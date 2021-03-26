Photo by fermate/iStock via Getty Images

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) has completed three years of operations since the transformative purchase of Level 3 Communications "Level 3" in November 2017. Management has delivered excellent cash flow results while making transformative investments in the future.

As a value investor, I prefer tangible assets with solid cash flow over intangible assets. I view my ownership of the "stock" as owning part of the company as a long-term investor.

This article will discuss the exceptional free cash flow of LUMN as well as the tangible assets and investments in critical property, plant and equipment ("PPE"). I also discuss the headwinds and tailwinds that I see for the coming years. I will have more to say after the April 7 analyst day with regards to the future.

LUMN has exceptional operating cash flow and free cash flow, regardless of your definition of free cash flow. My preferred definition for free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus the sustaining investment required to maintain the assets. This does not include growth-oriented capital investment. I typically use depreciation as the measure of sustaining investment required, but for this article I have not made any adjustments.

Table 1A - Summary of LUMN Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow

Seeking Alpha provides a summary of value measures on their website providing relative valuations for cash flow. The SA basis of presentation is the net change in operating cash flow, after balance sheet adjustments, rather than the cash flow from operating activities.

LUMN produces nearly 4X the net operating cash flow per share, based on the current share price, compared to the sector.

Figure 1 - Seeking Alpha Value Grade Components for LUMN and Sector

LUMN has made significant investments in PPE. The evaluation of the PPE accounts on the balance sheet provides an understanding of the nature of investments following the acquisition of Level 3. The results show substantial retirements of assets that were presumably replaced as part of integration and expanding the capacity of the network. LUMN also had significant regulatory capital expenditures required for compliance with conditions for the acquisition of Level 3. LUMN has completed the integration phase and is now focused on growth capital.

Table 1B - Summary of PPE Capitalized Investment

LUMN has made significant investments in Level 3 integration, "right-sizing" the organization and transforming business processes and customer interactions with the business. These are expenses in addition to capitalized expenditures that will not be recurring forward.

Table 1C - Summary of Integration and Transformation Expenses

LUMN Generates Superior Cash Flow

The cash flow statements, unlike the income statement and balance sheet, do not include judgments by accounting professionals. Rather the statements provide the cash results of operations versus accruals that appear in the income statement and balance sheet. I refer to this as the gap between accounting and GAAP. This is not to disparage GAAP basis accounting but to explain that judgments can dramatically change the results of accrual accounting versus cash accounting.

This is particularly true in large acquisitions that typically involve significant allocations of the purchase price to intangible assets. Much of the intangible assets purchased are then amortized on a schedule over 15 years. Impairments of intangible assets, marked to market based on EBITDA multiples and the share price, have been significant as well. For LUMN, these non-cash expenses have significantly reduced earnings. However, the cash flow statements reveal excellent financial performance.

Figure 2 - LUMN Operating Cash Flow Statement

Source: 10K 2020

The cash flow statements start with a reconciliation to net income referred to as the "Cash Provided by Operating Activities". The GAAP format does not provide for a sub-total for the category but this can easily be derived as shown in Table 3 and Table 4. The changes in working capital can add or subtract from cash that ultimately hits the coffers of the business which is referred to as the Net cash provided by operating activities.

As a simple example, a company could delay paying accounts payable ("AP") and artificially inflate the net cash from operating activities. Or as in 2020, LUMN reduced AP balances versus the balance at the end of 2019 by $543M which reduces the net cash results.

Table 4 - Reconciliation Summary of GAAP Cash Flow Statements

The peak in cash provided by operating activities was in 2018, but 2020, despite the impacts of COVID, was close to the 2018 level. A significant "settlement" occurred in the second quarter of 2018. LUMN had significant legal and settlement costs in 2019 as well. The cash from operating activities grew 3% in 2020 versus 2019, despite the impact of COVID, and fell on a net basis after paying down liabilities by $156M.

Table 5 - Cash from Operating Activities and Net Cash from Operations

LUMN revenues as well as operating cash flows in 2019 were reasonably adversely impacted by the divestitures required by the US Department of Justice for completing the acquisition of Level 3. The US was apparently concerned by the economic moat of LUMN in requiring the divestiture to maintain competitive markets.

The proposed settlement requires the parties to divest all assets that support Level 3’s provision of telecommunications services in Albuquerque, Boise, and Tucson to a buyer or buyers to be approved by the United States. The parties must also enter into IRUs for 24 strands of dark fiber on 30 specified routes. Each IRU must have a 25-year term with two optional renewal periods of five years. The dark fiber to be divested must go to a single buyer to be approved by the United States.

