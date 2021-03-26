Razer Inc. (RAZFF) CEO Min-Liang Tan on Q4 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Razer Inc. (OTCPK:RAZFF) Q4 2020 Earnings Conference Call March 24, 2021 4:00 AM ET

Min-Liang Tan - Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Chong Neng Tan - Chief Financial Officer

Limeng Lee - Chief Strategy Officer

Hello, everyone. Welcome to Razer Full Year 2020 Earnings Webcast. Let me introduce the management team, who will walk you through today’s presentation. We have our Co-Founder and CEO, Min-Liang Tan, CFO, Chong Neng Tan, and CSO, Limeng Lee.

During today’s presentation, Min will start by discussing the earnings highlights. Limeng will walk us through Razer Fintech update and Chong Neng will take us through the financial highlights. Min will then walk us through the ESG and outlook. After that, we will open the floor to questions-and-answers.

For the participants joining our webcast, you can post your questions via the chat box function at the bottom of the screen. For participants joining via dial-in, please send your question to IR at razer.com.

Before we start, we would like to remind you that the presentation includes forward-looking statements, and some unaudited non-GAAP financial measures. Please read the disclaimer on the deck. I must also advise you that this presentation is being recorded today.

Min, please begin the presentation. Thank you.

Min-Liang Tan

Sure. Thanks a lot. Well, thank you very much for your time. I think today we're going to go through a really exciting presentation. We're going to be talking a little bit about how we've done in FY 2020.

So without much further ado, I'm going to jump straight into it. And if there is a single slide that you guys should be aware of, or should be focused on for this, just know that for Razer, Inc. 1337.HK FY2020, this is the slide to look at.

While, in short, what has happened in FY 2020 is that we crossed the $1 billion revenue threshold. And I think in addition to that, we've turned profitable. Bearing in mind that this is ahead of all expectations out there, I think right from the get go, we've had a phenomenal year for ourselves. It's been truly massive. I think the $1 billion revenue mark is a true milestone for ourselves as a company. And many of the analysts and the public out there was expecting us to turn profitable in the next couple of years. However, just in 2020 alone, we have turned profitable.

So moving on -- so I've got a bit of a key highlights slide for every single one of the highlight that we've got in FY 2020. But in short, number one, we've got record high revenues of $1.2 billion. That represents close to 50% growth year-on-year, driven primarily by the robust demand and market share gains for our hardware. And of course, for our services business, we've seen continued exponential growth. So in short, a truly massive year for us, $1.2 billion of revenues.

Now over and above, our gross profit margins improved to 22.3%, also driven by the improving margins in our hardware business and of course, the increased contribution of the higher margin services business. Now this is one of the aspects that we've highlighted in the first slide. We turned profitable, and bear in mind, this is GAAP net profit ahead of all expectations, fuelled primarily by the exceptional revenue growth and productivity improvements. It has been an exceptional or extraordinary year for the world, and a truly extraordinary year for ourselves over here at Razer.

Now in terms of cash flow, cash flow from operating activities turned positive to $152.9 million, driven primarily by the strong operating profits, efficient working capital management and cash discipline.

Finally, I think this is something which is truly unique for ourselves here at Razer. But bear in mind that today we've got one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry. We invest heavily in terms of R&D, innovation, trying to create the very best products out there. But we also ensure that our fundamentals are always incredibly strong. We've got over $600 million in terms of cash and no debt.

So as many of you guys are familiar with other tech companies out there that have to do loans to buttress loss making activities and stuff like that, for ourselves over here at Razer, we've got no debt, so the rising interest rates won't bother us at all. And in addition to that, we've got a really, really strong cash balance for us to be able to do investments, M&A, so on and so forth. So those are the key highlights for the year FY 2020, moving on.

So what I want to do is to kind of take everyone back to when we first went public in 2017, and show a little bit about the growth trajectory that has been since then. So in FY 2017, we had about $520 million in terms of revenues. To-date, we’ve more than doubled this since the IPO. So we've got a CAGR in the past couple of years for about 30 -- over 30% CAGR, but from IPO year, 2017 to FY 2020, we have more than doubled our revenue to $1.2 billion -- to over $1.2 billion of revenues.

Over and above, moving on, we have turned profitable on a GAAP basis. In 2017, we were in loss situation of $165.8 million. And since then, we've really narrowed the losses in respect of this. And as you can see, the trajectory that we've come through is ahead of all the expectations out there to show a profit on a GAAP basis. So truly, truly great performance I think in particular for FY 2020.

Moving on, so I'd like to take a bit of a sidebar over here to discuss how we've done for the Razer ecosystem. And from IPO year till now, every single earnings report, this is the single slide, I bring up, so that everyone can see how we've built the world's largest integrated gamer ecosystem. So right at the heart of it, for those of you who are joining us for the first time, and I can see that we have many people joining us for the first time. I think some of the fans have also joined us at this point of time.

We've got the brand right front and center in the middle. And the ecosystem that we've built around our business is truly a hardware, software and services ecosystem. So on the hardware side of things, we provide a competitive edge and an immersive experience. On the software, it's about engaging the user base that we've got, data analytics to provide better products and services.

And on the services side of things, we look at monetizing the hardware and software platform, in respect of really engaging with that user base that we've built. Let me talk about the hardware and software platform that we built. So truly unique in this case. We're not a hardware company. We're not a software company, we’re not a service company. We're truly a tech company that encompasses all of the above, buttressed by one of the biggest brands in the world.

So in terms of hardware, so great milestone in terms of us, we remain a global market leader in terms of gaming peripherals and premium gaming laptops. We crossed $1 billion worth of revenues, just on the hardware alone in FY 2020, representing a close to 52% year-on-year growth, a really phenomenal result.

So what about the software? Well, we today have over 123 million users on our software platform, representing over 50% growth year-on-year, a lot of which was driven by the COVID pandemic. There are a lot more new gamers coming to our Razer gaming platform.

