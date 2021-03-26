Photo by Tsuji/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Tobacco stocks are a bit of a dying breed. This makes good sense given smoking rates have been declining in the US - and indeed worldwide - for decades. Any industry with a customer base that is constantly shrinking generally doesn't fare particularly well. After all, I don't see any buggy makers traded on the Nasdaq these days.

Altria (NYSE:MO) is the big dog in the space and after it unloaded its international tobacco business, and then a processed food distributor, it has spent the last decade-plus as a pure-play tobacco stock (more or less). I've been pretty critical of Altria in my coverage of it here in SA, but I've actually turned the corner, and I see Altria as a big opportunity for both those investors looking for capital appreciation, and that massive dividend.

We can see Altria has been on a heater in the past couple of months, flying from $40 to $50 since the beginning of February. That's a huge move for a nearly-$100 billion tobacco products manufacturer. The company's peer group has been dreadful against the broader market in the past couple of years, ceding 31% to the S&P 500 during that period. That's pretty ugly, but Altria, for its part, has begun meaningfully outperforming its peer group. If you're going to invest in a terrible group, the least you can do is pick a leader, and that's what Altria is today.

Finally, Altria's move has been accompanied by a huge move up in the accumulation/distribution line, which measures if people are buying dips intraday. Generally, this means that big money is buying the stock more than they are selling, and while this indicator isn't perfect, I find it to be a useful indicator of whether a rally is "real" or not. Altria's rally checks out.

But aren't cigarettes going away?

Yes, but slowly. Altria recognized a long time ago that its core product would eventually be uncool/unhealthy/illegal and has taken great lengths to ensure it wouldn't go the way of the buggy maker when/if that happened.

Data like this is pretty difficult to replicate in other industries, but you generally see slopes like this in tech for products that get replaced by more innovative solutions. In this case, it's because the product is literally dangerous for not only the user, but those around the user. For the sake of humanity, this data looks great because smoking is a menace for a variety of reasons.

For Altria, there was a time management would probably have preferred it didn't look like this. But this is what we have, and for its part, Altria has done an enormous amount of work and spent billions of dollars to try and get people not to smoke. This, more than anything, is why I've changed my tune on Altria.

This research shows that younger consumers are much more likely to use something other than cigarettes because cigarettes carry with them some of the hazards I just mentioned: they smell bad, they pollute the air, they can be an irritant to the people around the smoker, and oh by the way, they are horrendously unhealthy. All of these things used to be acceptable by society, but that simply isn't the case any longer.

Cigarette smokers have more of a stigma attached to them now than they ever have, and it certainly doesn't appear that's going to get any better. Countless localities don't allow smoking indoors for all the reasons I just cited. And these are all good reasons for someone that is addicted to nicotine to choose something other than cigarettes.

Enter Altria's cigarette-busting skunkworks

Okay, "skunkworks" may be a bit generous, but Altria has done noble work in the past few years acquiring and developing alternatives to its core product that has made shareholders rich for all those years. One of the core pillars is the on! line of oral nicotine products, which Altria bought a controlling stake in a couple of years ago.

Altria gained immediate exposure to the category, which it immediately used its scale and financial firepower to rapidly expand. On! has been a big winner for Altria, and the expansion is a long way from done. Altria expects unconstrained capacity in the US by the middle of this year, and it was already in 78 thousand stores at the end of last year.

Promotional activity in Q3 of last year produced a large surge in shipment volume, which has since climbed well in excess of pre-promotion levels. The line is taking share from competitors as well, and it has miles to run given it is at just 2.4% market share today.

We can see that the total pie in terms of equalized tobacco volume is slowly shrinking, but the share of products other than cigarettes is growing fairly rapidly. Altria is essentially trying to swap one for the other, and it appears to me that it is working.

On! is just one example of Altria's multi-pronged strategy in taking on smoking, but it is a shining example. The company has tried to do this with its alcohol investments, which are sizable, and its horrible, ill-timed investments in Juul and Cronos. Neither of those worked out financially, and resulted cumulatively in billions of dollars of writedowns. However, even with those failures, Altria has the pieces in place to become something other than a cigarette company in the years to come. It has smokeless tobacco, oral nicotine products, cannabis, and alcohol, none of which carry the same stigmas as cigarettes.

