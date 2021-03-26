History of Horizontal Acquisitions

Vince McMahon Senior ran a wrestling business called Capitol Wrestling Corporation from 1953 to 1982, at which point his son, Vincent Junior acquired the business through his newly formed vehicle, Titan Sports. The company had been renamed World Wrestling Federation (WWF) in 1979. McMahon Junior sought to transition the WWF from its North East footprint to the premier wrestling promotion in the United States by consolidating a fragmented set of under-funded territories.

In 1983 McMahon signed a contract with the USA Network for nationwide distribution rights and used the proceeds to sign up leading wrestlers, luring them with higher pay deals. Ted Turner had a similar vision and began acquiring many of the central state promotions which he consolidated under World Championship Wrestling (WCW). The two promotions battled head-to-head during the 1990s before McMahon acquired WCW in 2001 for $4.2 million, just two years after taking the business public in 1999 through a $170 million initial offering.

As pro-wrestling consolidated, the business became more profitable which afforded a larger production budget. In subsequent years, the company began to benefit from powerful flywheel effects. Nationwide TV rights revenue was used to attract and retain talent. McMahon spent heavily improving all aspects of production quality in order to make the product more appealing to a wider audience.

Higher grade script-writers were hired to deliver more compelling storylines and focus on character development. Staging, lighting and audio were upgraded. Costumes became more colorful and vibrant. Professional composers were recruited to develop more promotional entrance themes, which also saved having to pay publishing royalties. Specialist trainers were brought on board to develop wrestlers’ skills, build physiques, choreograph finishing moves and teach ‘mic skills’.

Innovative pay-per-view matches were conceived, such as Armageddon (inc. 1999), No Mercy (1999), Backlash (1999), Judgement Day (2000), The Elimination Chamber (2002) and Night of Champions (2007). Matches became more elaborate, featuring street fights, steel cages and tables, ladders and chairs. As the product became more polished, audiences became engaged. To keep viewers captivated, McMahon focused heavily on character and plot development.

Emergence of a Challenger Brand

WWE enjoyed a veritable monopoly until 2019 when Tony Khan, using funds from his billionaire father, Shahid Khan, owner of Flex-N-Gate automotive, the Jacksonville Jaguars and Fulham FC, established All-Elite Wrestling (AEW). Since October 2019 AEW has produced a weekly two-hour show airing on TNT, owned by Warner Media that had previously broadcast WCW. Whilst this brings a true alternative for WWE (NYSE:WWE) for the first time in almost decades, the presence of an erstwhile competitor has spurred a strong response with WWE pitching its NXT show head-to-head on a Wednesday night with AEW’s Dynamite.

Although AEW is nowhere near challenging the dominance of WWE, it is a worthwhile challenger and following some defections, including Chris Jericho and John Moxley, has raised the bargaining rights of leading talent. Despite the reduction in merchandise and ticket sales during the pandemic which will have had a disproportionate impact on peers, WWE enjoys a high degree of certainty over its revenue from domestic and international rights enabling talent compensation to be maintained.

Revenue Split by Segment

Live Sports Remains the Ace in the Pack

Given live sports remains one of the few ways to engage with a large audience globally, its content value should continue to expand. As digitization accelerates through the proliferation of social media entertainment, WWE is set to continue to reach an ever expanding population and grow its addressable market. Wrestling is showing strong early signs of drawing large audiences in China and India.

Whilst US domestic viewing habits have declined in recent years, this is more a reflection of industry trends rather than any specific aspect of WWE’s content as well as concurrent channel competition from other sport leagues, such as NFL. In 2019 WWE attracted more viewers per event than most other sports leagues with the exception of the NFL and NBA.

Nonetheless, advertising dollars have not yet followed eyeballs, which provides substantial support to WWE’s value proposition. The company has leveraged the power of social media far better than other sports leagues as evidenced by their larger and more engaged follower base across YouTube and Instagram. This has been accomplished by keeping tight control over its intellectual property.