Now finally, the services side of things. Well, the services, we've got payment services for the youth, millennials and the Gen Z and of course the gamers. We monetize for games out there, digital payments enablement. Well, we crossed about $128 million in terms of revenues in FY 2020, representing a whopping 66.8% year-on-year growth. So I'm going to go through this in greater detail to talk a little bit more about the various aspects of our ecosystem.

So let's talk about hardware. So we've seen exponential revenue growth for hardware. We've seen 52% year-on-year growth and you can see we've also tracked this all the way from the IPO year, up to FY 2020. In the IPO year, we were about $475 million in terms of revenues. Today, we're up north of $1 billion in terms of hardware revenues alone. So we’ve really grown the ecosystem in the past couple of years.

Moving on. And the real kind of impetus for the growth of our hardware primarily, is through the leadership in terms of the innovation that we’ve got. We’re constantly looking at new products. We’re constantly looking at new technologies. We push the limits in terms of design and engineering, everything. We look at various new categories overtime, whether it’s from gaming peripherals to systems to home appliances, et cetera. We look at constantly pushing the limits and that -- at the CES Show, the biggest technology show on the planet we’ve consistently won the best of CES over the past couple of years.

We continue to push this and in just 2021 alone, we won the best of CES for the ninth time running. Bear in mind, this is the biggest tech show on the planet and we provide that leadership in terms of innovation moving forward from here.

So moving on, now let’s talk a little bit about gaming peripherals. Today, we remain that leading brand in terms of gaming peripherals across the U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, and China. And bear in mind, FY 2020 we didn’t just see great growth in terms of revenues for our gaming peripherals business but we saw ourselves gain great amount of market share in many of the markets out there. So it was great growth and market share gains. And what is more important is that we continue to lead the market in terms of innovation when it comes down to gaming peripherals.

Moving on, gaming laptops, the Razer Blade is considered one of the best gaming laptops in the world and in many cases, it’s been called the best gaming laptop on the planet. We’ve been primarily focused in the U.S. markets, I think in the early years. So we remained the number one premium gaming laptop in the U.S., and in 2020 we have started also expanding outside of the U.S. and looking at new markets to bring the Razer Blade across. And it is one of our goals to make sure that we’re not just the number one premium gaming laptop in the U.S. but to be even number one premium gaming laptop in the world.

So in terms of further inroads of other growth areas in terms of hardware, well starting with -- of which in the last earning call, you remember me talking a little bit about mobile and cloud gaming and how the whole focus for ourselves moving forward from here. Well absolutely, mobile and cloud gaming has done very well for us.

The Razer Kishi is now the number one mobile gaming controller in the world. We’ve also recently announced a partnership together with Microsoft on the Xbox side of things, to come up with the first Xbox cloud gaming controller with a Razer Kishi. Over and above, while talking about consoles, 2020 was an exceptional year in a sense that we saw the new generation of consoles come through, the PlayStation 5, the new Xboxes. And we’ve seen renewed interest in growth, I think in terms of the console category. And this is one of the areas that we are definitely very focused on. Recently, we also announced our intent to acquire a console company, accessories company called Controller Gear and definitely we see a huge amount of growth coming through for the consoles in the next couple of years.

Live streaming, and this is one of the areas that we’ve talked about pre the pandemic but with the pandemic, this has really, really grown. We are one of the biggest companies out there with a suite of products for live streaming, broadcast category, et cetera. And that product that you see over there, I'm sure many of you guys are working from home throughout, that is the Razer Kiyo. In many aspects, it’s been ranked the best webcam on the planet at this point of time. It's been flying off the shelves.

It’s doing incredibly well for us, it’s going an incredibly crisp picture and the Razer Kiyo Pro is doing really well for us, right now. And in addition to that it’s the entire suite of live streaming products that we’re looking at this point of time. So that’s definitely one of the growth areas that we’ve got.

Now Gaming Chairs has been also a bit of a surprise for us. Well in the sense that, Razer Iskur has been a multi-award-winning chair. In fact, in many cases it’s already been sweeping many of the best in the world gaming chair kind of accolades at this point of time. Again, like the Kiyo Pro, I think many of you who have been trying to get hold of one, you’ll realize that it’s been out of stock. It’s not because we’ve not been trying our best to make as many as we can, but the demand has just been up through the roof.

So the Razer Iskur gaming chair is doing very well for us and we do expect this to be one of the big growth areas for us in the years to come.

Moving on, so let's talk a little bit about the software. So many of you will be familiar and I have gone through the slide many times before with the Synapse Software. We've got the IoT platform with Razer Synapse. We've got to Razer Chroma RGB platform, which is a universal RGB lighting system. And of course, we've got Razer Cortex, which is both a game launcher on the PC and on the mobile.

And with the pandemic, we've really seen the number of new gamers come through and the total users on our platform at this point of time is over 120 million users on the Razer software platform.

And I thought I'd give everybody a little bit of a glimpse about how we've done since the IPO. I think as we talked about this at the IPO, we had about 40 million users at that point of time. Now this has gone up three times. So over 120 million users. We've executed on this phenomenally well. It's now over 50% growth year-on-year. The monthly active users is about 68.2% year-on-year growth.

And at this point of time, I'm sure many of you will be asking yourselves, is this all fuelled just by the pandemic? Well, the beauty of us having this software platform is that we are able to track user activity, gaming activity on our 120 million users at any point of time. We've got a dashboard that allows us to look at the user activity. It helps us design even better product. And what we've realized, is that this is the new norm in terms of gamers out there. While the pandemic has brought in a lot of new gamers, as certain markets have opened up, and I talked about markets like China where we're seeing activity go back to normal, people going out, et cetera, gaming activity still remains elevated.

So that's a huge, I think plus, I think in terms of what we're doing. We realize that while all these new gamers have come in, many of them are staying gamers and many of them have also become fans of Razer and what we do.

