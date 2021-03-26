Finally A Bottom In Gold?

Photo by kittiyaporn1027/iStock via Getty Images

Gold continues to be in a strong multi-year uptrend, and I anticipate large gains in value in the decade ahead as governments around the world continue to stimulate their respective economies with both fiscal and monetary stimulus.

In January, we wrote about a sentiment washout in the options markets for gold, silver, and silver miners. In this article, we outlined how bullish call option buyers lost billions of dollars from the summer 2020 breakout of over $2,000 until now. We warned in that article that "this bull has horns" and there "will be price and sentiment washouts along the way" to higher prices.

Finally, it appears that gold could be ready to end its multi-month decline.

Breaking beneath $1,800 in January opened up the floodgates for lower lows, and we can see in the chart below that gold remains in a well-defined narrowing trend channel, having found temporary (double) support at $1,673. In hindsight, we may be able to say that the $1,673 level was the near-term bottom, but only after gold exits this downtrend channel and closes above $1,770 and also the important $1,800 level.

I currently expect gold to trade sideways to up from here before it overtakes the $1,800 level in late Spring or early summer.

Gold Options Sentiment

Beyond the technical support, we also see signs of a bottom in our internal Options Sentiment indicator. Current values under 5% suggest that the options market participants are positioned for higher prices in the days and weeks ahead. Options and futures expiration often become a time to mark price reversals and pivots in the gold price.

Real Interest Rates

Negative real interest rates can be a catalyst for gold ownership, and real interest rates are correlated to the price of gold over time. At the moment, real interest rates on the 5-year treasury TIP are negative 1.65%. Gold, which earns 0% real interest rates if held in bullion form, has a superior expected inflation-adjusted return over 5-year TIPs.

A comparison between 5-year real interest rates and the inverted gold price is shown below.

Gold Futures Open Interest

Declining open interest in COMEX gold futures contracts can also be correlated with bottoms in gold prices, as shown below. Peaks in open interest can often coincide with price tops, and lows in open interest tend to coincide with price bottoms.

Final Thoughts

Gold remains in a solid uptrend, and I will maintain that technical opinion as long as gold remains above the March 2020 washout pivot at $1,450. The break below $1,800 in January set up the decline down to $1,673, and now there are growing signs that gold could finally exit its downtrend resistance line.

Bulls should be happy to begin trading sideways after a long and brutal multi-month decline. I currently anticipate a battle to overtake $1,800, and this may take 2-3 months to chew through various resistance levels.