The divested fiber was sold to UNITI Group (UNIT), a domestic competitor, which most likely sold the capacity to generate income, as UNIT was in negotiations with their largest and bankrupt customer Windstream over a Master Lease.

LUMN's Very Tangible Assets

The construction of global connected infrastructure requires time to plan, procure, construct, and commission projects. The investment of capital is expected to yield a return in the future. Many of the projects LUMN is undertaking require multiple years to complete. LUMN has invested greater than $10.5B for capital improvements in the past 3 years at an increasing pace year over year.

Table 6 - Investment Cash Flow Statement

A review of the PPE accounts of the balance sheet provides an understanding of the investments made over the past 3 years. The focus of the analysis is reconciling for the asset retirements. There are no adjustments, rather the plug of retirements is solved with the knowns provided.

Presumably the retirements represent infrastructure that has been replaced but could also be disposal. I have made comments previously on the hundreds of copper replacement notices that LUMN has filed over the years. This may well be a component of the replacements derived in Table 7.

Table 7 - Balance Sheet PPE Accounts and Reconciliation to Determine Retirements

Source: 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017 10K

The reconciliation to determine the book value of retirements can be completed by reconciling the gross PPE account. The book value of the retirements reflecting the original cost could be years or decades old. The assets may or may not have been fully depreciated.

The total net book value of retirements was approximately $3.4B over the past 3 years. I say net because Level 3's financial statements have adjustments that increased the book value by approximately $300M while CenturyLink had $3.7B in retirements excluding Level 3. Level 3 was required to report separate financial statements following the acquisition.

Certainly, new infrastructure is more cost effective to operate and provides additional capacity for services. However, it appears that a significant amount of capital investment has been made to replace infrastructure rather than to "grow". The total of investment cash flow was partially offset by sales of assets with a book value of $404M over the past 3 years.

Disposition of Depreciable Assets: Depreciable assets are disposed of by retiring, selling, or exchanging them. When a depreciable asset is disposed of, an entry is made to recognize any unrecorded depreciation expense up to the date of the disposition, and then the asset's cost and accumulated depreciation are removed from the respective general ledger accounts. Any recognized losses or gains associated with the disposition are recorded in a separate account and appear in the portion of the income statement named other income/(expense), net.

In addition to the replacements identified, LUMN also had compliance obligations with various states in order to receive authorization to acquire Level 3 Communications. As an example, California exacted at least $323 million for capital expenditures through 2020 for network improvements. I have not looked at the requirements of other states, but I expect other states exacted minimum capital expenditures as well. It is unclear if these investments produce incremental revenue or increase cash from operating activities. The completion of these projects is a tailwind to free cash flow.

However, LUMN completed a number of large-scale network expansions which will provide capacity for future demand, in addition to current demand, in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia over the past 3 years.

Latin America network expansions include:

Mexico – Tripled the current amount of fiber route miles to 2237 miles.

Ecuador – Added a 500-mile fiber optic route connecting to Colombia, and a 600-mile national fiber ring.

Chile – Added an additional 34 fiber route miles connecting 200 corporate buildings in Greater Santiago.

Argentina – Added 112 fiber route miles between the provinces of Mendoza and San Juan

Brazil – Added more than 280 fiber route miles between the northeast of the country, São Paulo, Belo Horizonte and Rio de Janeiro.

LUMN Expands Fiber Network Across U.S. and Europe:

CenturyLink is creating an extensive 4.7-million fiber mile intercity fiber network across the U.S. and parts of Europe.

The first phase, comprising 3.5 million fiber miles, was completed in June. An additional 1.2 million fiber miles will be added by early 2021.

CenturyLink is currently selling fiber routes to large enterprise companies and content providers in the U.S.

Multi-conduit infrastructure allows CenturyLink to quickly and economically deploy new fiber technology or add network capacity as needed.

The investments in the first phase of the fiber upgrade are included in CenturyLink's full year 2019 capital expenditure outlook.

The expanded fiber network utilizes Corning's SMF-28® ULL fiber and SMF-28® Ultra fiber, creating the largest ultra-low-loss fiber network in North America.

LUMN continues to invest in projects that provide the platform for growth in the future. The most recent 10K provides a summary of the network and facilities owned and leased. This does not include the 10% ownership in Cyxtera which is reported on the basis of book value under other Other Assets.