So the software platform we've seen this boosted by increased gaming, eSports and live streaming activities. It's just this huge acceleration of user base to over 120 million users, and just on a software base alone. I just want to draw your attention to that. If you take away the hardware business, if you ignore the services business, with over 120 million users on our software platform, it makes us one of the big major Internet companies out there, all right.

Moving on, so we've talked about the hardware platform, we've talked about the software platform with over 120 million users, how do we monetize on this platform itself? Well, in a single word, it's services moving on. And in terms of services, we do payment services for gamers, the youth, the millennial and Gen Z. So in respect of the services, we've got two main sub services that we've got under this category at this point of time. We've got Razer Gold, which is in a single line, the Global Game Payment Service. I'll talk a little bit about this. And we've got Razer Fintech that today focuses on emerging markets.

Fintech, led by Limeng will be talking a little bit about Razer Fintech in a while. So let's talk about services. We've had phenomenal, truly, truly, truly phenomenal growth of the services business, driven by surges in the Razer Gold usage in the early days of the pandemic and Razer Fintech B2B activity due to the digitalization of many of the businesses out there.

So let's talk about services. When we first went IPO, the services business, albeit was a high margin business, was only about $10 million. FY 2020, from 2017 to 2020 today it's a whopping $128 million of revenues. And on a year-on-year basis, it's grown 66.8%. It's been truly, truly incredible. And bear in mind, the services business has got a gross profit margin of 43.8%. And this also represents an improvement year-on-year by about 140 basis points.

So in terms of services, bear in mind, much higher gross profit margins. It contributes significantly now to our GP dollars at this point of time. So from 2017, we've truly executed on the entire ecosystem. And remember, this is just two services that we've built. And our core advantage over here is the brand that we've built, the user base that we've created. We've got over 120 million users and we're definitely looking at investing in new services to really capture increased monetization for our business at this point of time.

All right, moving on. So let me give a bit of a snapshot of how Razer Gold has done. And I'm sure many of you guys are familiar with Razer Gold right now. Well today Razer Gold is the global game payment service. And it's also, bear in mind the primary way for games and entertainment to monetize in emerging markets. And for those of you who are new joining us, bear in mind that for many of the emerging markets, being able to pay online, it's actually a difficult task, because the vast majority of the youth of millennials out there may not necessarily have a credit card. Some of them may not even have a bank account.

So what we've done with a multitude, millions and millions of channel touch points for them to be able to go to a 7-Eleven nearby or to a family mart, pay over the counter, and we help game companies monetize. And what kind of game companies. Well, game companies like Tencent with PUBG. We work with games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Genshin Impact, one of the new games that is doing incredibly well for us.

Well, today, with Razer Gold, with over 26 million registered users, representing a 23.8% year-on-year growth in FY 2020, today, we've got over 5 million channels touch points, where over a million of them are offline retail payments channels via Razer Fintech in Southeast Asia, which Limeng will speak a little bit about in a bit. We've got over 4 million third-party payments channels worldwide.

And of course, the other big question is this, how many games can you use Razer Gold in. Well, there are over 34,000 games and entertainment titles, including from leading publishers such as our friends at Activision Blizzard, EA, Tencent, and much more. So in terms of TPV, or total payment volume, TPV grew by 102.4% year-on-year in FY 2020 alone. So it's been an incredible year for us for Razer Gold business.

So at this point of time, I'm going to hand this over to Limeng, who is the CEO of Razer Fintech to talk a little bit about how we've done in FY 2020. Limeng?

Limeng Lee

Thanks, Min. Very Good afternoon, everyone. Next slide. So I think just carrying on, on the stuff around the global services business, in Razer Fintech, I think we've seen robust growth this past year. When we first started getting into this business, in 2017-2018, we had about $1.4 billion of TPV. Today, we have passed -- surpassed close to US$4.3 billion. That's a CAGR of 70.2%. Now note that this business requires a lot of time to start laying the pipes, building the integrations with different partners and all that.

We have spent that time in our early days. And we are now sitting here, being able to leverage on that build out to really bring on new merchants, which obviously has been driven by the surge in online shopping and digital entertainment consumption, especially during COVID in 2020. Even going into 2021, we continue to see that trend continue.

Next slide. So just giving you guys a little bit more background about what we do right here in Razer Fintech, we are a leading offline to online digital payments network right here in Southeast Asia. We count many of the blue-chip merchants as our customers. We’re talking about guys like Shopee Tao Bao, Facebook, we have more than 50,000 merchants on our online gateway platform at this moment.

We've also, as I said, spend the time to basically build our connections and our pipes and integrated with global schemes, such as Visa, MasterCard, we have more than 110 payment options on our platform today. What that means, if there's a merchant that is coming to Southeast Asia, looking for not just a singular country kind of options, if they need options across the entire region, we are that one single stop that will be able to service them.

On top of that, very unique animal we have here. As Min as touched upon, we spent the time to build up more than a million offline acceptance points today, across the region. The combination of the online and offline connection allows us also to support marketplaces and e-commerce sites with innovative and our alternative payment options.

Just very quickly an example in Malaysia for example, we have something called Razer Cash where if there is a user, there is a person who is buying something on the Zara, or Shopee, they don't have a credit card, they don't have a bank account, they can still check out with Razer Cash and they can walk into their nearest 7-Eleven past the Cordova scan, the system pings the e-commerce site, your goods get delivered. It solves that pain point for many users in emerging markets such as Southeast Asia. And we're looking to grow this business again in the coming years.

Next page, touching on, I would say, the prospects around digital payments. This is an extract from the Google-Temask eConomy, Southeast Asia 2020 report that was released in late 2020, the expectation is that between 2020 and 2025, they are forecasting a 24% CAGR of Southeast Asia Internet economy, GMV. And because we are at the back, really kind of helping these Internet companies with their payment requirements, we do see strong potential growth here.

