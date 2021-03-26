Photo by andresr/E+ via Getty Images

The once-battered retail REIT sector has come back to life in recent months. This recovery, however, has been uneven, as some names are still trading well below their pre-pandemic levels. I find this to be the case with Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR), which, at the current price of $9.41, is still trading at 32% below its 2020 high of $13.74. I believe the market has largely overlooked this REIT, and evaluate what makes it a value buy at present, so let’s get started.

Why WSR Is A Buy

Whitestone REIT is an internally-managed owner and operator of high-quality open-air shopping center properties across the U.S. It currently owns 53 properties covering 5M of gross leasable square feet, and serving nearly 1,400 tenants. WSR’s management team has a collective 60+ years of experience, and has rather significant skin-in-the-game with 6.3% inside ownership.

WSR’s properties are concentrated in just the two states of Texas and Arizona. This fits in with its strategy of having exposure to warmer regions that are expected to have high population growth over the next decade. This is considering the fast-growing 65+ age group, which according to the U.S. Census Bureau, will comprise 1 in 5 Americans by the year 2030. This should benefit WSR, as seniors tend to move south in their post-retirement years.

As seen below, WSR’s metropolitan areas are expected to see continued strong growth rates, ranging from 6.6% to 9.7% between now and 2022. It also has potential expansion plans to Colorado and the Southeastern region of the U.S.

(Source: Q4’20 Investor Presentation)

In addition, WSR’s strategically located shopping centers also have attractive income demographics. Its median neighborhood income of over $95K exceeds that of both the national average and that of its peers. As seen below WSR’s median HHI (household income) is exceeded by just four other REITs, and is higher than that of 13 other REITs including Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) and Kimco Realty (KIM).

(Source: Q4’20 Investor Presentation)

Whitestone has rebounded rather well since the early months of the pandemic. As of February this year, all 53 of its community centers are open, and 99% of its tenants are open and operating. Rent collections improved to 95% during the fourth quarter, and ticked up slightly to 96% for the month of January, with rent deferrals representing just 3% of fourth quarter revenue. I’m also encouraged by the respectable 6.8% and 8.9% YoY rental growth rates during the fourth quarter and full year 2020, respectively.

It’s worth noting however, that WSR doesn’t come without challenges, as its occupancy rate sits at 88.2% as of the end of 2020 - this is slightly lower than some of its peers, who have occupancy rates in the 90-95% range. Plus, the rental growth rate of 6.8% achieved during Q4’20 was driven by the 10.1% rise in renewal lease rates, offset by a 5.4% decline in rates on new leases. As such, it appears that WSR is facing some challenges in attracting tenants on vacated stores.

Looking forward, I see reasons to be optimistic. This is considering the strong rebound in retail traffic at WSR’s centers during the latter part of Q4, with S&P Global assigning WSR a number one ranking for the shopping center industry in foot traffic recovery on Black Friday, with foot traffic returning to 81% of pre-pandemic levels on that day compared to the 48% industry average. In addition, management feels confident about bringing the occupancy level back to a normalized range, as noted during the recent conference call:

“We consider the upside of bringing our occupancy into the 90% to 95% range, very doable. And we will report our progress during 2021. With minimal tenant bankruptcies, another example of the sustainability of our tenant mix is we have less than 0.5% of our Annualized Space Rents, ABR are only six out of almost 1,400 tenants that are in bankruptcy. Our diversified entrepreneurial tenant base brings stability to our cash flows, without these interruptions.”

In addition, management noted WSR as having rather significant redevelopment opportunities, sitting at $250M, and $500M worth of external acquisition pipeline prospects.

Turning to valuation, I find WSR to be attractive at the current price of $9.41, with a forward P/FFO of 9.4. WSR also compares favorably to its peers. As seen below, I do an apples-to-apples comparison using EV/EBITDA, since Enterprise Value includes both debt and equity value. WSR’s EV/EBITDA of 17.4 is lower than that of Kimco Realty, ROIC, and Kite Realty Group (KRG), whose EV/EBITDA ranges from 19.3 to 21.8.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Meanwhile, I find WSR’s current 4.6% dividend yield to be rather safe, with a payout ratio of just 45%, based on WSR’s Q4’20 core FFO of 0.24 per share. Analysts currently have an average price target of $10.75, implying a potential 14% upside from the current share price.

Risks to Consider

In addition to the slight occupancy risk noted earlier, it’s worth noting that WSR does have a rather leveraged balance sheet, with a debt to EBITDA ratio of 9.2x at the end of 2020, sitting higher than the 6x that I prefer to see for REITs. As seen below, management does have a near-term goal of reducing its leverage to the 6-7x range and G&A as a % of revenue to 8-10%. This is something worth considering and monitoring for investors.

(Source: Q4’20 Investor Presentation)

Investor Takeaway

Whitestone REIT has a high-quality portfolio of shopping center properties, and has seen a solid recovery on its key operating metrics. Looking forward, I see the potential for the occupancy rate to improve, given the encouraging statistic of retail traffic improvements during the fourth quarter.

While WSR is no sleep-well-at-night REIT, due to the leveraged balance sheet, I do see the current valuation as being sufficient in compensating for those risks, especially if management achieves the aforementioned financial and operating leverage targets over the next two years. WSR is a Buy.