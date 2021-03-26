After covering the Birks Group (BGI) at the start of this month, I am going to present a new value opportunity in this article. Summer Infant Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) is a Rhode Island-based producer of child care products that almost went bankrupt during the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

However, the company worked on an impressive turnaround, fixed its supply chain, deleveraged its balance sheet, and will more than likely continue to benefit from a changing industry with fewer low-quality competitors. In this article, I will show you the model we worked on and give you the background story that makes SUMR a very lucrative investment at an attractive price.

Source: Summer Infant

Structural Problems Are Fading

SUMR is a company with a fully diluted market cap of $44 million. The company is operating in the household & personal products industry as it focuses on infant and juvenile products. As the graph below shows, the company has been struggling for years as its stock price has been in a long-term downtrend.

Source: FINVIZ

One reason why SUMR has been struggling for a long time is the oversupply in its industry. Roughly 10-11 years ago (when SUMR peaked), a bubble in 'children's plays' emerged in China/Asia. This bubble produced a low-quality oversupply that caused global profitability in the industry to crash and companies like SUMR suffered for over a decade. This bubble has deflated slowly prior to the pandemic, which, in addition to the US-China trade war was the perfect cathartic ending this decade-long pain.

This demand/supply problem applies to other industries as well. In SUMR's case, the company's problem wasn't only demand but supply.

Based on this context, SUMR has three core brands: Summer, Born Free, and SwaddleMe. These brands cover a wide range of infant products like monitors, safety gates, strollers, blankets, baths, potties, and positioners. The company is also expanding its footprint in product categories like car seats, travel systems, playards, high chairs, and swings.

The company sources most of its products from China. A Hong-Kong subsidiary provides the company with an Asian sourcing presence and the ability to oversee quality, electric engineering, and other issues that may arise during production. This also means that the company is subject to trade tariffs. This situation is unlikely to change anytime soon.

During the first lockdown, SUMR was hit hard as brick-and-mortar stores suffered greatly. The good news is that the company has worked on a number of fantastic partnerships and has significantly changed its customer breakdown. Based on 2020 sales numbers, its largest customers are all essential businesses. Amazon.com (AMZN) generated 33% of SUMR's sales, followed by Walmart (WMT) (28%) and Target (TGT) (17%). The company's top seven customers were responsible for 87% of total sales. Keep in mind that the company does not have long-term contracts with any of these customers, which makes their willingness to provide shelf space a business risk.

Nonetheless, SUMR isn't just a random producer of infant care products. The company is a leader in its space and gets thousands of 5-star reviews on Amazon - to give you one example. Below is just a random screenshot I took when searching for reviews.

Source: Amazon

No company has a better position in the middle- and lower-class child care industry, which makes the valuation I'm about to show you even more attractive.

Higher Expected Earnings Going Forward

Just like in my BGI article, I am going to guide you through our calculations. As a base year, I'm using the year ending January 2, 2021, which included the start of the pandemic and the related lockdowns across the world.

We expect 2021 sales to accelerate by 19.7% based on a number of factors. First of all, 2020 was impacted by less demand for some of its largest categories like car seats, strollers, while total product availability was heavily impacted. Speaking from a supply chain point of view, the company had to deal with both demand and supply risks. Additionally, the company relied for nearly 70% of its pre-pandemic sales on physical stores.

As I already discussed, the company quickly changed this during the pandemic to mitigate demand risks. The third reason is the Cares Act package in June of 2020, which was a major boost for SUMR as it estimates that over 90% of its customer base was eligible for stimulus checks. The company expects the same from the March 2021 stimulus. As a result, our 19.7% expected growth rate to $186 million includes 7% cost-inflation pass-through and 13% volume gains - off a low base and down 10.3% revenue in the prior year.

Source: Author

Going one step further, we kept gross margin expectations relatively stable as higher manufacturing and commodity costs will offset the benefits from higher sales.

Total SG&A expenses are expected to decline a bit to 25.2% of total sales as the company will likely spend less on advertising but more on shipping expenses with G&A expenses falling to 17.1% of total sales.

Based on unchanged depreciation and amortization and no intangible asset impairments, total operating expenses are expected to be roughly $50.3 million, resulting in $13.4 million in EBIT and $16.8 million in EBITDA.