This is really driven by new COVID trends ‘19 trends, which has propelled e-commerce, propelled online groceries, and propelled the digitization of SMEs where they have moved online. And again, this is something that I think we've spend the time the investment, we will continue to invest into this to make sure that we are able to not just serve our merchants here in Southeast Asia, but in other high growth emerging markets like Latin America, Middle East and the Africas.

So without further ado, I'll pass this back to Chong Neng, our CFO, who will walk you through in more detail about our financial performance for FY 2020. Thank you.

Chong Neng Tan

Hey, thank you, Limeng. A very good afternoon to all. Chief financial highlights. Financial year 2020 has been a special year for Razer. We crossed the $1 billion revenue mark to hit a record high of $1.2 billion. We have always been focused on building out the Razer ecosystem and we have shared about how this ecosystem be for gamers by gamers or indeed the gaming industry.

We grew a strong 48% this year, achieving a three year CAGR of 32.9%, significantly outpacing the industry growth. And we achieved this top line growth while improving our margin profile, a strong testimonial to the Razer brand. With this, we turned GAAP profitable ahead of expectations.

And top it out, our balance sheet continues to strengthen and we generated additional operating cash flow of $152.9 million to end the year with more than $600 million cash and no debt.

Now, moving on to our revenue breakdown. From a net revenue perspective, we grew 48% year-on-year to $1.2 billion. And in financial year 2019, we still have the mobile handset business, which we had exited fully in 2019 itself. Without this, our organic growth would have been 52.5% year-on-year.

Our hardware business, consisting of peripherals and system grew 51.8% or $740 million to almost $1.1 billion. Our peripherals continue to lead the market as we gained market share across the different regions.

From a growth sustainability standpoint, it is clear that our product diversification has given us the edge. On top of this, our regional diversification, our market leadership position in U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, China has allowed us to achieve the higher growth rate than our peers. However, it’s our product innovation that truly differentiate us. And to drive on this point our system business, won the best of CES Award, as we continued to delever our increasing fan base

And our services business, consisting of Razer Gold and Razer Fintech grew 66.8% from $77 million, to $128.4 million. We continue to invest in our software and services platforms and our user base recorded a solid growth of 53.8%, to 123 million users. And Razer Gold, one of the largest virtual credit for digital entertainment continues expansion. And we've increased our channel touch points for 3.4 million to 5 million, entrenching Razer Gold, as a partner of choice for the content providers and Razer Gold can now be used across 34,000 different gaming and entertainment content.

Razer Fintech continues hyper growth path, has more than doubled the TPV to $4.3 billion, an increase 104% year-on-year. We are now one of the leading payment gateway in Southeast Asia, serving more than 50,000 merchants across the countries.

Now, moving on to gross profit, our gross profit dollars grew 61.3% year-on-year to $271 million, driven by both the strong topline growth of 48% and the 180 basis points improvement in the overall GPM percentage. One of the key strengths of the Razer brand is our ability to consistently deliver best-in-class innovative products, generating that greater customer preference. This allowed us to grow, while improving our margin mix.

And during this period, our services segment grew. Importantly, this segment contributed up to 20% of the overall group GPM dollars. And as our businesses grew, we also experienced headwind, especially in the form of freight costs increase and supply chain challenges. However, our robust operation structure and diversified supply chain network built across different countries allow us to come out this pandemic year much stronger, as can be seen from the improved margin.

Operating expenses, for the past three years, we have been on a journey to establish that optimal and efficient OpEx structure that can support our growth ambition, while staying lean and effective. Our OpEx as percentage of revenue has reduced from a high of 37.9% in 2018 to the 22.9% in 2020, while achieving the 32.9%, three year CAGR.

Our vigorous and disciplined approach in our OpEx deployment helped us come up with a lean and effective cost structure. Our OpEx as a percentage of revenue improved 920 basis points in financial year 2020 itself, while achieving a 48% topline growth. The foundation has been set and we expect this efficiency and cost discipline to continue as we move forward.

Now moving on to net income. Our unique Razer ecosystem, our diversified portfolio, and regional market leadership, and importantly, our product innovation forms our pillars of growth. With this consistencies built into our topline and margin improvement engines, coupled with our disciplined and established OpEx structure we turned GAAP profitable in 2020. Our profit to the percentage of net revenue improved 1,030 basis points to end the year in the positive territory. All this from the foundation for Razer to continue our profitable growth.

Now moving on to working capital and cash conversion cycle, we continued to draw that efficiency in our working capital management, our cash conversion cycle has improved to negative 58 days. Meaning our revenue has been converted to account receivables and collected as cash into our banks, even before the payment outflow, a reflection of our working capital efficiency. And our days inventory outstanding improved to 39 days, meaning our inventory have been converted to nine times its value in revenue during the year, a reflection of the sell-through momentum in our channels. Our days use outstanding improved significantly by 12 days to 57 days, a reflection of the increased demand for the Razer products and services.

Now moving on to operating cash flow, we have been investing in our ecosystem, investing in our channels, investing in our growth. But we now see the first of our investment, the most direct and authentic form, our businesses grew mid-term profitable and generated additional cash of $152.9 million compared to the cash outflow of negative $38.5 million in financial year 2019. And with this, we ended the year with zero debt and more than $600 million in cash, one of the stronger balance sheet in the industry.

This war chest, this arsenal provide us with the strength to weather any challenges, and importantly, put us in a sweet spot to seize any opportunities that may arise. Financial year 2020 is an important milestone. As we ended the year with a strong P&L performance turning GAAP profitable, and an even stronger balance sheet. This sets the stage for us to enter financial year 2021 as a larger, stronger and more profitable machine.

With this, we'll hand over back to Min.

Min-Liang Tan

All right. Thanks a lot Chong Neng and I believe you guys have managed to catch up on how we've done with FY 2020, the specifics on the financial side. And I can say in a single line, it's been a crazy incredible year for us in FY 2020.