Figure 4 - Overview of LUMN Network and Facilities

LUMN Invests for Growth

The emphasis of management is to add value to the global network with additional critical services. LUMN owns the "intersections" of a super highway and can leverage those assets to provide a premium service. The Edge solutions should drive growth in operating cash flow and free cash flow. LUMN plans to largely complete the North American property improvements for Edge solutions this year.

Figure 4 - LUMN Edge Locations Planned and Future for North America

The investment in Edge locations was announced in 2019. LUMN will largely use properties it owns that can be rehabilitated and improved to provide the necessary infrastructure. LUMN has an international strategy for Edge locations and continues to invest in existing data centers and colocation facilities.

LUMN Infrastructure Replacement Cost

LUMN operates a global network of critical communications infrastructure. As a retired engineer that was involved in building large projects, I view the replacement cost of the infrastructure as the economic "moat" of LUMN.

Recently, I listened to the Ed Morche interview by an analyst from Citi on January 6, 2021. I was struck by the comment, though I do not question it, that the globally connected infrastructure and agreements constructed by LUMN would cost "probably hundreds of billions" to replace and 5 to 10 years to implement.

The Gross PPE, the original cost invested over decades, before accumulated depreciation is approximately $58B. This is separate of intangible assets. This is after retirements and disposals so the original cost could be much higher. The Gross PPE is based on property purchases, right of way acquisition, design and construction for assets that are still in service. Certainly, if adjusted for inflation the original cost would be in excess of $100B.

The current Enterprise Value of LUMN is approximately $50B indicating LUMN is trading at multiples below replacement value. The LUMN network is looped and ringed and is a critical infrastructure to government, business, and residents across the world.

This underscores what I believe is an outrageous undervaluation of LUMN by the "market" and sell-side analysts, aside from the very solid cash flows generated.

Impact of CAF II and RDOF on Free Cash Flow

The sell-side analysts have focused on revenue decline as a reason to significantly discount the LUMN stock price over the past 3 years. Now the discussion of the bearish sell-side analysts is the roll off of the CAF II program in 2022 and the impact to revenue and EBITDA. However, it does not appear that this will have a material impact on cash dropping to the LUMN coffers in 2022 which should be the priority of investors. From the Q4 2020 earnings call transcript regarding CAF II and RDOF:

I'd like to take a moment to summarize the transition from CAF II to the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund or RDOF. As most of you are aware, our subsidy revenue will step-down from above $500 million a year to roughly $26 million in 2022. These changes do not impact 2021 results. We took a very disciplined ROI-based approach to RDOF. In fact, even after factoring in the subsidy, we see better returns from the fiber-to-the-home investments we are making with our micro targeting strategy. As we wrap up CAF II, we intend to further accelerate that strategy by shifting resources and organizational capabilities now focused on CAF II.

The decline in revenue and EBITDA will be significantly offset, with respect to free cash flow, by a significant reduction in capital investment.

So on capital guidance forecast, just to give you a sense of CAF II on capital, over the last three years, we've averaged over $300 million of spending against CAF II. And this year we're working on a series of initiatives to actually bring it down, so we don't know exactly where that's going to end up, but it'll likely be a probably less. Yes, in terms of headwinds and tailwinds, the way I would think about it is, if you look at our new reporting for the business segment, the top three product categories, computer and applications, IP and data, and fiber infrastructure, those are the ones that we're really investing for growth and voice and other will really manage for cash.

Headwinds and Tailwinds to Free Cash Flow

A number of factors provide headwinds and tailwinds to cash flow from operating activities and free cash flow. The evaluation of headwinds and tailwinds provides an understanding of the risks and potential rewards of an investment in LUMN.

I have not included a discussion of tax and tax policy, but I do not believe this will have a material impact. It should be noted that LUMN remitted $911M in USF and other taxes to government agencies. This was the subject of an 8K on April 30, 2000 and discussed in the current 10K. LUMN is a substantial tax payer, regardless of the net operating loss carryforwards and tax credits.

Headwinds

Regulatory

In October 2011, the FCC adopted the Connect America and Intercarrier Compensation Reform order ("the 2011 order"), intended to reform the existing regulatory regime to recognize ongoing shifts to new technologies, including VoIP, and to re-direct universal service funding to foster nationwide broadband coverage. The 2011 order provides for a multi-year transition as terminating intercarrier compensation charges are reduced, universal service funding is explicitly targeted to broadband deployment, and line charges paid by end user customers are increased. These changes have increased the pace of reductions in the amount of switched access revenues related to our wholesale services...