Going a few steps further, total interest expenses are expected to fall from $4.1 million to $1.4 million due to the company's debt reduction and lower interest rates. These interest expense expectations also include financing charges from FY2021 related to crisis and restructuring. In addition to that, based on our numbers, the company would owe $3.0 million in income taxes. We could technically use the company's net operating losses for 1 year, but we are using the normalized results here.

This is resulting in $9.1 million in expected net income and, therefore, a P/E ratio of 4.8x.

With this in mind, let's take a look at the company's financial position, which, besides rising EBITDA, is a core part of the bull case.

Deleveraging and Valuation

SUMR reduced its debt dramatically in 2020 and has pledged to continue this in 2021. On paper, the company has $34.8 million in interest-bearing debt. This consists of a $32.6 million credit facility with Bank of America. The company has $11.2 million available under this credit facility meaning that debt outstanding is $21.5 million. In addition to that, the company has a term loan with Bank of America with an outstanding value of $7.1 million, maturing in 2025. The company also has a $2.5 million FILO (first-in, last out) loan. The FILO loan is a zero balance loan and adds to liquidity available.

Additionally, like most companies in this industry, the company has received a PPP loan of $1.95 million. The company is expected to receive another PPP loan.

As the table below shows, our model has accounted for debt reduction as PPP loans are expected to be forgiven and we included an expected 1Q cash build. We also included $1.5 million in intangible value beyond current operations to include the company's multiple brand extension opportunities and geographic opportunities.

Source: Author

So, based on these numbers, the company has roughly $26.2 million in assets before LT liabilities, and $28.5 million in LT liabilities, resulting in net liabilities of $2.2 million.

Bearing this in mind, the company has 2.2 million fully diluted shares outstanding including all outstanding option grants and non-vested restricted stock units. Unidentified holders (majority are retail traders) own roughly 18% of these shares. The largest holder is Wynnefield Capital, which holds 764 thousand shares. The founder and Ex-CEO Jason Macari owns 385 thousand shares (17.4% of fully diluted shares outstanding).

Based on a $20 stock price, this gives us a fully-diluted market cap of $44.2 million. When adding the aforementioned $2.2 million in net liabilities, we end up with an enterprise value of $46.4 million excluding capitalized leases. Based on $16.8 million in expected EBITDA, we are looking at a 2.8x EBITDA multiple.

Putting Everything Together

In 1Q20, SUMR was trading below $2 per share. This number includes the 1-9 reverse stock split that took effect on March 16, 2020, as a measure to continue SUMR's listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. In addition, the company is lucky it didn't have to file for Chapter 11 given the dire circumstances back then.

Although the stock is up a lot from the bottom, the move from the bottom to $10 share was simply the avoidance of, first, bankruptcy and then delisting (which was avoided via a reverse split). Beyond $10 the stock reacted to better earnings in August driven by the June US Cares Act stimulus. That moved the shares into being valued on forward multiples again as shares rose quickly from 10 to $19.65 in a week.

However, it was too much too soon as supply chain issues became first apparent in September and October and continued to worsen right up through January of 2021. This short-term supply issue has now provided a nice opportunity to get into the stock again here on fully priced poor 4Q2020 and estimated mixed 1Q 2021 earnings.

Going forward, investors get to buy an attractively valued company that is operating in a much healthier industry with a much stronger supply chain, a financially improving target audience, and an increasingly healthy balance sheet.

The risks here are about share supply as prices rise. The founder Jason Macari has been out of the company for 6 years and still holds 17.4% of fully diluted shares as I already briefly mentioned. He added to shares at low prices in 2019-2020 and has not sold any shares despite the 23-24x spike. While it is nearly impossible to predict if insiders will sell because we don't know their personal finances, this is a risk going forward.

The largest holder Wynnefield and its partners bought in the high 20s to low 30s. Again it is hard to predict what will happen, but sudden selling seems to be very unlikely - especially given the company's attractive valuation.

In addition, before buying the stock, bear in mind that we are dealing with a micro-cap stock that tends to be very volatile.

Takeaway

Based on the company's improved industry fundamentals, its expected surge in sales, EBITDA, and earnings, and its plans to further reduce debt, I am giving the stock a short-term price target of $30 with more room to grow in the future.