Before I go ahead to talk a little bit about what's up for FY 2021, I want to take this time to talk a little bit about the ESG side or the environmental social and governance initiatives that we have over here at Razer.

Moving on, so the thing about what we’ve done with ESG is that, this is one of the things that we’ve focused on for many, many years before ESG has come to the forefront all right. And I’ll talk a little bit about what we’ve done in the prior years before.

But in a single line at this point of time, when we look at from environmental perspective, whether it’s climate change, greenhouse gas emissions, carbon et cetera on a social level, whether it’s about human capital development, employee diversity, or governance everything from more diversity, and structure et cetera, we today at Razer are a 100% fully compliant with the Hong Kong Exchange ESG guidelines and I think, this is the part that I really like to emphasize, we are going above and beyond the HKEX ESG guidelines to be really focused on the environmental side of things at this juncture.

Why? Because ourselves at Razer, we work really closely with our own community, the Razer community. We’re deeply about passionate about many things. We’re deeply passionate about the environment, the sustainability, appliances, so on and so forth. But in this case, this is one of the things that we really want to make sure that we at Razer are at the forefront of for ESG.

Moving on, so, #GoGreenWithRazer, this is our commitment towards a sustainable future, because at Razer many of our community, they’re all the youth, the millennials, the Gen Z and together with them, we want to make sure that we play our part in making the world a better place and this is technically something myself on a personal basis, I'm really invested in. I really want us to do this not just as an individual or as a company, but really together with the entire Razer community. We want to have this #GoGreenWithRazer movement to drive the entire gaming community towards a more sustainable future.

Moving on and I’ll go into greater detail of what we’re doing. So today, if you go to the website razer.com\go-green it will detail in greater detail or in greater detail so to speak, what we’re doing in respect of our GoGreenWithRazer manifesto. But in short, there are four main pillars that we’ve got for our GoGreenWithRazer manifesto at this point in time. The first of which is we believe that we need to start internally over here at Razer at our offices and be a green organization.

Secondly, green products. We’ve been working on this for many years for our Razer fans out there. You’ll be familiar with the fact that we’ve been redesigning packaging, we’ve been redesigning the products that we have. We’ve been doing using different types of materials, et cetera. We want to make sure that we’ve got green products.

Third, we’re really looking at galvanizing the entire Razer community to really drive this to work, right. A full community where we are saving trees together, we are ensuring that we communicate what the GoGreenWith manifesto is and really working with the ones truly passionate about this with as many people out there.

Finally, Chong Neng has mentioned, we’ve got a big war chests of stocks. We’re doing investments and one of the investment areas that we’re focused on are green investments. I’ll go through this in greater detail in a bit.

Let’s go to the next page. So this is one of the things that we’re really putting in action specific deliverables moving forward from here. So this is not about talk. There are lots of companies out there that can talk about this all day long. We want to be able to put specific objectives, specific KPIs for us to drive toward.

So by the end of 2021, we are committed to ensuring that every single one of our offices over here at Razer will be a 100% using recycled or recyclables internally. That’s the first thing that we’re doing. The second thing that we’re committed to is that all our offices globally by 2025 will be using renewable energy, every single one of them. Some of our offices are already using renewable energy like our office in Hamburg, our new office coming up in Singapore is going to be a 100% renewable energy.

But we want to make sure that 17 of our offices, all 17 of them, will be a 100% renewable energy source from then. And finally, and this is a big one that we’re taking a multi-year approach to this. We want to make sure that we are 100% carbon neutral by 2030. And that is the commitment over here internally at Razer.

Next up, green products. So what we want to do first now, is that we want to have full consumer transparency for our carbon consumer labels by 2022. We want to make sure that all of it is out there. So every time a gamer or one of our fan base purchases one of our products, by 2022, they will be able to see the full carbon impact of every single one of the products.

Now by 2025, we want to ensure that 100% of all our products can be recycled with Razer by the end of the year. Now at this point of time, I'll take a quick segue. Why this is so important for us, is because today at Razer, we ship about 60,000 products every single day. We have a responsibility, I think, to the world. We want to make sure that we are at the forefront. We want to push ahead and ensure that we are meeting the standards that we set for ourselves and ensure that all our products can be recycled using the right product materials so on and so forth.

So 100% of our products will be using recycled and recyclable materials by 2030. Now, this is going to be a big thing for us to look at. We're looking at completely redesigning some of our products, being able to look at new materials that we do. And bear in mind for the many fans that we've got out there who have been buying our products, you realize that we've actually been doing this for the past couple of years. Many of our packaging has already been updated to full FSC compliant products. I think you will see that we've been using soy ink. We've been completely shrinking down our products also to make sure that it's more efficient in terms of logistics, et cetera.

So this is one of the big initiatives that we've got. It is definitely one of the things that we will continue pushing ahead.

Next up. So the green community, so this is something that we have announced together with the community. I think many people are familiar already with Sneki Snek or Sneki Snek over here. So Sneki Snek is our little mascot that we've got. It came out as a bit of a gag. We tend to have a lot of gags over here at Razer, but this one took a little bit of a life of its own. And we've got -- we're now working together with Conservation International, a very respected conservation organization to focus on saving a million trees worldwide.

So we started off with a target to save just 100,000 trees, to save 100,000 trees, but we've blown past that target at this point of time, and today we are focused on saving one million trees worldwide together with Conservation International, and together with the Razer community, because every Sneki Snek sold and every Sneki Snek not sold, and I'll take a chance to tell every one of our investment public out there safe entries. So check it out. And this is one of our big initiatives for the community at this point of time, all right.

And finally, we are putting our money where our mouth is. Also at the same time, we want to ensure as part of the zVentures, which is our corporate ventures arm, we will be looking at impact investing in environment and sustainability, start-ups in the areas of renewable energy, carbon reduction, and plastics management and water solutions. And I would urge every single one of you to be signed up to our investment portal because we'll be having some new news about some of the green investments that we've got lined up at this point of time in the course of this year and the years to come.