CAF II Roll-off in 2022

LUMN has accepted a final year of the CAF II program for 2021 and the results of the RDOF auction in Phase 1 for unserved census blocks will not make up the difference. As discussed previously, this will have resulted in reduced cash flow from operating activities of approximately $500M and a $200M reduction to free cash flow if not replaced. However, a new round of RDOF auctions is expected for partially served census blocks as well as federal stimulus or infrastructure spending may offset the loss of CAF II.

COVID-19

LUMN has noted in earnings calls as well as in multiple presentations that clients are evaluating the work-from-home impact to IT plans. This has led to some delay in pulling the trigger as companies revaluate the office and work force of the future. The Contract Liabilities Account provides some understanding of the impact of COVID-19 on large customer sales.

Table 8 - Contract Liabilities Account "Sales Funnel" for Large Contracts

Further, work from home for LUMN is predominately off-net through peering agreements and office buildings remain partially occupied. LUMN has also noted cost inflation related to safety and other precautions which should be transient in nature, but will continue until the pandemic has subsided. This results in higher cost of goods sold to LUMN though it is clear from the 2020 financial results that it is manageable.

I have not attempted to reconcile all the impacts of COVID-19 which should prove to be transitory. We all hope that COVID-19 will soon be behind us.

Contract Rerating and Sharing of Cost Savings

A review of regulatory filings in the individual states that authorized the Level 3 acquisition shows an expectation that customers will receive some of the benefits of the cost savings or synergies produced post merger. It appears that LUMN has been providing service cost reductions to customers as LUMN has achieved significant cost reduction. I believe this is a positive in that the customer is aligned with the company, but is a headwind to growth in operating cash flow and free cash flow.

Competition

FCC Orders have provided greater and greater competition in the space. While LUMN owns the assets that many broadband providers rely upon, LUMN is limited in charges for services due to FCC Orders. However, LUMN has leveraged peering agreements to access anyone and anywhere through the providers that rely upon their infrastructure for transit and other services. Enterprise and mid-market customers will benefit from LUMN peering agreements.

Tailwinds to Operating and Free Cash Flow

Integration and Transformation Investments

LUMN had 3 years of expenses totaling $853 million on a cash basis for integration and transformation efforts. This is in addition to PPE investment. The result is a streamlined organization that can better compete in the market place. Total employment has fallen from 51,000 following the completion of the Level 3 acquisition to 39,000. LUMN will now benefit from the non-recurring costs it experienced over the past 3 years.

Completion of Regulatory Requirements for Acquisition

I provided the example of California requiring a minimum investment of $323M for PPE over the 3-year period following the Level 3 acquisition. There are certainly other examples with regards to PPE investment that reduces free cash flow. Those projects are now complete. Further, some states required residential service price caps as a condition for regulatory approval. As an example, Washington State required a 3-year price cap. This was in addition to an expectation of sharing in cost savings produced by the acquisition from synergies.

PPE Investments

LUMN has invested $10.5B in PPE over the past 3 years. A substantial portion of the investment resulted in approximately $3.4B in retirements indicating renewal projects rather than growth investment. LUMN is now shifting focus to growth PPE in addition to sustaining PPE. Shareholders can expect a future return on those investments.

Digital Transformation of Business Continues

The investment in business transformation is expected to be 16.5% CAGR and will more than double in annual revenue by 2025. LUMN will get a share of growth in digital transformation.

Interest Savings

LUMN has paid down approximately $5.7B in net debt over the past 3 years. LUMN has also refinanced $10B+ in debt. This has resulted in significant cost savings. Interest expense for 2018 was $2.2B and interest expense for 2020 fell to $1.7B. Management has committed to continuing deleveraging which should average approximately $2B a year, which will further reduce interest cost on debt in the future.

Conclusion

LUMN is an exceptional value investment. The share price has fallen dramatically since the completion of the acquisition of Level 3. I can find no rational reason for the decline other than sell-side analysts downgrading the company and high-dividend investors that sold as a result of the dividend reduction in 2019.

I do not expect that sell-side analysts will be supportive of the stock until management submits to demands for quarterly guidance and revenue guidance. However, I support management's approach. Management provides EBITDA and free cash flow guidance on an annual basis.

LUMN owns and leases critical and tangible assets. The assets produce exceptional cash flow per share given the current stock price. I intend to write another article after the analyst day on April 7th that looks at the current and future years including management forecasts.