21% of the fund. Per Q4 2020 Commentary, the fund returned -1% for 2020 compared to 2.5% for MSCI EAFE. Since inception (1993), annualized returns are at 8.64% compared to 6.16% for MSCI EAFE.

New Stakes:

Alibaba Group Holdings (BABA): BABA is a large 5.21% of the portfolio stake established this quarter at prices between ~$222 and ~$317 and the stock currently trades at $223.

Stake Disposals:

None.

Stake Increases:

Baidu Inc. (BIDU): BIDU is a large 10.33% portfolio stake purchased in Q1 2017 at prices between $168 and $186 and the stock is now at ~$205. The position was increased by roughly two-thirds in Q2 2019 at prices between $108 and $185. Next quarter saw an about turn: 40% selling at prices between $94 and $119. Since then, the activity has been minor.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF): The fairly large 4.45% KOF stake was built over the three quarters through Q2 2020 at prices between $38 and $65. The stock currently trades at $46.51. Last two quarters have also seen minor increases.

Note: Tweedy Browne has a ~5.4% ownership stake in the business.

Fox Corporation (FOX): The FOX stake was a minutely small position established in Q2 2019. Next quarter saw the stake built at prices between $31.50 and $38. There was a ~15% stake increase in Q4 2019 and that was followed by a ~72% increase next quarter at prices between ~$20 and ~$38.50. The stock currently trades at $38.42 and the stake is at 2.49% of the portfolio.

Note: Tweedy Browne’s third quarter commentary said that they purchased FOX at a price estimated to be at 8% earnings yield. Also, they mentioned the focus on live programming, profitability of Fox News, and insider buying as attractive attributes.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA): CMCSA is a very long-term stake that has been in the portfolio since before the financial crisis. Recent activity follows: There was a two-thirds reduction in Q4 2017 at prices between $35 and $41. Q4 2018 also saw a ~23% selling at prices between $33 and $39.50. Q2 2020 saw an about turn: ~140% stake increase at prices between $32.50 and $43. The stock is now at $56.30 and the stake is at ~2%. Last two quarters have seen only minor adjustments.

Note: The prices quoted above are adjusted for the 2-for-1 stock-split in February 2017.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV): ABBV is a 1.42% of the portfolio position established in Q2 2020 at prices between $73 and $99 and it is now at ~$104. Last quarter saw a ~50% stake increase at prices between ~$86 and ~$101. That was followed by a ~30% increase this quarter at prices between ~$81 and ~$109.

Bank of America (BAC), Truist Financial (TFC), Carlisle Companies (CSL), and Intel Corp (INTC): These four positions were built over the last two quarters. BAC is a ~2% of the portfolio position established at prices between ~$23 and ~$30 and it is now at $37.66. The 1.41% TFC stake was purchased at prices between ~$33.50 and ~$49 and the stock currently trades at $57.49. The 1.21 % of the portfolio CSL position was purchased at prices between ~$270 and ~$319 and the stock currently trades at ~$270. INTC is a ~1% of the portfolio stake established at prices between ~$44 and ~$61 and it is now at $62.02.

Goldman Sachs (GS): The small ~1% GS stake saw a roughly one-third increase this quarter at prices between ~$189 and ~$264. It is now at ~$331.

Stake Decreases:

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) (GOOGL): GOOG is currently the largest 13F stake at ~15% of the portfolio. It was first purchased in 2012 at much lower prices compared to the current price of ~$2044. Q3 2016 saw a ~9% trimming at prices between $692 and $787. Since then, the activity has been minor.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B): Berkshire Hathaway is a very long-term stake that has been in the portfolio since before the financial crisis. It is currently their second-largest position at ~14% of the portfolio. Back in 2009, it was a very small 0.60% of the portfolio position. The bulk of the current stake was purchased in 2010 and 2012 at prices between $65 and $90. Q3 2016 saw a ~42% reduction at prices between $142 and $151 while the pattern reversed next quarter: ~37% increase at prices between $143 and $167. Last several quarters have seen minor trimming. The stock currently trades at ~$251.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): JNJ is a large (top five) position in the portfolio at ~10%. It is a long-term stake. The position was built from 400K shares to just over 4.3M shares between 2009 and 2012 at prices between $48 and $72. Since then, the stake had seen minor selling in most quarters. Q4 2016 saw a ~20% reduction at prices between $111 and $120. The share count is now at ~1.79M. The stock currently trades at ~$162. Tweedy Browne is harvesting long-term gains from this position.