So these are the four major categories or the four major verticals that we've got for our Go Green with Razer Manifesto at this point of time. All right.

Let's move on. So at this juncture, I think it's a good time for me to talk a little bit about FY 2021. So what are the key takeaways? And before I get started, everybody will be familiar with the truisms and I'm sure all of you guys are familiar with it, where when we talk about tech companies, many of the tech companies promise outsized growth, but they're always burning a lot of capital. They're burning cash and stuff, that's profitability sometimes is a long time away for them. And if you have joined us in our previous earnings announcements, we've always said profitability was a question of when and not a question of if. And it's been clear since then that we've been able to execute in respect of that.

Now in terms of traditional companies, in that case, they tend not to have so much growth or no growth at all, but they have got profitability. But for us over here at Razer, 1337.HK, this is something that we're committed to in terms of FY 2021 and beyond, outsized growth and continued profitability. We're one of the very unique few companies that are able to do this because we are in control of our destinies, we're able to look at every single aspect of the business. And I tend to hear oftentimes in the past couple of years, have we maxed out growth, what's happening?

Well, as you can see, our new initiatives or some of our business and our core business still continues to grow from an outsized fashion. We still have the exponential growth and we continue to commit that for the next couple of years to come. So let me give a little bit more insight into what we've got for FY 2021. Three key takeaways I’d like to take everyone through. First of which is the outsized revenue growth that we will -- that we are guiding to. Secondly, the continued profitability that we've got as a company and as a group. And finally, one of the big questions is, what are we going to do as we use our cash? As Chong has mentioned we've thrown off about $152 million of cash last year. We've already got a big war chest, what are we going to do with our cash?

Well, first off, outsized revenue growth for 2021. First off, you'll see a lot more new hardware product introductions, and some of which you've already seen in the past couple of months. Things like the Kiyo Pro, which is now ranked the best webcam on the planet. You've seen, like the Razer Iskur gaming chair, again, ranked as the best gaming chair on planet at this point of time. And of course, many of the other things that we're doing in terms of console gaming, mobile gaming, et cetera, you'll see new hardware product introductions.

Secondly, we will continue to be investing in our software user base. We've got over 120 million users. And what this user base does for us is that it helps us engage with our users, it helps us design even better product. I'm able to tell you at this point of time that even after markets open up post the pandemic or when markets open up at this point of time, user activity is still elevated, not because I'm reading from some report out there, but I'm able to see it from a software platform. That user activity is still elevated post opening up.

Finally, we'll be doing further investments to scale our services business, and all of which, in respect of this will contribute to the single liner of outsized revenue growth continuing in FY 2021.

Secondly, profitability. Is this a blip what is happening? Well, you can see the trend. And we talk about trend lines all the time. You can see the trends over the past couple of years. Today, for us to break even and go in terms of profitability, you will see continued improvement in terms of our hardware business. In terms of our hardware margins and that's something that Chong Neng has already provided some color on. The hardware margins will continue to improve.

In terms of OpEx, you can see that declining OpEx as a percentage of our revenues. Well you continue to see that strong OpEx discipline of which we have. And of course, the profitability will go up, because you'll see the expansion of higher margin hardware and services as part of the revenue mix.

Now finally, I think in terms of the use of cash, we will be investing in R&D for new hardware and the development of new services. I can see a couple of 100 people in the call at this point of time, very interested in our business. I'm sure many of them are also interested in the new categories that we're investing in. In fact, I've seen some of the questions come through on the panel already.

We will be doing a continued share buyback. We think that at this point of time, we've got a phenomenal business. And this is one of the areas that we will be putting our cash to use at this point of time. And finally, investment in M&A activities. As we've -- I'll touched on alluded to a little earlier, we've already started doing some M&A. I think in recent times, we just announced one recently that we are working on, which is on the console side of things. We will look at other accretive, other strategically beneficial companies that we think will work well as a part of our business.

And also importantly, that the team members adhere to our culture of focusing on the best products in the world for gamers. I think this is something which is important to us, culturally that we want the very best talent to join the company. And we'll be looking at investing in start-ups and new companies that we see a huge amount of potential in.

So these are the three main areas outsized revenue growth, continued profitability and the use of cash. So at this point of time, I think we've seen quite a number of questions come through the chat. I'm going to hand it over to our moderator to take us through this.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you, Min. So the first question, congrats on the good result. How do you see the demand on peripherals in the post-pandemic world? Would the momentum slow down since stay at home economy is coming to an end?

Min-Liang Tan

So I will take that question. Well, as I've mentioned, today, we are talking about -- a little bit about the new norm at this juncture. And one of our concerns, of course, and we have also guided I think conservatively is that if things will shift on a down gear as people go out with vaccinations and stuff like that. But based off the data that we've got at this juncture, with many of the markets that have already opened up, we still see elevated gaming activity.

So we don't necessarily think that momentum will slow down. In fact, we think that gaming activity will remain in elevated states for some time to come. So, we do see the demand for our peripherals to continue being there.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you. The next question, would you mind sharing with us the roadmap of Razer Fintech in the future? Any progress on digital bank licenses applications?

Limeng Lee

Maybe I’ll take that, I mean, so Razer Fintech as I’ve said, it’s taken us some time to basically kind of lay the pipes get ourselves integrate it with the various banks and schemes out there. And we’re seeing a huge growth behind us and into the future. And that’s really where we’re going to spend a lot of time investing into making sure we bring more merchants on board, making sure that we are investing in the new geographies where we see similar high growth potentials.

In terms of the digital bank license application in Singapore, while we saw that as opportunistic thing where being a Singapore headquartered company, it was there for us to look at it. It was never meant to be a single country any ways. But again, given where things are, where we see huge opportunity whether it’s at Razer Fintech or Razer Gold, where I think Min covered in his presentation, we managed to convert 26 million of our 120 million users across.