Social Media Statistics (27 Feb 2021)

YouTube Subs Instagram Followers WWE 73.7m 23.4m NFL 7.7m 20.1m NBA 16.0m 54.3m NHL 1.6m 4.5m NASCAR 0.6m 1.4m

WWE has cultivated a compelling position within the social media eco-system. Its YouTube account, the site’s largest sports channel, has 74m subscribers, serving as a ’top-of-the-funnel’ way to connect with fans directly. Providing compelling content across all social platforms – Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok – enables the company to build a direct relationship with fans. Incremental content investment is being directed into video games; immersive broadcasting through pyro-technics, lasers and drone cameras and partnerships with OTT networks, such as Netflix.

Content Monetisation Strategy

At its core WWE produces and distributes unique content which drives engagement through thrilling in-ring performances infused with soap opera-esque storylines. The company employs 60 data scientists to collect and analyse information on over 10m consumers. The data team share insights to amplify marketing efficiency and live event scheduling, and interact continuously with the production team to guide how viewers are responding to plot lines and characters.

The company derives the majority of its revenue through the monetization of content by selling rights fees to broadcast networks.

Media Segment: Revenue Split (2013-2020)

In the United States, its core market, WWE produces flagship shows – Raw and SmackDown which are broadcast on NBCUniversal (Comcast) and Fox Sports (Disney) respectively. Raw debuted in 1993 and has become the United States’ longest running weekly episodic TV program in history. Smackdown was first aired over 20 years ago.

Each show is contracted with these TV networks in the United States on five-year terms which commenced in the fourth quarter of 2019. NXT, the third major property dedicated to up-and-coming wrestling stars, airs on the USA Network, a division of NBCUniversal. Combined, the company broadcasts seven hours of content through these properties every week.

US SmackDown Broadcast History

Period Channel (Owner) Oct 2019 – Oct 2024 Fox Jan 2016 – Sept 2019 USA (NBCUniversal) Oct 2010 – Dec 2015 Syfy (NBCUniversal) Oct 2008 - Sept 2010 MyNetwork TV (FOX) Sep 2006 – Sep 2008 The CW (ViacomCBS) Aug 1999 – Sep 2006 UPN (Paramount / Viacom)

US Raw Content Broadcast History

Period Channel (Owner) Oct 2019 – Oct 2024 USA (NBCUniversal) Jul 2012 – Oct 2019 USA (NBCUniversal) Feb 1997 – Jun 2012 Paramount (ViacomCBS) Jan 1993 – Jan 1997 USA (NBCUniversal)

Premium shows and access to its content library are sold through a direct-to-consumer subscription service - the WWE Network, a digital platform with 17,000 hours of programming which has grown rapidly and currently numbers 1.7 million subscribers. McMahon was early to realize the importance of reaching audiences directly and was arguably ahead of his time in establishing the network in January 2014.

In January 2021 McMahon sold exclusive rights to WWE Network’s streaming service in the United States to NBC’s Peacock for a reported $1 billion over a five year term commencing in March. The deal is good for all parties. With the content bundled into Peacock’s streaming service which is competitively priced at $4.99 per month[1], consumers save $5 (WWE Network cost $9.99 per month) and gain access to all of Peacock’s other content.

NBCUniversal expands its streaming sports content – a win for its 26 million subscribers. WWE gains an additional licensing partner for its streaming content, further diversifying its revenue base whilst saving costs on hosting, marketing and operating the platform.

Brand Partnerships

Whilst WWE has doubled revenue from sponsorships in the last five years and formed partnerships with Coca-Cola, KFC, Mars, Hyundai and Unilever, there is ample scope to expand this revenue stream further as the business under-indexes relative to the popularity of its brand. With its strong brand affinity and larger than-life-characters available for special appearances, WWE represents a compelling medium to endorse consumer brands. Sponsors may leverage WWE’s online properties as well as live events.

It may also be contended that the company is just getting started with combining its talented and engaging talent base with brand sponsors to provide immersive brand activations and promotional campaigns. Sponsorship revenue has increased 5x in the last five years but still under-indexes relative to the strength of the brand’s affinity. The recent collaboration with Coca-Cola on their new orange vanilla Coke flavour speaks volumes about the potential to build a growing, sustainable revenue stream from sponsorship.