In short, the strategic shift Altria has gone through is a big differentiator for me, and with it finally starting to bear some fruit - and with investors finally starting to take notice - the stock is a lot more attractive than it used to be.

Let's value this thing

Of course, strategic direction is great, but you need to know what you're getting for your money. Altria, despite its big 2021 rally, is still quite cheap on a relative basis.

Shares go for just over 10 times forward earnings, and that's with expected annual growth in the area of 6%. That's cheap by any measure, and we'll come on to that more in a bit.

For now, let's take a look at the ratings analysts have assigned Altria.

We can see a shift in recent weeks to more neutral ratings and fewer bullish ratings. I suspect this is valuation-driven after the big rally. However, what Altria's attempting to build will last for years, and while the rally in recent weeks has been sharp, and there may indeed be a pullback, the number of neutral analysts simply opens the door to upgrades later down the road. Giddy up.

Now, shares go for between 10X and 11X earnings today, and as we can see with this chart from the Great Recession through today, Altria is very cheap. The beginning of this data was when Altria had just unloaded Philip Morris and Kraft, and it spent the next several years expanding its valuation all the way to 23X earnings. I'm not suggesting we'll see that this cycle, but with the changes the company is executing upon, Altria looks like it's on the cusp of something big in terms of a higher valuation, which means a higher share price.

I'm bullish on the multiple because Altria isn't just sitting on its hands and hoping for the best, counting its billions from cigarettes. This company is more socially conscious, environmentally conscious, and focused on improving the health of its customers. Investors love that kind of thing, particularly if profits come with it.

A cigarette company telling investors it wants people to stop smoking is ambitious, but Altria's portfolio is diversified, it is in categories where it can win on scale, and very importantly, it isn't trying to create something new to win. Altria is making acquisitions and scaling rather than spending years and billions of dollars trying to do it themselves. This is the classic case of an old school dinosaur reinventing itself rather than dying off, and I happen to think the future looks quite bullish.

Other considerations

One thing to consider is Altria's prodigious debt levels, which we can see below on a net basis in millions of dollars.

Altria has a net debt position of just over $24 billion today, which is a lot. I don't have concerns about Altria being able to service this debt, because it produces $8+ billion in cash each year, but the problem is that it also pays out more than $6 billion in dividends to shareholders.

That means there just isn't that much left over to do things like buy back stock (which Altria has just begun doing again), service debt, or make acquisitions. Apart from the risk every company runs of a strategy not panning out, this is probably my principal concern. I simply don't see how Altria will ever be able to make a meaningful dent in this debt given it pays out so much of its cash flow in dividends. This will limit future acquisition firepower as well, because there is only so much the company can borrow, so this is a concern for sure.

Finally, and on a more positive note, the dividend yield is still massive after the recent rally in the stock.

We can see the yield is well off its panic-induced high last year, but is still more than double what it was four years ago; a perpetually declining share price will do that. But this is the new Altria, the one that wants people to stop smoking and is actually executing upon its multi-pronged strategy to grow in the 21st century.

I suspect this yield won't be around for long given that I see the stock moving higher in the coming years. Besides, it is just so enticing to find a yield like this that is covered by free cash flow reliably, and is more than 4X the yield of the S&P 500.

Final thoughts

I've had a change of tune on Altria. Altria's strategy isn't necessarily new, but the way it is executing is. On! has been a great success, and Altria is proving it is willing to innovate at any cost, which is something I would not have said about it a couple of years ago. This company is serious about being better; better for the environment, better for its customers, better for shareholders.

With the valuation still stuck in the doldrums of the old Altria model and having yet to come off the bottom, I think there's a lot of upside in the valuation possible in the coming years. When you couple that with the massive yield, Altria is on the cusp of something big. We could very easily see a multiple of 15X or 16X earnings in the intermediate term, which is ~40% higher from today.