I think if you look at things where, B2C side of things, user acquisition tends to be the most difficult. That’s really where we’re going to focus on in the near term to really use our user base to drive them towards our payments business before we then start looking at things like digital bank. Thank you.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you. The next question, any plan for investment on new areas such as home appliances and perhaps toasters?

Min-Liang Tan

So, I’ll take that question. Let me talk a little bit about the investments in new areas first. I think for ourselves; we have a phenomenal platform from a hardware, software perspective. We ARE definitely looking at investing in new areas at all time, and strategic areas. And as you guys have seen, I think in the history of the company we’ve been very measured in terms of these investments and we’ve been very successful I think in terms of being able to ramp up very quickly, because we’ve got a very unique brand that allows us to traverse multiple different areas.

So, a good example would be, during the IPO I remember people asking, are you guys sure that doing services is THE right way to pull. Well, hindsight is always 20/20, since the IPO, till now we’ve grown the services business more than 10 times. We’re one of the biggest Fintech companies I think in the region. And this is just a testimony of how with the right investment, with our right grant and our right user base, we’re able to scale up many of these new areas and extending our brand in respect of that.

So, coming out a little bit more focused in terms of home appliances, well I know that this is one of the areas where our user base is also growing up together with us and they’re saying, hey look, we’ve got your gaming gear in the bedroom. We would like to see more home appliances with the Razer brand. Well, definitely it’s one of the areas that we are looking at very closely. I know that there are many people who are very passionate about Razer home appliances, many of whom have tattooed different Razer home appliances on themselves and I hope to be able to do something about that or talk a little bit more about that in future products soon.

Maybe finally, just specifically I think in terms of toasters because I do see many questions in the chat asking about toasters, I have actually provided some additional insight recently, in my Facebook page talk about the toasters and I’ll quote that again. I’ll never give you up, I’ll never let you down and you can run around and make sure that we’ll be there for you. So, in respect of that, just know that when the product is ready, we will definitely go in terms of launching our product at some point of time. All right.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you. The next question, would you be able to share revenue guidance for each segment for full year 2021? What is your strategy to sustain the growth?

Min-Liang Tan

Sure, I’ll take that. Well in short, we’re not providing revenue guidance specifically for each segment. We’re providing revenue guidance I think, holistically as a whole for the company. As I’ve mentioned you can expect on a group level, outsized revenue growth moving forward from here at this point of time. Now what is our strategy to sustain the growth?

Well, this is a question I constantly get. And I even remember even prior to IPO, I've got people asking questions like, hey, you know, have you maxed out peripherals growth? And that was when we were, $100 million in terms of hardware sales. Today, we're up north of a billion, right.

I would say fundamentally, the first thing is this, the total TAM continues to grow. The total available market of gamers continues to grow. The pandemic has accelerated it. But pre the pandemic, this growth of the gamer ecosystem of the gamer market was already growing. Back then there were two billion gamers and now three billion gamers. So because the total TAM is growing and we are probably one of the biggest gamer brands on the planet, if not the biggest gamer brand on the planet.

So as a whole, the rising tide lifts all boats. Now in addition, each of the categories that we go in, and as you can see, there are people asking, can you do appliance categories, if you do a toaster your revenues will shoot up and stuff like that. We know that. But what we want to do is a measured approach because we want to continue making the very best products out there. We want to take our time, get the right talent to come in, engineer and design the best possible product.

So in short, sustaining growth, I think part of it is going to be driven by just the sheer number of gamers and the millennials out there. The Gen Z are also gamers at this point of time, and we are really driving this moving forward from here. So I hope that answers the question from a very broad perspective.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you. Please share Razer Fintech’s business mix in the next three to five years. What makes Razer Fintech stand out from other local, regional and MNC players in this space?

Limeng Lee

Thank you. So I would say just to set the base for this, so you can look at Razer Fintech’s business today, it's taken us quite a few years to build out the connections, build out the offline channels. I think that's number one. It is something that has a pretty high barrier of entry in terms of the time, the requirements, the licenses required for that. Obviously a lot of that is already done. We are looking to ramp up the activity around it. We've shown a year-on-year 100% growth in our TPV. We intend to grow that in Southeast Asia.

Number two, Southeast Asia is pretty much still a very fragmented market where you do see probably strong local players, but you actually don't see many strong regional players. Even the MNCs coming to the space, they may only touch a very small part of it, like the card, credit card side of things. They don't have the time or they have not spend the time to build local connectivity.

So for example, Aryan is our partner. We provide them the local connectivity in countries like Malaysia, for example. So we don't see ourselves really kind of going head to head to them necessarily because we are targeting different parts of the mix.

But I think looking forward in the next three to five years, the main thing that what really driving towards is, again, increasing the processing in the countries, we’re already in expanding our presence into new markets that we’re not in, in Southeast Asia. And also investing into new high growth countries where we still see it as being quite underserved with potential for better margins. For example, Latin America and the Middle East, as I mentioned earlier, in my presentation.

So I think that's really where we're hyper focused on at this point in time. We do hope to see continued exponential growth of Razer Fintech in the next three to five years. Thank you.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you. The next question, any further room for gross profit margin expansion? What are the drivers say for the next three to five years? And what about OpEx ratio? What is the optimal range in management's view in the next three to five years?

Chong Neng Tan

Yeah, I'll take this question. And as you see a lot of good questions in the chat room. So one of the question they ask is, what give us the confidence compared to our peers in terms of growth? So I'll answer these questions together. We will always be talking about the unique Razer ecosystem. And if you really dissect this ecosystem, as you know it give us, is that diversified portfolio, our diversified portfolio and what’s beyond that is our diversified regional leadership presence in the different region.