Live Events – Down But Not Out

WWE has been staging fewer live events in recent years, which explains the fall-off in revenue from events and merchandise. The company hosted 56 fewer live events in 2019 versus 2018 and was forced to hold its shows and special events in its performance center in Florida during the pandemic before transitioning to the ThunderDome first in the Amway Centre and later in Tropicana Field. Whilst the ThunderDome production is a tremendous technological feat (costing 25% more in production), the absence of a live fan engagement has affected the energy of the shows.

Once audiences are permitted to return, the company is set to experience a tangible boost from ticket / corporate sponsorship sales and an intangible boost from audience participation. The intriguing appearance of Puerto Rican pop sensation Bad Bunny (the most streamed artist on Spotify) at The Royal Rumble, prior to the release of hit single ‘Booker T’, named after a former WWE star who appears on the music video, should help propel interest across Latin America and underscores the potential for further cross-over with popular culture and future collaborations.

If consumer products are to go by, the impact has already been dramatic. In the Q4 2020 earnings call, Stephanie McMahon commented that Bad Bunny’s WWE merchandise has recorded the highest sales of any category so far in 2021 from the WWE Shop.

Number of Pay-Per-View/Network Events (1985-20)

Source: Wikipedia

The Future is Global

Building an international presence is pivotal to the company’s growth ambitions but it is equally difficult to navigate a host of different regulatory regimes and networks, along with occasional geo-political issues. There is no silver bullet to capturing the opportunity and in many countries where the brand is immensely popular, such as India, the GDP per capita and hence collection opportunity is modest. To be successful management recognize the importance of developing local characters and tailoring the content carefully to fit audience tastes and preferences. In the short-term expanding into new markets is costly. Stars are not built overnight.

The company has invested in local performance centers to train and develop talent. It can often take years before stars are ready to take center stage. The company’s long-term approach to character development and building a loyal fan base may be costly in the short-term and many of the expenses are made through the income statement as opposed to capitalized on the balance sheet. Investing in product development to create intangible, rather than physical assets, has the effect of depressing GAAP earnings but as these new markets mature, they have the potential to become independent profit centers, particularly India and China where wrestling is already popular and the addressable markets are substantial.

The 17,000 square foot United Kingdom Performance Centre in Enfield, London which opened in January 2019 became the first of its kind to be built outside the United States and plays home to the UK NXT roster. With around 60% of development talent originating from outside the United States, the company continues to build a global audience. In June 2019 the group signed new distribution agreements with BT Sports and ViacomCBS’s Channel 5, a free-to-air network, thereby ending its association with Sky (owned by Comcast). Shows started broadcasting on these new networks in January 2020. In China content distribution agreement was signed with PP Sports, and now delivers Raw and Smackdown through the program WWE Now China in Mandarin.

Sony Pictures Networks signed an exclusive agreement to show WWE in-ring content across its television and digital platforms in India and the Indian sub-continent through its TEN pay TV sports network. The Indian Times reported that WWE has consistently held a top three ranking in the sports entertainment arena[2] with the weekly Smackdown and Raw shows drawing an audience of 4 million viewers.

In March 2019 an inaugural try-out was held in India where local prospects had the opportunity to try out to become a WWE Superstar. The program was delivered in Hindi through a television partner. A Performance Centre is planned to be launched in India in 2022. As new international talent is trained and developed in China, India, the Middle East, Latin America and Western Europe, the main roster will become more identifiable by a broader audience, extending the brand’s affinity globally and laying the foundation for future monetization through localized content accessible to fans worldwide.

Current Major Foreign Distribution Partners

Country Partner US NBC (Comcast), Fox Australia Foxtel Korea IB Media China iQiyi, PP Sports, Tencent Video India TEN UK BT Sports, Channel 5 (Viacom)

Source: Company Reports

A Compelling Entry Point

WWE generates high returns on invested capital and has sustained double-digit EBITDA margins in the last five years. Operating margins actually increased from 12.6% in 2019 to 21.2% in 2020 as live events were cancelled yet core content rights fees increased from $349m to $538m. Whilst the company does not release precise figures, DigitalvEurope estimate the SmackDown and Raw broadcast rights were recently renewed in October 2019 by Fox and NBCUniversal at $205 million and $265 million per year respectively.