Cisco Systems (CSCO): CSCO position was first purchased in 2011. It is currently their fifth-largest 13F stake at 7.44% of the portfolio. The bulk of the position was purchased in 2012 at prices between $15.50 and $21. Q1 2016 saw a ~45% stake increase at prices between $22.50 and $28.50. The stock currently trades at $50.51. The three years through Q1 2019 saw a ~44% reduction at prices between $41 and $54. Next quarter saw another ~25% selling at prices between $51 and $57.50. They are harvesting gains. Last six quarters have also seen minor trimming.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK): BK is a large 4.41% stake first purchased in 2010 in the mid-20s price range. Q1 2016 saw a ~40% stake increase at prices between $32.50 and $38. There was a ~11% selling in Q3 2016 at prices between $37 and $42. Since then, the activity had been minor. This quarter saw a ~18% reduction at prices between ~$34 and ~$42.50. The stock currently trades at $46.33.

AutoZone (AZO): AZO is a 3.64% position purchased in Q3 2017 at prices between $493 and $595 and increased by ~75% in Q2 2018 at prices between $596 and $693. The stock currently trades well above those ranges at ~$1374. Q1 2019 saw a one-third selling at prices between $810 and $1000 and that was followed by a ~11% trimming next quarter. Tweedy Browne is harvesting gains. There was minor trimming in the last six quarters.

Autoliv Inc. (ALV): The 3.53% ALV position was established in Q1 2020 at prices between ~$40 and ~$82 and the stock currently trades at $89.44. Last two quarters have seen minor trimming.

Wells Fargo (WFC): WFC is a 2.44% of the 13F portfolio position. The initial stake was established in 2010 with the bulk of the current position purchased in 2011 at prices between $25 and $34. H2 2016 saw a ~30% reduction at prices between $44 and $58. The next two years had also seen minor selling. Q1 2019 saw a ~15% further reduction at prices between $46 and $52. The stock is now at $39.30. There was minor trimming over the last seven quarters.

3M Company (MMM): MMM is a 2.19% long-term stake first purchased in 2008 at low prices. The five quarters through Q2 2017 had seen a combined ~46% reduction at prices between $165 and $213. There was a ~8% selling in Q4 2017 and that was followed by a ~18% reduction next quarter at prices between $215 and $259. The five quarters through Q3 2019 had also seen a ~15% combined selling at prices between $160 and $220. Q1 2020 saw a ~12%, stake increase, while in the last three quarters there was minor trimming. The stock is now at ~$193.

US Bancorp (USB): The 1.87% USB position had seen a ~45% increase over the last three quarters at prices between ~$29 and ~$59. The stock is now at $54.89. There was minor trimming this quarter.

Emerson Electric (EMR): EMR is a long-term 1.55% stake. The position was first purchased in 2008 and doubled the following year at a cost-basis in the low-30s. Around 40% of that original position was sold in 2010 in the low-50s price-range. It has since been further reduced. Q4 2016 saw a ~20% selling at prices between $49 and $58 and that was followed by a ~20% reduction in 2017 at prices between $56 and $70. Next year saw another ~35% selling at prices between $55 and $80. The stock currently trades at $89.19. Last two years have also seen minor trimming.

ConocoPhillips (COP): COP was a 1.6M share stake built in 2009 at prices between $22 and $40. The position had seen minor trimming since 2016. Last quarter saw the stake reduced to a minutely small 0.14% of the portfolio position at prices between $32.50 and $42. The stock currently trades at $53.57. There was another ~13% trimming this quarter.

Note: The figures quoted above are adjusted for the May 1, 2012 COP spinoff of Phillips 66 whereby COP shareholders received one share of Phillips 66 for every 2 shares of COP.

American Express (AXP), Diageo plc (DEO), Union Pacific (UNP), Unilever (UN) (UL), and Verizon Communications (VZ): These small positions (less than ~1.5% of the 13F portfolio each) were reduced during the quarter.

Note: Although the 13F position is small, the firm has a large stake in Diageo held in LSE.

Kept Steady:

Morgan Stanley (MS): The small ~1% MS stake was purchased in Q2 2020 at prices between $31.50 and $50.50 and the stock currently trades at $80.13. Last quarter saw a marginal increase.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Tweedy Browne’s 13F stock holdings in Q4 2020:

Source: John Vincent. Data constructed from Tweedy Browne's 13F filings for Q3 and Q4 2020.