And as you can see, that's how we consistently deliver this performance, the strong three year CAGR of the 32.9%. And if you look at in terms of the margin improvement that we achieved, despite the hit miss in 2020, one of the key thing is, our DNA. We always make sure that we invest in our R&D design and deliver the best-in-class products and generating that greater customer preference. And with that we are actually able to grow while improving our margin mix. And importantly it is, our regional diversification that really allows us to go into different regions, different channels. And one of the buying trends that you see in today's world is that people are pivoting online. And if you look at razer.com, our own direct channel is having a phenomenal growth. Actually, that -- actually it also helps improve our margin mix, our internal organization.

So overall you see that what we have been doing for the past year is really to cover the structure, strengthen our DNA, strengthen our ecosystem. So we do see that improvement in terms of margin trend. And I think that either on this our diversified supply chain network in our robust operation structure. So and you just tell in our questions they asked about the chaps concerned, we are concerned about the chaps in the chat room, for example. So again, if you look at how we are positioned, Razer brand, how we are positioned is that, our supply chain network, our vendors want to work with us, even our strength without branding.

So even in 2020, we will be able to recover our supply chain network very fast, because our vendors are diversified across different countries. On top of that they want to work with Razer. So at this point of time, we are monitoring closely on the chips issue, but we do not see any problem at this point of time. But again, that is a reflection of how robust is our operations structure and our diversified supply chain. So with that, we actually see that despite the increase in freight costs, everything our operating costs actually reduce. And that's why the improving margin. And with this structure, this consistency built into organization structure, we do expect the margin to continue to improve as we move forward.

Then to OpEx, I think the record really speak for itself. It has been a three-year journey to cover the lean and effective cost structure while supporting our growth and vision. So one of the key thing that we're very done right is to really strike a balance, while we are really creating a confident and lean body, we continue to support the topline growth.

Again, the beauty is in our diversified ecosystem, whereby I see that with my investment in R&D for example, now we might strong growth in the different regions, but our own, my R&D costs actually improved significantly. Again, they actually improve my OpEx percentage of revenue. So with that, actually, I do see the OpEx percentage of revenue continue to improve as you move forward.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you. We'll take the final two questions in the interest of time. Any guidance on profitability in 2021?

Min-Liang Tan

So, as I've mentioned, I think you can see that right on the slide over here at this point of time. We do expect to have continued profitability all the way to 2021. As you can see, we would say, take a look at the trend in terms of profitability for the organization. We've been improving what we've got, we've hit the critical point of turning profitable. And I think, through the course of 2021, I think you can see us get more profitable with respect, I think in terms of our hardware margins, and in particular, things like services as part of the revenue mix. So definitely continued profitability.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you. And the last question, which new category or new product has the most potential to achieve the highest growth in terms of revenue?

Min-Liang Tan

I'll take that. The thing, I think, at this point of time, the highest potential, first off, as I've mentioned, just now, on a holistic level, the entire gamer market, and I've seen this every single year since then, I mean, from early on. I mean, as I've mentioned, back then, it's the same question when somebody says, Have you maxed out in terms of growth?

Well, our core business is still growing exponentially, at this point of time. So even our core business continues to grow and throw off additional revenues. We see massive potential for existing peripherals business, which still continues to grow year-on-year. Now in terms of the new product categories that we look at. I think, in particular, if you look at things like our live streaming suite of products, the broadcaster suite of products that has been doing very, very well for us. The mobile side of things is also doing very well for us, I think in terms of new games coming online.

Our services business, I think we saw a huge uptick, I think in the first half of 2020, primarily because there's this huge surge of new gamers. So in short as we see gaming, and I'll bring you back to the fundamentals, because we always talk about fundamentals at Razer, because we tend to be a very fundamentals driven company. If you look at the fundamentals itself, with more people going into digital entertainment of gaming, we as the premier brand or as the leading brand stand to benefit from it the most.

And I've seen other questions in respect of, can we use our cash to go acquire new companies and stack it on and bolt it on. Yes, that is part of the strategy. But we tend to be very careful, if you look at our growth, the vast amount of our growth is organic. So this is something that I would really stress at this point of time. Why, because we've got a culture of making sure we design the very best products, and not every company wants to do that. Many companies say why don't you just slap the logo on and out it goes. No. We organically grow at a phenomenal rate, because we want to continue to push the Razer brand out there and continue to create good product for ourselves and our consumers.

So we got great organic growth, the new categories we go in. The gaming chairs has also been doing really well for us. And the list goes on. A lot of it based off the culture that we've built, the designers that we've got the technology and the platform that we've created over the past couple of years.

All right, so I hope that answers the question.

Unidentified Company Representative

Sorry. And one final question. Any plans for Razer to do a dual listing in the U.S.?

Min-Liang Tan

I will take that question. So many of our peers in a certain aspect, and I like to say peers in a certain aspect is because Razer tends to be a very unique company, in the sense that we're not just a hardware company. There many hardware peers that we've got out there in the U.S. and stuff like that, or we've got peers in the software category. And we've got peers in the services category.

And one of the things that we constantly talk to them investing public, is that you have to understand that we are a very unique ecosystem. We're also very unique in the sense that we've got hundreds of people now on the call, and many of them are Razer fans, just starting to be first time investors and stuff like that, trying to learn more about our business also, at the same time. Now, from a hardware peers, we've got many of them in the U.S., and many of them are trading a lot better than us.

So definitely we constantly hear people saying why don't you go to the U.S.? Definitely, this is one of the areas that you can do very well in. What I will say is that we continue to explore this, we will look at other opportunities to ensure that we will have good shareholder value. We take a very long-term view, we are in no rush, I think because we've got cash on our balance sheet to be able to weather many of the storms out there.

But definitely I think we explore options out there, whether it's a dual listing or whether it's looking to unlock shareholder value in various aspects of our business. And definitely the U.S. markets are markets that we look at. All right.

Thank you. So this wraps up our presentation today. Thank you very much. If you would like to get more information about Razer, please go to investor.razer.com. Thank you very much.

Min-Liang Tan

All right. Thanks guys. Take it easy.

Limeng Lee

Thank you.

Min-Liang Tan

Bye. Pleasure. Thank you.