The deal with NBCUniversal was worth 3.6 times that of the prior deal. I suspect Amazon’s reported $1 billion p.a. acquisition of exclusive rights for 11 years to Thursday Night Football has sent shockwaves across the media landscape, pressuring networks to secure access to high quality content. Given the newly announced Peacock deal, Comcast is acting to demonstrate value to its subscriber base and is highly vested to do everything in its power to promote the WWE brand.

Comcast are paying a combined $450 million a year for Monday Night Raw and streaming service. This expenditure will exceed 50% of the WWE’s current market capitalization of $4.4 billion over the next five years. Given over 70% of content consumption occurs outside the United States yet North America accounts for 78.5% of total revenue, there is clear scope for the company to generate higher fees from monetizing its content in overseas markets.

Revenue Mix by Region (2013-20)

Source: Company Reports

To calculate the value of the firm, I ran a two-stage DCF model, forecasting free cash flow to the firm over the next five years and discounting at a weighted average cost of capital of 6.2%. I’m expecting revenue from live events to normalise in 2022 but clearly need to monitor the situation carefully and adjust if necessary should new variants of the Covid-19 virus emerge which prolongs the roll-out of targeted vaccines to combat new stains. It is important to emphasise though that margins and revenue both increased in 2020 and the company’s strong balance sheet (net cash of $340m as of 31 December 2020) puts management in an enviable position to weather the storm.

WWE DCF Model

To arrive at my free cash flow estimates, I added back depreciation and amortization (D&A) to net operating profit after tax (NOPAT) and included stock-based compensation (chiefly in the form of restricted and performance-based sock units) as an operating expense since it is a true cost item incurred at the time of the grant. WWE issues restricted and performance-based stock units. I also layered in a higher tax rate commencing two years from now as I expect the Biden administration to follow the United Kingdom’s decision to raise corporation tax on large firms.

To derive the terminal value I used a perpetual growth rate of 3.5% to reflect sustained content rights inflation. For reference, revenues have expanded at an average rate of 10.0% since 2014 whilst operating margins have increased from -2.8% to 21.2% over the commensurate period. Overall, the model indicates good upside but investing is an imprecise art and relying on models to own businesses can lead to false precision. Many of my assumptions are somewhat conservative and I would not wish to be bound to a price target.

WWE Revenue Growth Rate (2014-20)

Source: Company Reports

A Line-up of Suitors

It is not unrealistic to suggest that WWE could one day be acquired. If McMahon indicated an interest to sell the business, there would be no shortage of potential suitors given the scarcity value of its content. Whilst Disney, Fox and Viacom could be prospective interested parties, arguably top of the list is Comcast, who may decide owning WWE may generate more value to its shareholders than perpetually leasing its content. McMahon holds 34% of the share count yet commands 80% of the vote count. Whilst his daughter Stephanie and son-in-law Paul Levett, are actively involved in running the business, and have the capability to continue building on his legacy, the family has always been commercially minded and an acquisition is not out of the question.

A Hybrid Virtual Future Awaits

Vince McMahon has been an astute, if somewhat risk-averse, businessman to invest alongside as a minority shareholder. He has continually proven ahead of the curve in navigating an evolving media landscape whilst maintaining an expense discipline. There are a finite number of sports entertainment businesses available. At some point the pandemic will ease and life will start to normalize. Once WWE gets back on the road, live crowds will return which will restore fan engagement and improve the viewing experience.

As new virtual reality technologies emerge, I expect major events to be ticketed on an in-person and virtualized basis. The use of 360-degree cameras could capture and stream live events to fans all around the world and provide immersive content. Imagine being able to watch matches from different angles through cameras mounted on the turnbuckle, at ringside or from overhead, enabling you to take control of your own viewing experience.

Occulus could allow WWE events to be social experiences, enabling fans to interact and appear as avatars. Whilst such opportunities are yet to crystallize and have not been factored into forecasts, the potential revenue opportunity for the live events business would be significant if WWE can provide the ultimate digital fan experience.

